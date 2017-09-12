Investors Real Estate Trust's (IRET) CEO Mark Decker on Q1 2018 Results -EarningsCallTranscript

Investors Real Estate Trust (NASDAQ:IRET)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Matthew Volpano - SVP, Capital Markets

Mark Decker - President and CEO

John Kirchmann - EVP and CFO

Anne Olson - EVP and General Counsel

Analysts

Jim Lykins - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Drew Babin - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Venkat - Janney Montgomery

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the IRET First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Volpano. Please go ahead.

Matthew Volpano

Thank you and good morning. IRET’s Form 10-Q was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday after the close. Additionally, our earnings release and supplemental disclosure package have been posted on our website at www.iretapartments.com and filed yesterday on Form 8-K.

Before we begin our remarks this morning, I want to remind you that during the call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties due to factors discussed in yesterday’s Form 10-K during this conference call and in the risk factors section of our Annual Report and other filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially and we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Please note that our conference call today will contain references to financial measures such as Funds From Operations or FFO and Net Operating Income or NOI that are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are contained in yesterday’s press release and definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our most recent supplemental operating and financial data, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.iretapartments.com.

With me today are Mark Decker Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Kirchmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Andrew Martin, Executive Vice President of Operations; and Anne Olson, Executive Vice President and General Counsel are also joining us and will be available to answer questions.

I will now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Decker

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. This quarter marked a pivotal inflection point for our company. I am excited and inspired by our team's execution over the last few years. And more notably this quarter amid significant organizational changes. On May 1st, the beginning of our fiscal year we installed a new senior team and reassigned and realigned many roles and responsibilities. And through my daily interactions and observations, I can tell you that I see a team embracing the changes. Taking care of our customers and one another, a team expanding its communication, increasing its trust and reliance on one another, united in purpose and focused on results to benefit our customers and shareholders.

Turning briefly to our portfolio, we continue to make progress as shown by the increased in multifamily same store revenue and occupancy, both year-over-year and sequentially. North Dakota's economy appears to be stabilizing and with the addition of 873 new units to our same store portfolio, North Dakota now comprises less of same store multifamily NOI. 25% today versus 33% one year ago, while Minnesota; one of our key target markets has grown to 38% from 28% one year ago. This is a positive shift and it demonstrates that our transition is gaining traction. We are still principally focused on providing great service and optimizing revenues which will result in higher occupancy and rental rate growth. However, as I like to say there are more coins in the couch cushion and we are going after them.

With disciplined asset management, we will further refine our revenue management tools to better manage unit pricing and align lease expirations with market seasonality. We will evaluate and implement programs like rental insurance, LED lighting conversions, the expansion of RUBS and others that boost revenue and/or will reduce expenses. We strongly believe these points will add up as we execute on the operating side. These items combined with more efficient assets and property operations should help us improve our margin, and a little bit of margin improvement is a big deal.

Notwithstanding these comments, in fiscal year 2018, we remained focused on two primary goals. Improving our portfolio operations with the primary focus on occupancy and adding multifamily assets and improve our overall portfolio composition and increase our multifamily share of NOI, while reducing our commercial exposure.

So with that let's turn to the first quarter where I am very excited to report we met our budget objective and are tracking to our operating goals for the year. We increased same store revenue and occupancy in our multifamily portfolio, both sequentially and year-over-year, and for the first time in our history pushed above $1,000 of average revenue per unit at our same store properties. We continued our portfolio transformation by selling $30 million of non core properties during and after the quarter, and as we mentioned on our last call, we added the 191 unit Oxbo community in St. Paul, Minnesota. This is a brand new urban asset in an A location. We purchased this newly developed property just after delivery when it was 33% occupied and 44% leased .Three months end, the property is 52% occupied and 54% leased and it has tracked our pro forma estimates though we are beginning to see the natural fall slowdown affecting leasing velocity.

In addition, the ground floor retail over 11,000 square feet is now filly occupied with two fantastic restaurant concepts serving St. Paul entertainment corridor and adding amenities for our residents. Also, we signed an agreement to acquire Park Place Apartments, a 500 unit community located in Plymouth, Minnesota. Plymouth is a highly desirable western suburb of the Twin cities. Park Place offers a lot to its residents with close proximity to larger employers, highly rated schools and multiple retail, cultural and recreation amenities. The property goes to average units above 1,100 square feet and average rent above $1,300 per unit providing residents an affordable option in a submarket with incomes and home prices well above metro averages. We completed our due diligence investigation of Park Place and expect to close later this month.

