Nucor: Potential Catalysts

I began my research of Nucor (NUE) with a simple stock screen and three criteria:

Dividend Aristocrat---Check

Coming off 52 week lows---Check

Yield above 3%---Fail by about one quarter of one percent.

All I knew about Nucor was that the company produces steel. Furthermore, I was aware that the steel business is a difficult industry, at best. My initial instinct was to move on. However, I took a quick glance at the company's metrics, and I decided to dive deeper.

When I completed my due diligence, I knew I had discovered a company with a culture and management second to none.

An Overview of Nucor

"Nucor manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality). The steel products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, and cold finished steel. The raw materials produces DRI; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, HBI and DRI; supplies ferro-alloys, and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. It also processes ferrous and nonferrous metals and brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI."

With production capacity that exceeds 27 million tons, Nucor is the largest manufacturer of steel products in North America.

Nucor is also the number one recycler in North America.

Headwinds Facing Nucor

Steel is a commodity and the steel industry is cyclical in nature. Veteran investors understand the implications: The producer of a commodity can do little to differentiate the product from those of competitors; therefore, profits are thin. Cyclical stocks have troughs that depress share value.

#1 Foreign Imports

The steel industry, however, has a particularly difficult headwind. Overseas competitors are importing large quantities of steel into US markets. US companies are accustomed to competing against foreign rivals, but the global steel industry includes producers that are owned or subsidized by governments. After studying Nucor, I am convinced the company can compete effectively against any steel manufacturer: however, Nucor cannot compete against a government entity.

Trade actions that lead to the levy of tariffs on imports resulted in steel imports falling approximately 15% year over year in 2016. Unfortunately, imports of steel products into the US revived in 2017. The first seven months of this year witnessed a 22.1% surge of total steel imports. The largest foreign suppliers during that period were South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany.

Missing from the above list, but lurking in the background, is the number one producer of steel products in the world: China.

China's steel industry represents nearly half of the world's steel production and more than half of the world's overcapacity. From 2000 through 2016, Chinese steel production increased a whopping 540%, while US production declined by 13%.

Of particular concern is the possibility, albeit remote, that China could be granted market economy status.

US law sets forth six statutory factors to determine if a nation operates as a foreign economy. The Chinese government plays a significant part in that nation's economy and an especially heavy role in the steel sector. If China were granted market economy status, the US steel industry would be crushed by Chinese imports.

Counterpoint

In 2016, tariffs on imported steel products proved momentarily effective in quelling foreign steel imports.

In a recent letter, American steel industry executives appealed to President Trump to take action under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to prevent surging steel imports. The basis of action would be protection of the steel industry due to national security interests.

By law, the Secretary of Commerce has 270 days to present the Department's findings and recommendations to the President. The President would then have 90 days to take action. Under Section 232, the President could impose broad quotas and/or tariffs on steel imports.

A perusal of the Commerce Department's website reveals wording that would lead one to believe the administration will favor the steel industry:

"U.S. Government attempts to address foreign government subsidies and other unfair practices have not ended this distortion. There are 152 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on steel products in effect and another 25 investigations underway. The United States has encouraged other countries to reduce and address the underlying causes of excess capacity in the steel market. To date, these efforts have had little practical effect, and have not substantially alleviated the negative effect global excess capacity on the United States steel industry."

Trump recently rejected proposals by China to cut 150 million tons of steel overcapacity by 2022

President Trump's own words leave little to the imagination. In April of this year, with executives of US steel companies standing alongside, the president stated, "From now on, we're going to stand up for American jobs, workers, their security and for American steel companies."

Action by this administration should serve as a major catalyst. I believe it is likely we will witness tariffs and/or quotas on foreign steel imports. As a consequence, investors are likely to see a surge in Nucor's profits and the share price.

#2 A Shift to Lighter Materials

Automobile manufacturers account for approximately 12% of global steel demand and constitute the second largest market for steel products. Furthermore, steel accounts for roughly 60% of the weight of the average vehicle.

With automakers struggling to comply with ever increasing fuel efficiency and emission standards, (54.5 mpg by 2025) US automakers are searching for lighter weight materials. From 2012 to 2015, the average percentage increase in aluminum's contribution to the weight of vehicles rose from 9% to 10.4%. The percentage in volume of the share of aluminum in automobiles is expected to rise to 26.6% in 2025 versus a 6.6% share in 2015.

Additionally, a variety of light weight composite materials compete with steel for market share.

