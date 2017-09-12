Digital Realty Trust's (DLR) Bill Stein Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference

September 12, 2017 11:05 AM ET

Executives

Bill Stein - CEO

Andy Power - CFO

Analysts

[Call Starts Abruptly]

Question-and-Answer Session

Of the globe. Osaka, it has been a crazy year to date, and we are now fully leased in our first project in Osaka and we have now aggregated some land parcels adjacent to that, which will support several years of growth and we have had good inbound inquiry on that asset. And then lastly, the most recent announcement we have made is in Sydney, we have kicked off the expansion of Sydney 11, which will be up to 40 megawatts and be the last parcel on that campus, and we have had existing customers both in SIT10 [ph] and other of our Sydney assets looking to want to expand there. So pretty good runway of growth.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Andy. And then just also, thinking globally outside of the U.S., what's your strategy in regards to expanding in Asia?

Andy Power

For the most part it's organic. There are virtually no opportunities for acquisition in Asia, since the datacenters in general are owned and run by the indigenous telecommunications companies, the large phone companies.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And again, if anybody has any questions, feel free to just chime in at any time. But just to shift gears a little bit, what are the strategic and financial benefits of the DFT acquisition? Just hoping you could give us your color on that?

Bill Stein

We will start with financial; so the financial is projected to be 2% accretive to FFO and 4% accretive to AFFO. Those are all 2018 numbers. As far as the strategic benefit, this really just broadens our product offering. So it's -- you think about -- this was three years ago, when we did the Telx acquisition, that gave us co-location and interconnection, so it took us from what was a wholesale datacenter company to one that provided smaller footprint with interconnection. DuPont really takes us to the opposite end of the spectrum, and gives us very large footprint, which is called hyperscale. And we are finding that the cloud companies -- some of the cloud companies and others are keen to take down extremely large footprint offerings an DuPont have been quite successful in sourcing that type of business. Andy, anything you want to add?

Andy Power

The only thing I would add is, I mean, these are purpose built, high quality data center assets in the best North America markets, which are anchoring the large cloud companies and also large social media and other technology companies, where they have made a substantial investment into these assets. They have invested in their network nodes on these campuses, and their inertia for these customers who want to grow, where they started, and we have seen that competing against DFT for several quarters. And I think, that's going to be an incremental runway of growth for these customers to expand, be it on the Ashburn or Chicago or Santa Clara campuses that were acquired.

Bill Stein

And while this is an equity conference, I might want to also add that, we recently did several fixed income offerings, including preferred and receptivity in the marketplace was as strong as I think we have seen, for Digital, probably stronger because we priced, I think almost all of the debt offerings through -- where secondaries were trading, and our preferred was priced at 5.25, which is obviously an attractive price point for our perpetual no call at 5. And that was, I think based on the credit quality of the DuPont portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Bill. And just continuing on the theme of the DFT acquisition, will the DFT be integrated fully into your sales process or will it be operated separately, given the different nature of selling to its smaller set of customers?

Bill Stein

Initially, it will operate standalone, but it would be quickly integrated, and that should be fairly straightforward. There really are 12 assets in three markets today. Andy, anything you want to add to that?

Andy Power

Yeah. I mean, just the one obviously caveat we have to put out there is, until the transaction closes, which could happen in the next handful of days. We obviously operating two independent companies until our shareholder vote, and we close. But shortly thereafter, the integration, we think will be fairly seamless. The unique things about these combination are, one, relative to the size of the assets, it's really people -- there is only about 125 employees at DFT. The bulk of almost all the contracts are triple in that lease, so there is no operational expense variations. These campuses are literally walking distance from our campuses in these major markets, in many instances. So we think this would be a fairly seamless integration from a sales, operationals, design and construction and back of the house standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

Bill, Andy, thank you. I just wanted to pause for a moment. See if there is any questions from the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Andy Power

In terms of -- we expect to get it. It's for the first full calendar year, so basically 2018, that's when we close the next full days to lease [ph]. In terms of percentages, we did -- I don't have those numbers off the top of my head, but on it were 2% of core FFO per share, 4% of AFFO per share. It was roughly, I think a third. Expense synergies, we are doing about $18 million of expense synergies, represents call it 75-ish of their G&A. I think a third financing synergies. So we have -- as Bill mentioned, completed the entire refinancing of their debt-to-capital stack through a series of bonds and professional preferred, and then the remainder is the relevant value accretion from the fixed exchange ratio in the transaction. It's a 100% stock-for-stock transaction and the fixed exchange ratio, where the Digital shareholders own 77% of the combined company and the DFT shareholders will own 23%. So kind of roughly evenly split between those three buckets.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Just moving forward, another question; how are renewal rates trending, and what do you expect the trajectory will be over the next one to two years?

