Going Shopping For A REIT - Part 3

As I discussed in Part 1 and Part 2 of this three-part series titled “Going Shopping for a REIT”, I have some cash available to be put to work for which I plan to invest within a quality REIT that provides stable dividends and has a bright future. REITs provide steady income on a monthly/quarterly basis, which can provide a safe haven and belong in every portfolio to some degree. Remember, REITs are a way of investing in real estate, as they own various real estate properties, which are home to various tenants depending on the strategy of the particular RETI.

This article will be part three, the final part of this three-part series which has taken us through various REITs amongst different industries. As a reminder, in Part 1 we took a look at STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), and Realty Income (NYSE:O), which are all triple-net lease REITs within the Retail sector. Part 2 we looked at Healthcare REITs Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Omega (NYSE:OHI). Today, we will turn our focus to REITs in the Mall/Outlet sector. The REITs we will focus on will be Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), Macerich Company (MAC), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG). I felt these three companies all present different opportunities, have quality management teams and vary in size, so let’s take a look at each company and then we will compare metrics side by side.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of outlet centers in North America. As of Q2 2017 (June 30), SKT operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, 43 high quality outlet shopping centers. The outlet centers total approximately 14.8 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores, which account for over 500 different customers. Tanger became the first outlet developer to be listed on the NYSE as a publicly traded REIT in 1993. The company was originally started in 1981, by then CEO Stanley Tanger, who built the first outlet center in Burlington, North Carolina. Here is a look at how their outlets are positioned across North America.

Over the last decade, which includes the Great Recession, the company has posted positive same center NOI growth and rental increases as seen below.

Per Tanger’s Q2 earning presentation, the company estimates that less than 70 million square feet of retail space is made up of outlet centers in the US. They make this comment as they point to the potential the industry has moving forward. In addition to a growing outlet center portfolio, the company has maintained an occupancy rate of 95% or higher since 1993.

As you know, occupancy is an important factor to watch with REITs, but even more important as of late with the affect Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has placed on the entire retail sector as a whole. As you may have read in other articles I have published, I believe the Amazon factor is blown out of proportion and needs to be evaluated on a case by case basis. Will Amazon affect a lot of retailers? Absolutely! However, I continue to see retailers that are affected change their approach. The “new aged” retail company, or e-tailers as industry refers to them as, is much different from old school retailers. These days more and more new retailers are gaining popularity online before looking to go the brick-and-mortar route. They want to gain traction first to see how the consumer takes to their product, whereas in the past, retailers would come up with an idea and head straight to brick and mortar, which would eventually die out over time. As you will see below, Tanger has no exposure to department stores, which have seen large decreases in sales over the past couple of years as well as store closings. Here is a look at the diversified tenant base of SKT.

One final point I would like to make in regards to the company as a whole relates to the company’s superb management team. Management of SKT is led by Steven Tanger and the executive team averages 15+ years of experience within the industry. This team has been through various cycles and has continued to guide the company higher. When times are tough economically, Tanger actually benefited from this type of cycle due to the fact consumers had lower amounts of disposable income and were on the search for a bargain. The outlet center concept allows consumers to continue shopping at quality retailers at cheaper prices. The company is well positioned for growth with two new developments in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Opened over Labor Day) and Forth Worth, Texas (Opening October 2017) set to come online this year. This company is the only “pure-play” outlet center REIT on the market.

The Macerich Company

Macerich is an S&P 500 company that was founded in 1972 and went public in 1994. As of Q2 2017 (June 30), the company owns 54 million square feet of real estate consisting of 48 regional shopping centers. Many of the properties are strategically placed in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets such as: New York, Chicago, and the Pacific Rim.

Over the last decade, the company has continued to drive sales per sq ft growth in their centers from a low of $407 per sq ft in 2009 to $646 per sq ft as of Q2 2017.

This robust growth in sale per square foot is a testament to the company’s strategic partnership with certain tenants they believe in for the long term. Based on the last three years, you can see tenant sales beginning to stabilize as retailers begin to transition and re-think strategy. Over the past seven years, as retailers have filed for bankruptcy left and right, MAC has maintained an occupancy rate of 96% on average. As of Q2 2017, the company has had 12 tenants file for bankruptcy, which affects 146 stores amounting to 551,000 square feet. Below is a good comparison of sales PSF and same center NOI growth compared to other US Mall REITs, which the average includes the other two REITs we are taking a look at.

Another positive of the company is their consistent payment of dividends, which has been uninterrupted since they went IPO in 1994. Not only does the company continue to pay a dividend, but it continues to grow the dividend, which is beneficial to the long-term stockholder.

The company also has a few new developments that are projected to open in 2018, which are fashion outlets, giving a whole new look to the old school mall. The company is trying to make these developments a place of entertainment in order to draw new and increased foot traffic. See below a sketch of these new properties coming soon.

Overall, the company is focused on driving growth with new development sites as well as redevelopment of older sites in order to breathe new life back to some of the properties.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group was founded in 1993 by brothers Melvin and Herbert Simon. By December of 1993, the company’s initial public offering closed and began trading on the NYSE as a publicly traded REIT. The company owns, develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations around the world. As of Q2 2017 (June 30), the company has an income producing portfolio that consisted of 234 properties within the United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Malaysia, and Mexico. The company also has eight designer outlets in Europe and one in Canada. As you can see, the company has a diverse portfolio amongst various regions across the globe.

SPG has been the largest Mall REIT for some time and has rewarded shareholders nicely over the years. However, the stock is currently trading 35% below its 52-week high. As you can see in the chart above, the company has a decent size international footing that continues to grow, which lessens some of the reliance on the US portfolio. The company opened three new international projects in Q2 and one expansion completed as well in Q2. In addition, one new and one expansion project are set to open in 2018 in Canada.

