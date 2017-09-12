Alliance Data's (ADS) CEO Ed Heffernan on 2017 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

2017 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 11:20 A.M. ET

Executives

Ed Heffernan - President and CEO

Analysts

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ashish Sabadra

Good morning everyone, I am Ashish Sabadra from Deutsche Bank and we are excited to have Ed from Alliance Data over here. Ed, I will just kick it off with the card services business and the question there that we get most often is retailers traveling and you still are able to deliver mid-teens receivable growth. So can you just help us understand what are the drivers for those receivables growth?

Ed Heffernan

Sure, obviously all the attention over the last couple of years has been focused on the death of traditional retail and especially around department stores. You know based on our client list we don't really have much exposure to the large department stores so it's really not all that relevant for us but still our traditional client base of 155 retailers does primarily focus on what we would traditionally call bricks and mortar. What we are finding however is that while there is going to be probably additional churn in the client base that you didn't see 10 years ago, what you're also going to see as tremendous growth continuing in the file. And for me growth of 15% or more in the portfolio is certainly doable and I think it's going to come from a couple of areas.

The first huge trend that I think everyone needs to understand is that from a marketing dollar perspective, marketing dollars continue to shift from the Chief Marketing Officer's budget that was more traditional television, radio, billboards, all that stuff into personalized data driven targeted marketing which is what we do for a living. And so the number of retailers who are shifting those dollars into the type of programs that we run continues to accelerate. And that it is accelerating for a very simple reason that everyone in this audience can figure out which is a very large company that has the ability to know who you are and what you buy down to the SKU level. All of our retailers want that, all retailers want to know that. And so we are benefitting from that secular trend in the shift in spend to the type of personalized data driven targeted marketing that we do. That's trend number one.

Trend number two is the fact that with department stores basically disintegrating, what that does is it frees up a lot of these brands that have needed the sort of department store as the sort of their anchor base by which to grow. They don't need that anymore. They can split off and they are forming boutiques and therefore the size of their businesses now fits squarely into the type of size that we like. In other words our average portfolio per client is only about $100 million. And so these new brands that don't need those big department stores can now come to us and there's probably 20 or 30 of those out there.

The next trend would be from a pure e-commerce perspective. You know we're not just signing up traditional bricks and mortar. I mean names like the Wayfarer's of the world have been tremendous clients of ours. New verticals such as beauty, Ulta Beauty for example has been a tremendous grower for us. And so what you're seeing is you’re also seeing the traditional bricks and mortar trying very hard to get into a hybrid model. And since the bulk of their online sales are flowing through our cards you put it all together and those trends more than offset sort of the soft sales that you're seeing at traditional retail. So far from dead. I think what we’re offering and where we're heading is I see portfolio growth in the 15% range for several more years for sure.

Ashish Sabadra

That's helpful. Maybe the second question around the credit normalization. So you put out that rates since I think October of last year and backing very clearly to the wedge. Just how you think about the wedge closing and the flat year-on-year delinquencies in October, how much confidence do you have and what are the reasons for the wedge to close?

Ed Heffernan

Okay, credit losses. I'd say this is about question 10,000 on that but let's go ahead and just get it out of the way. Yeah, about a year ago we put out this chart that basically said here's what we think delinquencies will look like and delinquencies if you're not a credit person basically is the best predictor of your gross losses going forward. So last October we said, you know what we're not seeing any deterioration in the credit or seeing as credit is beginning to normalize back to levels that we're used to seeing pretty great recession. And it's a subtle difference but it's an important difference. And essentially what we said is look, our delinquencies are probably going to be up year-over-year at the beginning of the year around 60 basis points. By this point in the year it's going to be more like half of that and sure enough we're running about right around that 30 basis point. And then the final write down will be October, November, December where we expect delinquencies to be flat year-over-year. And that means that your gross loss rate for 2018 worse case will be flat.

And so that's the best predictor. We have been dead on. It fluctuates a little bit month-to-month. And then the other piece of it has to do with okay, how does that translate into your let's start with gross losses. Gross losses we had said at the beginning of the year would be up roughly 50 basis points this year and the way that's flowing through is we were up about 75 basis points in the first half of the year. This quarter our gross losses will be up half as much so it will only be up above 30 or 40 basis points and in Q4 our actual gross losses will be flat year-over-year. So if you have gross losses flat, delinquencies flat it means for 2018 you're going to be flat.

