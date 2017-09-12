Lincoln National Corporation's (LNC) CEO Dennis Glass Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference - Transcript

Lincoln National Corporation. (NYSE:LNC)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

September 12, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Dennis Glass - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jay Gelb - Barclays

Jay Gelb

Good morning everyone. I’m Jay Gelb from Barclays. I’m the Senior U.S. Insurance Analyst. Very pleased to have with us today, Dennis Glass from Lincoln Financial. Dennis is President and CEO of the company. Lincoln benefits from the strong presence in U.S. life insurance, annuities, retirement savings and group insurance. The company has been able to effectively manage the sustained low interest rate environment. Dennis thanks for joining us today.

Dennis Glass

Jay, thank you very much. I appreciate being here. The invitation, and I’m happy to speak to people in the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jay Gelb

Lincoln’s results have been strong year-to-date. What are you most encouraged about and where do you still think Lincoln might have some work to do?

Dennis Glass

Well results have been excellent this year. I think in the last three quarters or three of the last four quarters we’ve had record earnings, so it’s been pretty good. And that’s on the heels of 13% earnings per share growth since 2009, so that’s a very good track record hopefully not by many in the industry if any, so we’ve had a long track record and the last couple of quarters are particularly good. Now, so we are pretty exciting.

The reason for that is we’ve been sticking to what we do well. We have primarily a retail franchise, we don’t manufacture wholesale products. We have excellent distribution, broad product for us, good risk management and as you all know we return a lot of capital to shareholders, both through share buybacks and the good dividend level. So that’s the story that supports the success.

More recently, each of the businesses this year is doing very well. We’ve seen good sales growth in all of our businesses, but one although that’s the annuity business and I’ll come back to that in a second. We’ve seen good revenue growth and good earnings growth in each of the businesses, so they are all performing where we want them to be, coupled highlights the group protection business has recovered completely from some of the earlier years over the last couple of years when earnings weren’t as good because of some pricing issues, so that business recovered. Retirement business is generating net cash flows that are positive like businesses in good shape.

So overall, the portfolio of businesses is doing well and again it all comes back to this fundamental issue of strong distribution, good product solutions, good risk management and a good capital management.

The one area that we need to put more work into and it’s a big area because it represents some 50% of our earnings, is getting our individual annuity business back to double digit cash flows, excuse me to positive net flows. We think we can accomplish that in 2018 and we have the variety of programs to get there.

So good, solid businesses that are performing well and a very good track record of earnings per share growth since 2009, in other way associated with that earnings per share growth is among the lowest volatility of earnings in the industry. We think that we are a little bit undervalued given statistics that I just mentioned but hopefully with continued performance and that valuation will move up.

Jay Gelb

Thanks for that overview Dennis. There’s a bunch of things I’d like to circle back on there. First, do you feel Lincoln can maintain or possibly improve its 12% to 13% return on equity profile despite challenging macro factors, including the impact of sustained low interest rates?

Dennis Glass

Yes, we’ve really been able to overcome low interest over the last four or five years and there’s a lot of explanations for that. I guess that would start with the fact that as I was just speaking that we’ve paid very much attention to recurring on capital deployed. So over the last three or four years, we have repriced the entire portfolio and so that all of the products that we are selling in each of our businesses are achieving middle teen or better type results, I guess there’s a couple that had to 12%.

So as new products get into the market with higher ROEs than what we are currently achieving on our current recurrence that will elevate the ROEs longer term. So, yes I think we can get there as other things that we are doing when I think about managing the business. I mean there is so many different levers of companies, specifically Lincoln has to improve earnings, expense management and as I mentioned repricing of product portfolio. So again, that range that we have achieved this year of 12% to 13%, 13% if you take out -- if you include all of their earnings, 12% if you normalize a little bit, we hope to be able to do better than that overtime.

Jay Gelb

Great. At the same time, where rates have been a drag on net investment income and spread income, what’s Lincoln doing to address that headwind?