As of Q2, occupancy has fallen 70 bps from the same period in 2016 which is disconcerting if it continues. The company continues to reduce their portfolio for properties not performing well and also, as you can see in the chart above, they have decreased their square footage of openings. On a positive note, the company does maintain very strong credit ratings from some of the largest credit agencies as seen below. These ratings will put the company in a favorable position to continue growing, as they will be able to borrow funds at favorable rates compared to competitors with lower ratings.

A major positive for the company as of late has been their ability to return shareholder capital through their share repurchase program. They have a share repurchase plan of $2 billion that is good through March 2019. As mentioned above, the stock is trading near their 52-week low, which has allowed management to repurchase $400 million worth of stock at an average price of $165. With the stock still below their average repurchase price, I would expect to see even more share repurchased in Q3 2017.

Looking at a more negative side, Simon is much more involved with the large “Anchor” tenants than the other two REITs we are looking at. As you can see below, 350+ stores are leased to struggling retailers that have either closed stores or may be closing stores in the future due to declining revenues. Looking at this with the cup half full, due to the size of Simon’s portfolio, these tenants make up less than 1.5% of total base minimum rent for all properties in the US.

Even with the slowdown in retail, the closing of stores, and fear of the big anchor tenants, Simon has still managed to grow NOI on a same property level, which is very positive. As of Q2 2017, the company reported same property NOI growth of 4.4%. When looking over the past few years, SPG has been able to continue this growth trend which would go against all the negative news in the media regarding retail and specifically malls.

In addition to growth in NOI of 4.4%, the company also posted FFO growth of 7.6% during the quarter as well. Growth in these two areas is an excellent sign for the company. Also in Q2, the company increased their dividend 9% and their 2017 full-year guidance.

Overall, the company has been a staple in the REIT sector for years, and they are managed by a group of individuals who have been through various cycles over the years. In fact, on their recent conference call, management stated that they perform the best during times of slowing growth in the overall economy.

Side by Side Comparison

Now that I have given you a high level snapshot of each of the three REITs, let’s take a look at how some of their valuation metrics compare.

Source: Created by the author with data from individual companies 10-K reports

To start, I took a look at how each company is growing their Funds From Operations (FFO) on a per share basis. Looking at the chart, it is kind of a mixed bag of varying results. Looking at 2016, all the companies hovered around that 6-7% range. Let’s take a look out how their Price to FFO metrics stack up.

This chart, looking at P/FFO over the last five years, gives us a little more consistency with each stock to look at. This metric allows us to compare the stock price to FFO, which allows an investor to determine if a stock is trading at a premium or discount based on trading history. Below I have attached the stock’s current P/FFO compared to the five-year average. Based on current metrics, each company appears to be trading at a discount, with SKT trading at the largest discount of 55% from the average.

Next let’s turn our attention to dividends. Each of the three REITs has continued to pay increasing dividends over the years. Now with REITs, it is important to look at the underlying fundamentals of the dividend, as the high yield may look enticing, but if it is not sustainable, it is nothing but a “sucker yield.”

Looking at the chart above, we can see that MAC’s yield has fallen from a 5% yield in 2012 to a 3.75% yield in 2016. The five-year average for each of the three REITs is as follows: SKT 3.34%, MAC 4.38%, and SPG 3.50%. Now with the large stock price decreases, each of these companies are trading at yields much higher than 2016. Take a look at the chart below to see what I am referring to.

As you can see, the stock declines have caused the yields to trade at some historic highs. Each company is currently trading above their five-year historical average yield. Based on this factor, each REIT appears to be undervalued. Looking at the dividend based on trailing twelve-month FFO, the payout ratio for each REIT is as follows:

Looking at the payout ratios for the three REITs, MAC and SPG are almost identical, with a near 70% payout ratio, and SKT only pays out 57% of their FFO. A 70% payout ratio is reasonable and allows both REITs to not only continue paying their dividend going further but also continue to increase it over the years. SKT, on the other hand, has a lot more room to aggressively increase their dividend, which is a major positive for investors going forward.

Based on just the couple of metrics we looked at above, all three REITs appear to be trading at discounts in relation to recent history. Each company is trading below their 5-year average on a P/FFO metric. In terms of dividend yield, based on current prices, each REIT has a yield well in excess of their five-year average, which leads us to believe each company may be undervalued in terms of recent history. As you can see above, the continued negative sentiment around the retail sector in general has led to intense and, in my opinion, an overreaction of selling in these retail related REITs.

Conclusion

We took a look today at three of the top performing Mall/Outlet REITs on the market in SKT, MAC, and SPG. All three REITs have great management teams with countless years of experience through varying economic conditions. Mall fundamentals continue to soften in the ever changing retail industry. Big box retailers continue to struggle and close stores, but these management teams have been able to fill vacant spaces quickly with new aged retailers. Occupancy levels at each REIT continue to range in the mid to high 90s, which again is another testament to the quality of management. The number of tenants being placed on company “watch lists”, which tracks struggling retailers, has grown at a faster pace than prior year, based on recent earnings calls for each of the three REITs. However, quality, high end malls and outlets continue to improve, which has led to the company’s selling off non-core properties. These A mall type properties seem as if they will lead the companies further upward.

After looking into these companies, I am leaning towards Tanger. They have many of the same tenants as SPG, but without any big boxed department store anchors. Their occupancy levels are extremely high and the dividend appears to have room for growth. Based on P/FFO, Tanger appeared extremely discounted and their dividend yield was well above their five-year average. Simon is tough to go against due to the fact they have been through challenging environments before, but SKT appears to be a quality buy at these levels.

I look forward to your comments below and your input on which REIT I should select. Remember, if you enjoyed the article please click the “Follow” button. Have a great day!

