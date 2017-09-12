Constructing A Successful Long Term Dividend Growth Portfolio: Step 1 - Forming The Foundation

I believe that the Dividend Aristocrats list is a great place to look when laying the groundwork of a portfolio foundation.

In this series of articles, I will be outlining steps toward building a successful long term dividend growth portfolio.

Overview

In this series of articles, I am going to walk through recommended steps in building a successful long term dividend growth portfolio. The steps in building a strong portfolio is similar to the same steps architects take in constructing a strong building. In this article, I will detail Step 1 - forming the foundation. In order to consruct a strong and stable building, you need to start with a strong foundation. The same is true of any portfolio.

In my opinion, there's no better place to start than the Dividend Aristocrats list. This is a list of S&P 500 stocks that have increased their dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years. There are several funds available that you can invest in that contain different variants of the aristocrats, but for the purpose of this article I will focus on individual stocks within the list.

Valuation

I believe that one of the keys in maximizing future returns is finding stocks at fair or below fair value. Because of this the first thing I do to narrow down my options is to look at historical valuations of a stock and compare them to the current valuations. I looked at the ten year historical PE ratios of each of the dividend aristocrat and removed stocks that had a significantly higher current PE ratio than the average PE ratio over the past ten years. Doing this left me with the following stocks:

Hormel Foods (HRL)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Walgreens (WBA)

Pentair (PNR)

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Target (TGT)

Aflac (AFL)

Franklin Resources (BEN)

S&P Global (SPGI)

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Nucor (NUE)

Federal Realty Investment (FRT)

AT&T (T)

Looking at the charts below, you can see that the current PE ratios of these stocks compare favorable to their 10 year historical average when taking into account the current market valuation.

The other aristocrats had current PE ratios higher than their historical averages, some like below (Coca-Cola (KO), Cintas (CTAS), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BDX)), had significantly higher PE ratios compared to their historical averages.

Revenue and Earnings Growth

After limiting the number of stocks, I'm looking at by eliminating what I consider to be overvalued stocks, I then took a look at the revenue and earnings growth of the remaining stocks over the past five years. I removed stocks with negative or flat (less than 2% growth) during that time frame.

The stocks with negative or flat revenue or earnings growth included:

Kimberly-Clark - 13% decline in revenue over the past five years

Procter & Gamble - 19% decline in revenue over the past five years

Target - 3% decline in revenue over the past five years

Aflac - 10% decline in revenue over the past five years

Franklin Resources - 10% decline in revenue over the past five years

Nucor - 7% decline in revenue over the past five year

This left me with a total of 12 aristocrat stocks remaining. These remaining stocks were within the following industry sectors:

Consumer Staples - Hormel Foods, Walgreens

Industrials - Pentair, Stanley Black & Decker

Health Care - AbbVie, Cardinal Health

Consumer Discretionary - Leggett & Platt

Financials - S&P Global, T. Rowe Price

Materials - Air Products & Chemicals

Real Estate - Federal Realty Investment Trust

Telecommunication Services - AT&T

Consolidating Investments

To limit the number of stocks while keeping the foundation of the portfolio as strong as possible, I took each sector that had two stocks and picked the one that I felt was the strongest long term investment option.

Consumer Staples (Hormel Foods vs Walgreens)

When looking at revenue/earnings growth, Walgreens has had the better growth in both categories over the past five years (64.85% increase in revenue vs 13.03% increase and a 76.89% increase in EPS vs a 72.77% increase in EPS).

When looking at price appreciation over the past five years Walgreens has also fared better with a 134.1% increase vs a 118.1% increase for Hormel Foods during the same period.

Looking at the dividend, Hormel performs better in terms of yield (2.07% vs 1.85%) and growth over the past five years (126.7% vs 45.45%).

While Hormel's dividend has been the stronger grower recently, when looking at the longer history, Walgreens is the winner.

When you factor in Hormel's negative revenue and earnings growth this year along with its increased payout ratio, I believe that Walgreens is the stronger long term option out of the two.

Industrials (Pentair vs Stanley Black & Decker)

When looking at revenue/earnings growth, Pentair has experienced more growth in revenue over the past five years (37.30% increase in revenue vs 27.25% increase), while Stanley Black & Decker has had the better earnings growth (a 150.6% increase in EPS vs a 27.99% increase in EPS).

When looking at price appreciation over the past five years Stanley Black & Decker has fared better with a 105.4% increase vs a 47.27% increase for Pentair during the same period.

Looking at the dividend, Pentair performs better in terms of yield (2.16% vs 1.61%) and growth over the past five years (56.82% vs 28.57%).

Similar to Walgreens vs Hormel, I feel that Stanley Black & Decker is the better long term investment even though Pentair has had the better dividend growth over the past five years. Stanley Black & Decker has had significantly stronger earnings growth, has had the higher recent dividend growth (21.15% over the past 3 years vs Pentair's 15% increase during the same time), and has a significantly lower payout ratio (29% vs 40%). When you look at earnings estimates, you can see Stanley Black & Decker's growth looks solid, while Pentair looks to struggle in the near term.

Health Care (AbbVie vs Cardinal Health)

When looking at revenue and earnings growth over the past five years, AbbVie has performed better compared to Cardinal Health (48.08% revenue increase vs 21.87% increase and a 22.39% EPS increase vs 21.86% increase).

In terms of price appreciation, AbbVie has also performed better with a 148.6% increase vs Cardinal Health's 68.79% increase.

In terms of the dividend, AbbVie does offer the higher yield at 2.86% compared to Cardinal Health's 2.60% yield, but Cardinal Health has seen higher growth over the past five years (94.69% vs 60.00%). However, during the past three years, AbbVie has seen the higher growth (52.38% vs 35.01%). Because of this and its better financial performance, I feel that AbbVie is the stronger long term investment option.

Financials (S&P Global vs T. Rowe Price)

S&P Global has had the stronger revenue and earnings growth over the past five years with a 158.7% increase in EPS vs T. Rowe Price's 29.32% increase and a 16.77% increase in revenue vs T. Rowe Price's 14.91% increase.

In terms of price appreciation, S&P Global has significantly performed better than T. Rowe Price (78.39% increase vs 4.53% increase).

T. Rowe Price does have the stronger dividend with a yield of 2.66% and a five year growth of 67.65% compared to S&P Global's 1.04% yield and 60.78% growth. While T. Rowe Price does have a higher yield, S&P Global is the stronger overall investment option in my opinion, especially since the dividend growth of the two stocks are comparable. S&P's low yield isn't exciting, but with other foundation stocks such as AT&T with higher yields, I believe it remains a solid and suitable long term investment option worthy of being in any long term portfolio's foundation.

Conclusion

After reviewing the Dividend Aristocrat stocks and removing several of them based on factors such as current valuation, poor revenue/earnings growth, and comparisons to stocks within the same industry sector, I am left with a foundation of stocks that consist of:

Walgreens

Stanley Black & Decker

AbbVie

Leggett & Platt

S&P Global

Air Products & Chemicals

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Telecommunication Services - AT&T

I believe that this set of eight stocks is a great foundation for a successful long term dividend growth portfolio. Whether dividend investors select this specific set of stocks or a subset of them, I feel that each of them represent solid investment options worth consideration as a solid portfolio foundation.

I will continue this five part series with Part 2 - Utilities, Part 3 - Framing, Part 4 - Roofing, and Part 5 - Finishing. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.