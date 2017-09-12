Biglari Holdings: Continue To Bet The Jockey (Part 1)

Previously, I wrote a series of eight Seeking Alpha articles published in March 2013 that reviewed Sardar Biglari's specific investment decisions and the strategies he used to build an outstanding 16-year investment track record. The series will be updated with additional articles to look at Biglari's investment decisions since that time. In this article, we review the acquisition of Maxim magazine.

"When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact." -- Warren Buffett

Maxim, Inc.

The American version of Maxim magazine launched in April 1997 with the tag line "Sex. Sports. Beer. Gadgets. Clothes. Fitness." Conceived by the flamboyant British entrepreneur Felix Dennis, the magazine would ultimately become not only the most successful men's magazine but one of the top selling U.S. magazines overall.

The British Media Awards presented Felix Dennis with a lifetime achievement award, citing his "uncanny knack for being around at the start of every new trend in publishing." He also had an uncanny knack for when to leave. Sensing a rapidly changing magazine landscape, Dennis sold his American magazines, Maxim, Blender and Stuff, in June 2007 to Alpha Media Group for a reported $250 million. Alpha Media was owned by the N.Y.-based private equity firm Quadrangle Capital Partners.

Quadrangle's timing could not have been worse. The financial crisis hit in 2008 and Alpha Media was impacted by a broad magazine downturn and drop in ad pages. Management turmoil, excessive leverage and covenant defaults added to the company's challenges and management was quickly forced to deal with a series of difficult choices. Stuff magazine was closed shortly after the acquisition while Blender magazine was shut down in March 2009.

At the time of the acquisition in June 2007, Maxim was generating $28 million in EBITDA. By November 2008, the company was on track to generate just $8 million. Alpha Media struggled to make required debt payments and Quadrangle entered restructuring talks with its creditors. After two tortuous years of ownership, the private equity firm relinquished its ownership in the company in July 2009 to a group of creditors led by Cerberus Capital Management.

No one expected Cerberus to be a long-term holder but Maxim's results never materially improved. After four years of ownership, Cerberus indicated an interest in "exploring a potential sale, partnership or partial sale" in March 2013. The message was clear, the ownership group had run out of patience and wanted out. Darden Media Group emerged as the unlikely buyer in September 2013 for $31 million. In a bizarre twist, the deal fell apart three months later when the prospective buyer had difficulty obtaining financing.

Cerberus quickly turned to the number two bidder, a joint venture that included Infinity Group, a licensing company and Hilco Global, a buyer of distressed assets. While their offer was just $20 million, the ownership group was growing desperate to put the unsuccessful venture behind them. In February 2014, the New York Post reported negotiations with the Infinity/Hilco group had collapsed.

Cerberus made one last-ditch effort to reignite interest from the remaining under-bidders. Unfortunately for Maxim's distressed owners, the next round of offers were in the $10 million and lower range. Other "suitors" included cash-free bids by publishers willing to take the magazine and run it in exchange for a cut of future profits.

Meanwhile, Sardar Biglari read about the Maxim saga and the collapse of the latest offer on Feb. 14, 2014. He quickly realized that the situation had reached a moment of maximum uncertainty -- a motivated seller, potential buyers had fled, advertisers were abandoning the publication and the magazine was suffering losses. Nevertheless, where most people would see chaos and losses, Biglari saw profit possibilities. Sensing an opportunity to step into the void, he called for a copy of the deal book and went to Barnes and Noble to buy a copy of the magazine.

Sardar Biglari outlined his company's modus operandi in his 2013 letter to shareholders: "As the sole capital allocator -- unrestrained by institutional limitations -- I maintain maximum freedom when redeploying capital. As an entrepreneur, I believe in extreme flexibility to adapt and exploit opportunities wherever and whenever they arise." This investment philosophy was tailor-made for the Maxim situation. On Feb. 27, 2014, less than two weeks after learning about the failed buyout, Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) announced it had acquired Maxim magazine. While the purchase price was never publicly disclosed, one can back into the number at $12.6 million based upon Sardar Biglari's 2016 letter to shareholders. It seemed like a bargain purchase price compared to the initial buyout offer of $31 million.

