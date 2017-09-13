Domino's Pizza Group U.K.: A Dividend And Buyback Machine

This year will be capex-heavy as a new processing facility is being built. The sustaining capex is just 10M GBP per year.

Domino's Pizza Group UK will add 90 new stores this year and will continue to grow in the foreseeable future, increasing expected future cash flows, allowing for additional dividend hikes.

Introduction

As pretty much every city in developed countries (and large cities in undeveloped countries) now seems to have a Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) branch, I don’t think the company needs a lengthy introduction.

Keep in mind this article discusses the UK & Ireland division of Domino’s Pizza, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange with DOM as its ticker symbol and has an OTC Listing with (OTC:DPUKF) and (OTCPK:DPUKY) as US-based ticker symbols. The current market capitalization is approximately 1.32B GBP based on a share price of 269 pence and 490.7M outstanding shares. The average daily volume is approximately 2 million shares in London, so that should be your preferred trading place.

The business model is simple and straightforward

You go in, you buy a pizza, and you leave the store. That’s what Domino’s does. Nothing fancy, no surprises, just an efficient way to grab a pizza on your way home which you can either eat at the Domino’s itself, take home, or let it be delivered at your doorstep. In fact, you don’t even have to leave your house as you can now easily order online and let it deliver to your front door.

Easy, convenient and affordable. Three key ingredients for pretty much any business one would try to run, but what makes Domino’s even more appealing is its franchise model. It only owns a handful of stores, but the vast majority (99%+) of the 1050 stores are owned by franchisees. This reduces the Domino’s capex (as the franchisees pay for their own capex) and means Domino’s doesn’t have to deal with employee issues (as the employees are directly employed by the franchisees). Domino’s employs just 999 employees directly. This specific master franchise of Domino's Pizza Group has the rights to open and support Domino's Pizza franchises in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxemburg and Switzerland. It also owns a minority stake in Domino's Pizza Germany and recently acquired some Scandinavian franchises.

Source: half-year report

There are several listed Domino’s franchisors, each responsible for a different geographical area, and Domino’s UK is the cheapest of them all, which I will explain later.

The market was disappointed with H1, but didn’t have to

Domino’s H1 results were actually pretty good as the group system sales (keep in mind this combines Domino’s own and the franchisee’s revenue, and is NOT equal to domino’s revenue) increased by more than 10% to 547M GBP with an increase of 9.9% in the underlying EPS. However, the market punished Domino’s for its low like-for-like revenue growth of just 2.4% versus 13% in the same period last year.

Whilst this optically looks bad, there are two things you should keep in mind here. First of all, when the market starts to be saturated, your LfL growth rate will obviously decrease. There will always be some potential for organic growth, but you won’t see a double-digit growth rate anymore. And secondly, Domino’s has started to split some territories to allow more franchisees to open stores. So it’s very realistic to assume a franchisee in area A has seen fewer customers due to new franchisee B opening a new store in geographic region B which borders A’s store. Some bear theses were using 'store cannibalisation' as a main reason to be bearish on Domino's Pizza Group UK, but the H1 results no longer support this bear thesis (which was published in June). This was confirmed in Domino's half-year report which shows the revenue decline from 'donor stores' was limited compared to the revenue growth generated by the new stores:

Source: company presentation

In the first half of this year, Domino’s revenue increased by a stunning 20% to 211M GBP and after seeing a similar increase in the cost of goods sold, the gross profit increased by just over 20% to 85.5M GBP. Due to (much) higher administrative expenses (up 50% to 30.6M GBP, which actually represents 80M of the entire admin cost of last year), the operating profit increased by just 5% to 42.8M GBP but thanks to purchasing some stores in Scandinavia, the taxable income increased by 13% to 46.2M GBP resulting in a net income from continuing operations of 37.7M GBP, an increase of 14%.

Source: half-year report

So you see, whilst the like for like growth rate might have been disappointing, opening the new stores was a solid move as an attributable 5% store increase (half of the 117 ‘added’ stores were only added late in the semester and have not contributed an entire half-year period) resulted in a 14% net income increase. Looking at the UK and Ireland alone, a 4.2% increase in the store count resulted in a 10.8% increase in the company’s revenue and an 8.1% increase in its operating profit.

This indicates that whilst some of the new stores could have absorbed some sales from existing stores, it still was a good move when you look at the bigger picture.

Be aware of the difference between growth capex and sustaining capex!

A revenue and net income growth is nice, but I was more interested in cash flow growth. On an adjusted basis (after taking interest expenses and the higher taxes that will be due into account), Domino’s UK generated an adjusted operating cash flow of approximately 39.5M GBP, which is roughly 30% higher compared to the 30.1M in operating cash flow in H1 last year.

