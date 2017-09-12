Layne Christensen's (LAYN) CEO Mike Caliel on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 12, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Jack Lascar - Investor Relations

Mike Caliel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jon Braatz - Kansas City Capital

Jose Garza - Gabelli & Company

Jack Lascar

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our fiscal year 2018 second quarter earnings conference call. Our speakers today will be Mike Caliel, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Like any statements about the future, they are subject to several factors, which can cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that we anticipate due to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a summary of risk factors and additional information, please refer to yesterday's press release and the section on Layne's fiscal year 2017 Form 10-K entitled Risk Factors and forward-looking Statements, in addition to other documents as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except to the extent required by law.

During the call today, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from or substitute for our GAAP results. And we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing the Company's performance.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over now to Mike Caliel. Mike?

Mike Caliel

Great. Thanks, Jack, and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us this morning. Before we begin today, let me address the devastating floods caused by hurricane Harvey that hit the Texas coast just two weeks ago. We, at Layne, are affected and deeply saddened by the devastation and hardship that's occurred in our community over the past two weeks as a result of hurricane Harvey.

We're sympathetic to the plight of the thousands of people, including Layne employees, who have been displaced from their homes, lost their possessions or worst. And over the past few days, some of our employees in operations were also impacted by hurricane Irma, and it's passed across Florida. Our operations and physical facilities in South Texas were not meaningfully impacted. And while we're still in the process of fully assessing the situation in our Florida operations, preliminary reports from our teams indicate that thankfully, our people are safe and our physical facilities did not incur material damage.

And as a 135-year old infrastructure company, we're working to support the rebuilding effort and our employees are already hard at work donating their time and resources, whether it'd be through financial contributions, helping neighbors and fellow workers; opening Layne's equipment to work to support the rebuilding and repair of infrastructure in the affected areas. And we extend our deepest gratitude for the work and sacrifice of our employees and many-many others in our communities for their remarkable compassion, their sacrifice and their dedication during this extremely difficult period.

Now, with respect to our second quarter results, today my comments will set around three primary areas; first, I'll highlight a few items regarding our second quarter performance; then I'll update you on our markets and the progress that we've made in moving the company forward and including, an update on our new energy infrastructure initiative, which we're calling our water midstream business; and finally, at the end of the call, I'll provide some color on our outlook. And of course, Michael will provide a more detailed review of our second quarter financial results.

Overall, I must say, we're encouraged with our continued progress and the improved financial performance during the quarter, which reflect several factors, including the ongoing strengths in Inliner; another quarter of sequential improvement in water resources, both at the top line and the EBITDA level; and another uptick in the Mineral Services division, driven by an improving demand environment.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA of $10 million increased 39% versus the $7.2 million a year ago. And as I stated a quarter ago, this is again the best quarterly EBITDA number for Layne since I joined the Company at the beginning of 2015. And there were a number of notable operational and financial accomplishments during the quarter as well. First, Inliner delivered another excellent quarter where we saw a higher mix of self-performed work and we continued to benefit from the ageing U.S. infrastructure, revenues were up 2% versus last year and 14% sequentially. In addition, EBITDA increased 10% year-over-year and Inliner continues to generate expanding margin, thanks to increased crew efficiency and solid execution.

Second, Mineral Services for the second consecutive quarter nearly doubled revenues versus the last year and generated 25% sequential revenue increase, driven by improved activity in the Western U.S. and Mexico. And this led by recovering commodity prices and improving mining activities. Third, in Water Resources, we delivered solid sequential quarterly progress with growing revenues and EBITDA, and that’s despite ongoing headwinds resulting in a slower water-well drilling market in the West.

We also completed the Hermosa pipeline in Reeves County, Texas about two weeks ahead of schedule, and we began delivering water in mid-July. Particularly exciting was an early success story where our primary customer needed water on short notice prior to our scheduled August 1st start-up. And our team works really hard and found some creative ways to deliver large volumes of water to our customer to enable them to run two frac crews during mid to late July. And this type of high volume reliable service is precisely what makes our water midstream business unique and valuable for producers in the area.

Now, we’re already in the process of expanding our pipeline capacity, which should enhance both our volume and reliability. And we’ve recently had some favorable press coverage from Houston Chronicle and others that provided some positive marketing momentum for the business, which we believe is the largest source water infrastructure in the Delaware Basin. So we’re very pleased with the result we’ve seen thus far. And we’re actively exploring opportunities to further expand our business. And in addition to our long-term contracted customer, we’ve sold water to two other producers in the area, all being under short-term contracts for the time being.

