Oclaro's (OCLR) CEO Greg Dougherty Presents at 2017 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR)

2017 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 10:40 AM ET

Executives

Greg Dougherty - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Vijay Bhagavath - Deutsche Bank

Vijay Bhagavath

Good morning, everyone. This is session one. Pleased to have Oclaro here. Greg will relate back our days that AT&T, Bell Labs, AT&T, so small growth. He is the CEO of the Company. Great to have you, Greg.

Greg Dougherty

Thanks, Eugene.

Vijay Bhagavath

So I’d like to open up with a set of questions here, and then open the floor for questions for the audience periodically. So, Greg, let's start with what’s kind of top on investors’ mind. We’re really here to helpful to our clients. What is top on investors’ mind is how is demand, and how is demand in terms of end markets, in terms of product cycles and in terms of geography. So any color you can give us on near term demand trends, very helpful.

Greg Dougherty

Sure. So Oclaro has gone through a rebirth over the last several years. And we just ended our fiscal year 2017 at the end of June. We showed 47% growth year-on-year on the top-line and a 5x improvement in operating margin. That was driven by basically three factors. China exploded in 2016 and running into 2017 as the ignition put through a fairly significant 100 gigabit coherent backbone network as China looks to modernize its broadband network throughout the country.

The second thing is that the United States began a fairly significant metropolitan network build out, and the most publicized was with Verizon. And Verizon was awarded Cisco and Sienna contracts for their new network. And we’re sole sourced on the optics for both of those companies. And then the third thing, which is probably the most significant long-term driver, is the datacenter shift. As datacenter shifts from slower speeds to 100 gigabits and they move from multi-mode fiber to single-mode fiber, it's opened up a whole new opportunity for Oclaro because our expertise is in high-speed laser technology. And we use that as a differentiator and it's positioned us very, very well to capture this growth. So the three drivers are datacenter, metropolitan networks in the United States and the Chinese market, which has gone through a fairly significant build out.

Vijay Bhagavath

Thank you. So now let's get into specific product cycles. The first that comes to my mind is that CFP2. And in fairness, 100 gig is doing well, both on the switching side and also in the optical side and also QSFP28. So give us your idea of CFP2. I know you have kind of an ACO bent to it and also QSFP28.

Greg Dougherty

So, one of the horrible things about our industry is that we name everything the same. There is actually two CFP2 products. And so, maybe I'll take you through both of them. One is for what we call client side optic. So think of it is for short distances and things that you can't add multiple wavelengths to a fiber, and that’s the CFP2 client side. That is a market that is basically going away throughout the world, except for China. But in about a year’s time, they'll go away in China as well.

It is being replaced by the QSFP28, which is the smaller 100 gigabit per second client side optics. And here, this is an area where Oclaro is on the top three providers of the QSFP28 product line. In our last quarter, we’ve more than doubled our revenue growth for the QSFP. The other product that Vijay alluded to is called the CFP2-ACO. ACO stands for Analog Coherent Optics. This is used in metropolitan networks and in datacenter interconnect; so connecting datacenter buildings to one another or connecting datacenter buildings into the telecommunications network.

And so that product we basically revolutionize the industry. It was the first pluggable coherent optics, meaning that customers can just plug in and play. It came out we started shipping about a year and half ago. And to this day, no other company is able to ship volume of this part. The key differentiator in this part for us is indium phosphide laser and modulator technology that we've developed through multiple decades. And this part is used in the Verizon program. Verizon standardized from the CFP2-ACO for their metro Politian network. It's used in the majority of the data center interconnect applications. It runs at 100, 200 or 250 gigabits and often be done by program by software. And can -- it's used in applications that go from a couple of kilometers to thousands of kilometers, and it's capable of being tuned to 96 different wavelengths of light or colors of light. So you can actually use the same module to run at 96 different wavelengths.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. So before we open the floor for questions, two more questions, Greg. The first is cover Acacia, 400 gig is actually a reality with lot of the hyper scale clouds, such as Facebook and others. So what are your thoughts on Oclaro 400 gig, the 400 gig opportunity for your company?

Greg Dougherty

Sure. We're probably one of the leading, if the not the leading, player at 400 gigabits today. The Acacia solution is not really a 400 gigabyte solution, its two wavelengths running at 200 gigabits, their DSP runs at 200-gig. And we have many customers that are using our optics. In fact, we're a supplier to Acacia for that application with our lasers, modulators and receivers.

