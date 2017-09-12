Stryker Still Rolling With The Punches

Stryker is gaining share and outgrowing the med-tech market, and things are still looking up for the company's neurovascular, orthopedic, and endoscopy/tool businesses, with only spine a real laggard.

I believe there's a case to be made that Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is among the best-run med-tech companies in the last quarter-century, and maybe one of the best-run companies overall. Through multiple management transitions, numerous M&A transactions, and significant shifts in the med-tech landscape (in terms of technology, competition, reimbursement, etc.), this company has remained a surprisingly consistent grower and a good steward of capital.

With that in mind, what's a fair price for this company? The shares dropped about 5% on the news of significant issues relating to Sage, but that decline has been almost fully recouped. The second-quarter results marked almost four straight years' worth of 5%+ organic growth and we're now talking about a new streak of close to 7% growth – for a company that is quite large already. I had actually hoped that the Sage news might open a wider window for more value anxious investors like me, but it's tough for me to get excited about buying the shares above the $130's.

Sometimes It Takes A While For M&A To Work Out

M&A has always been a part of Stryker's DNA, and I would argue that the company has a good track record overall. Not every deal will work out though, and not every deal work out in a fashion that suits the “results NOW!” mentality of Wall Street.

To that end, while I've generally been a Mako-skeptic, I have to acknowledge that this is starting to develop into something potentially very interesting. The launch of the Mako total knee seems to be going well, and the company added another 26 installations in the second quarter. Perhaps more impressive is the detail that 40% of installations have been at “competitive accounts” where Stryker's existing knee share is low – suggesting that this system may finally be driving business toward Stryker.

The Physio-Control deal has yet to pay off (and was a bit of a head-scratcher for me) and the Sage deal is arguably looking worse in some respects. Management doesn't provide much detail on the ongoing operations, but the company announced some significant product quality-related issues in late August (moving the shares down fairly sharply in response). Stryker announced a voluntary recall of some oral care products due to potential cross-contamination at the third-party manufacturer (which has since been resolved with Stryker taking manufacturing in-house) but also a ship-hold on all of Sage's cloth-based products due to the need to switch its microbial testing methods.

As cloth-based products make up about 50% of Sage's revenue base, that's not a trivial item and it did lead Stryker to lower its estimates for the full year to the lower edge of its prior guidance range. Sage can still be a winner for the company, though, as these look largely like “legacy” issues to me and don't really impair the long-term potential of this market leader in infection-prevention and skin protection products.

And now Stryker is moving on to the integration of Novadaq. While I think Novadaq's imaging technology could be powerful in the hands of Stryker, an established leader in endoscopy, the reality is that Novadaq's last quarter was ugly, with double-digit declines in underlying sales. I'd previously noted Novadaq's issues with its inconsistent sales strategy and execution, and these last few quarters at Novadaq suggest that Stryker shareholders should expect this deal to take some time to bear fruit too. The good news is that Novadaq is small enough that Stryker will have the time to integrate the deal and fix the company's problems without major impact on the financial results.

Outside Spine, There's A Lot To Celebrate

Since my last update on Stryker, the company reported fiscal second-quarter results and those results were good. Revenue was up close to 7% on an organic basis (and close to 8% if you adjust for selling days), with roughly similar growth across Orthopedics, Neuro/Spine, and MedSurg. Stryker continues to gain share in both hips and knees – taking advantage of some of Zimmer's (NYSE:ZBH) issues, and the trauma/extremity business is seeing good results in foot/ankle and 3-D products. Neuro keeps on keeping on with 14% growth, and MedSurg saw a surprisingly good 14% growth rate in Endoscopy.

Margins were likewise good, although not extraordinary. Gross margin crept up another 10 bps and operating margin improved 20 bps to 25%.

Spine remains the “yeah, but” part of the business, which saw a 2% contraction this quarter. “Supply issues” continue to play a role, but the fact is that Stryker's spine business has been unimpressive for some time now, and particularly against the wider backdrop of the company's performance in hips, knees, trauma, and extremities (while Stryker has spine separated from those ortho businesses, most of its rivals blend them).

My feelings here really haven't changed – I continue to believe that buying a more growth-oriented spine business (like NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), Globus (NYSE:GMED), or K2M (NASDAQ:KTWO)) makes sense for Stryker, and I'm frankly surprised it hasn't, particularly when it was willing to pay over 6x sales for Sage and over 5x for Novadaq. Given this company's demonstrated capacity to build upon acquisitions, I think any sticker shock over a deal in spine would eventually abate and I think there would be good operating synergies available (since it already has a sales force and infrastructure serving the spine market).

The Bottom Line

I've adjusted my numbers a little higher after the second-quarter report, but my basic thesis on Stryker is the same. The shares are pricey even if you assume over 5% long-term revenue growth and meaningful improvement in free cash flow margin (into the 20%'s). I suppose that the company's ongoing revenue momentum and margin leverage argue for a higher revenue multiple, and I could live with paying up to around 4.5x my forward revenue estimate, but that still leads me to believe the shares are pricey above the $130's.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.