The total capex in H1 was approximately 18.8M GBP, resulting in a free cash flow of 20.5M GBP. Be aware you cannot just double this to 41M GBP to calculate the company’s adjusted sustaining free cash flow yield for two reasons.

Source: financial statements

First of all, the sustaining capex is much lower than the quoted capex (which will increase in H2). For FY 2017, Domino’s expects to spend 50-60M in capex (midpoint 55M GBP) which will predominantly be related to the new supply chain centre in Warrington (which will cost 37-39M GBP) and the startup costs of the new stores in the UK (80-90 this year) and Germany (whilst these stores will be operated by franchisees, Domino’s does help out to get them installed). These are non-recurring expenses, and will contribute to further growth.

Source: company presentation

This means that A) the operating cash flow in H2 will continue to increase due to the new store openings and B) the sustaining capex is much, much lower than the quoted capex. In the past few years, the sustaining capex was approximately 7-8M GBP, so even if I would use 10M GBP (taking the higher store count into consideration), the sustaining capex will be less than 1/5 th of this year’s total capex.

So if we would multiply the adjusted operating cash flow by 2.05 (taking new store sales and cash flows into account), we would end up with an adjusted operating cash flow of 81M GBP, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of 71M GBP or approximately 14.4 pence per share (for a free cash flow yield of 5.35%.

Where will the dividend go from here?

Up. The only way is up.

Not only is Domino’s strongly free cash flow positive (which is currently being hidden by some growth capital expenditures), it continues to increase the size of its business as it will open 60-90 new stores per year in the foreseeable future. This will continue to boost the operating (and free) cash flow, paving the way for more share buybacks and dividend increases.

In fact, the company has already repurchased 5.6M shares in the first half of this year, of which 2.94M shares were added to the employee benefit trust and 2.68M shares were cancelled. Those 2.68M cancelled shares were actually acquired at an average price of 376 pence, which is more almost 40% higher than the current share price. That’s why I’m not surprised to see this sentence in the half-year report:

Source: half-year report

By spending 20M GBP per year on share buybacks (less than 1/3rd of its sustaining free cash flow), the company could repurchase approximately 7 million shares or almost 1.5% of its share count. This would allow it to increase its dividend by 1.5% without having to pay a single Pound extra.

Considering the company’s current leverage ratio (a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.6-0.65 versus a target of 1.25) and the expected store count increase, it could make sense for Domino’s to accelerate a repurchase program considering it will be able to substantially increase its free cash flow per share whilst it will obtain additional financial flexibility to reduce the net debt again once the 38M GBP Warrington facility will have been completed.

Should Domino’s ‘leverage up’ to its 1.25 target, it would be able to buy back almost 17 million shares (at an assumed average price of 290 pence, 7% above the current share price), reducing the share count by approximately 3.5%.

Source: company presentation

Domino's Pizza Group UK & Ireland also is the cheapest amongst its Domino peers

Domino’s UK & Ireland is trading at the lowest ratio of all other (large) Domino’s Pizza divisions. In the next table, you can compare the EV/EBITDA as well as the (anticipated 2017) dividend yield of the other Domino’s Pizza’s. (Note: DP Eurasia is the newest Domino’s Pizza franchise, but as this company only IPO’ed in June, I left it out of the equation for now. DP Poland is too small to be a fair comparable).

As you can see, Domino’s Pizza UK is scoring the best on all parameters and has the lowest market capitalization indicating the company still has a valuation gap to close compared to the more 'mature' Domino's master franchises.

Investment thesis

An acquisition by a larger brother is a possibility, but not my main reason to buy the stock. I bought it for its low-capex franchise model, increasing dividend payments, strong balance sheet and the current cheap British Pound.

Based on the rate of opening new stores, I expect the company to generate 84M GBP in free cash flow in 2020 based on a 6% growth rate of the operating cash flow based on a 1% Like for Like revenue increase and an average store count increase of 5-6% per year for the next 3 years, ignoring any potential growth after 2020. This would result in a free cash flow per share of almost 18 pence (taking the impact of a moderate buyback program into account reducing the share count from 492M to 470M shares in three years from now).

Using a required free cash flow yield of 5% (which I'm perfectly comfortable with this considering Domino's has a strong balance sheet and a very shareholder friendly policy returning most - if not all - of the free cash flow to its shareholders), this would result in a target price of 3.6 GBP, which is approximately $9.5 per ADR, using the current GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.3275. Keep in mind the ADR ((OTCPK:DPUKY)) consists of two common shares.

As the business matures in a few years (they can’t continue to open new stores on the islands), I would also expect the valuation gap with the larger Domino’s chains to narrow down. And if it doesn’t, I’d still be happy to take my ever-increasing dividend to the bank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPUKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.