Dennis Glass

You know when we talk about our potential earning accrual through our collection of businesses we speak in terms of 8% to 10%. And the headwind at the moment against that 8% to 10% is low interest rate levels and that headwind is about 3%. So we have to look to other areas to improve earnings in order to overcome that 3% headwind.

If I look specifically at the investment portfolio, we’ve done a couple of things. One, we’ve increased our production of less liquid assets such as mortgage loans, we’ve improved, we’ve modestly increased our alternatives portfolio. We’ve had success, we have all of our money managed outside which is unique in the insurance industry and the reason I do that is because I’d rather our internal resources focused on strategic issues and will let the external money managers, JPMorgan as an example, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs pick the individual investment. So, we’ve had pretty significant reduction in the fees for managing our general accounts which has helped as well.

So at the margin, we have improved net investment income with those investment actions. And I’d step back and state that we run a very specific, or let me say that differently, we don’t depend on excess risk coming out of the investment portfolio to make money. You have to do that if you are in the business of selling wholesale liabilities, funding agreements and things like that. There is no -- I mean anybody can get on the phone and raise funding and agreement liabilities, there is no distinction there. And so the only way you can distinguish yourself is by taking investment risk and duration risk.

We have a retail model. And so we spread the risk around, we only have huge commitment to distribution in other areas. So we don’t take a lot of investment risk, it’s very important to get good investment returns and we are trying to get 12% to 13% returns and you have to overcome 3% to 4% return on the capital backing those businesses. It takes a little bit of effort, but again, we’ve repriced the entire portfolio and we are getting good returns on our products.

Jay Gelb

Let’s turn to the annuities business. As you mentioned it accounts for about half of Lincoln’s earnings. What gives you confidence that Lincoln’s variable annuity business can return to net inflows in 2018? And there’s a lot of headwinds in the industry.

Dennis Glass

Yes, there are a lot of headwinds in the industry. Let me say, we are not going to do it by underpricing the product. We are going to do it in a couple of different ways. First of all, it’s the regular playbook, which is powerful distribution, good shelf space across the industry and even better shelf space since the introduction of some of the DOL rules, because we’ve been left on the platform on some of our competitors because the distributors are narrowing the platform and manufacturers have been left out. So, that’s one dimension of it against strong distribution.

And I’ll come back again to the other piece of what we are doing, we do so well is product development. Historically, we’ve focussed primarily on guaranteed lifetime income. About three years ago we added a product called investor advantage, which was even more typical product that didn’t have guarantees associated with it, longer term guarantees but just was sort of mutual funds, the old – annuity business mutual funds wrapped in a tax deferred package. And we are seeing very strong sales from that.

What else we have noticed is that there are products that are actually selling very well in the market, designs that we did not have and rather they have tried to create new markets, I think it’s easier to go into markets that are already there and consumers are using their products and we just introduced recently or about to introduce a product that’s been sold by a couple of our competitors, which has a higher role roll up rate and a higher guarantee coming out of the front end of the product or front end of the life cycle of the product. But if the counter value drops to zero, the guaranteed income goes from six to three.

And that actually turns out to have very good economics if you do sort of an analysis from the investor’s perspective and then an analysis from our perspective it has really good outcomes over a variety of scenarios for both the customer and Lincoln.

Particularly for Lincoln in the tail risk scenarios, dropping that guarantee from six to three gives us a lot less risk in the tail and that’s allowed us to do what the market is more interested in is take risk managed funds which I think can be good, but everybody doesn’t like them and so that product doesn’t have risk managed funds associated with it.

And again, it’s because of the spectrum of risk in the tail that’s not quite as big. And that’s a big market, so we’ve introduced that product and we’ve got some and we have some pretty good results so far.

Another product that we’ll be coming out with I think in January is a product that requires us to register our life insurance company, so it’s taking us a little while to do that. Kind of a fixed index product on a variable annuity chassis, again there’s a lot of volume of that product being sold in the market place, and so we’ll introduce that next year.