In addition to Park Place, in July we originated a $16.2 million loan on a 182 unit multifamily development located within the western suburb of New Hope, Minnesota, less than 10 miles from the CBD. At quarter end, we have funded a total $3 million and expect to fund the remainder through January 2018. We recognized the new development today offer returns in excess of stabilized acquisitions of similar quality assets, though they also bring added risk and capital outlays that don't generate immediate returns. This loan is structured to provide IRET with a current return of 6% and an option to acquire the property after stabilization. We believe this structure aligns our interest with the developer, eliminate the substantial portion of development risk, preserves balance sheet flexibility and provide us better control and visibility on the cost and timing of a portion of our investment pipeline.

Finally and most importantly, early in the quarter we completed a six months strategic exercise to create a plan that serves as a reliable roadmap to guide IRET through its transformation and beyond to hold our team accountable for results. With the combination of research data and thoughtful discussion we concluded the deepening our presence in the Twin cities metro and growing into Denver and Chicago market provided the best prospects for rational and disciplined growth. Each of these markets are Top 25 MSAs with diverse economies, deep and liquid investment markets, timely and reliable data and submarket that contain strong, favorable dynamics for long-term apartment ownership. We are confident that we can build a great business in these markets and be a valuable market participant. It's also notable that these markets have relative lack of coverage by other multifamily REITs. So with thoughtful execution, we will have an outstanding business for our existing shareholders and appeal to a broader audience.

Given all of this activity, I hope you'll see why I am excited for the future and inspired by our team. I'd like to say special thank you to our property professionals who are the face of IRET to our many residents and ensure that our communities reflect our high standards of quality and service. Another thank you to our corporate team members who have worked diligently together these past several months. For our veterans it's been a matter of endurance and for our new folks it has been a sprint. And finally thank you to our loyal shareholders for listening to our vision, understanding our strategy and trusting us to build IRET for the future, while acknowledging our proud heritage as we celebrate 47 years in business and 20 years as a listed company. We progressed a lot this quarter. Together, we are driving a business that better serves our residents and employees, as well as our existing and prospective shareholders. We are optimistic about IRET's future and the team we've assembled to execute on our strategy. Thank you.

I'll now turn the call over to John Kirchmann.

John Kirchmann

Thank you, Mark. In my comments today, I’d like to review a number of changes we've made to our accounting; reporting and operations followed by a review our first quarter results and our balance sheet. Beginning with changes and additions implemented this quarter, as we announced on our last earnings call, we have increased our threshold for capitalizing expenditures from $250 to $500 as of May 1st, 2017, with the goal to increase the quality and consistency of our NOI. As a result, we estimate an increased to expenses by approximately $0.6 million to $0.7 million for this quarter and subsequent quarters. In addition to our capitalization policies, we reviewed and changed the estimated useful lives of our fixed asset. These changes generally shorten the useful life of our asset and bring us into alignment with our multifamily peers. The impact of this change is estimated in the first quarter to be $14.4 million of which $9 million represents a one time charge.

We've also suspended our revenue generating activity while we complete a comprehensive review of our program with the intention of improving its effectiveness, efficiency and increase the rates of return for these capital investments. Our revenue generating capital program remains a key part of our core operating strategy and we will restart the program once our review is completed. Finally, we've introduced core Funds From Operation or core FFO which adjust FFO for items that are non routine or not considered core to our business operations with such items identified in the reconciliation of core FFO presented in the supplement to our earnings release. We believe core FFO will provide investors with additional color when comparing our operating and financial performance across period.

Moving to our financial results. Yesterday, we reported total revenue of $52.7 million for the quarter ending July 31, 2017, an increase of 6.3% from the fiscal first quarter of 2017. Core FFO was $13.7 million, or $0.10 per share for the quarter compared to $0.11 per share for the same period last year. FFO was $0.10 per share this quarter compared to $0.12 per share for the same period last year.

Moving to our multifamily same-store performance, our first quarter results demonstrated strong revenue growth with the 3.9% year-over-year increase from last year's fiscal first quarter and the 2.3% sequential increase from last year's fiscal fourth quarter. The increase in revenue was driven by an increase in average rental rate which were up 2.7% year-over-year and 1% sequentially and occupancy which was up 1.2% year-over-year and 1.3% sequentially. In particular, we continue to see strong revenue growth within our core market of Minneapolis and the surrounding communities of Rochester and St. Cloud with year-over-year growth at 6.9% and sequential growth at 3.2%. Offsetting our growth and revenue was a 13.9% year-over-year increase in same store expense. The primary drivers of this increase were the aforementioned change in capitalization policies and increase in real estate taxes related to the stabilization of development properties and a change to the levy rate in North Dakota, higher turnover cost primarily related to reduction in revenue generating capital and increased labor cost.

With regards to our balance sheet at April 30, 2017, we had total debt of approximately $839 million. During the quarter, outstanding debt increased by $45 million related to the acquisition of Oxbo. At quarter end, we had $24 million of cash and cash equivalents and $94 million of availability on our line of credit.