Where we think the market ultimately goes is and it's starting to take off now, with Sienna’s recent announcement in fact yesterday AT&T told that the success of their 400 gig single wavelength application, which uses the Sienna 400 gigabit DSP, it’s a single wavelength running at 400 gigabits and again using more shipping today optics for both the line site or the long distance side like lasers, modulators, receivers, as well as client side optics where one of two companies today shipping what's called the CFP8, which is a 400 gigabit client side optic that goes up to 10 kilometers.

In addition to that, we’re working on what we think the next really is, which will be initially 1.2 terabit solution which is two channels of 600 gigabits that will be multiplex together. And there, we've already developed the optics and are working with DSP providers to come up with a complete transceiver. And then for future generations there’s much smaller 400 gigabits but that will be waiting on advances in silicon DSP technology.

Vijay Bhagavath

So one more question, Greg, and then we’ll open the floor. We have all lived through these boom bus cycles and optical as the category seems very much of a trading idea in fairness. So what's the next boom cycle or what's the next big cycle, we as investor, should be aware of.

Greg Dougherty

So, I'm an old man. I was involved in the boom of 2000 and the bust of 2002, and came from AT&T and then went up to California. And basically solid industry that took off based purely on bandwidth, but without economic justification. And I think Vijay you're probably are familiar with that. If you look at the market today, it's been driven by fundamental economics, as well as technology. So it's not just technology push.

If you look at the data center build outs of today, you look at Amazon and AWS, you look at Azure from Microsoft and the amount of revenue and profits they’re generating for the companies, driven by the cloud. And the cloud is, again, something that is a money maker for these companies. And so the need for bandwidth and thus fiber optics is revenue and profit generating. The second thing that will be a driver and so we think that we are in a very, very early days of the upgrading data center optical networking, because it is just beginning to shift to single mode fiber or 100 gigabits today.

On top of that we have the early stages of the next generation of wireless technology, which is 5G technology. We expected that will be phased in over the next three-five years; and will also be a tremendously large market for fiber optics because of the need for very high speeds, 25 and 100 gigabits; and also, more optical transceivers because of latency requirements in the 5G networks. Means that the distances need to be shorter and shorter between the links thus meaning more and more optical transceivers, which will be another big growth driver for the optical space.

Vijay Bhagavath

So, Greg, if I heard you correctly, the hyperscalers, the big cloud companies pretty much running or tracking the wheel here. The service providers do anticipate a big cycle with some of the telcos?

Greg Dougherty

I think the drive on the very short term is clearly the hyperscale players. I also think that you’ve got the carriers looking to reinvent themselves as hyperscale players, whether it's AT&T, Verizon or China Mobile all looking to move from a central office to more of a data center architecture. We do think that 5G again will be driven by carriers, but much of that will also be looking at modeling a combination of the excess layer and the hyperscale layer. And so, we think the hyperscale influence is here to stay, driving movement and speeds at a more rapid rate than traditionally done and also a little bit less conservative in terms of the requirements. This gives a lot of preferential opportunities for companies that can control their own semiconductor laser chips, which is what Oclaro is known as the best in the world as.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. Let's open the floor for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

What have you assumed about and in the outlook as far as you've given it in terms of any increased competition. So anything that you're expecting there or is it too far out in your -- to not be in your forecasting realm that you've spoken about publicly?

Greg Dougherty

No, we've spoken quite a bit publicly about the ACO. So there is couple of things. We came to market and started shipping product in May 15. And basically, had our first production unit shipped in March 16. At that point, we thought our competition was about six months behind us. In our last quarter, we shipped somewhere between $40 million and $50 million in the last quarter of this product. Sole sourced on all the metro programs and the only company that can ship volume of the ACO product line.

What we did by being the market leader was we signed long-term contracts with all the major players. The shortest contract runs through 2018. The longest contract runs into 2020. In those contracts, we have a minimum quarterly take rate. We also have the minimum quarterly market share, whichever is higher in any quarter. It also has a price curve with these customers. So we have -- we already know what the pricing is whether it would be through all of 2018 calendar year or through into 2020. So we have all that established.

