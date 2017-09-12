Updating Cable - The Pound-Dollar Pair

Traders anticipate potential parity between the euro and pound, but how does that reflect the pound and dollar pair?

The pound broke a key technical support level against the dollar in August, with the result introducing the possibility of a pound that has parity with the euro. There is also the possibility of a long-term weakening pound compared to the US dollar.

The suggestion is that Brexit negotiations are going badly, but according to the BBC, and their Brexit negotiations update, Brexit negotiations haven’t really started, they began in earnest only during the last two weeks in August.

Ireland, North and South of the border are flogging out their differences, but neither Ireland or the UK participate in the ‘free movement of people’ arrangement known as the ‘Schengen area’.

This early negative reaction seems to indicate more of a European political leverage interest. A weak pound encourages exports into Europe at a time when the UK is unable to negotiate deals elsewhere, and exporters would be uncertain anyway of long-term trade opportunities in countries which can be difficult to navigate (foreign languages and restrictions) even under normal circumstances. It also increases the cost of importing food into the UK, raising inflation, while reducing the profit from retail, and corporate tax returns to the Treasury.

Traders are warning of potential parity between the euro and pound; we need to see how this is reflected in its relationship with the US dollar.

Stock Charts

Pound - Monthly

On this very long-term monthly chart, nothing much has changed. Trading is still within the rising trend line channel and has yet to fail its support (green).

On a two-year level, we can see that trading has fallen below the channel. Trading has bounced up, which is normal, but the recent candlestick is pointing down with a potential bearish 'evening star' form. Cable (the pound dollar pair) has a potential five wave high (of five Elliot waves) in place. This suggests it’s likely to be at the start of a normal correction (although one which could have been from a more bullish position). Initial support appears to be near the June low, but a retest of the 2016 and 2017 lows is also possible. The pattern on the lows is a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern.

The euro chart is also correcting against the dollar currently and it is still within its trend channel (dotted white below). As highlighted in green, corrections have a tendency to be sideways rather than down. A failure of this channel would, as for the pound, probably point to much lower prices.

FXE Euro Trust

The long-term ‘cable’ chart is the one which raises most concern, as it could - in a 'worse case scenario' - revisit the pound-dollar relationship of the 1980’s. Trending has failed the 2001 support level, although it’s not easy to see from the chart below.

Chart Source : Astrocycle.net (with my own over writes and comments)

Looking Forward

Trading has reversed from the low of 2017 into a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern, but the pound-dollar pair seems to be going through an early correction in which 2017 price lows could be tested. (A bullish reversal from the wave 4 low is also possible). Although further weakness could develop as a result of Brexit trade negotiations, there are years for these agreements to develop. Brexit negotiations are so far in their infancy, so it's far too early to form opinions about a bearish or bullish outcome. The price low of 2017 should hold short term, unless some major factor raises its head which creates a political impasse. This price level and below the wave 4 price low are good positions from which to manage downside risk.