We have a unique payout rider, which is called i4LIFE, and we have I think it’s unique in the industry but we have a letter from treasury that permits as you are making payouts that the first payouts come out of capital and the last payouts come out of investment income, the result of which is that you don’t pay taxes on the early distribution and so for the investor standpoint it’s very positive. And you can attach that to any of our products and so we are putting a lot of emphasis on the i4LIFE rider.

So step number one is take advantage of our core products and we’ve freshened them up a little bit, build new products in markets that are already, where there is a lot of consumer demand already, and then the third like of that still is continue to build products that’s serve us on our the next horizon of sales and those products would be similar to what we’ve talked about in the past our core income product, the core income product is differentiated from our other products because it’s a fee based product, and because the investment interest engine is ETFs provided by Blackrock.

And so that product has lower cost to the consumer and it’s sold by a different segment of the financial advisors, population and we think that will continue to catch on. So freshen [ph] our core products rely on our heavy -- our extensive distribution, build new products that are selling in the market place and then begin to sell, develop other products that will catch fire later, down the road.

Jay Gelb

Thank you for that. You mentioned the Department of Labor fiduciary standard rule. I know this is a fluid issue on the regulatory front. What are your latest thoughts on kind of the landing spot around that now and it came out initially as a pretty major concern for many in the industry, what does it mean currently?

Dennis Glass

The DOL rule had a lot of detractors and supporters. And I think what we are seeing as those two groups come closer together. I have to be careful, all I’d say that’s because everytime I say doing what’s in the best interest of the client. Senator Warren and others pick that up and then publish me saying that and they forget that I say, but I think we can do, make improvements in this rule to achieve that objective even more so than what’s in the current rule.

So there’s something that we like about the rule, I think the best thing for individual consumers is transparency around cost and so a lot more transparency I think would be helpful. We believe that if you are providing the same service amount and the same benefits to the consumer there should be price differentials from one carrier to the next. And then just because then you get away from what’s the consumer value and you start in selling as a financial advisor. So we have tried to take that out of the equation.

We do think that setting [Indiscernible] to positives, we think that the best outcome for Americans if you will is a harmonized fiduciary or best standard rule across the SEC, the Department of Labor and the states and if they had all have a similar standard then their enforcement arms which exist could be the way it’s monitored in the market place. Now that’s a much better enforcement mechanism than what we have in the DOL rule today, which is the plaintiff’s bar.

And that comes about from the right of action. So I think we have to keep what’s good about the rule, but most importantly eliminate that right of action and get professional enforcement people if there needs to be enforcement done in from time to time, and it done.

Now specifically coming back to the impact on Lincoln, the issue early on with the DOL was even though in the latest and last rule the preamble to the DOL is that how important guaranteed life time income is to Americans and it also said that commissions can be in the best interest of the consumer. So those things very important in the preamble, unfortunately the regulation itself gives more benefit to fee forms of compensation or makes it easier to the fee compensation than it does commission compensation. So that’s what concerned us most because the annuity business is 98% historically a commission-based product. And by the way, why does that make sense because on long-term products the cycle of advice is all up front so that you put a lot of energy, the financial advisor puts a lot of energy into explaining to the consumer on the front end all the benefits of a long-term product.

Its not that after that goes away, it's put to bed in terms of the financial advisor and the consumer, but they ought to get more money upfront where the effort is expended then a financial advisor who is on a quarterly basis advising on the mix of some customers portfolio which would lend itself to ongoing effort and therefore ongoing compensation.

So, what happened on June 9 is very positive. A large majority of our distribution partners came out with both fee and commission-based products – excuse me, fee and commission-based compensation for qualified products, and so that was good again because commissions have been historically put [Indiscernible] for compensation. They narrowed the number of manufacturers that they were going to use, and we retained all of our shelf space and so that's been helpful.

Nonetheless, there is still with all the tug and pull going on, I saw some articles today about the states supporting aspects of the DOL rule. There’s still a little bit of -- we have to have a little more momentum to deal with that rule, but we’re positive that is going to turnout. And we think, I'm hopeful, I met with a handful of people, with Secretary of Costa couple days ago. And I think he and the Trump administration are in favor of making the improvements to better achieve the objective of doing what's in the best interest of the customer.