Now, with almost two months of successful pipeline operations under our belt, we’re even more convinced that the combination of Layen’s 135-years of experience in water sourcing, drilling and treatment, provide us with a unique advantage over many of competitors, responding to the growing demand for water from energy companies. We’re very excited about our future in this water midstream business, and we’re currently pursuing a number of commercial opportunities to expand our footprint and add other water sources and customers to our business.

Now, in terms of market highlights for the quarter, we’re seeing good and improving market conditions across most of our business line. Inliner continues to experience strong industry growth opportunities with a number of recent contract wins that have increased the backlog sequentially to $114 million. The management team at Inliner has been very effective in expanding EBITDA margins, helped by a growing market, the increased efficiency of our experienced crews and frankly excellent execution.

The green shoots in the minerals market that we’ve mentioned during our prior two quarters have generated increased activity, driven by gold and copper prices that are up 16% and 21% year-to-date respectively since the beginning of the year. We’re clearly benefiting from our strong customer relationships and market positions in geographies that are leading the rebounding minerals market. And we continue to see increased utilization of our rig fleet in the U.S. and Mexico. And during the second quarter, overall fleet utilization was 49%, which was modestly higher than the first quarter. However, utilization rates haven’t yet moved high enough to support any meaningful improvement in pricing.

And the ramp up in activity is broad based, coming from all of our operating regions, the Western U.S., Mexico and Brazil and includes mine water management services, as well as core drilling work. And while we remain cautious in terms of our where commodity prices will go from here, we’re optimistic on the outlook for mineral services. Accordingly, we continue to invest capital in preparation for growth with a focus on capturing new work, but also remaining cash flow positive within the division.

In Water Resources, we continue to see lower revenues compared to last year, because of reduced water well drilling and repair activity in the west, primarily in California. And as I’ve noted previously, the substantial amount of rain and snow that fell in the Western U.S. during the winter months has adversely impacted both our agricultural drilling activity and our aftermarket repair business. And despite these ongoing market headwinds impacting water resources, we continue to build the stronger culture of risk management, performance and accountability. And it's paying dividends as we work to improve execution and put the problem drilling job behind us.

Beyond that, we're seeing improved bookings and the profile of our order book is now more in line with our historical job profile with a weighting towards our typical smaller and medium size projects. Backlog increased during the quarter from $62 million to $69 million. And as a result of that, we expect to see stronger revenues in the coming quarters.

So with that, I'll turn the call over to Michael to review our second quarter results in a bit more detail. And then I'll come back on to make a few comments on our outlook for the balance of fiscal year 2018.

Michael Anderson

All right, thanks Mike. And thanks to everybody for joining the call this morning. And before I begin, please note that we did file our earnings press release and the 10-Q with the SEC yesterday. So they are available to you today for the call. And I know that you'll refer to those documents for additional details.

For the quarter, revenues grew by 2% to $126 million in Q2 compared to a year ago, and that was primarily driven by improved performance in Mineral Services that’s benefitting from increased mining activity. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $10 million compared to $7.2 million a year ago, and that's an increase of 39% year-over-year and an increase of 4% sequentially from the first quarter.

We recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $2.1 million in the second quarter or $0.11 per share, and that compares to a net loss of $5.4 million last year or $0.27 per share. We had about $0.04 of restructuring charges during this quarter within this quarter's $0.11 loss number. So it's clear to see that we're making considerable progress towards our goal of positive earnings.

Our improved overall performance during the second quarter was driven by strong Inliner results, an excellent quarter for Mineral Services, and also continuing cost efficiencies. The unallocated corporate SG&A expense during the quarter was $5.5 million and that compares to $6.7 million in the same period from last year. While the expense was higher than the first quarter of this year, the first quarter did benefit from about $1 million of unusual items and our second quarter was actually negatively impacted by about $200,000 of unusual items.

So we continue to anticipate that an SG&A quarterly run rate number of just a little bit above $5 million is likely for the remainder of the year, and that will also continue to be below our full year corporate SG&A number from last year, which was $23.8 million. Improvements continued to be driven by reduced headcount and also more efficient spending across virtually all of our cost centers, and our cost categories.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the second quarter decreased to $6.4 million from $6.5 million a year ago. Interest expense was flat at $4.2 million for the quarter, and tax expense during the quarter was $613,000. And the tax expense represents tax that we have in Mexico and also our dividends from our affiliates in South America. And although, we have significant NOLs and do not expect to pay U.S. federal taxes anytime soon, we do expect that we will continue to incur tax in Mexico and in South America, especially as the minerals market continues to improve.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the divisional performance. Not only are we continuing to see momentum in both Inliner and Mineral Services, but for the second quarter in a row, we’re seeing improved sequential results in our water resources division. Let’s look first of all Inliner division produced another strong quarter. Revenues were up 2% to $54 million on a year-over-year basis with overall higher activity level. Sequentially, revenues were up by 14% and that reflects, in part, the pick-up in activity by two of our customers that were slow to release work during the first quarter. We talked about that during our last call.