And then the final piece which is sort of screwed everything up in terms of people understanding this flow is a part of your net loss rate has to do with recoveries. And traditionally we recover about a quarter of our gross losses, third party agencies would do it, we actually do it in-house as well. And we have been since I've started there at the beginning of 1998. We have pushed more and more outside recently because we're getting a better yield on it. What happened in the first part of this year is that market basically tanked and the loss rates that you were looking -- the recovery rates you were looking at, the bids we were getting went from, hey, we recover a little over 22% to 23% losses to 15% to 16%. And that caused upward pressure on your net loss rate.

It didn't change the trajectory of your delinquencies or your gross loss rates or what our expectations are for 2018 but what it did near-term and this is transitory is it lowered what we could recover. And so what we've decided to do is shift more and more in-house and when we shift more in-house we're going to get a higher collection rate. And historically -- don't forget, we still do a chunk of it in-house and always have for the last 20 years. We expect to get back into the low 20's in terms of recovery rates but it is going to take a little time until we get another 1000 people all spooled up, ready to go. And so that sort of has clouded what I think was a very nice trend on our delinquency rates and our gross loss rates. Both of those keep us dead on to what I call the sling shot of accelerating to double-digit growth as soon as Q4 of this year and throughout 2018.

The recovery piece of it has sort of clouded the overall loss rate for this year and it's -- while gross losses are up only 50%, pushing out the recoveries probably we're going to be running closer to 6. And the 6 is what we baked into guidance. So it's important to note that the 18.10 [ph] that we did put out for this year assumed light recoveries to the rest of the year until we can get this thing fully baked in house.

So, we are tracking to that and our net loss rates Q1 was 6.3, Q2 was 6.2, this quarter probably a 6.1 and then we will be below that and the trend will continue as we go into Q4 and next year. So, on track for the wedge to close in October which means flat losses for 2018, on track for gross losses to be up 50 basis points this year and that was heavy on the first half of the year and flat in Q4 of this year. And then you put it all together and if my recoveries are a little like this year one would think that you would actually have a better shot of not just flat losses next year but actually improving versus year-over-year. So it's a very long winded answer but hopefully that makes it crystal clear and that's what's in our guidance.

Ashish Sabadra

No, that's extremely helpful. Maybe just to follow-up on the recovery, so two part question there, so on the third party market the pricing coming down, was that purely a supply issue or is that also a quality of credit issue, so that is one thing? And the second thing is the recovery that you currently do in-house and you always have done in-house, have you seen a change in the recoveries there or it has been pretty sustained over the last several years?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, the recovery rates are when you push them out to written off accounts to third party collectors you'll get anywhere from -- you'll recover 22% to 25% of your gross loss rates. That tanked too like I said 15% to 16% this year. It was a combo platter of very tough regulatory rules that were put in place and really constrained what the third party players could offer up. Plus there was a flood of paper on the marketplace. And again all that stuff is relatively transitory. So, it's a math equation because people say why don't you just do it all in house all the time and I am like well we used to then we did some out, then we are doing out because we were getting better rates. Now we're going to bring a lot more back in. We currently probably run somewhere around 20% to 22% doing it in-house and so you should have a nice little pick up there as soon as we get things cranked up.

Ashish Sabadra

That's very helpful. Maybe one more question on card services. Signet that's expected, what's the timeline for that and how should we think about the benefit because that's going to be only a primary portfolio so how should we think about the benefit to the charge offs?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, I mean if Signet comes on it's a billion plus, the latter part of October. As you mentioned it's really high end stuff so it will obviously be beneficial to our ongoing loss rate. And so if you put it all together for 2018 and you kind of walk through the 9 million pieces I just talked about, you're looking at delinquencies which are going to be flat year-over-year starting in Q4 that means 2018 will be flat, gross losses will be flat year-over-year. That's good news for 2018 as well, they'll be flat. And then the recovery piece can only get better.

Then you throw in Signet on top which is prime only which carries a much lower loss rate than the rest of our file and you are kind of shaping up for an 2018 that I would be -- we’re going to come out and stay flat on loss rates but it's really what we should say flat to better and that's we feel very comfortable about that with everything we're hearing.