Speaking two months later at the 2014 Biglari Holdings annual meeting, Biglari warned shareholders that the transformation of the magazine would be difficult and projected it would take two years and $30 million to achieve. He felt that the pathway to profitability would be highly irregular and that financial results would get worse before they got better. At the same time, he shared that a prominent group had offered to buy a piece of Maxim during his negotiations to purchase the company. While this reinforced his enthusiasm for the transaction and would have resulted in a quick profit, he declined. Biglari predicted the magazine would become profitable during 2016 and that the Maxim brand could be used to develop high-margin lines of business, such as licensing consumer products and services. The initial step was to fix the fundamentals of the magazine business.

Biglari was not naïve to the challenges he was inheriting at the magazine. The extended sale process and ownership uncertainty had a significant impact on Maxim's financial results. The magazine lost an estimated $7 million in 2013 on revenues of approximately $35 million. Total circulation declined 20.3 percent in 2013 to 2,028,076, while the six other men's lifestyle magazines had declined just 0.4 percent. More troubling, Maxim was having difficulty in meeting its 2,000,000 rate base guaranteed to advertisers. The magazine's publisher's statement for June 30, 2013, showed that five percent of the magazine's average circulation was in the form of post-expiration copies, or copies delivered to people even though their subscriptions had run out.

Sardar Biglari ended his comments on the magazine's acquisition in his 2014 letter to shareholders by saying that the "transformation of Maxim will either make history or be history. Because such a commitment to an entrepreneurial investment does not involve, let alone imply, the surety of success, we risk being quite wrong. Nevertheless, our duty is not to avoid discomfiture but to take action after judging we have a mathematical edge." Biglari made it clear to shareholders, the Maxim investment would be a high risk endeavor and that ultimate success was not assured.

The New Maxim

Sardar Biglari successfully drove long term same store sales growth at Steak 'n Shake by subscribing to the Sam Walton philosophy: "By cutting your price, you can boost your sales to a point where you earn far more at the cheaper retail price than you would have by selling the item at the higher price." The idea was to provide the highest quality burgers (magazines) at the lowest possible profit per customer from an ever-increasing number of customers. While Maxim magazine historically commanded a premium newsstand price of $5.99 (Exhibit A), Biglari's first step in the turnaround was to reduce the single copy price to $3.99 with the June 2014 issue. Based on the Dec. 31, 2013, monthly newsstand sales of 126,581 copies, the price cut would mean a potential loss of $2.5 million in annual revenues. At about the same time, GQ and Details magazine were pursuing the opposite strategy, increasing newsstand prices to $5.99 from $4.99.

The effort to drive newsstand sales made sense. Maxim derived the lowest percentage of revenues from single copy sales compared to subscription sales of the seven leading U.S. men's lifestyle magazines (Exhibit B) as of Dec. 31, 2013.

Industry newsstand sales had been trending down for some time as magazines utilized cheap subscriptions to prop up their total circulation numbers. Men's Health was the undisputed leader at the newsstand with the highest revenue per subscription issue, while Esquire and Men's Journal were the most promotional (Exhibit C). Some of the more sophisticated publishers claim they can identify a one-for-one relationship between the loss of one newsstand sale, with the sale of one new subscription, at a bargain price. This notion would seem to be supported by the fact that both Esquire and Men's Journal generated just 5% of their total circulation from newsstand sales as of June 30, 2016, and also realized the lowest revenue per subscription issue.

Biglari held Maxim's revenue per subscription issue fairly steady at approximately $1.90 after the acquisition. It would appear his strategy was to maintain integrity in subscription pricing so not to cannibalize single copy sales and to drive up newsstand sales through reduced pricing. Even though the new newsstand pricing was $2 less than the previous premium pricing, it was still a dollar more than subscription copies. At $3.99, Maxim would now be the low price leader on the newsstand.

The Makeover

In September 2014, Biglari hired Kate Lanphear as editor in chief to lead the turnaround and reinvention of the new Maxim magazine. A sharp editor with a deep fashion background, Lanphear previously served as Elle's style director prior to moving to a similar position at T: The New York Times Style Magazine. It had been two decades since Maxim was first published and Lanphear felt it needed to be reshaped to reflect the current times.

