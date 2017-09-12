The Higher They Climb, The Harder They Fall

It is a remark that I often see when assessing the upside and downside probabilities of various capital market outcomes at any given point in time.

“How can you maintain your bearish view about U.S. stocks when they have performed so well for so long?”

The question certainly makes sense. Given that the stock market continues to go higher and higher, how in my right mind can I maintain the view that the stock market might go down in a meaningful way at some point in the future? But from my perspective, the fact that this very question is being asked provides insight into why stock investors are so renowned for “buying high and selling low”.

A Different Perspective

Indeed, U.S. stocks have performed famously well over the past eight years. And they have done so virtually without interruption, having risen from their post crisis lows on March 6, 2009 of an ominous 666.79 to their latest grand spanking new all-time high on Tuesday at 2494.84. This is a near +300% rate of return over the course of more than eight years. This is +17% annualized over the past eight plus years on a price basis alone and nearly +20% annualized on a total return basis!

How can one possibly continue to be bearish following such great returns for so long?

First, while it is great that the stock market has done so well for so long since 2009, it is also important to remember that the intraday lows on March 6 was not the moment when nearly every investor on Wall Street hit the buy button on their stock purchases. Some have gotten on board afterwards, while others were in the stock game long before that moment. For example, the stock investor using early 2000 as their starting point instead of early 2009 would be looking at an annualized return of just +2.7% on a price basis and +4.7% on a total return basis including dividends over the past seventeen plus years. No exclamation point here. More than twice the time and a mere fraction of the annualized returns. Heck, if the economy hadn’t been so lackluster in recent years, these returns might have struggled to keep up with inflation. In fact, up until about four years ago, total returns on the S&P 500 were trailing inflation for a whopping fourteen year time period. Ouch!

Of course, this implies that something happened along the way to make such great returns in recent years still look so lackluster for those with longer term time horizons. What happened was the two major bear markets from 2000 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2009. Putting this simply, longer-term investors have spent much of their time over the past eight years simply making their way back from the losses that they had sustained twice in the nine-years prior.

What Have You Done For Me Lately

Sure, stocks had a lousy stretch from 2000 to 2009, but that was nearly a decade ago now. At some point the past has to be left in the past and you have to live for the present, right? I completely agree, which leads to an important point that is always worth emphasizing.

I am bearish. And I have been for a long time. But this does not mean that I’m not invested. I own stocks (VOO). Quite a lot of them for that matter. I also own bonds (BND), various spread product, precious metals (GLD) and even some cash (BIL).

How can you be invested in stocks and bearish at the same time!?! Aren’t you contradicting yourself? Absolutely not. For believing that the U.S. stock market is going to eventually encounter some major problems in the future is not the same thing as recognizing what the U.S. stock market is doing right now. This may eventually end badly for U.S. stocks, but the bull market remains firmly intact in the meantime. At some point the time will be right to lighten up on stock allocations. But this time is not today. It remains important to watch closely for when this time will be at some point in the future, but that does not mean you need to hide out in a bunker with a suitcase of cash in the meantime. Invest accordingly, but be careful out there.

But isn’t this market timing? We all know, after all, that timing the market is pure folly! I completely agree, which is why I do not advocate timing the market beyond what one would normally do in the regular portfolio management process. But you still own stocks? Yes, but many of the stocks that I own have the ability to rise along with the market but have also repeatedly demonstrated the ability to hold their ground if not rise when the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPY) enters into the early stages of a new bear market. I often refer to them as Bear Market Warriors. Will all of these stocks hold up the next time a bear market finally rolls around and gets started? Probably not, but I don’t need them all to deliver, just enough of them in the early stages of the next bear market (hence the benefits of true portfolio diversification). And even if most of them get taken out in the early stages, that’s where the rest of the uncorrelated to negatively correlated portfolio steps in to pick up the slack (once again the benefits of true portfolio diversification). But assuming enough of them do – the importance of assessing probabilities associated with investing – it provides time to take action if deemed necessary while the higher beta (SPHB) fare that typically gets taken out in the beginning stages of a bear market are getting rocked to the downside.

Putting this together, it provides an overall portfolio strategy that can participate in the continued upside of the U.S. stock market while also protecting against the downside if and when the time comes. In short, it enables one to protect against the potential bearish outcomes of the future while remaining at or near fully invested in the present.

But What About The Gains That Seemingly Never End?

Still, how can you in your right mind still be bearish when the market continues to rise day after day, month after month, year after year?