Jay Gelb

Okay. So, the administration seems to be lining up generally with the industry, so that’s good.

Dennis Glass

I won’t say lining up with the industry. It’s going to raise all sorts of bells. They are working with industry to improve rule for the benefit of Americans.

Jay Gelb

Including areas like the private right of action?

Dennis Glass

Yes. I think most, I can't speak for the Trump administration or Secretary of Costa. But I think most people sort of had a question mark in their mind as to why you want enforcement to be done by the plaintiffs bar, and that just sort of seems like an ongoing distraction and difficulty for distribution partners. And it is for some of our partners to take the other view which is they’re not offering qualified products on a commission basis, one or two big distributors.

Jay Gelb

The best interest contract exemption was also a potential area of concern for the industry at the outset. Where are we with regard to that issue currently?

Dennis Glass

Yes. The best interest contract, the big [ph] exemption as it’s referred to, I didn't use that term but that's the right of action and commissions. We have to get certain exemptions in order to go through more hoops in order to use a commission-based product and that’s where right of action comes in. So, if you can -- again, if you eliminate it or if you had a standard across SEC FINRA in the states and permitted states, each of those to use their own enforcement groups than the right of action goes away.

Jay Gelb

Okay.

Dennis Glass

If that doesn't happen, I think annuity ought to go back into a section called 84/24 where they been for 40 [ph] years that treats them differently than other financial services products, mutual funds most importantly, but I think that’s a possibility as well.

Jay Gelb

Correct. Last question on annuities before I move on. Can you discuss Lincoln’s recently announced reinsurance partnership with Athene?

Dennis Glass

That’s pretty cool. Athene has some advantages that Lincoln doesn't have particularly their domiciled someplace where they don’t pay income tax.

Jay Gelb

Bermuda.

Dennis Glass

Bermuda. And, so that gives them a leg up in terms of pricing and product because we all pricing our products on an after-tax basis. Athene has a different view on investment composition than we do, so they are little more aggressive. So our transaction reinsurance agreement with them we had to sort of in the trust agreement that backs the reinsurance. We had to bring our credit and concentration perspective sort of the two organizations had to come together. But what really was cool about the deal is we sort of reading [ph] for every dollar of product sold we can actually achieve the following.

We can give the consumer a slightly better crediting rate than what Lincoln could do on its own. And even though we’re splitting every dollar sold 50/50 we actually make as much money on the $0.50 that we keep with reinsurance as we would make on the dollar that we would sell if we didn't have the reinsurance. So let me try to say that again. So I would be inclined to use our distribution system and do a reinsurance deal if we have to split every dollars sales and all Lincoln got was half of the dollars of earnings because we’ve given away half of the business to the reinsurance basis. But because Athene’s tax break and their willingness to pay us for our distribution it turned out that again even though we’re only retaining $0.50 on every dollar sold were making as much dollars of earnings as if we kept the whole dollar. And so it really works out quite well.

Jay Gelb

This is on a fixed index annuity product?

Dennis Glass

Yes. Okay.

Jay Gelb

Okay. Turning to the life insurance business; is this a growth opportunity for Lincoln?

Dennis Glass

Yes. I think it is. Life insurance is obviously has been around forever and the consumer needs for life insurance remain the same. It’s either protecting against early death of the income provider in the family and make sure there’s money family continue their lives with. There’s some estate tax planning and I don't think that's going to change significantly even if they eliminate the estate tax that actually my sense is if the estate tax was eliminated, it will be better for the life insurance industry, because most estates in the United States are $10 million and under and because of the $10 million individual exclusion estate taxes are not paid on the majority of the net worth in America, anyway it just for the estates of $10 million or more.

So the way the rule works is if you eliminate the estate tax of course you eliminate the -- there's no $10 million exclusion, but the rule, the way its written right now you have to pay the income tax on the step-up. And so whereas before you pay no income taxes on $10 million of estate, today you’d have to pay income on the step-up. So if you had a farm that was worth $1 million miles and that was growing would be worth of $10 million with the current estate tax rules you don't pay any estate taxes when you pass it to your heirs. In the new environment, the $1 million, you grow to $10 million, there’ll be no estate taxes, but you’d have to pay income taxes on the difference between one and ten. So, no matter which way the estate tax goes I think the industry will come out well.

