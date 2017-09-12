Startek: Potential Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain.

Given the current stock price vs. my current fair value estimate and given a high probability of negative results for Q3’17 that could miss expectations, I believe there might be some downside risk in the short term.

Remarkable new business wins of $62m during just one quarter, winning more new business in 90 days than the entire 2016 year.

We are likely to see a negative impact on Startek's (NYSE: SRT) Q3'17 results stemming from their intensified efforts to transition from low margin to higher-margin revenue due to extremely strong new business bookings; in addition, although I expect AEBITDA to recover in Q4, this transition will result in a lower AEBITDA level than I had expected for Q4'17. Coupled with potentially difficult Q3 results is a fairly high stock valuation trading at 7.4x my NTM AEBITDA estimates, which leads me to believe that the market might not be expecting tough results especially when comparing them to the earnings achieved during Q3'16.

As a result, I am downgrading the stock to ACCUMULATE decreasing the short-term target to $10.80 per diluted share based on an EV/AEBITDA multiple of 7x my NTM AEBITDA estimate. However, as these high-grading efforts take hold, the company's results will significantly improve in the medium term causing me to increase my long-term target to $22.26 per diluted share based on an EV/AEBITDA multiple of 8x my AEBITDA estimate for the 12mo period ending Q2'19.

Given their very successful new business wins during Q2'17, the company is now intensifying their revenue high-grading efforts. To put this into perspective, the $135 million in new business won over the last 10 months would more than fill the seat capacity they currently have available, if not for the current undertaking of eliminating lower margin business. Obviously, the message is resonating with existing and potential clients as they brilliantly convert that robust sales pipeline into actual bookings.

The company's dilemma now becomes: do we build additional capacity to accommodate all of this new business or do we eliminate low margin business to make room for this higher margin business within the existing footprint. In my view, by high-grading the business they support within their existing capacity, management is taking the less risky and less capital-intensive route despite sacrificing short-term results.

Building additional capacity while continuing to support low-margin business would quickly ramp up revenues short term with some additional margin differential; however, this option has the embedded risk of being left with too much capacity if any of their large clients did not see expected volumes due to a change of strategy or to a decline in demand.

Case in point is what Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) is now going through as AT&T (T) experiences strong subscriber losses; as a result, SYKE is left with significant excess capacity that was recently put on line for this client. A demand/capacity misalignment is the kiss of death in this industry as margins quickly deteriorate when idle facilities costs are not offset with revenue production.

In contrast, Startek has decided to use the massive amount of new business wins to replace existing low-margin business with new, higher-margin business within their existing capacity, and within the already planned capacity expansion for Nearshore.

Although this decision will impact their results in the short term, the long-term benefits will be significant. By no longer having to support low margin business with the goal of maintaining capacity utilization high, the company will be able to maximize their earnings power within their existing footprint as the margin improvement would be a significant step-up, probably sooner than previously thought.

In addition, they will be able to diversify away from the telecom/cable vertical while reducing the risk of having too much idle capacity if any one of their larger clients doesn't deliver the expected call volume for whatever reason.

However, during the Q2'17 earnings call, although the company mentioned that $86 million of revenue will have been high-graded by the end of this year, the company did not explain the magnitude of margin improvement expected as a result from these efforts, nor the timing of when this margin step-up would be realized. I hope the company is more forthcoming during their Q3'17 earnings call of what to expect in terms of margins going forward; especially in the face of what I expect to be difficult quarterly results.

The following key drivers:

1) pursuing operating efficiencies

2) winning new business

3) intensifying the revenue high-grading efforts

4) improving capacity utilization as they ramp the new business already won

will generate targeted AEBITDA margins mostly through economies of scale and vertical revenue mix as capacity utilization approach the 85% to 90% range, and as soon as they eliminate and replace the low-margin business. As their seat capacity gets filled up through the ramping of the new business already won, the company will reach their stated gross margin goals per segment as follows:

Reporting Segment Gross Margin Goal Domestic "Mid-teens" (13% to 15%) Nearshore "Over 20%" Offshore "Over 30%"

Source: Q1'17 earnings call

My assumption is that, although the high-grading intensification will impact results in the short term, these targeted margins would be reached pretty soon after high-grading is complete during Q4'17. We could potentially begin to see the company approach these margin goals as soon as Q1'18; except maybe in Nearshore depending upon capacity expansion plans for that segment.

