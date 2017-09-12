ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Have Increased 35% In 2017 To Reach A New Record $4.8 Trillion At The End Of August

The Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,019 ETFs/ETPs, with 13,199 listings, assets of $4.800 trillion, from 331 providers listed on 70 exchanges in 56 countries.

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally have increased 35.5% in the first 8 months of the year to reach a new record of $4.800 trillion at the end of August.

All dollar values are in USD unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed globally have increased 35.5% in the first 8 months of the year to reach a new record of $4.800 trillion at the end of August 2017, according to ETFGI's August 2017 preliminary global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service (click hereto see the chart for growth in assets).

ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered a record $42.43 Bn in net inflows in August marking 43 consecutive months of net inflows and a record level of $433.69 Bn in year to date net inflows which is more than double the $216.59 Bn in net inflows at this point last year and the $43Bn more than the $390.61 Bn net inflows gathered in all 2016. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

August is typically a challenging month for equity markets with the average loss over the past 20 years for the S+P 500 at 1.3%. This year the S+P 500 was up 0.31% in August and 11.93% year to date, MSCI ACW was up 0.44% and 15.48% YTD while MSCI EM was up 2.27% for August and 28.59% YTD (all prices in USD). Storms and political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, Brexit negotiations, and North Korea is still an area of concern.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered a level of $23.47 Bn in net inflows in August, bringing year to date net inflows to a record level of $295.67 Bn, which is much greater than the net inflows of $74.25 Bn over the same period last year and more than the $234.44 Bn gathered in all 2016.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs have gathered a level of $11.15 Bn in net inflows in August, growing year to date net inflows to a record level of $107.28 Bn, which is greater than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $93.56 Bn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $1.39 Bn in August. Year to date, net inflows are at $5.64 Bn, which is significantly less than the net inflows of $33.68 Bn gathered over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in August with $13.68 Bn, followed by Vanguard with $10.00 Bn and Nomura AM with $4.46 Bn net inflows.

YTD, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $172.63 Bn which is above the $137.90 Bn gathered in all of 2016, followed by Vanguard with $101.79 Bn and Nomura AM with $18.09 Bn and Schwab ETFs with $18.04Bn in net inflows.