Counterpoint

Steel manufacturers are developing advanced high-strength steels (AHSS). AHSS products are typically 20% to 30% lighter than a carbon steel with the same strength. Furthermore, as indicated in the chart below, IHSS is generally less costly than competing products.

The average age of US autos (nearly two-thirds older than seven years, 38.3% over ten years old) should result in a steady demand for cars and replacement parts.

Catalysts for Growth

I discussed the possibility of tariffs and quotas that I believe will likely have a strong positive impact on Nucor.

There are those that claim the passage of a Federal infrastructure bill would lead to a huge boost for steel manufacturers. I once held the same opinion. After researching the subject for this article, I have little confidence in an infrastructure bill as a substantial catalyst. I base my opinion on the following facts:

Trump heralded the proposed bill as a spending package worth $1 trillion. Digging into the particulars, one finds that the President himself is asking for approximately $200 million. The additional $800 million would come from state, local and corporate entities. (Yawn) Following are excerpts from a few articles on the subject:

"Trump has previously proposed an infrastructure package that could cost as much as $1 trillion, most of which would be funded through the private sector." (Washington Examiner)

"Infrastructure remains stuck near the rear of the legislative line, according to two dozen administration officials, legislators and labor leaders involved in coming up with a concrete proposal." (NY Times)

"Until Congress decides what they want to build and how they'll pay for it, we don't see a major infrastructure bill passing anytime soon." (Brookings)

Investors should recall the $305 million in infrastructure bills passed by the Obama Administration. Those bills didn't result in a lucrative shift for steel manufacturers. Consequently, we shouldn't expect something different from the Trump proposals.

So…is the proposed infrastructure bill a quiescent catalyst, waiting to push Nucor shares higher? The answer is, maybe. Investor perceptions may cause a boost to shares with the passage of a bill. However, I don't believe an infrastructure bill will result in a huge boost in Nucor profits.

Nonetheless, I did conclude that the nation's rotting infrastructure system will help support the steel industry.

After all, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that $4.6 trillion is needed to repair our nation's infrastructure.

With or without a federal bill, roads and bridges will be repaired and maintained.

Additional positive trends

The housing and construction sector is the largest consumer of steel, accounting for almost half of the total consumption.

The US Architecture Billings Index (ABI), is an economic indicator predictive of nine to 12 months of future nonresidential construction spending activity. The indicator stood at 50 or better for the majority of the last year. This reading indicates the likelihood of sustained growth in architectural activity for the immediate future.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) anticipates spending in the non-residential building sector to increase approximately 6% in 2017. Among the major US steel producers, Nucor is the leading steel supplier to the nonresidential construction sector.

Impact of Recent Developments

Ever hear this phrase? "Behind every cloud, there is a silver lining." Well, at the risk of appearing indifferent to those suffering from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, there have been plenty of clouds in Texas and Florida, and yes, if one searches hard enough, a silver lining is visible.

As an investor, I endeavor to seek an advantage in any and every piece of news.

Yesterday I read that 200,000 vehicles will be scrapped in Houston. Today I read an article claiming a million will be totaled. Since I generally choose a middle ground when I must rely on others judgment, I'll settle for the estimate provided by a recent Forbes article: According to Cox Automotive, roughly a half million cars will be scrapped due to flood damage.

A half million cars is a lot of steel.

Moody's Chief Economist estimates the total property damage to homes, cars, commercial buildings and infrastructure caused by Harvey will reach a minimum of $75 billion.

Once again, that's a lot of steel, and we haven't even added up the destruction caused by Ms. Irma.

Will those numbers result in enormous profits for Nucor? I doubt it. But it will cause greater steel demand.

It should also be noted that Houston handles 30 to 35% of foreign steel imports. Consequently, we could witness a temporary limitation of foreign steel normally imported through that channel.

Nucor Initiatives

In recent years, Nucor expanded its operations to include more value-added steel mill products, to improve the company's cost structure, and to create additional channels to market its products

In a joint venture with JFE Steel Corporation of Japan, the two companies began construction of a plant in Mexico to supply galvanized sheet steel to that nation's burgeoning automotive market. The factory will produce 400,000 tons annually.

Automotive production in Mexica is expected to increase from 3.4 million to 5.3 million vehicles by 2020.

Recent acquisitions include Independence Tube Corporation, Southland Tube, Omega Joist and Republic Conduit. The listed investments will result in an overall production capacity increase of 4%. Perhaps more importantly, the acquired companies will increase Nucor's exposure to higher-added-value products.