The plan was to soften the magazine's image, broaden its ad base and build Maxim into a lifestyle brand for men. From an editorial perspective, "frat house humor" such as "How to meet women at funerals" was out. Instead, the focus would change to long form features, similar to GQ and Esquire, with articles on uplifting success stories aimed at becoming both inspirational and aspirational. Men's fashion, style, grooming and culture coverage would be increased while maintaining the magazine's historic coverage of tech, gadgets and the automobile sector. The redesign included upgraded paper quality and improved photography, with the goal to project a new vision and a new image.

The new Maxim magazine launched in February 2015 and it represented a radical departure from the magazine's historic formula. The taste level was elevated, the writing more sophisticated and the overall feel was more mature. Advertisers were enthusiastic with the new direction, buying thirty more pages of advertising than they did for the same issue, one year ago. Advertising in the fashion category increased 1,300%.

But, rebranding can be a tricky thing and the larger question was whether Maxim's two million readers would be on board with the redesign. Initial results were encouraging with total newsstand sales for the new issue of 131,099 copies compared to the 104,361 monthly average reported in December 2014. By the June/July issue, single copy sales had fallen to 95,471. The August 2015 edition included the first-ever man on the cover of Maxim magazine, Idris Elba, which performed poorly on newsstands. Total circulation trended down during the fall and it was becoming apparent that the redesign had alienated Maxim's traditional target demographic. Just six months after the debut of the new Maxim, Kate Lanphear left the magazine in November 2015. Maxim unveiled a second redesign in December 2015, re-embracing some of the formula of the original magazine. Sardar Biglari would take over as editor in chief in January 2016.

Turnaround Results

The December 2015 issue with Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover would represent a high-water mark for the new, new Maxim magazine, selling over 100,000 newsstand copies. Maxim's average monthly circulation (Exhibit D) declined 16.6%, or 334,566, as of Dec. 31, 2015. Condé Nast ceased the publication of Details magazine in January 2016. The remaining U.S. men's lifestyle magazines benefited from Detail's demise and Maxim's struggles, showing an increase of 1.3% for the year, although sales for the total category declined 11.1%, or 829,108. Maxim's circulation plummeted by 44.7%, or 749,312 as of June 30, 2016, compared to a gain of 1.2% for the remaining U.S. men's lifestyle magazines.

Although single copy sales have consistently trended down for the U.S. men's lifestyle magazine category, and represent a shrinking proportion of the total circulation, these sales still do serve as a barometer of a magazine's editorial appeal and the overall health. Maxim's average monthly newsstand sales (Exhibit E) increased 5.3%, or 5,145 copies as of Dec. 31, 2015, driven by the success of the Alessandra Ambrosio issue, while the remaining U.S. men's lifestyle magazines newsstand sales declined 3.3%. Maxim's newsstand sales plummeted by 47.4%, or 48,346 copies, as of June 30, 2016, compared to a decline of 30.9% for the remaining U.S. men's lifestyle magazines. Newsstand sales for the total category declined 33.4%, or 229,943.

Historically, advertising has represented the biggest share of revenue for a magazine, with a much smaller share coming from subscriptions and newsstand sales. Advertising rates are based on a promised circulation, or rate base, for each issue. If the magazine fails to deliver the promised circulation, a publisher must refund advertisers a portion of the rate, based upon how short circulation falls. Rate Base circulation for the U.S. men's lifestyle magazines is detailed in Exhibit F below.

Not all circulation is created equal. Publisher's make certain that they meet the guaranteed rate base, mostly by attracting readers through incentives. Magazines can also offset shortfalls in circulation by raising what is known as non-revenue, verified circulation totals. This can be done by sending free copies to public places like doctor's offices, auto repair shops and beauty salons. It can also be done by sending free copies to select individuals that may have an interest in the magazine (i.e., affinity groups or expired subscribers). Verified circulation counts towards a magazine's rate base but it is considered of much less value to advertisers since there is no guarantee people getting them will even read them.