With that I'll turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

The first question comes from Jim Lykins with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

JimLykins

Good morning, everyone. And for the dispositions can you give us an update on what you are thinking they are right now for any planned property sales and any color on the timeline as well?

AnneOlson

Sure. We have -- we are currently analyzing all of the commercial properties for disposition with the hope that analysis and some sales will be complete by the end of fiscal year 2018. We currently do as disclosed have three properties under contract, the last two of our healthcare properties will be sold this quarter if everything goes as planned.

MarkDecker

Last of our senior

AnneOlson

Yes, senior housing healthcare assets. And then we also have two of our smaller multifamily assets that will be closing we believe this quarter and we have a couple properties, few of our industrial properties that are being widely marketed at this time that we are considering offers on, and otherwise everything else is being analyzed to make sure that we would have good timing and also be able to be redeploy the proceeds of any sales.

Jim Lykins

Okay. And also for the $16 million loan origination, is this kind of a one-off deal or is this a change in strategy? Are we going to see more of these from you guys going forward?

Mark Decker

Yes, good morning, Jim. I wouldn't say that this marks any kind of large change in strategy in our mind .It's consistent with what we are doing which is trying to identify good, risk adjusted ways to add quality products to the portfolio. So we did -- we are not conducting the development on balance sheet. We have a partner and we feel like we have a structure that aligns us well to cover the downside and capture some upside.

Jim Lykins

And can you tell us any more of how structured once it's completed? You guys mentioned tearing the options to purchase that property. Will you get that -- will you be able to get that at a discount to country current market prices there?

Mark Decker

Yes, I will give the high level version which we have an option to purchase that asset at 6 cap on a defined NOI within 18 -- starting 18 months C of C so in essence if the developer hit his right numbers, that the assets of 6 cap will be worth more than the price we are paying for it, in which case we'll split that with him, and if it doesn't, if the rent aren't in line with that we buy at 6 cap in essence the developer get the development thing and their participation, they are also a participating lender in that mezz. So fixed cap, fixed price on a very well defined NOI.

Operator

The next question comes from Drew Babin with Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

DrewBabin

Hey, good morning. Quick question digging on the expense growth. If you assume that $0.6 million from the accounting change is back out of the same property expense growth, we should see property expenses still grew to pretty elevated rate during the quarter. So just trying to be composed kind of what items increased the most? Was it mostly real estate tax driven? And if so, was there anything to do on the appeal side to be knocked that down as the years go on.

JohnKirchmann

Hi, Drew. Yes, this is John Kirchmann here. So on the real estate tax side a lot of that expense was driven by properties that came into same store portfolio, new properties through acquisition or redevelopment and their real tax bill hit since -- sorry the increase to what the market our run rate is hit after the first quarter of the prior year.

DrewBabin

Okay. So timing where it was -- within the same store pool, if you had results for last year that will be reflecting the year-over-year comp, you are saying that the full property tax expense is now been recorded was before.

JohnKirchmann

That's right.

DrewBabin

Okay, make sense

JohnKirchmann

And so what I am saying is the run rate this last quarter is, are the amount this last quarter is the run rate.

DrewBabin

Okay, that's helpful. And then on the Plymouth deal I was wondering if you talk at all about yield expectation there kind of initial and I know with value add, seeing opportunity there was stabilize deal may look like.

MarkDecker

Yes, sure. We are excited about that. I mean on our numbers it's 5 to 5.25 on in place, and as I think was noted in your note or someone else's around 184 a door, we have in our underwriting and budget roughly $15,000 a door of capital we put into that. It's a great submarket, there is some similar product all of which is actually been either fully or mostly upgraded recently and they are getting pretty good lift on their rent. We in this project, there are a handful have been done, a handful of renovation and upgrade and the rent increases were substantial so we are pretty optimistic about that.

Operator

The next question comes from Rob Stevenson with Janney. Please go ahead.

Venkat

Good morning. This is Venkat for Rob. Just a quick one for me. John with the introduction of the core FFO disclosure this quarter, should we not expect an AFFO calculation going forward and just curious like how should we think about recurring CapEx going forward in some of those line items?

JohnKirchmann

Sure. So our recurring -- most of our capital cost that isn't revenue generating are relates in acquisition we considered to be recurring. So the way I guess I will look at that would be the capital that we are spending that we aren't disclosing as revenue generating or acquisition related would be recurring. I don't know if that help you or not --

Venkat

Okay.

JohnKirchmann

Is that what you were looking for?

Venkat

Yes, just trying to think of how we should think about it going forward without some disclosures. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to IRET CEO, Mark Decker for closing remarks.

Mark Decker

Thanks Anita. We are excited about IRET's future and we appreciate everyone's interest. Have a great day everybody. Thank you.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.