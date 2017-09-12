Matrix: A Solid Oil, Gas, And Infrastructure Play?

What can drive the company on an individual basis outside of another energy boom in the U.S.?

Matrix is a play on oil and gas recovery but also that long-awaited infrastructure boom.

Oil service and related stocks have diverged of late from the all mighty price of crude. While crude has hovered between $43-53 (for Brent) as the rig count remains subdued and OPEC more or less complies with their own pronouncements, oil service stocks have taken more of a beating than many might expect.

OIH data by YCharts

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

These two charts make that divergence crystal clear. Oil services as a whole have been steadily falling since 2017 broke while oil has been in a range with the usual ups and downs.

And where divergence appears, so may opportunity. Let's take a look at an oil services company that has significant infrastructure exposure to boot.

Company Overview

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is an interesting company as it blends electrical infrastructure exposure: think grid maintenance, sub station installation and repair, running wires, etc; with a majority Oil and Gas focused business.

The company reports in four segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas & Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial.

The interesting thing is that at first glance it may appear that the Oil & Gas segment is the smallest one by far, and it is, but the storage solutions business is fairly intertwined with that universe as well. The company builds, maintains, and repairs storage solutions serving O&G pipelines, sulfur terminals, and other projects.

The industrial segment serves other customers in agriculture, mining, and other areas.

So overall the company is strongly exposure to both O&G and overall energy market especially. The company typically handles large scale projects that they must bid for and are fairly complex and take months or years to build. A good portion of their business is in smaller maintenance jobs, but these big projects are key for the top line and can also squeeze margins if costs run over.

The company has a market cap of just under $400m, is listed on the Nasdaq, and has very strong liquidity.

Financials - Income Statement

The first thing you might notice that will raise some flags when looking at Matrix's financials is their gross margin, as a percentage is very low.

You might now be asking, Greg, are you sure they are not a grocery store?

I can assure you I am not confused. The gross margin line also fluctuates a lot, from a low of 6.5% in 2015 to a 5 year high of 10.8% in 2014.

But you will also notice that their SG&A expense is minuscule, at around 5-8% compared to their cost of revenues. Accounting junkies know that unlike some things in accounting where there is judgment involved, which expenses are part of cost of goods sold or cost of revenues and which ones are SG&A are fairly straightforward.

So, ok, we can see that most of the expenses the company has consists of the materials to build the projects, the labor on those projects, renting or purchase of equipment for those projects, etc. Very little is taken up with administrative costs like accounting, salesmen to secure new contracts, and the like.

Diving down to the income statement broken up by segment, we can see a clearer picture emerge in terms of what drives the company.

My analysis is that the Storage Solutions segment is a key for the company and investors interested in it. It is the only segment that had positive operating income the last three years, it has the highest gross margin, and it also is the largest revenue contributor.

E.I. had a rough 2015 but has seen some good revenue growth even as profitability remains mixed. O&G has clearly struggled since oil began its dark journey in 2014. The segment has had negative operating income the past two years and revenue has declined 20% since 2015. Industrial has also seen strong revenue declines, although it is the smallest segment.

Balance Sheet

In a spate of good news, the company's balance sheet is very strong. The company has $100m more cash and accounts receivable than they have liabilities total, a strong indicator the company has no liquidity or debt issues whatsoever.

One could even make a legitimate case that the company has room to lever up for an accretive purpose, say an acquisition or share repurchases, both of which are favorites of the Street. But I can appreciate a company that wants to keep their balance sheet house in order, especially one that they are in a cyclical industry do not make staples like bleach.

Cash flow wise there is not much to see. The company did have slightly negative operating cash flow this year, but have been slowly ramping up their acquisitions to $40m in 2017 from $5m just 3 years earlier. This activity is still minor given the company's market cap, however.

2018 Forecast and the Future

Matrix issued their 2017 fiscal results and 2018 guidance just a few days ago and issued their annual report today, Sept. 11, from which I am pulling lots of the financial and other information.

I can describe the results and outlook as combination of bearish comments about the results and the past, and modestly bullish comments about the future.

The company highlighted that project awards were up 34%, although combined with bearish comments like "revenue shortfall across our end markets" and "challenging year", that 34% may be off of an easy comparison. Still a positive sign.

Backlog wise the annual report has the company in decent shape. O&G backlog rose substantially while EI and SS backlog's decreased, although these numbers can be misleading and lumpy in nature.

For the year the company saw revenue decline 8.7% as compared to 2016.

EPS wise the company had a slight negative eps at (0.01) compared to a strong eps of $1.09 last year.

Going forward the company expects EPS Of $.55 to $.75 for fiscal 2018, which would be a big improvement over 2017 but still half of the eps seen in 2016.

Revenue is expected to grow back up 8% or so this year though, so that is a positive.

Overall Thoughts

While I can appreciate that Matrix may be a solid turnaround bet, especially from a chart perspective given where it has gone versus where it was in 2014, without a specific thesis on energy and infrastructure and nothing exciting from the company I am hesitant.

The company's glory days were certainly during the boom years leading up to the 2014 oil crash, and trading at $15 and 30x 2018 eps forecasts means that strong eps growth is required to justify the valuation.

Most analysts now think oil will flat line for years and while that is unlikely to happen as the consensus usually does not, I am not foaming at the mouth about Matrix's growth prospects.

Conclusion

For investors that have a significant bullish oil thesis, I think a pure play oil services stock like Schlumberger (SLB) could have more upside and this names does not appear any different from other infrastructure names and provides no bargain either. For me, Matrix is a pass based on average company fundamentals and limited catalysts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.