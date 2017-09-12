Kura Oncology Is An Under-The-Radar Biotech

Shares of Kura Oncology (KURA) rocketed higher today by as much as 86%, after the company reported positive phase 2 data treating patients with HRAS mutant relapsed or refractory squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck (HNSCC). The company's drug in question is known as tipifarnib, and is responsible for driving down tumor growth in HRAS mutated cancers.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study recruited a total of 18 patients. In order for the trial to have reached the primary endpoint, it needed to show at least 4 out of 18 patients achieve at least a partial response to therapy. That's exactly what happened when Kura Oncology reported data on Thursday in after-hours trading. It showed that, out of the six evaluable HNSCC patients, two of them achieved a partial response. In addition, another two patients achieved stable disease. To top it off, two of the patients in the study have already achieved an objective response over a one year period.

It will take time for the rest of the data to mature, but at this point in time the results are highly impressive. What is even more remarkable is that these were patients that took prior chemotherapy that was not successful. Responding to tipifarnib, after not responding to conventional chemotherapy is very impressive. Such prior chemotherapy treatment includes cetuximab or immune therapy. Cetuximab, marketed as ERBITUX, is produced by Eli Lilly (LLY).

For now, the study will continue to enroll the remaining patients in the trial. Additional data from this study will be released at an upcoming scientific conference. In my opinion, these results are very encouraging. Especially, when you consider the fact that these patients did not respond at all to current therapies. In terms of partial response, that occurs when a tumor has seen a measurable reduction of 50% or more. For those patients who saw stable disease, that means their cancer did not progress further. These are encouraging signs that the drug is working.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity for Kura Oncology is quite strong. It is expected that squamous cells carcinoma market for head and neck cancer is expected to reach $1.53 billion by 2024. According to the company's presentation, the population for HNSCC is between 2,800 to 3,400. Patients that take current therapies have an overall survival of 7.5 months. They typically show a response in the range of 13% to 16% with current therapies.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Kura Oncology has cash and cash equivalents of $12.15 million as of June 30, 2017. The thing is that the company raised money about a month ago. It sold 7.7 million of it shares at $6.50 per share. That would net gross proceeds of the cash raise to $50.1 million. That would net the company a total of around $62.25 million in cash as of August 10, 2017. Because of the cash raise done about a month ago, I don't believe that the company will raise cash again in the near-term.

Risks

The biggest risk is that the trial only recruited a small amount of people. Recruiting only 18 people in a trial confirms some efficacy, but that won't be enough. As soon as this trial completes, the company will have to initiate a larger phase 3 study. That will need to be done in order to confirm the findings from this small study, and to be able to file for marketing approval from the FDA.

Conclusion

The phase 2 data provides a good preliminary look into the efficacy of tipifarnib in patients with HNSCC. Remaining trials will need to be done to make sure that the efficacy in the phase 2 study was not a fluke. In terms of financials, Kura Oncology should be okay because it just recently raised a lot of cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.