So, the Lincoln's account value growth is about 3% to 5%, our in-force grows around 3% to 5% every year based on our sales and runoff in the book. So you start with 3% to 5% is not bad growth rate for the financial services business. And of course what’s hurting us right now is the -- that 3% headwind and lot of that occurs right inside the life insurance – excuse me, in our life insurance business. So, the growth that could be 3% to 5% is been more in the 1% to 2% range. So, I think as that headwind from interest rates burns off and that’s going to burn off in the next five years, whether or not interest rates go any higher than they are today because portfolio rate is going to come down to the new money rate and so compression goes away, and that's good.

And then inside the life insurance business I talked about protecting families for the early death of the income provider, the estate taxes. Another very popular product that’s been growing at double digits are these hybrid products and we have one of the best in the market where you’re not only providing the option for life insurance, but you're providing the option to use those same proceeds by long-term care, and that’s what a hybrid product is. So we’ve shifted the payout to both fee for death payments, death claim payments and you can use on certain products that the claim payment for long-term care purposes.

And that product industry-wise selling at double-digit levels, so that depends on a life insurance chassis [ph]. So the traditional uses for insurance will continue hybrid products will add additional spurt of growth, and so when spread compression goes away it’s going to be a good business. And the other thing I’ll tell you that, most of you guys have been around for a while, I've been watching a secular decline in interest rate over the last 40 years. And so, as the industry price products based on the current interest rate environment we’ve chased the yield curve down. Well, I think the yield curve is down as far as its going to go and we’re pricing actually I think we’ve repriced the life portfolio on the 10-year, it was at 150.

So our assumptions although there's some upswing in our expectations for interest rate assumptions, I think over the next 20 years we’re going to be beating our interest rate assumption that we have in pricing rather than not beating it where we have over the last 20 years. So I think as I look forward I think the life insurance business can be a very very good outcome.

Jay Gelb

Great. One thing that often comes up in discussing the industry with the executives is potential for bolt-on or perhaps larger acquisitions. What are Lincoln’s views on those?

Dennis Glass

We, Jay, start-off with the proposition that we’re going to achieve our shareholder objectives through organic growth. And we have done a major acquisition I think for three or four years, not been an opportunity to do that. So, we start with the proposition that organic growth, our basic fundamental strategy can achieve shareholder's objectives. To the extent that a deal comes along that can accelerate those objectives, we’d be interested in doing that to accelerate already in place strategies not just to do a deal.

Let me give you a very specific example of that. About three or four years ago we came up with two strategies, one was to change the mix of our new sales which I think was 70% guaranteed and 30% non-guaranteed, put that on its back and sell new business where there's only 30% of the business that has guarantees and 70% doesn't have guarantees. We've already achieved that organically.

Second, longer-term objective was to increase our source of earnings from non-capital market drivers to which would mean mortality and morbidity. And our mortality and morbidity earnings are about 25% today and we’d like to get that up to 30% or 32% or 33% and the ideal business to help achieve that goal better mix of source of earnings is the group business and so something came along that was complementary to our existing group business would be interested in doing that.

Now, having said, let me make a couple of quick cautions. Come back to my point. We don't chase deals and give up return on capital concept. So if we’re going to do a transaction, it’s going to be subject to our typical return on investment requirements. And the second thing is that I don't have an appetite to do a transaction that would take us out of the share repurchase, takes out of the share repurchase program that we've been in for any length of time I could stomach [ph] a couple quarters maybe, but not much more than that. So, if we do a deal its going to be priced right and its going to be accretive and it's not going to interfere with our share repurchase program to any great extent.

