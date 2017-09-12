Come On, Admit It, Main Street Capital Is Way Overvalued

That said, Main Street Capital’s shares are priced for perfection, demanding the highest P/B multiple by far in the BDC sector.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) shares have an unfavorable reward-to-risk ratio at today's price point. While the business development company enjoyed an explosion in portfolio size and Net Investment Income over the years, Main Street Capital's shares now sell for a highly inflated book value multiple. In my opinion, the downside at today's price point outweighs the benefits for new investors. Hence, investors may want to wait for a drop before buying into Main Street Capital at a valuation that makes more sense, long term.

Without a doubt, Main Street Capital is one of the better business development companies in the sector. Main Street Capital's shares have risen in lockstep with significant income growth at a time when big banks cut back on lending and reduced middle market loan risks. Alternative financing companies like Main Street Capital swooped in, captured market share, and grew their asset bases as well as Net Investment Income. Main Street Capital's distributable Net Investment Income per-share, for instance, has more than tripled since 2007 (though incremental DNII gains have gotten smaller since 2014).

Source: Main Street Capital

Consistent growth in Main Street Capital's monthly dividend as well as the company's ability to grow Net Asset Value were two other factors that attracted investor capital.

Here is a chart depicting Main Street Capital's book value per-share growth.

MAIN Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

And here is Main Street Capital's growth in the monthly dividend rate.

Source: Main Street Capital

If that wasn't enough, Main Street Capital pays a special/supplemental dividend that has made up a growing percentage of the company's total capital returns to shareholders.

Source: Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital's supplemental dividend significantly improves the company's dividend yield. The BDC currently pays shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.19/share for a total yield of 5.79 percent. However, factoring in a special dividend rate of $0.275/share that the company pays in June and December, the effective dividend is higher than that, 7.23 percent (assuming $0.19/share monthly dividend run-rate).

Interest Rate Upside

Like most companies that hold interest-rate sensitive assets (i.e. floating-rate investment loans) on their balance sheet, Main Street Capital has Net Investment Income upside in an environment of higher short term interest.

The higher interest rates climb, the bigger the NII tailwinds for Main Street Capital, obviously.

Source: Main Street Capital

Not A Short, But Also Not A Buy Right Now

Despite Main Street Capital's positive NAV growth (lack of dilution), increase in the monthly (covered) dividend rate, payment of a special dividend boosting the cash flow yield, and interest rate upside, the BDC is not a buy right now in my opinion. While I readily admit that there are a lot of positives that come with an investment in Main Street Capital, the company's shares have just become too expensive.

For one thing, Main's shares sell for a whopping 74 percent premium to the company's Q2-17 Net Asset Value of $22.62/share. Main's P/B ratio is now one of the highest in years. In other words, investors are required to pay top dollar for a piece of Main Street Capital's business as shares are priced for perfection.

See for yourself.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Main Street Capital is also far more expensive than other BDCs in the sector.

Main's shares sell for a considerable premium to the peer group average 1.08x book value, suggesting that the valuation has run way ahead of the fundamentals.

Source: Achilles Research

Your Takeaway

Main Street Capital (and its shares) have had a good run, but the rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last five years is not sustainable, and unlikely to be repeated. Although there are clearly a couple of advantages that come with an investment in Main Street Capital (covered dividend, additional dividend upside tied to NII growth as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve, no NAV dilution), valuation is a major concern. Main Street Capital is priced for perfection, requiring investor to pay a HUGE premium to the last reported NAV. The BDC is certainly not a 'short', but also not a buy based on its overvaluation. Wait for a drop.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.