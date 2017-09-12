RAS: Deja Vu All Over Again?

For the preferred shares to be a buy at this point you must assume the chances of bankruptcy are still relatively low and RAS will continue paying preferred dividends.

RAS common and preferred shares have sunk even further in response to the news late last week that it was exploring strategic and financial alternatives and had retained outside advisers.

Rait Financial Trust (RAS) sold off hard last Friday (September 8) in response to news that it was exploring strategic and financial alternatives and had retained Barclays and UBS as advisers. The common and preferred shares have been under severe pressure since the company released Q2 results and cut its common dividend on August 3, but after this last leg down the common shares are at an all-time low and the three preferred issues have undercut their January 2016 lows.

This latest news seems to confirm fears that RAS cannot maintain its cash-hemorrhaging status quo is much longer, though where it goes from here no one knows for sure. Lest you be tempted by the "bargain prices" on any RAS preferreds, let's take a look at what assumptions you would have to make about the risk of bankruptcy and the exit price.

In my recent article, Speculative Preferreds: Hidden Gems Or Pigs In A Poke? (Part 2), I demonstrated how expected returns could be used to get a better idea of the bankruptcy risk assumption you would have to have to make buying beaten-down preferreds worthwhile. In this article I will use this same methodology to assess one of the preferreds of RAS.

I think a short-term perspective is warranted at this point because the next announcement by RAS could drive the shares sharply in one direction or the other. This means we can focus solely on capital gains and ignore dividends (which would not add much to the return in the near term anyway). As shown in the table above, as the bankruptcy risk increases the breakeven exit price rises while expected return goes down.

What is a reasonable exit price assumption? Technical analysis will help us here. In the case of RAS-C, the charts suggest the shares will not get back to $24 for a long time, and even then will still have to get past heavy resistance at $20–$22. In the near term, the best-case exit price for RAS-C may be close to $20, though even this is a stretch considering all the selling that is likely to come in if and when the shares reach $16 (where they consolidated for nearly three weeks just before the last leg down). Unfortunately, even with an exit price of $20 and the generous assumption that the risk of bankruptcy is only 10%, you still must risk losing $12.50 for a maximum gain of $7.50. With more reasonable assumptions for bankruptcy risk and the exit price the expected returns are much less, making this an offer you can and should refuse.

For those ready to take a long-term perspective, I would first ask why anyone should have confidence in management when the company as done so poorly for so long. Sure, RAS has managed to pay all of its preferred dividends thus far, but that doesn't mean it has the financial wherewithal to do so in the future. When RAS continued paying preferred dividends during the dark days of 2009 and 2010, when it paid no common dividends, the company still had assets of some $2.9–3.1 billion and shareholders equity of $770–$910 million. As of the end of June 2017, the company was down to only $2.0 billion in assets and $212 million in equity.

Based on historical stock prices, we would fully expect to see RAS preferreds fall further if the company eliminates its common stock dividend, even if it continues paying preferred dividends. Few expected the company to continue paying its preferred dividends back in 2009–2010, but it did and the preferred shares eventually recovered. Given the company's much-diminished balance sheet and earnings capacity, we can be certain that the market will again assume RAS will eventually cut its preferred dividends even if it does not do so immediately.

Having said all this, I would emphasize that I am not saying RAS preferreds should never be considered as a speculative buy. I am simply saying that the risk-reward proposition at the current share price is not attractive enough to make it worthwhile given the high level of uncertainty and large downside risk. For those of you wondering whether there will ever come a day when RAS preferreds will be a good speculative buy, consider the calculations in the tables below.

Compared with buying around $13 when the bankruptcy risk may be lower, a much more compelling risk-return proposition will be available if you wait for the preferred shares to be beaten down to $5.00 or less. The perceived bankruptcy risk will naturally be higher at that point, but if the company does not go bankrupt the potential returns will also be higher, even if you have to wait a few years (which you probably will). Of equal importance, you will have to risk much less capital for the same potential gain. A potential gain of $10–$15 a share on a $5 investment is certainly better than the same gain on an investment of $13.

As always, such opportunities are best considered only after making a carefully assessment of the company's financial situation and its chances of making good on its obligations. By careful assessment, I mean your own research plus analysis by both skeptics and optimists. Don't just read the opinions that confirms your pre-existing bias. The only way you can get a good handle on bankruptcy risk is to understand both the worst-case and best-case scenarios and their underlying assumptions.

