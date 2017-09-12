Kroger Continues To Sell Off On The Same Old News

One of the most fascinating things the stock market presents investors is a stock that is continuously falling on news that is already known. It's a sign that there are still shares out there being held by so-called "weak hands." Kroger (NYSE:KR) is a great example of this. Investors and traders continue to run away from this stock under fears of ongoing price wars, but the company is managing the tough situation quite well.

They are growing tonnage, volume, and sales. In addition, food price inflation is resuming, which will be extremely beneficial to Kroger. Investors should accumulate Kroger here, knowing that once uncertainty fades and weak hands are shaken out, the stock will bottom, probably very near current prices.



When Kroger reported earnings last week, it felt like deja vu. The stock got crushed just like it did back in June when they reported first quarter earnings. Except this time around, nothing drastically changed with regards to financials from the company.

Last quarter Kroger reduced earnings projections for the year. This quarter they maintained their projections and even went as far as to say that sales are not only growing again, but also that they are trending even higher in the early days of the current quarter, tonnage is higher, and there has been minimal impact on long-term trends since the closing of the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Whole Foods merger.

The question now should be, "How many times will Kroger sell off on the same old news?"

Price wars are nothing new. In fact, price wars have been ongoing in the grocery business for decades. News of price wars have taken center stage recently, especially in light of Amazon purchasing Whole Foods. What is fascinating is how quickly the market will sell Kroger on a headline threat of ongoing price wars. A perfect example of this was the news, released this past week, that Target (NYSE:TGT) was slashing prices on thousands of items which caused shares of Kroger, Target, and others to fall. The only problem is that this was already known, as Target reported back in February that they would be investing heavily in price this year.

Another sign that the worries over Amazon's merger with Whole Foods are overhyped is from the conference call when CEO Rodney McMullen said that there is no evidence in the first week and a half of any change in trend from the Amazon/Whole Foods merger closing. And rational people would argue, why would it? Amazon didn't lower prices that much. More likely they just got a lot more attention from media because Amazon is widely regarded as exciting.

Let's not forget that Kroger has been beating Whole Foods at its own game for years, as evidenced by Whole Foods' steadily falling same-store sales, their falling profit, and Kroger's total sales in the natural and organic category of $16 billion, led by their Simple Truth brand, launched only a half a decade ago, now brings in $1.7 billion in annual sales and is still growing at double-digit rates.

One sign that investors should be focusing on is that this past quarter was the first quarter since 2014 where food price inflation resumed. People who know the grocery industry are well aware of the destructive impact that cost deflation can be, and to see it switch back to inflation this quarter is a very positive sign. With the presumed continuation of price inflation, Kroger's margins and sales will have a tailwind rather than a headwind, something that, when combined with positive ID sales, store growth, and share repurchases, can drive earnings per share growth to be quite strong.

Investors who understand discounted cash flow analysis already know that the current stock price for Kroger is pricing in almost zero growth into perpetuity. When investors widely come to believe that earnings per share growth will be strong again, the stock price could easily go as far as doubling from these levels simply based on the fact that the stock is so beaten down today. If you don't believe me, play around with the discounting calculator found here.

Leave the discount rate at 11% to give you a nice margin of safety, plug in current underlying earnings of $2.05 and a growth rate of 1%. You will find that Kroger’s current stream of cash flow has an intrinsic value of roughly today's stock price. Then change the growth rate to a more realistic growth rate driven by price inflation, positive tonnage, positive sales, and store growth and/or acquisitions.

One final piece of evidence that this stock is far too cheap is that now, like many other retailers, it is selling at a price that is close to or below the value of its real estate. I hesitated to include this point in this article as it is so often criticized, but the truth is, real estate never goes out of style. Businesses come and go all of the time and the ones that keep their real estate have something to walk away with in the end. Kroger has almost $15 billion of land and buildings listed in their annual report.

These are listed at cost, not current market value, meaning that the actual real estate values could be significantly higher today and in the future. The market value of the stock is only $18.9 billion. This implies that the business and brand have very little value being given to it. This is how value investors love to buy companies, when they are priced for extreme stress or when they are priced for failure.

Rational investors should welcome this price decline in Kroger. The stock is earning essentially the same level of profit, but the price of the stock is less than half of what it once was. What is fascinating is that with earnings guidance unchanged and still holding near record levels, investors who are selling at today's prices are essentially saying that they value the same stream of cash flow at half of what they valued it at years ago.

Last time I checked, a dollar is still a dollar. A dollar is a fungible thing, buying me exactly what it buys you. Why, then, would investors not welcome with open arms the opportunity to buy Kroger at half of what it was priced at a couple of years ago. Rest assured, the weak hands will be shaken out soon. The company may even buy them all out themselves as they continue to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into the share buyback every single quarter. I believe the stock will finally bottom right about where we are today and long-term-oriented investors will do extremely well going forward with Kroger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.