Overview Of Q2'17 Results

Startek reported 2Q17 non-GAAP gain of $0.06 per diluted share compared to a non-GAAP gain of $0.11 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The Company reported a GAAP gain of 3 cents per diluted share (3 cents per basic share) after restructuring charges of $400k related to the closure of a small facility; and a non-GAAP gain of 6 cents per diluted share missing my estimate by 3 cents per diluted share. Revenue reached $74 million increasing slightly vs. same period last year and missing my estimate by $2.1 million. The revenue shortfall versus my estimate was mostly due to a higher revenue impact from the elimination of lower margin business (revenue high-grading) than I expected.

The Company reported a GAAP gain of 3 cents per diluted share (3 cents per basic share) after restructuring charges of $400k related to the closure of a small facility; and a non-GAAP gain of 6 cents per diluted share missing my estimate by 3 cents per diluted share. Revenue reached $74 million increasing slightly vs. same period last year and missing my estimate by $2.1 million. The revenue shortfall versus my estimate was mostly due to a higher revenue impact from the elimination of lower margin business (revenue high-grading) than I expected. Continued AEBITDA growth. Startek achieved reported AEBITDA (after growth investment expenses of approximately $350k) of $4.4 million with an AEBITDA margin of 5.9% this quarter, missing my estimate by $0.9 million. The AEBITDA shortfall versus my estimate stemmed from: 1) lower revenue than expected due to high-grading efforts and due to a client transitioning business from Offshore to Domestic, and 2) lower gross margins due to the client transition mentioned, the elimination of lower margin revenue, and the ramping of new programs that are still not in production. In the same year ago quarter with essentially the same revenue level, they generated $2.1 million less in AEBITDA and a ($0.10) EPS loss result; giving credence to the effectiveness of their revenue high-grading and contract optimization efforts resulting in higher margins.

Startek achieved reported AEBITDA (after growth investment expenses of approximately $350k) of $4.4 million with an AEBITDA margin of 5.9% this quarter, missing my estimate by $0.9 million. The AEBITDA shortfall versus my estimate stemmed from: 1) lower revenue than expected due to high-grading efforts and due to a client transitioning business from Offshore to Domestic, and 2) lower gross margins due to the client transition mentioned, the elimination of lower margin revenue, and the ramping of new programs that are still not in production. In the same year ago quarter with essentially the same revenue level, they generated $2.1 million less in AEBITDA and a ($0.10) EPS loss result; giving credence to the effectiveness of their revenue high-grading and contract optimization efforts resulting in higher margins. Keeping SG&A within targeted levels. SG&A expenses came in at $8.2 million or 11% of revenue. Management reiterated their expectation of maintaining SG&A within a 10% to 11% range as a percentage of revenue going forward, making sure they have the necessary support for the growth they are currently digesting after booking such a high level of new business wins of $135 million in ACV over the last 10 months.

SG&A expenses came in at $8.2 million or 11% of revenue. Management reiterated their expectation of maintaining SG&A within a 10% to 11% range as a percentage of revenue going forward, making sure they have the necessary support for the growth they are currently digesting after booking such a high level of new business wins of $135 million in ACV over the last 10 months. Achieved positive FCF and further Debt Reduction. For Q2'17, the company was again free cash flow positive by $3.1 million. Together with their cash on hand, the company utilized their FCF to pay down $1.8 million of their credit facility outstanding balance and $0.75 million in other debt (capital leases and notes payable).

Q3'17 Outlook

During the Q2'17 earnings call, management mentioned a number of reasons to expect relatively weak results for Q3'17, such as:

Revenue and margin impact in the Offshore segment due to a client transitioning to Domestic that started in Q2.

Intensification of revenue high-grading efforts with a large chunk of revenue eliminated in Q3.

Tough comps versus same quarter last year as iPhone 8 launch expected to benefit Q4 and not Q3.

Revenue related to recent new bookings still not enough in Q3 to offset the other impacts mentioned above.

Based on those comments, I expect Q3'17 revenue to show around a -3% contraction vs. same quarter last year. In addition to the revenue contraction, I expect the gross margin to also decline given all of the moving parts mostly across the Domestic and the Offshore segments. As a result, I expect AEBITDA to show a significant decline both sequentially and on a YoY basis to around $2.8 million; this would be quite lower than the $8 million I previously expected for this quarter.

These results would translate to around a 5 cent loss per diluted share potentially missing market expectations. I still expect positive free cash flow of around $1 million for the quarter, but with no further reduction in their credit line balance as they maintain cash to finance large revenue increases (and corresponding A/R balance) expected for Q4'17 and onwards.