We said on our last conference call that we expect, at one of our major customers, to have our first competitor qualified being Finisar. We expect Finisar and Fujitsu to get a little bit of market share. And we see Acacia at a single customer, the Acacia part works only with the single DSP, whereas our part works with nine different DSPs. So it's pretty well ubiquities in the industry. So we factored that into all of our forecasting. We’ve been wrong basically every quarter, because we keep saying next quarter our competitors are going to be qualified and we expect this to happen. But we've always forecasted on the conservative side.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Greg Dougherty

Interestingly enough, the ACO is not a platform used in China. So the major customers are European and North American.

Vijay Bhagavath

Do we have any other questions. So Greg, let's talk about China Mobile. Lot of rumbling is out there of their RFP. What are your thoughts?

Greg Dougherty

So we've been fairly consistent on the conservative side on the recent noise about massive tenders with China Mobile. At the end of March for any of you that went to be the biggest fiber optic trade shows, called OFC, held every year at the end of March. At that point, China Mobile and Huawei both had announcements of massive growth through calendar year 2017 for coherent, 100 gigabit coherent in China. And then two weeks later, all of us were surprised by a reduction in demand coming out of China, driven by an inventory correction, primarily.

China is still going through their inventory correction. What we have said publicly has been that we expect that to continue through the rest of this calendar year, and that demand in China should pick up in 2018 calendar year. And we still see that. Recently, there have been announcements of some large tenders coming from China Mobile, but the tenders are fairly non-specific. And therefore, it's very hard to ascertain if it's consistent with the existing forecast we have with our customers or if its upside demand. We do expect China to pick up, as I said, in calendar 2018 again.

Vijay Bhagavath

Greg, the question of competitive advantage and more to come often in investor conversation, because this is a difficult space to invest in fairness, so lot of -- at least the longer term investors are looking to see, which of these names have a sustainable differentiation, have a deep motor on their business. How do you respond it from a Oclaro’s point of view?

Greg Dougherty

I think it’s very important that in this space that the technology differentiation is fundamental to any company. And when you really look at what's driving the advances in the space there’s two elements; one is digital signal processors technology, which Oclaro does not have, so just to give you a full answer. So DSP technology is one driver of differentiation. The second is the indium phosphide component three, specifically lasers, modulators and receivers; the ability to do more and more on a single indium phosphide chip is critical in terms of higher and higher speeds, smaller and smaller sizes and lower and lower power consumption, which is the three things that the hyperscale guys are all obsessed with. And so the two things to look for investing in this field are people that have best in class indium phosphide technology or DSP technology. Those are the two critical elements in future looking optical system in optical component tree.

Vijay Bhagavath

And then I want to touch on pricing in a few different dimensions, Greg. One is the cloud customers are price takers. I mean, does anybody who knows pricing dynamics, they are very sophisticated companies. I speak to a lot of them. And then on the [indiscernible] side as well, there is the intensity of competition developing with 5G, starting next years. So it's like they get to the bottom on both ways. So how do you respond to pricing dynamics and then how do you also respond to the 5G build-out starting next year?

Greg Dougherty

I think that while pricing is always a factor coming in, I also think security supply and security of partnership with someone who can ride every generation with them. So if I start with 5G and then I'll go to hyperscale. So for example, 5G, because of the new architectures required for 5G, the optics now actually have to be outside, which is a huge change. So now you have to have 100 gigabit or 25 gigabit transceivers that operate over temperature ranges, what we called industrial ranges, of minus 40 degree Celsius to plus 90 degree Celsius. Very few companies can make the lasers that will operate at that speed and over that temperature range.

And so partnering with companies like Oclaro is been a key piece and has positioned us phenomenally well with both the carriers and more specifically the equipment suppliers who will make the equipment for the carriers; so companies like Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia. So technical differentiation again it's a laser indium phosphide chip level, it's been key. With the hyperscale people again it's the ability to reliably supply the high-speed optics. There is a shortage of QSFP28s today, mostly because of the lack of laser supply. And so the hyperscale people more important or as important to price is the ability to build out their datacenters, because again, it is revenue and profit generating for them. So companies that can control their own chip technology become preferred partners. And that's how we’ve positioned ourselves with the hyperscale people as well.