Jay Gelb

That’s helpful. Let’s go to the audience response system. So everyone has a remote front of them which is the time for audience participation. I’ll just to give you a quick recap of the question, and then feel free to key in your answer. The first question is if you currently don't own shares of Lincoln or underweight, what would cause you to change your mind? Let’s get that instant response here. Okay, just over a half saying higher interest rates. The majority of the other response is essentially higher sales and variables and fixed annuities, as well as lower valuation.

Dennis Glass

Lower valuation, ours is already too low.

Jay Gelb

What do you think we should see?

Dennis Glass

Again if you have one of the highest ROEs in the business you have better earnings per share growth and less volatility as competitors certainly should be at the industry average which we think is 9.5 and more around eight, so I would think it would be at point and half upside. We have the highest earnings in the history, 110-year history of the company and we saw 10% and 15% below the highest share price. And so there's valuation change that’s occur that ought to come back into the share price.

Jay Gelb

Okay. Next question please. The effect of the Department of Labor fiduciary standard rule on the annuity market will be -- couple options here. First, further we can start the countdown. Further implementation, delays will remain in overhang annuity sales. Option two, the Department of Labor impact is already reflected in the annuity market and sales will fully improve, or three, the Department of Labor impact on the annuity market will get worse before it gets better. So let’s see what the audience thinks? The response here is almost 80% of people think, Department of Labor impact is already reflected in the annuity market and sales will fully improve.

Dennis Glass

I think that’s the most likely outcome.

Jay Gelb

Let’s hope so. Next question please. My confident that Lincoln's return on equity which is 13% in the first half of 2017 would be 12% or higher in 2018 is getting to the end of the key in here. Okay. So, 40% is saying high confidence or medium confidence?

Dennis Glass

Yep. 13%.

Jay Gelb

Okay. Next one pleased. So this question is on which should Lincoln pursue more of – we can start the countdown. Organic growth, bolt-on acquisitions, large-scale acquisitions, share buybacks or dividend increases? So investors are saying, somewhat evenly split, here around a third saying focused on organic growth, around 20% each saying bolt-on acquisitions and dividend increases and interestingly just under 10% think share buybacks. Does that surprise you at all?

Dennis Glass

I’ll just say, organic growth, I agree with bolt-on acquisitions over time that I mention is fine. Large scale acquisitions, I'd caution people on that one because although I think insurance companies after they relaxed Dodd Frank little bit will not be designated SIFIs [ph], the fact that right now we could be designated the SIFI chills large deals because I don’t want to be SIFI company, but I think that will change, but yes, its pretty good.

Jay Gelb

And fewer investors having preference for share buyback -- figured the low valuation, that’s a good use of deployable capital.

Dennis Glass

I sort of read that, that the amount that we are doing rather than...

Jay Gelb

Correct, yes magnitude.

Dennis Glass

The magnitude that we are doing is about right.

Jay Gelb

Okay, excellent. A minute or so left. Any questions from the audience if there are any.

Dennis Glass

[Indiscernible] let’s just wait for the mic.

Jay Gelb

Hi, Dennis. Just a quick question on money, can you just briefly describe how that long term care rider is structured and how it compares with the industry, is that part of the deal?

Dennis Glass

Yes, let me go back maybe 24 months. The product used to be a real easy sell, and it still is an easy sell but if you gave us a $100,000 depending on your age you might get 200% of the $100,000 as a death benefit you might get 400% of the $100,000 as a long term care benefit or if you didn’t want for either purpose you could give it back or you could ask for the $100,000 back. That’s changed slightly now because we have surrender charges so you can’t get you $100,000 back for six or seven years but you still have the interplay of death benefit and long term care and that gives some risk mitigation because you have those two risks as opposed just to a single risk. But I think if your question is what do we pay for? There is a variety of specific uses of the benefit all around long term care and I can’t tell you exactly what those are, but I would say the important point has contrasted to long term care products or long term disability products in the past where there is no cap on the benefit we have a very specific cap on the benefit so it’s a limited risk product as compared to what the disability, individual disability of products were in the past and creating such problems.

Jay Gelb

Excellent. And with that, please join me in thanking Dennis Glass from Lincoln. We’ll have the break out session in the management suite and up next on this track is Unum.