Andy Power

Sure. So we, broadly speaking, had a positive trend in terms of the cash from the old spreads. We are positive for the first quarter, we are positive for the second quarter, about 6.5% on cash mark-to-market basis. We are positive across all of our product types, including our PVV leases that were a double digit increase. As I mentioned, on our second quarter call, we still do have pockets of an above market lease here throughout the portfolio. So depending on what expires and what gets renewed in any given quarter, you could have a negative cash mark-to-market. But I would say, the trend is moving in the right direction, and I can reiterate our view as to the full year is still going to be slightly cash positive and larger than that on a GAAP positive basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you and I appreciate it. How have build costs trended over the last year? Would be appreciative if you touch on that, and are there markets where you are seeing upward pressure on build costs due to demand?

Andy Power

I would say, we have been -- for a long time, not just in the last 12 months, been weighing efficiencies out of our build costs, and at a property level operated expenses, just to be more efficient and thoughtful on our builds. So they have come down over time. I would say, given our size and scale, which even was more emphasized on a pro forma basis, relative to the development pipeline that we are absorbing with DFT and future development expansion, as a combined company, able to deliver the lowest cost product on an apples-to-apples basis, I can tell you, we just signed our first lease on our first building on the new campus in Ashburn, Virginia. Not a huge lease, but a decent size of lease there. And that building, if you toured that asset versus if you toured the existing campus, you will notice small things like less frills in the lobby and bringing incremental efficiencies out of the physical appearance of the asset, and they are trending on that -- fully built out with that first building, that will be up to about 36 megawatts in total capacity. But the trending for that total buildout, is trending better than budget. So something we are very focused on and we are doing that through negotiators, with our contractors, ordering equipment and larger lots.

And then in terms of pressure, I have not seen on the cost side, but you are certainly seeing competitive markets for your numerous competitors building new supply. We are competing over contracting resources, and see some of that playing out in Ashburn at the same time. Hasn't really flown through to our build costs yet, and I don't think it will. But something to keep an eye on.

Bill Stein

We are concerned about that in Japan, because of the Olympics.

Unidentified Analyst

Andy, appreciate it. Again, just wanted to pause and was hoping to be as interactive as possible, if there is any questions on everything that needs to be discussed so far, feel free to just chime in. Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Andy Power

Sure. So we are building the shelf, well ultimately 14 megawatts of capacity, it's a little bit adjacent to the said 10 buildings, looks like one large campus. And I can tell you, when we signed deals in the last year with customers let in, [indiscernible] and maybe other assets. First and foremost on their mind was, how do I expand, because they are moving into a building that was approaching 80, high 90%s leased in that sense. I know I am going to grow, I am coming with you with this megawatt now or what not, and indeed expansion to customers that I have known, have signed last year. They are folks -- one of the top five cloud service providers. Another one was a -- that was a U.S. company. Another one was a German based, specialty cloud ERP financial oriented company. But there is a whole host of customers in there, that are looking to expand, plus we are obviously targeting new customers that are on the campus yet.

In terms of pre-leasing that -- we will build that out in small phases. So my guess is, we will bring a couple of on speculatively -- given that we are only at a shelf stage right now, there is a chance it gets leased, before we actually have to build the suites. So it all depends on time and demand.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you. Just another question for you; what are the benefits of having scale wholesale and co-location businesses?

Bill Stein

Well we find that our customers knead [ph] off of that, and there is a tremendous convenience factor in being able to offer from the smallest cage cabinet, all the way up to hyperscale; because we frequently have the same person on the buy side, and what we have found is that our customers are starting to consolidate that activity too under the same person inside these shops.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Understood.

Bill Stein

And actually, because of that, we have been trying to use the same contract form for the very smallest footprint to the largest footprint.

Andy Power

Bill and I spent a fair bit of our time, when we are not at investor conferences, in front of the customer. And I can tell you, from my experience, I am sure Bill would back me with this, when you can sit down at the table with the decision-maker and say, a new signing in Ashburn, a renewal in London, a co-location appointment in Sovereign House or a large footprint in Osaka. The more we can prove to them, in one [indiscernible] with consistency. It just distances ourselves from competitors, and makes it not just all be about price.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Bill Stein

Oh, would they do it themselves?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Bill Stein

Less and less so. I mean, that used to be a factor when we started out. But I think very-very few today are doing that. I mean, I suppose the cloud customers -- we might still have some of that with our cloud customers. Enterprise, I'd say almost definitely not, because their requirements are too small to be economically efficient. They are shipping too much to the cloud. So they still want something for their own servers, but it just doesn't make sense to do that inside their own building.

Cloud, some cloud companies probably do more build than others. But I think they have found that they are not as efficient as worms [ph] like ourselves.