Inliner’s EBITDA rose by 10% year-over-year to $8.9 million in the second quarter, and that compares to $8.1 million a year ago. EBITDA margin improved to 16.5% versus 15.4% a year ago, and the profit growth is being driven by improving crew efficiencies combined with the higher mix of self performed work, and also the benefits from the expansion from the Liner Products manufacturing facility that we completed last fall.

Looking forward, we expect to see a modestly growing market and also good Inliner performance during the remainder of this year.

Let’s look over Mineral Services now. The second quarter revenues of $27.4 million were almost double the same period a year ago. And so this is the second consecutive quarter that minerals has achieved significant improvements and our outlook on the future continues to be very positive. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment during this quarter was $5.2 million and that compares to $4.1 million a year ago. And in that number, a year ago, keep in mind that included about $2.2 million VAT recovery that was since included as an EBITDA. So I think the performance was even better than the numbers indicate.

The strong results from the second quarter were driven by increased activity and profitability in Mexico, and the Western U.S., where revenues doubled in each one of those regions. We expect to see ongoing and attractive market conditions in the U.S. and in Mexico, and believe that Brazil is also positioned for continuing growth based upon the work we’ve won in the recent months. Much of the momentum in Mineral Services business has been production related activity from copper mining in the Western United States, as well as gold and copper mining in Mexico with water management work in both of those regions.

As we mentioned in our last earnings call, we are investing capital into mineral services to get existing rigs back to work. During the quarter, we spent a bit over $3 million in CapEx from Minerals, largely for additional drill pipe and also make ready cost to bring idle rigs back to work. But overall, rig utilization in mineral services is still a little bit less than 50% right now, which does restrict much in the way any pricing improvement. Our immediate focus is on ensuring that we capture new opportunities in the market, while also matching our capital investments with industry conditions with an overall goal to make sure that we generate positive cash flow within the division.

Looking at Water Resources now. Although, second quarter revenues declined year-over-year, revenues increased sequentially and the division’s performance is improving. Adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially from $469,000 in Q1 to $1.4 million this quarter, and our remaining problem job backlog is now less than $1 million. Total backlog in water resources rose to $69 million at July 31st that compares to $62 million at the end of April, and $49 million when we started the beginning of the fiscal year.

So far this year, we're seeing increased level of bookings versus last year and our mix is much more in line with our typical small and mid-sized drilling and repair jobs. As a reminder, our average Water Resources drilling job is between $200,000 and $300,000 in revenues and the average R&I job is around $30,000 in revenues. As Mike mentioned, we completed the Hermosa water pipeline project in the Delaware Basin, and we began water sales in mid-July, two weeks ahead of schedule. Our overall water midstream business contributed a positive $200,000 of adjusted EBITDA to the business during the quarter.

As Mike mentioned, we're in the process of expanding the capacity of our pipeline. It's currently about 100,000 barrels per day, and that's in order to enhance our deliverability and reliability. Total investment for this initial capacity expansion could be less than $1 million. We continue to anticipate that the overall Hermosa pipeline project will still generate a two to three year payback, or better, on the initial investment of about $18 million. And more importantly, it presents very effective organic growth opportunities for our business. Now, we're still in the very early stages, but we are making considerable progress and we are very excited about our future in the energy water midstream business.

Moving over to our capital structure. As you all recall and know, when Mike and I joined Layne, we took on pretty inefficient and challenging capital structure that includes some convertible debt with maturity dates that begin in November of next year. And that's about 14 months from now. This debt includes 4.25% convertible note with a principle balance of $70 million that is due November 2018, and then also an 8% convertible note that has a maturity date of May 2019.

Now importantly, we have to extend and replace the 4.25% notes by next August, or the 8% notes will accelerate their maturity to August 2018 as well; so one of the more challenging parts of this structure is that we really can't redeem any of our notes prior to February of next year; so any refinancing really can't be completed until that time period.