Vijay Bhagavath

Thank you. So I'm backing on the question of chip technology and then I cover Acacia. I'm big fan of CMOS. So what are your thoughts CMOS versus non-CMOS as we head into higher speeds like 400 gig. Would CMOS become a must as we get into like 400 terabit or not really?

Greg Dougherty

So it depends how you define CMOS. If CMOS for DSP, yes. Silicon photonics, it's clearly not going to be the solution for higher speeds. Silicon photonics, I think, you've seen the hiked down over the last two years. Silicon photonics has much higher los than indium phosphide. It's much more power hungry than indium phosphide, and requires external component tree like our beam amplifiers as you go to higher speeds. So basically, we've been able to do, for example, of 1.2 terrabits by integrating lasers, modulators and amplifiers onto a single chip, we're able to offer 600 gigabit per channel solution that doesn't require any additional component tree and has much less power consumption as silicon photonics solution.

So it's clear that as you look forward the indium phosphide will be much more important for higher speeds. As you look at very, very short lengths in parallel optics, that's where silicon photonics has some advantages, because there it's more concerned with -- the distances are so small that you don't need the performance and the loss, or the optical efficiencies as indium phosphide.

Vijay Bhagavath

And then I cover the systems names, Sienna, Infinera and others. Several of them haven't had great outlook, including Sienna, on the guidance, have been quite recently. How would you read through that into the -- on the component side?

Greg Dougherty

So we were, as I said before, we grew 47% year-on-year on our last fiscal year. Our last quarter, our guide for this quarter, was up to the tune of 5% and that was despite guiding down for China by 15%. So the strength of data center and the data center customers who are taking revenue away from the traditional network equipment suppliers as the data center or hyperscale players start to buy the optics directly from people like us, is changing the dynamic of the game.

And so there is an integration of the demand, not just with the equipment supplier level but also at the end user, meaning the hyperscale or even the carriers nowadays are beginning to buy directly. And so for us, we think the outlook for North America will remain quite strong, driven by data center. And so we feel that we're in pretty good place there.

Vijay Bhagavath

So let's see if we have any further questions from the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Greg Dougherty

I'm impressed you get up at this hour in Las Vegas too, by the way.

Vijay Bhagavath

We were talking a fair amount about ACO. Is there a DCO market developing or what’s your potential opportunity in DCO market?

Greg Dougherty

So there is a separate market today of DCO, which is, for example, Acacia is probably the only real player for DCO today. That market will continue to evolve. The difference between an ACO and DCO just so the audience knows is an ACO is basically just all the optics in a single package with the various control systems. The DCO incorporate this DSP or think of it as the brains of the system inside the same package. As you look at the market today, if you don’t have your own DSP technology then the Acacia DCO solution makes a lot of sense.

For the larger players, Sienna, Nokia, Huawei, they have their own DSP technologies so they want to be able to use by this pluggable optical solution, which is the ACO, which sent interfaces with their DSP. We also supply our ACO to customers that just buy the Acacia DSP. So it's one of the nine DSP's that our ACO works with.

As you look into the future, we believe that as you get to 400-600 gigabits, DCO will be continue to have a market, and it will depend a lot on the customer and again the DSP world. So as an example, the leader today in terms of speed of DSP is Sienna. So they have their own DSP and so they will buy optics. They won't be looking for DCOs. If you look at China, they are going to go all DSO. However, they are going to build their own. So they’re going to buy optics from people like us by DSP's from people like Acacia or NEL and build their own DCO.

And then if you look at Facebook, they probably want to buy a complete module that’s a DCO. So basically what you will find is there is going to be people that buy discreet optics, they are going to buy ACOs or they are going to buy DCOs. And a lot will depend on their -- how they use that DSP to differentiate themselves at the system level.

Vijay Bhagavath

Any further question? I mean, Greg, let's continue in terms of product roadmap. The reason I asked this question is often times product roadmaps gives us an idea of which end markets or which technology or market transitions you're targeting as CEO. So give us an understanding of roadmap and ideally in coloration to some major market opportunities that are coming up?

Greg Dougherty

Sure. So we pride ourselves, in fact, we coin the term 100 gigabit and beyond when we did our turned around four years ago. And so our focus has been on being the high speed [picker]. In fact, our tagline is moving networks forward faster. So we have a full pipeline of products based on our indium phosphide chip technology that takes us from 100 to 200, to 400 to 600 gigabits and then to 1.2 terrabits. So for 5G, as an example, we have a family of transceivers being offered that have this industrial temperature range for 25 and 100 gigabits for wireless frontale, which will be the new architecture for 5G fiber optic backbones.

