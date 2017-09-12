National Retail Properties: Is It A Buy?

If one doesn’t want to predict interest rates, then the valuation should be compared against the current 10 year note yield.

Recent history has illustrated that REIT valuations can fluctuate sharply based on interest rate changes. National Retail Properties (NNN) stock price dropped approximately 22% from a high of 53.60 on in July 2016, with the 10 year note yield at just 1.50%, to a low of 36.45 in May, 2017, with the 10 year note yield at 2.30%. On this occasion, in under a year, National Retail Properties lost over 20% of its value as the 10 year note rallied from 1.50% to 2.30%.

I discussed the methodology and rationale for using interest rates to value REITs in another article which establish that Realty Income (O) was a bit overvalued relative to interest rates. To summarize-although it is known that REITs' stock prices move sharply based on interest rates, interest rate movements are extremely difficult to predict with certainty, so it may add more value for an investor to focus on REIT valuations based on current interest rates, to avoid making predictions.

Using a similar methodology as the one employed for Realty Income, we'll take a look at National Retail Properties' relative valuation compared to the current 10 year note yield.

The Payout Ratio has Shifted Significantly Over Time, So the Price to AFFO Yield Spread Provides a Better More Robust Valuation Metric

Ideally, the spread of the dividend yield over the 10 year note yield provides a suitable basis of relative valuation for a REIT. However, this metric relies heavily on historical data, since it compares the current dividend yield spread to 10 year note yield to the averages of the historical period. Therefore, if the dividend payout ratio has changed significantly over time, then the historical period may not be relevant. If we focus on dividend only, then if the dividend payout ratio compared to say AFFO is significantly lower than the historical average, then the dividend yield would tend to be lower which gives an appearance of overvaluation. The same is true in the alternate scenario where the current dividend payout ratio is lower than historical averages.

Based on the dividend run rate and the estimated AFFO for 2017 of 2.53 per share, National Retail Properties' current expected payout ratio of 73.5% for 2017 is quite a bit lower than the average (shown by the red line) of 87.5% since 1996. Therefore, it is not appropriate to use the dividend yield in comparison to the 10 year note yield as it may be biased towards showing National Retail Properties as having a richer valuation that it truly has.

As a result of the shifting payout ratio over time, we'll use the spread of the Price to AFFO yield compared to the 10 year note yield to value National Retail Properties' relative to interest rates.

Relative Valuation of National Retail Properties to the 10 year Note Yield

Using monthly price and quarterly dividend data from Yahoo Finance, 10 year note yield data from the Federal Reserve website, and annual AFFO data from FastGraphs, I compared National Retail Properties' historical AFFO to Price yield to that of the 10 year note.

Below are some relevant statistics:

Note that the current AFFO estimate for 2017 is 2.53, and the price as of September 8, 2017 was $42.66 for an AFFO to price yield of 5.93%, which constituted a 3.87% spread to the 10 year note yield of 2.06% as of the same date.

Therefore, compared to history, National Retail Properties' AFFO to price yield spread of 3.87% above the 10 year note was modestly higher than that of the median of 3.68% for the last 20 years, but was also lower than the 4.17% average for the same period. One may assume that National Retail Properties is roughly at fair value relative to current interest rates, since the average of the indicated price based on the median spread (44.08) and based on the average spread (40.59) is 42.33, which is very close to the 42.66 close as of September 8, 2017.

However, a premium may be warranted to the historical averages, given the stock has a much better credit profile than it did historically. For most of the period before 2008, the stock had a Baa3 credit rating from Moody's. It was upgraded to Baa2 in 2008. Then in 2013, it was upgraded to Baa1 from Moody's.

The current Baa1 credit rating, likely warrants a premium valuation compared to the average credit rating, likely in the Baa2 range, for most of the stock's history. If we assume a 5% premium is warranted, then the stock may actually be 5% undervalued, since the indication using the raw historical AFFO to price yield spread to treasury yield, did not account or the improved recent credit profile.

National Retail Properties just issued bonds due 2027 for a yield of 3.55%, whereas a peer such as VEREIT with a weaker Baa3 credit rating from Moody's, has its bonds due 2027 trade at a higher yield of 3.77%. The cost of capital advantage for National Retail Properties allows it to have access to cheaper capital to grow faster, thus warranting a premium valuation.

Recent Buying Opportunity

A better opportunity to become more bullish on National Retail Properties was May 18, 2017 during the recent correction. National Retail Properties fell to a low of 36.45 sporting an AFFO to price yield of 6.94%, while the 10 year note yielded approximately 2.23% for the day, resulting in a wide spread of 4.71%. Since May, the stock has becomes significantly less attractive as interest rates as measured by the 10 year note yield fell, but the stock rallied 17%.

Conclusion

The valuation of National Retail Properties relative to the 10 year note yield may provide a more objective valuation benchmark for investors. Based on the historical data for the spread of National Retail Properties' Price to AFFO yield to the 10 year note yield, the stock is currently fairly valued. This is similar to the story of fair valuation for Realty Income, a notable peer. This is not surprising since the two stocks are very similar; with perhaps size being the main differentiator as Realty Income has twice as large a market cap as National Retail Properties.

However, a great buying opportunity was present for National Retail Properties in May 2017, when the spread widened. Ideally one would derive a spread from comparing the dividend yield to the 10 year note yield, but if the current payout ratio is materially different from the historical average, then the Price to AFFO yield should be used in place of the dividend yield. This same method may be applied to other REITs who do not sport stable payout ratios over time.

Perhaps a recurrence of fears about higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve at a upcoming meeting may knock the price of National Retail Properties down closer to the indicated fair value. The market is only currently pricing in a 47% chance of a rate hike over the next 12 months, so a hawkish tone from the Fed may scare investors in REITs, providing a better buying opportunity.

Additional Disclosure: The information contained in this article is an opinion and does not constitute actionable investment advice nor is it a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, O, VER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.