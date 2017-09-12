Tesla Competition Gone In 60 Seconds: Daimler Edition

Investment Thesis

Recent commentary from Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) shows that the company's profitability will take a hit as it transitions to electric vehicles. This would have important repercussions for investors who are currently enjoying the company's 5% dividend yield.

The Skeptic

Not too long ago, many were skeptical of demand for all-electric vehicles: As recently as 2015, for example, ConocoPhillips’ CEO Ryan Lance reportedly said that "EV's won't have a material impact for another 50 years - probably not in my lifetime." Around the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") was projecting battery-powered electric cars would capture just 1% of global vehicle sales by 2040.

Nowadays, however, rarely a day goes by without a major automaker announcing their intentions to electrify their fleets. Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Monday said that by 2022, Mercedes plans to offer an electric version of every model it sells, with a total of at least 50 electric or hybrid models for sale, that the Smart brand will stop offering combustion engine variants altogether in 2020, and that Daimler has set a new target of saving 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) by 2025 to help offset the lower profitability of electric cars, which at first may only earn half the margin of equivalent vehicles with combustion engines.

Remember my two questions that these announcements never answer: How much? How many? It doesn't really matter how many models automakers will introduce; how many cars can they produce with limited battery production capacity and for how much can they sell them, so investors can estimate if customers will buy them!

Dazed and Confused

Five years after Tesla introduced its Model S, traditional automakers are finally starting to realize the gravity of the situation, but one thing many of them still do not yet seem to grasp is this:

Daimler said that by 2025, the purchasing cost of electric cars would likely reach parity with combustion equivalents, which could accelerate migration to battery powered vehicles.

2025? That's eight years from today! Every time I read something like this, I wish I could ask the person, "if electric cars are not at cost parity with combustion equivalents, yet, then how do you explain the leading market share of Tesla's Model S today in the U.S. luxury sedan segment or nearly half of a million people who put down cash deposits for the Model 3 nearly two years in advance with product unseen, let alone a test drive?" I would love to see their wheels turning.

Maybe this is why Daimler and other traditional automakers are still dragging their feet, among all of the other reasons I discussed in The Problem With Tesla's Competition. These companies just don't seem to realize the huge demand in front of them. How do they think Tesla was able to set the estimated average selling price of the Model 3 at so much higher than its $35,000 base price, as I said more than a year ago that it would in Tesla Profitability: A Game Theory Perspective, while still growing the waiting list?

Lost in Translation

When Daimler says electric cars at first may only earn half the margin of equivalent vehicles with combustion engines, what it really means is that it cannot produce the electric car at the same cost that Tesla can and sell it at the same price that Tesla can to earn the same gross margin that Tesla can.

The following graph compares Tesla's gross margin on its electric vehicles with Daimler's margin on its predominantly combustion engine fleet. How will the comparison look when Daimler transitions to electric vehicles that it says will at first be half as profitable?

TSLA Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

More importantly, if Daimler's gross profit declines by half and the company cannot lower its operating expenses by the targeted amount, its earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") would likely decline below a level that cannot cover the sum of its interest expense, provision for income taxes, heavy capital expenditures to build out its electric vehicle and battery production capacity (as Tesla has been doing for many years), and dividends paid to shareholders.

DDAIF EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Maybe this is why Daimler and other traditional automakers are still dragging their feet.

Bottom Line

Traditional automakers are continuing the fun dance of showing countless concept cars and announcing dozens of models without answering the real questions: How many? How much?

With their balance sheets levered and assets tied up in combustion engine production, how quickly these companies can actually start competing with Tesla remains to be seen.

In the meantime, commentary from Daimler's management show the company's profitability will take a hit as it introduces to electric vehicles, which may jeopardize its dividend.

Houston, we have a problem.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the follow button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line including years 2019 and beyond, and timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.