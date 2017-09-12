The Effect Of Harvey On Howard Hughes

This article previously appeared as part of The Black Swan Portfolio.

I’ve put Howard Hughes (HHC) into the Numeraire Repository of Value Portfolio as a land company. Murray Stahl, an investor who’s a huge inspiration, wrote a very strong essay on land and its ability to keep up with inflation. He made the point it is far superior than gold in this regard. I’m also a firm believer in aggressive diversifying within the Numeraire. It’s great to have gold and gold mining or royalty companies but it is even better to add land companies or an emerging asset class like crypto currencies.

The goal with the Numeraire Repository of Value is primarily to protect and I haven’t put it together to generate returns.

Of course I add assets or specific companies at what seem to be opportune times but if I like the extra protection an asset could give I would add it. This introduction is a long winded way of saying I don’t expect the same returns from stocks within the Numeraire. Obviously, some stocks are represented in both portfolios because they add protection and I expect them to generate strong returns.

My expectation for Howard Hughes is that it is possible it will generate very good returns but I mainly feel comfortable having exposure to its assets.

Sadly Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and I imagine it is a very tough time for everyone who lives there or has family residing in the area.

Howard Hughes Corporation owns the Woodlands master planned community in Houston which is twice the size of the entire Manhattan area. In addition it also owns the Bridgeland MPC.

The company has issued an update all its assets are fully in operation with only minor damage - this should include three hotels and self-storage units. The chart shows the share price plotted against the S&P 500 from a few days before Harvey hit land.

I’m not a U.S. citizen and have never experienced a hurricane. It looks like the Woodlands were hit quite hard if you review the media. Although locals will know best.

The NY Times reported heavy flooding in the area;

Other regions, like Cypress in northwest Harris County, or Willow and the Woodlands on the northern side of Houston, also show heavy development throughout the late 1990s and 2000s. Both areas experienced heavy flooding during the hurricane.



The Woodlands master planned community is a very important part of Howard Hughes Corp. Don’t be surprised if the company reports high damage figures down the line.

At the same time it may result in some intermediate term upside. Perhaps developing the Woodlands community further can be accelerated somewhat. The catastrophe is by no means limited to the Woodlands. Many areas in Houston suffered and when the rebuilding starts - which will start at some point - The Woodlands could sell more land to developers it would otherwise have been able to because of increased demand.

In the near term expect negative headlines and a tally of the damage but in the long run I’m just not sure the event will prove to be a huge net negative.

In my estimate about one-fourth of the company's net operating income - NOI - is coming in from Houston. Mainly through commercial real estate. With the update that all properties remain operational I’d expect this NOI will not show a huge dip. It may dip, but it won't be a deep valley in earnings.

The slide below shows projected stabilized NOI of around $250 million.



The company is quite tax efficient even though it is effectively an operating company.

A REIT is theoretically more tax efficient but because of all the spending on development and amortization going on it doesn’t matter that much. Ultimately, HHC or assets within it could be kept within a REIT structure.

Here are the stats on Vanguard REIT Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) which is the largest REIT index:



Stock Portfolio Benchmark Category Avg As of 07/31/2017 *Forward-looking based on historical data Style and Market Cap Breakdown and Value and Growth Measures are calculated only using the long position holdings of the portfolio. Price/Prospective Earnings* 33.32 35.54 35.98 Price/Book* 2.24 2.20 2.58 Price/Sales* 6.11 5.98 6.48 Price/Cash Flow* 14.36 13.83 16.22 Dividend Yield %* 4.30 4.48 3.67

The average REIT within VNQ trades at about 33x prospective earnings and the category average is nearly 36x. On price/sales the REIT trades at about 6.11x and the category average is 6.48x. HHC trades at 4.64x sales and 24x forward earnings.

Lazard puts the average REIT at 18x Funds From Operations - FFO - which is one of the better metrics to value these. While Hughes trades at 50x cash from operations.

HHC Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

If you take in the vast quantities of undeveloped land - see the table below taken from the company’s materials - located within existing and successful master planned communities within HHC there’s little doubt in my mind the company is valued quite attractively compared to a basket of your regular REITs.

There will be intermittent boosts in earnings due to the company selling acres to homebuilders while over time operating income also will increase due to the company increasing its operating income from commercial properties.

HHC EPS Estimates for 2 Fiscal Years Ahead

I really like revenue sources that are fairly unpredictable because these often get discounted very harshly. While it's clearly a case of - when - not - if - these sales will be made .Last but not least both the CEO and CFO own a lot of shares. Together board members and executives own over 20% of the company. The CEO and the CFO have both been around since HHC’s turnaround in bankruptcy. The CEO recently signed up for $50 million in warrants which signals he thinks there’s a lot of value to be unlocked. Not too mention he literally says the company is trading at a deep discount to net asset value in the latest letter to shareholders while quoting Benjamin Graham.

Conclusion



Howard Hughes is currently quite attractively valued although the multiples it trades at do not betray it. However, to capture this value you should be prepared to hold for a decade at least.

Pershing Square has pushed the company toward holding quarterly earnings calls, holding investor presentations and rolling out a fancy website. This indicates they would love the company to trade at a higher multiple on a short-term basis. Possibly because Pershing could use a big win. Given the assets and the business model of Howard Hughes I would not count on an immediate rerate and brace for some short-term pain as the company issues updates on the Houston assets.