The company has been extremely successful in its messaging to their prospective clients resulting in a very robust sales pipeline which they are effectively converting into sizeable new business wins. They are not only winning enough new business to fill their currently available capacity, but also enough business to replace existing programs that currently utilize seats at sub-threshold margins. For this reason, we have seen essentially no growth when comparing the LTM revenue of $307 million versus the $306.6 million achieved the previous 12-month period ended Q2'16.

Since they are both filling capacity and replacing low margin programs with higher margin programs simultaneously, the clear result has been higher margins and profitability with same levels of revenue. Non-GAAP EPS for the LTM was 30 cents per diluted share versus a (41-cent) loss per basic share for the previous 12-month period ended Q2'16. As the programs targeted for replacement are eliminated entirely during Q4'17, the revenue numbers will start showing the level of growth rate expected with a significant margin step-up in 2018.

2017, 2018 And 2019 Outlook

Based on my best estimation of when they can ramp the new business won, in what location, the number of agents (FTE count) utilizing the seats available in each site, the impact of their revenue high-grading efforts, and the impact this would all have on each segment's gross margin in a given quarter, I arrive at the following revenue, margin, and AEBITDA estimates:

FY2015 A FY2016 A FY2017 E FY2018 E FY2019 E Total Revenue $282m $307m $311m $377m $391m Adj. Gross Margin 10.2% 12.3% 13.7% 18.9% 19.6% Reported AEBITDA $4.6m $17m $20m $42.5m $47.6m AEBITDA Margin 1.6% 5.5% 6.4% 11.3% 12%

Unexpectedly, large amounts of new business wins have sped up the elimination of low-margin revenue to make room for higher-margin revenue. Given the usual lag time of around 6 months before new programs begin to produce revenue, eliminated revenue drops way before new revenue begins. As a result, the company's initial goal of at least 10% revenue growth will probably not materialize for 2017.

However, they may still reach or get very close to their AEBITDA growth goal of 25% for this year. Once they finish eliminating low margin revenue in Q4'17, the term "high-grading" should no longer be part of the vocabulary from Q1'18 onwards; with a resumption of both revenue and AEBITDA growth at a pretty healthy clip based on new business already won and a still robust sales pipeline.

For a more detailed analysis report including revenue and cash flow forecasts, please access it here.

Price Targets And Valuation

Based on the expected growth and margin comparison of the next twelve months (NTM) and the following twelve months versus what the company has achieved over the last twelve months (NYSE:LTM), a peer average EV/AEBITDA multiple of 7x for today's valuation and a EV/AEBITDA multiple of 8x for a longer-term valuation are more than justified:

Using a peer average EV/AEBITDA multiple of 7x times my NTM AEBITDA estimate of $28 million (12-month period ending June 2018), yields an enterprise value of $196 million, less Net Debt of $9.7 million expected as at June 2018, would yield a stock value of $11.71 per basic share and $10.80 per diluted share.

Using a premium to peer average EV/AEBITDA multiple of 8x times my AEBITDA estimate of $46 million for the 12-month period ending June 2019, yields an enterprise value of $369 million, plus Net Cash of $23.7 million expected as at June 2019, would yield a stock value of $24.10 per estimated basic share and $22.26 per estimated diluted share within the next 12 to 18 months.

I expect the company to exit 2017 generating AEBITDA margins within the 8% to 9% range and achieve AEBITDA margins within the 9% to 12% range throughout 2018 allowing for EV/AEBITDA multiple valuations similar to their current peer range of 7x to 9x. As a reference, Baird uses a 7x multiple to arrive at their valuation of Startek, while LakeStreet uses a 9x multiple.

Given the current stock price of $11.85 versus my current fair estimate of $10.80 per diluted share, and given the high probability of negative results for Q3'17 that will probably miss market expectations, I believe there might be some risk to the downside in the short term. For this reason, I am downgrading the stock to ACCUMULATE based mostly on timing and valuation. I would suggest patient investors to buy the dips as the company gets through this revenue high-grading process giving them time to resume revenue and AEBITDA growth within the next couple of quarters.

Please refer to my previous Startek articles in Seeking Alpha for a background on this story.

Although the information contained herein has been obtained from sources that Omar A. Samalot believes to be reliable, he does not guarantee its accuracy and such information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates included herein constitute his judgment as of this date and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. He, or persons involved in the preparation of this report, may from time to time have long or short positions in these securities, and may buy or sell these securities.

Copyright © Omar A. Samalot, 2017.

Disclosure: Omar A. Samalot is an independent financial analyst and owns SRT shares as of the date of this report. The content of this report cannot be copied or distributed without the author's written consent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.