Now, despite the complexities of the capital structure, we are confident that the refinancing is now readily achievable. But it also represents a great opportunity to reduce our $17 million per year of GAAP interest expense, and also improve our earnings per share and our financial position. So our confidence comes from the improving financial performance of our business and credit stats, as well as our improving outlook and the ongoing discussions that we're having with both advisors and lenders.

So even today, simply annualizing our first half financial performance and adding the mid-point of the EBITDA expectations that we've expressed with you guys regarding the Hermosa pipeline that guesses to nearly $47 million of annual adjusted EBITDA. And our current net debt of under $140 million would then represent a leverage ratio of less than 3 times that annualized EBITDA number. And this assumes that the $100 million of 8% convertible notes, which are actually convertible at $11.70 per share, do not convert to equity by august of next year. And if that conversion were to occur, our leverage ratio would be 1 time.

So we're actively working on optimizing the refinancing strategy, but we want all the investors to realize that our final capital structure will not likely be in place until next year. And while our confidence level for the refi is high, because of the fact that some of our debt may come due in the next 12 months and the new debt is not yet in place, new capacity standards that started earlier this year, require us to add a bit more disclosure which you can read in our Q this quarter. CapEx for the quarter was $18 million, almost half of which was related to the Delaware Basin water and midstream business.

We ended the second quarter with cash of $34 million. We still have nothing drawn against our $100 million revolving credit facility. And we ended the quarter with approximately $108 million of available liquidity. And with the pipeline now completed, CapEx in the back half of the year should be significantly less than the first half of the year.

So in conclusion, before turning it back over to Mike, I’d like to just say that we do remain on track in improving the profitability of our business and also enhancing overall shareholder value. We only recognized two weeks benefit from the Hermosa pipeline project during Q2, but we generated positive EBITDA for the quarter. Our water midstream business is off to a good start in Q3, and has tremendous upside potential in our view. We believe our Inliner and Mineral Services businesses will continue to perform well and benefit from underlying positive industry trends. And we’re actually very excited about the potential benefits that are refinancing of our capital structure can bring to financial position and earnings profile.

So clearly, we are optimistic about the progress we’re making and the overall future of Layne. And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments.

Mike Caliel

Thanks, Michael. So let me again reiterate our key priorities for the remainder of fiscal year 2018. First, the entire management team remains focused on returning water resources to more acceptable levels to profitability. The enhancements we’re making to our overall risk management and project execution processes, and the disciplined measures we implemented to tighten bid approval requirements and increase work of our site are really paying dividends.

Second, we’re enhancing our Water Resources platform with the logical extension of supplying water through our infrastructure system to the growing energy sector. We’ve seen early success, and we’re optimistic about the future as we leverage our national water platform to deliver integrated water solutions to new customers and untapped markets.

Third, the Inliner team has got a tremendous job in delivering top line growth and expanding margins, while capitalizing our growth opportunities within their markets. And our intent, going forward, is for selective expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions where we can leverage our unique expertise.

And fourth, in Mineral Services, we’re positioned to capital on the demand recovery and the mining industries in the America, driven by improvement in commodity prices, especially for copper and gold. And while at the same time, take advantage of our expertise in mine water management. And strategically, we remain committed to our water focus strategy. And now that we’ve restructured our portfolio, we’re making selective strategic investments in our three core businesses Inliner, Water Resources and Mineral Services.

And of course, we remain committed to providing socially responsible and sustainable solutions to address the world’s need for water and minerals. And as we move forward, we’ll continue to develop and deliver products and services that provide society with access to safe, clean and reliable sources of water.

And with that, Melissa, we’re ready to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jon Braatz with Kansas City Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Braatz

Turning to the water midstream, you mentioned that you spend about $1 million to add some additional capacity. How much do you expand capacity of the pipeline with that investment?

Mike Caliel

We haven't spent the money yet that we're in the process of doing that, right now. And basically, what we are doing is basically extending the pipeline capacity through some strategically placed additional pumps and that will take the throughput on the pipe from 100,00 barrels a day probably up to 175,000 barrels a day.

Jon Braatz

Can you go higher with additional investments? What might be the ultimate capacity, I guess?

Mike Caliel

We can go a little bit higher than that in terms of the pipeline. But the other thing we need to do is, in our 1,000 acres, we need to drill few more water wells or access more water. So I would say that the pipeline capacity probably peaks out, maybe a little bit more than 200,000 barrels a day. But we obviously, from a water sourcing standpoint, we think creatively about getting our existing water sources and any others that we might have access to, to customers sometimes without even using our pipeline, that’s directly coming from our storage facilities.