A magazine with a buildup in the percentage of verified circulation to total circulation will often times reduce rate base in future periods. In looking at Maxim's publisher's statement as of June 30, 2016, verified circulation represented 241,000 copies of the magazine's 929,000 total circulation, or 25.9%. This compares to 17.4% for the same period, one year ago. Not surprisingly, Maxim's 2017 media kit notes that the magazine's rate base has been reduced to just 500,000 compared to 900,000 as of June 30, 2016. Maxim's rate base has declined 75% in two years, or 1.5 million copies.

Reduced rate base means reduced advertising revenues. Stated ad rates in Maxim's 2017 media kit were reduced by 15% compared to the 2016 rates. Reduced circulation also means less exposure to build the brand and fewer opportunities to develop licensing deals. The significant drop in circulation and advertising rates, as well as increased costs related to the turnaround effort, help explain the reported losses at Maxim since acquisition.

Final Analysis

The challenges facing the magazine industry will continue to be relentless. In March 2015, Bonnier Corporation, publisher of Popular Science magazine, entered into talks to buy Men's Fitness from American Media, Inc. Negotiations ultimately fell apart. In August 2017, the magazine announced that it would no longer publish a print edition. Condé Nast ceased the publication of Details magazine in January 2016. More recently, in June 2017, American Media announced that it will acquire Men's Journal from Wenner Media. Also in June 2017, Rodale, Inc., the publisher of Men's Health, announced that it had decided to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.

Cumulative after-tax losses for Maxim since the acquisition have totaled $31.6 million. Combined with the $12.6 million purchase price, the total Maxim investment has grown to $44.2 million. At this point, the important question is: "What are the wider implications of the Maxim acquisition for Biglari Holdings' shareholders?"

At the time of the investment, it appeared to be an opportunistic acquisition of an underperforming asset, owned by a private equity firm that never wanted to own it in the first place. The bet was that new, energized ownership with the willingness to make significant, bold investments could revitalize and reposition the magazine while building a lifestyle brand to develop a stream of high margin licensing revenues. The downside risk appeared to be protected by a bargain purchase price.

Unfortunately, the Maxim investment represents the first material blemish on an otherwise stellar, long-term investment track record for Sardar Biglari. He significantly underestimated the challenges facing the magazine industry and the makeover alienated existing readers who abandoned the publication en masse. Warren Buffett's first rule of investing is "never lose money." His second rule of investing is "don't forget rule number one." Unfortunately for Biglari Holdings' shareholders, the magazine industry is a buyer's market and given Maxim's financial performance and the industry turbulence, it's fair to assume the value of the Maxim investment is now worth a fraction of the $44.2 million amount. Meanwhile, a similar amount invested in an S&P 500 index fund would have grown to $56.6 million.

Sardar Biglari took steps to significantly reduce costs and minimize losses during the second half of 2016 and Maxim is now basically operating at a breakeven level. Biglari remarked during the 2017 annual meeting that he hoped for annual profits of $1 million by 2019.

Biglari Holdings' stock has declined 30% since the Maxim acquisition as the company's true operating performance over the last three years was masked by the significant losses at the magazine. Since those losses are now largely contained, it is fair to look at the company's historic results, net of the Maxim's losses, for a more representative view of Biglari Holdings' true earnings run rate.

The adjusted earnings before income taxes averaged approximately $20 million when netting out the Maxim losses over the past two years. This compares to reported earnings before income taxes of just $1.9 million and $10.7 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Going forward, the weight of Maxim's ongoing losses has been lifted and Biglari Holdings' reported results should show improvement.

While Sardar Biglari's string of investment wins may have come to an end, a successful investor is not determined by the results of a single investment but rather their entire body of work over a period of time. The market seems to be discounting Sardar Biglari's track record of successful concentrated investments, including Western Sizzlin Corp., Friendly Ice Cream Corp., Steak 'n Shake Company, Fremont Michigan Insuracorp, Penn Millers Holding Corp., and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Our next article will look at the company's acquisition of First Guard Insurance Company.