Ashish Sabadra

And that's great. So, putting all of this together, the fact that mid-teen foreseeable growth, charge offs improving flat to better, how should we think about the slingshot next year?

Ed Heffernan

Yes, if you look at it just in the general market overall I believe earnings growth rate is beginning to decelerate. We're doing the flip. So we're looking at we had unexciting Q1 and Q2 of probably a couple points of growth on earnings in Q1, probably four points in Q2, we will do a couple of points better than that in Q3, and then in Q4 what I just talked about should launch us pretty nicely into the double-digits growth rate. Additionally in Q4 what we haven't talked about is you have a big contribution coming from our Canadian business and our European business which by themselves will add roughly 40 million pretax to Q4 versus what they did in Q3. So incrementally those two businesses are going to be very helpful in Q4 to get this double-digit thing rip in. And then as we go into next year I think our guidance we gave was roughly about 19% growth in earnings for next year.

So you know this is pretty straightforward stuff. It's math at this point. It's been two years or almost two years for this normalization of credit to take place and we're just about done. And I can't wait to never talk about losses again for many, many, many years I hope but it is happening. And so we're down to literally the last let's say September oh, October is coming. So October is when we go flat. So we're down about a month at this point and that's going to feel real good and for our shareholders who have put up with it for a year and a three quarters I think.

Ashish Sabadra

Now that's helpful. Maybe just quickly on the impact of hurricanes, pretty tragic but just as we think about and I understand it's still very early days but as we think about the impact from Harvey and Irma, if you can just give us any kind of sense around how should we think about the exposure to those regions have impacted the growth in the near term because of those unfortunate events?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, again you have to separate the personal from the business side of it being in Texas you know watching it. It's certainly quite tragic. We went through Katrina, we were very close to that one. And we expect this thing to play out in a similar fashion. So you have a whole Houston up to the lower parts of Louisiana got hit. Then you have Irma coming in on Florida. From our perspective, we're probably looking around 8% to 10% of our portfolio could potentially be impacted in those two broad areas. The way it works is that FEMA comes out and provides a list of those disaster areas and we take our cue from FEMA and then what do we do is we have to be very careful about how we approach those folks. I mean obviously this is the last thing we need to worry about. What we do is we will put those accounts on a freeze essentially. You lose the finance charge but you also won't see the losses flow through. Usually what we found with Katrina is you get it back within about six to nine months with new spend and so it's a little bit of a timing issue. We don't think it's going to change our guidance. But right now obviously no one's going to be going to these stores for a while and so it's really unfortunate but from a business perspective I don't think it really is going to change much.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay, now that is helpful. Switching over to the loyalty one business, so Irma there was a lot of noise around end of last year with the cancellation how is that coming along now, like what gives you the confidence that the consumers will come back, issuers won't leave the program, what have you seen in terms of the growth prospects there which gives you confidence on a steady growth going forward?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, well if you're Canadian, you know what I am talking about, if you are not Canadian you probably don't know but essentially problem came out and outlawed a piece of how we do our business at the very end of last year which obviously we didn't agree with. But we've been forced to change your business model and the goal this year was basically to get the margin back into a position where this thing can contribute and provide modest growth and good solid cash flow to the company. Where we are at this point in the game, we're getting there. Margins are back in the 20% range. We wanted to do guidance this year. I think it was, don’t quote me on it, but I think it's around three quarters of a billion top and about 180 of EBITDA and we're going to hit that.

So we're on track with what we thought. In terms of where the program is, look you took a hit. THERE'S no question about it. We had some pretty aggregated consumers and sponsors those who pay us. The good news right now is we have not lost any sponsors. The folks who pay us like Bank of Montreal and Safeway and names like that and we don't expect to lose any sponsors. So they're more like let's get going. On the consumer side we have roughly 70% of the entire country is active in the program. Our activation rate on a monthly basis is within 1% of where it was before the crisis. So we have spent a lot of time, energy, and effort regaining the trust of folks we expect to come in where our guidance was given a year ago and from there we expect to see growth return in 2018.