For the metropolitan network, we have these ACO products that run at 100, 200 and 250 gigabits today and are already sampling 400 and 600 gigabit solutions for next gen metro applications. For datacenter interconnect, we have a family again of optical transceivers, both ACO and DCO in our product pipeline ranging from 100 gigabits to 1.2 terabits as the need exists. For inside the datacenter we are supplying this QSFP product which is the 100 gigabits for use connecting [toporex] [ph] which is to aggregation points and then throughout finally architecture of the datacenter.

We expect that to move to 400 gigabits and we've already developed the optics and have a large contract already for 400 gigabit QSFP variant, which will be the next generation of the inside the datacenter. So if you look at, no matter what market you're in, the demands are common in the sense that it's higher and higher speeds, smaller and smaller size, which means more and more integration of the component tree, lower and lower power consumption and lower and lower cost. And so that's again all accomplished with this indium phosphide integration that we've been working on, which we are fairly unique in that high speed capability.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. Greg, you spoke about datacenter and cloud quite a bit today. Names like ENFI, comes to my mind very ambitious company. How do you view ENFI in the context of datacenter and cloud?

Greg Dougherty

So we view ENFI primarily as a TIA and driver supplier to us. We are a large customer of ENFI and they're very good supplier to us. We view them as a good silicon component company. They did develop a specific transceiver for used by Microsoft. While it performs in a niche of the datacenter interconnect market, but it's an area that we’ve chose not to play in.

Vijay Bhagavath

Any last question from the audience. I have one last question, Greg, which is do you [mystify] this space or how I mean by this is, which end markets or product cycles do you anticipate the least friction for Oclaro and where do you think there is ample headwind? So that, we as investors can navigate this is a difficult sector. And so we’d like to get from you in terms of, okay, these two or three opportunities that are like smooth sailing ahead, the best portfolio of greatest customers. And then that are these two others where there is ample headwinds more competition on and on.

Greg Dougherty

Well, if it weren’t smooth sailing across the board, the company would replace me as CEO and bring in a better CEO. So it must be easy across the board. So that would be my advice to investors. As long as I'm here, it's very smooth sailing for Oclaro. I guess, to give the serious answer, I think that inside the datacenter is probably going to be one of the difficult markets due to the pressures and the purchasing cloud that the hyperscale people that you eluded earlier have in this market.

So I think that that’s the one that will be the most challenging in terms of how to compete. Oclaro’s strategy is actually quite simple. We have a plan to supply QSFP28s for inside the datacenter and not just the edge but inside. If that market gets too ugly, from a profitability point of view, then we would become a chip supplier. So we would just supply our chips to some of the Chinese companies, enable them. We already have a program today with Google where we supply Google with chips and then Google supplies them to Enlight, who then supplies the module back and that’s been part of the relationships that we’ve been working on for a number of years.

And it's because Oclaro has the best lasers. So if we were to decide the exit of the QSFP market, we would become just a high speed laser chip market for inside the data center. And so that’s the one market that we probably study the closest in terms of what level of integration to play at.

Vijay Bhagavath

So any last questions from auditions? So Greg, I'll ask the last question in terms of what gets you excited to come to the office everyday and what keeps you awake at night.

Greg Dougherty

So what keeps me exited is that for those of you that don’t know Oclaro, it's been around for a long, long time. It actually is a combination of Hitachi optical, Nortel optical, Marconi optical, Parrelli Optical, some of Corning and some of the Alcatel optical. But going back to when the bubble burst in these large companies basically shed their optical divisions, that’s what makes up Oclaro. We have incredibly strong people. We have incredibly strong technology, and interesting and good people. And that’s what excites me every day, because it’s a wonderful company.

What keeps me up at night I'm a big believer that, as a company, we control our own destiny. And it's purely about how well we’re executing, are we moving fast enough, are we making the smart decisions until it's all about our own internal execution is the one thing that keeps me up at night. And that will always keep me up in night, because I'm bald and I'm a warrior and so…

Vijay Bhagavath

So do we have any last questions from the audience? So Greg, it was great having you.

Greg Dougherty

Thank you, Vijay.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.