If the stock market has risen for the last eight plus years without fundamental justification, what would be the reason for me to suddenly become bullish if it has already been defying logic for eight plus years prior?

To be fair, let’s revise the above statement a bit. Stocks rose with fundamental justification from its March 2009 bottom up until around the first half of 2011. Since that time, it has risen without fundamental support, which is a fancy way of saying the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index has more than doubled at a time when underlying earnings have been essentially flat. This is six years of nearly pure valuation multiple expansion, which once again is a fancy way of saying that some other investor is repeatedly willing to pay more for the same stinking dollar of earnings that hasn’t essentially changed for the last six years. In other words, it is an ongoing bet on sentiment, not substance.

But still, if the stock market has risen for the last six plus years without fundamental justification, what would be the reason for me to suddenly become bullish if it has already been defying logic for six plus years prior?

Simple. An improvement in the fundamentals. What would I need to see? On the optimistic side, about a 50% increase in corporate earnings from current levels with the S&P 500 Index staying put to give the “E” in the P/E ratio a chance to catch up to the “P”. This would be a quick and simple starting point. On the pessimistic side, or perhaps the realistic side given the persistent sluggishness of U.S. economic growth and the fact that earnings growth has been essentially flat for six years running even with the recent improvement, a drop in the “P” of the S&P 500 Index (IVV) to at least 1700 if not lower. This, of course, represents a more than -30% drop in the S&P 500 from current levels. And all of this would bring me back to neutral. Not bullish, but neutral.

But aren’t you missing out on the gains in the stock market my maintaining this bearish view? Once again, no. Because I am invested in stocks. I may not like the sustainability of the advance in the entire stock market, but I still recognize that stocks are still going higher in the meantime. I also recognize that stocks have had good reason to rise in recent quarters, including what has been a recently solid improvement in earnings. Whether this proves sustainable or not, remains to be seen, as we have been head faked before. Regardless, most of the stocks that I do own are companies whose gains I believe will be sustainable over time and can also hold up well during periods of turbulence that might arise along the way as well.

But Still?

But even if you are invested, how can you still be bearish with the stock market having risen for so many years now? When are you going to finally throw in the towel and just get bullish?

This is where the contradiction comes in. Becoming bullish on stocks simply because they have been rising for so long is an unmistakably poor reason to do so. This would make me nothing more than a crowd follower or a sheep. But none of us at the end of the day wants to be sheep, particularly when it comes to investing in financial markets.

Instead, I need a good, justifiable reason to get bullish. Not the excuse that “fundamentals no longer matter”, because eventually they will, hence the inevitable bad ending. Not the justification that “central bankers will never allow stocks to fall again”, because they are already 0 for 2 in this regard with the bursting of the tech bubble and the financial crisis already in our rear view mirror. Not that premium valuations are justified because interest rates are historically low, because interest rates may someday rise, and even if they don’t we’ve seen how perpetual zero interest rates for nearly two decades and counting has worked out in places like Japan. I need real meat on the bones fundamentals to get bullish. And they remain increasingly lacking in the current market environment.

In fact, the fact that stock prices continue to rise despite the lack of underlying fundamental support should instead provide investors with a increasingly definitive reason to become more bearish. For if stock prices insist on continuing to rise without underlying fundamentals, the greater this disconnect becomes, the greater the potential downside is likely to be at some point in the future once reality finally sets in. Put more simply, what might have been a roughly -20% in stocks three years ago in late 2014 to get back to neutral has grown into a more than -30% decline in stocks required today. A potential decline of more than -30% causes greater concerns for me than a potential decline of roughly -20%. Hence, reason to get more bearish, not throw in the towel and become bullish.

Not more bullish simply because stock prices continue to rise, but more bearish because stock prices continue to rise in defiance of the lack of fundamental support.

But aren’t you missing out with your bearish view in the meantime? Sigh. No, because I’m still invested with a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy that includes stocks and is prepared for either outcome be it the S&P 500 continuing to rise beyond 3000 or falling back below 1700. Forget market timing, that's a too difficult game. I’m all for sound diversified portfolio construction and adjusting at the margins when needed instead.

Invested for today. Prepared for the future and watching closely with an increasingly bearish eye along the way. Stocks are still rising, and they may continue to do so for sometime. Then again, they may not. But the higher stocks rise today without fundamental support, the harder they are likely to fall once reality finally sets in.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS,TLT,IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocations strategy.