Ashish Sabadra

And so we have already started to see some mild issuance improve right, improvement in the miles issuance?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah we are getting there. We are still waiting for the big promotional stuff to kick in. So Q4 is make or break for us in terms of the miles issued which is the currency. We get paid every time a point or mile was issued and that's when our promotional budgets look like they're cranking up. Which is why I said I think the dollar contribution to earnings from both the Canadian business and the European business will be as much as $40 million higher than in Q3. So, if you're just looking to tweak your models to get to the point to where does the double-digit growth come from. A huge chunk of it is going to be coming from those businesses where Q4 looks so big this year.

Ashish Sabadra

That's helpful. And then moving on to brand loyalty, there was some disappointment in the second quarter but the [indiscernible] deal sounds really good and then you're very bullish about 2018 given the events that are happening in 2018. So can you just talk about what led to the disappointment in the second quarter and how should we think about the growth profile going forward?

Ed Heffernan

Yes, I would say if you were to look back over this year I think we're dead on from the credit side in terms of what we think delinquencies and gross losses are. We missed the recovery side being weak in the marketplace. Again that's transitory. On the brand loyalty side we missed it. We had a number of programs that -- these we do about 220 to 250 data driven grocery promotional programs on a given year. And a number of areas especially in Germany push those out to next year. And as a result what you're looking at is we had an air pocket essentially in Q3. And that hit us and that's what we were talking about.

Q4 is where we want to start getting our credibility back. In Q4 we have pretty good visibility on right now, certainly looks double-digit from what's locked in. So we expect Q4 and then a launch into Q1 to be very strong. We have a huge deal with Disney over in Europe to use all of their different brands as part of our rewards for all these promotional programs. Those usually do pretty well. As well as any year where there's a World Cup or European Cup or Olympics or something like that also drives growth. So we should have a good year.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s great and then just in terms of brand loyalty expanding into Canada and U.S. can you just talk about the progress there?

Ed Heffernan

Sure, so brand loyalty is in Canada and actually in the grocers that are also participating in our air miles business. So it's a nice double dip that we have there. So the big dragon to slay here is obviously in the U.S. And while we haven't baked anything significant into our 2018 plans, we are in couple of smaller programs going on here in the States, Lowe's grocers and a few others. But we'd certainly like to land one of the big whales whether it's in grocery or whether it's -- at the pharmacy you see something like that, those types of convenience stores. If we can get one of those then it's -- then it's game on, it's going to be lot of fun.

It is interesting with the whole foods deal, how the other grocers will react to that and whether they feel compelled to really drive more dollars into this sort of targeted marketing of consumers to the extent they feel that urge we’re waiting.

Ashish Sabadra

Now that’s great. Shifting over to Epsilon. Epsilon you have seen some really good acceleration, you’ve even raised the guide for revenue for Epsilon. Can you talk about the driver that particularly the dot only business which has been growing what north of 30% now for several quarters or several almost more than a couple of years?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, probably one of the coolest part of Epsilon conversion is what you would refer to as the [Indiscernible] business and what this business allows us to do is it allows us to actually identify individual devices. Whether it is a desktop laptop or your phone. And then using SKU based information delivered to you personalized, targeted, and timely messages to those devices. So I am not going to waste my time if I know that you're working so hard all day that you don’t have time to look at your phone but I am going to do it when I know you're taking the train home at night. And so that type of businesses has really caught on with quite a few retailers.

Again the thing of all of this keeps coming back to when people say how's everything sort of fit together. It all comes back to our bread and butter is we have SKU and SKU level information is very hard to get because it requires the merchant to sign off and you got to get your feeds plugged into their systems and everything else. So a lot of people have high level category like or merchant based type information but from a SKU perspective that's fairly unique in the marketplace. And we use SKU to then help our clients to live a personalized offers and messaging to their customers. And that's sort of what our secret sauce. You wrap it with 20,000 people who are in the company and services is also a key piece.