Jon Braatz

I think when you first discussed the pipeline, you were suggesting that or the thought was that maybe by calendar year-end, you might be able to secure enough business to maybe reach capacity, something of that manner. And the fact that you expanded this to 175,000 barrels per day, what does that tell us about your expectations in terms of new customers and ability to ultimately supply that type of barrels per day?

Mike Caliel

Well, I mean, plain and simple, we're more optimistic. I think we've already seen some really good customer activity. We've added some customers. As Mike mentioned, we've seen some good press out there, which has stirred up a lot of marketing opportunities. So the way we think about this business is, while part of it's probably going to be fairly steady in terms of volumes, there's going to be other parts that are going to be more fluctuating with regard to how active some producers in the area are going to be with regard to the completions and fracking opportunities.

And so one of the basic things that we've understood and worked with our customers about is the greater flexibility we have to be able to move massive amounts of water very quickly to our customers or their storage facilities, means we can win more business. And so, we are more optimistic but we also -- additional pumps give us better flexibility to better serve our customers, which makes us even more unique out there in the Delaware Basin. You can't go any other place in that area and find somebody who has got access and ability to deliver more water than Layne. And we think that that's something we want to continue to build on, because that's what customers need. They need quick access to large volumes of water.

Jon Braatz

You, I think, maybe intimated this with your comments. But when I talk to people out there, they also talk about recycling water, disposing of produce water and so on. Is there an opportunity to put together an integrated water management program to meet some of the demands that the frackers have in terms of dealing with the recycle waters and produce water?

Mike Caliel

Yes, absolutely. And we’re very focused on the future of our business, and we think it’s headed specifically into the recycle part. That fits very well with regard to Layes’ core capabilities, is our approach, from a sustainability standpoint. And we also think that that helps a lot with regard to where producers want to go, what’s right to the environment and also in certain cases that maybe best way to be able to get some volumes to customers. That doesn’t mean that the source water is not going to continue to grow and expand, it will. But we very much think that there is some really interesting opportunities to be able to blend all those together. And I think you’ll see us do that in the future.

Jon Braatz

Would that require a substantial CapEx spending?

Mike Caliel

It depends on how we do it. We actually think that some of the recycling would not be that capital intensive. But it probably does entail at least some ability to either own or access disposal. And disposal wells are just pretty expensive, quite frankly. But we also think that the returns in this business across the spectrum are pretty good. And we’ll certainly be thoughtful about it. But we think any capital investment that we make would be attractive for us.

Jose Garza

Hey, we haven’t talked about this in a while. But I guess just kind of remind us of any seasonality in the mineral services business and how you see I guess the sustainability of this performance going forward here?

Mike Caliel

I think, traditionally, what you’ve seen in the minerals business, Jose, is a bit of seasonal softness as we get into the winter, particularly the holiday season where miners typically either shutdown or slowdown activity. And depending on where miners are in the cycle that drives when they return to work and when we ultimately return to work in the beginning of the year, early in January. So we’re relatively encouraged by what we’re seeing in terms of what I would characterize as production led recovery at this point. And I think our view right now is this is deliberate rather in terms of the recovery. And although, we will likely see some slowdown as we go through the holiday period. I think what we’ll see assuming the commodity prices remain stable we’ll see a return to work relatively quickly in the new part of the year.

Jose Garza

And then you mentioned just the connection there with pricing and utilization. You’re a little bit under 50. How do we think about when that starts to pick up on the pricing side?

Mike Caliel

Well, I think there is room to go, obviously. Again, as I mentioned, the bulk of our activity is production related and mine water management related. I think as we begin to see junior mining activity step up that’s when the demand for rigs will step up materially. And with that comes some pricing momentum. So not there yet but assuming that this recovery continues to take shape the way it has, we expect that that will follow.

Jose Garza

And then just in terms of some of these storm impacted areas any thoughts and just how that impacts the business here in the very short term?

Mike Caliel

In the short term, the disruption to the business was really-really minimal. We were offline for a brief period of time. We're still, as I mentioned at the outset, we're still assessing the situation in South Florida. We don't expect a material impact to the business. And our focus has turned very quickly to our people and getting our people and our assets to work in dealing with some of the repair and reparation activities.

Mike Caliel

Great, thanks Melissa. Well, everyone thank you very much for your continued interest. And we'll look forward to speaking with you on our next call in early December. Thanks very much and have a great day.