Nucor continues to grow market share in automotive steels. Currently, the company ships approximately 1.4 million tons of steel for automotive applications, with a goal of reaching two million tons by 2018.

In keeping with this goal, Nucor announced plans to build a specialty cold mill complex at Nucor Steel Arkansas that will expand the company's capability to produce advanced high-strength, low-alloy, and motor lamination steel products. It will broaden the automotive capability of Nucor's galvanized lines and include products that Nucor is currently unable to manufacture. The cold mill complex is expected to be operational in two years.

Nucor's Ace in the Hole

Nucor's ace in the hole is…Nucor!

At the beginning of this article, I stated that my research into this company made me realize that I had stumbled onto a corporation with few peers.

After reading Nucor investor presentations, one understands that the company's tribute to its workforce and the company determination to drive employee initiative is far more than lip service.

Nucor pays hourly wages and salaries that run well above the industry average. However, two-thirds of an average employees' income comes from "pay for performance" bonuses. As a consequence, Nucor steelworkers' incomes are often tens of thousands of dollars ahead of competing firms' employees. As much as 20% of a steelworkers' weekly pay is tied to performance, with 10% of operating profits divided among all employees (excluding senior officers). The compensation package is designed to foster motivation and increase productivity and teamwork throughout the company.

Nucor's operations are highly decentralized, with most day-to-day operating decisions made by division general managers and their staff.

Nucor runs a relatively lean corporation with roughly 100 employees in the company executive office.

The overwhelming majority of Nucor's 23,700 employees are not represented by labor unions.

This company-wide emphasis on performance results in a very low absenteeism rate of 1.0% per year and provides Nucor with a bountiful supply of prospective employees for steelworkers' positions.

Another example of the Nucor difference: A year after Nucor acquired a facility from another firm, the plant's production rose by 14%, despite a cut in staff and no substantial capital investment.

Since Nucor utilizes a weekly payroll plan and ties compensation to corporate profits, the company can quickly adjust to market conditions. This is reflected in a rapid reduction in sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) during troughs in the company's results. The chart below reflects the nimble nature of Nucor relative to competitors.

Nucor utilizes minimills to reduce costs. Compared with the blast furnaces comprising over two-thirds of the global steel supply, minimills are less labor and energy intensive

Due to the company's scrap salvage operations, Nucor is now the largest recycler in North America. As scrap prices can be volatile, this serves to ensure Nucor has access to a consistent, sufficient supply of ferrous scrap metal.

The company has an ongoing joint natural gas drilling program with Encana Oil and Gas (ECA) to provide natural gas at reduced costs.

Nucor's Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) facilities, provide the firm with a more cost-effective feedstock than imported pig iron

Nucor's leading position in the US steel industry and recent performance is reflected in the charts below.

Conclusion

I began my due diligence of Nucor reluctantly: however, I concluded my inquiry with the knowledge that this company is exceptional in many respects. This by no means negates the difficulties facing corporations operating in this industry.

I determined to make an investment in Nucor within a week when funds become available.

The basis of my investment is as follows:

The exceptional quality of Nucor management and culture.

My belief that this administration will act on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. That the result will result in significant tariffs and/or quotas on foreign steel imports. I believe those actions will serve as a catalyst for Nucor profits and share appreciation.

I believe the recent tragedies caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, combined with the ongoing need for infrastructure spending, as well as normal housing and construction demand, will result in significant profits for the US steel industry.

As an investor, I place great emphasis on the debt levels of corporations. With a current ratio of 2.2 and LT Debt/Equity of .04, I have no concerns regarding Nucor's debt load.

With a PEG of 0.66 and Price to sales of 0.96, I am pleased with the company's valuation.

With a current PE of 14.98, a forward PE of 13.17 and a five-year average PE of 18.2, I believe the stock has ample room for price appreciation.

Ditto with a stock price of $53.97 compared to a 52 week high/low of $68.00 and $44.81 respectively.

I am also pleased with the Nucor's dividend payout ratio of 41.51% and dividend coverage of 240.00. I also value Dividend Aristocrats.

I am not pleased with the five-year dividend growth rate of +0.6. I consider it anemic, at best.

However, in a recent article, SA contributor Ray Merola makes a case that Nucor could very well provide a special dividend in the near future.

Because Nucor's current dividend stands below three percent, and due to the company's poor dividend growth history, this may not be a buy and hold investment. Nonetheless, I view Nucor as a company with a good risk/reward profile.