So we're not someone who is relying on your social behavior or your search behavior. Nor are we a company that assumes you are going to buy the SAS base product and crank it up yourself. We are strictly focused on SKU level that can be tied to an individual of what they actually purchase down to the itemized level. And then offering that type of marketing and loyalty wrapped with premium level service. And there is just not a lot of companies who do that type of approach. We think the market's good size for CMOs who don't want to be dealing with all that stuff. You know they get other things to do, they get their own job to do. And so, that's what we provide but certainly not for everyone and it doesn't have a model that can leverage through the roof like some of these SAS based deals. But you know what, it can do pretty well and we've been at it since the late 90s and I can tell you this whole migration, this whole disruption that's going on in the marketplace especially in retail is actually a very good thing for our company because it's forcing retailers to completely redo their models that they have out there. And they're saying it's just not working anymore what am I going to do. And so all the traditional verticals where they used to spend their money, those huge hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of billions of dollars are being shifted over to this whole data driven targeted marketing.

Ashish Sabadra

That's helpful and just on the Epsilon there were some challenges with the tech platform especially around end of last year. Can you talk about where you are and that recovery looks like you've started making some progress on that front. Also as you think about your sandbox there, is there opportunities to go after more of the mid tier clients?

Ed Heffernan

Yes, its -- again there is different products that we offer. One of them is your very traditional CRM or a relationship database and loyalty platform, right, you know the big Walgreens loyalty program, etc. That’s the stuff that we build and what we found was that we did not do a good job of anticipating how quickly the market was going to move on us. And so these massive platforms that we would build, the Citibank Thank You Network and everything else would take 12 to 15 months to build and cost a whole bunch of money for the client. And what we found out is a lot of clients don't have 12 to 15 months to then say, oh I wonder if it's going to work. And so they started going with these lower priced more generic SAS based solution.

And so we needed to flip the model which we did and so now we're delivering our database and platform and loyalty business was down in the double-digits at the end of last year. We're going to be relatively flat by the end of this quarter. And then next year we expect to see growth and it completely came from we needed to open an office in India and really staff that out to get our price point quite a bit lower than where it was. And we needed to basically do a plug and play with some of these platforms so that we can deliver in three or four months and not 13 months and so far it looks like that's working.

Ashish Sabadra

That's helpful. Please raise your hands if you have any questions. I’ll ask one more question on there have been some recent concerns about just the leverage and liquidity, can you help address those concerns on where you are in terms of the leverage and how much liquidity does the company have on average?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, I mean my corporate debt covenant is 3.5. The last three years I think we run about 2.7. We will finish this year 2.7 so full of doubts to address. We just did a massive 4 billion plus redo of our bank credit facility. So I think I think we're in good shape. I don't when we took the company public back in 2001 long time ago for some of you it was at 6.5:1. And I had enough fun with that. So, three or less is where my comfort zone is and three or less we will stay

Ashish Sabadra

And that's helpful and then in terms of use of cash going forward, so you did accelerated share repurchase earlier in the year, you still have another $500 million of buyback authorization, how should we think about capital allocation for the rest of the year?

Ed Heffernan

Yeah, it's first and foremost you're going to need let’s see 450 to 500 just to support growth in the card business. If you're growing the portfolio $3 billion to $3.5 billion a year you need to have 15% capital against that. So that's the first thing that's a Ginny [ph]. And then after that it'll either be share repurchases or it can be the pay down debt or it could be relatively modest M&A. It varies by year and obviously when the stock is cheap. We have not been shy in the past of diving in. I’d like to think when the slingshot actually takes place. We're going to get a little more love out there, could be wrong. I don't know.

Ashish Sabadra

That’s again helpful. Maybe one final question on margins

Ed Heffernan

Keep having the final question.

Ashish Sabadra

We still have time so that’s why. The question on the margin how should you think about margins in different segments?

Ed Heffernan

Margins I'm in favor of them.

Ashish Sabadra

Specifically Epsilon is running I think you talked about --?

Ed Heffernan

We generally look to do on a consolidated basis about 50 bps a year in terms of margin improvement. You know when you have a business like cards where you're essentially needing to set aside you know $300 million to $400 million a year for future losses in this sort of deferred account called reserves that can screw up your margins, when you start going in too flat and you fully normalize which we’ll do in Q4 then that all disappears. And so your margins shoot up. So you're going to see margin shoot up next year.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay that’s helpful.

Ed Heffernan

You have 45 seconds from now.

Ashish Sabadra

Thank you very much. Thanks Ed.

Ed Heffernan

Okay, thank you.