Andy Power

I also think in the major markets, we just have such a good position in terms of our numerous buildings already built, numerous customers that want to connect to buildings coming online, that can grow immediately. Land parcels that can grow for years and years and years. And we are doing that in 30 plus markets, 12 countries, four continents. That does not mean they are going to be fully single corded to do 100% outsourced, I mean they will go off to more far off regions, and there will be announcements. But I think the applications that land in those data centers are probably less latency sensitive, cost of transport sensitive. In the major metros, I believe, not really seen them go by, gobble up a lot of wind and go build a massive data center themselves. Given that they are competing with us and others to do that.

Bill Stein

And their advantage is to being on a campus such as ours because of adjacency to enterprise customers. They connect directly to their customers, who have the ability to direct not just in that cloud company, but probably another four or five, because of different products that they are buying in the cloud. That won't happen if they have their own building.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Bill. Any other questions? Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Bill Stein

I mean, we think the development spend will continue to be in the $1 billion plus range, and it will vary by region, based on what's build out. If it's build, we are not going to build anymore, we will wait for it to be leased, and where we need it. So we have the ability to turn the dial, as the demand is indicated.

And then, we are always in the market looking at potential income producing assets, that's how we started. That's deep in our DNA. So we will look at single asset deals, that maybe have some vacancies, so there is a value add opportunity, where it's adjacent, close to where we already have assets. So it's a natural addition to a campus, if you will.

We are always looking to add to the land bank, because you don't want to run out of land in core markets, where you have the campus.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Bill Stein

I don't see anything right now, but [indiscernible] shows that this demand is going to abate any time soon. It's remarkable. In most sectors of the economy, demand fluctuates with the economic cycle. Again, not -- this one seems to have legs that go beyond the economic cycle, because of this shift to the cloud. Andy, you want to add?

Andy Power

I mean, I think we have seen consistent growth to support the infrastructure. So whether it's a top five cloud service provider or [indiscernible] social media company, who had a take of 3, 4 megs, 6 megs, a year ago, coming back and saying more to support the same application that I landed with you a year ago. So their business of growing more absorption. And then, it also seemed, those same type of customers -- applications for artificial intelligence with different needs, and new business lines that they need the infrastructure support. And then I would say, lastly, what we have seen a little bit of pickup is, a more global nature of the customer base, where the customer is coming in from Asia Pacific and China, looking to build out their infrastructure and need less. That has been a more recent trend, in terms of demand signaled in the last six months for sure.

Bill Stein

The other new application is still very early, but I think it will create a lot of demand, as Internet-of-Things, coupled with artificial intelligence. So an example of that would be autonomous driving, which consumes a tremendous amount of data.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Andy Power

I think we are seeing supplied -- attempting to keep his foot in the best they can. In some markets like in Ashburn, it's fairly close, but the demand has been steady eddy, and it's from numerous different customers and continuing. And Silicon Valley supply has not been able to keep up.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Andy Power

In the Silicon Valley, where you have certainly seen higher rates giving higher yields. I would say, yields are consistent in Ashburn or Chicago or Dallas.

Andy Power

But I think Ashburn, in the next few years could be similar to Silicon Valley. There is no more land upon which to build data centers in Loudoun County. It has been spoken for. So this can be build out. Maybe it will take five years. But in three to five years, I think Loudoun County would be basically full, just like Silicon Valley. And then you are going to see tremendous pressure on rents.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. We still have a few minutes. Bill or Andy, is there anything that you would like to share, issues that we didn't bring up?

Unidentified Analyst

John, do you have any questions off the --?

Bill Stein

Yeah, what questions are you hearing, that weren't addressed here?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Bill Stein

Well maybe underappreciated and mispriced for the last 12 months. A view that the contingencies on the DuPont merger have been satisfied and that it's inevitable and could be coming soon. Maybe I think -- I think there is a better appreciation among investors, as to the merits of that deal, especially among our large investors.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Bill Stein

Well, it was something that we definitely looked it. It was rightly shopped. It's really a co-location business, management intensive. There was -- the equivalent of the QGS' C3 business; the hosting business was embedded in this company, which we don't do, and we don't own servers. As of yet, we really don't have outside of the Cheetah [ph] platform in London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, we don't have a co-location platform, in those markets. This has -- would have thrust us in a very big way. And frankly, I think we just thought it was going to be too much of an integration project for us. Andy, you want to add anything?

Andy Power

No. Spot on. Everything.

Unidentified Analyst

Bill, thank you. Any other questions? If we have no more questions from the audience, Bill and Andy, I want to thank you for joining. We really appreciate.

Bill Stein

Thank you.

Andy Power

Thank you.

Bill Stein

We appreciate you making the optimum judge [ph].

