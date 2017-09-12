Just Launched: A Make America Great Again ETF

Like the economic policies of Donald Trump and the Republican Party? There is now an ETF that just launched that could be for you. The Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) was just launched and offers investors an avenue to invest in companies that have employees/PACs that have supported republican candidates.

Expense Ratio: 0.72%

Index description

A description of the index that MAGA tracks from the summary prospectus. In summary, the index that MAGA tracks looks for companies whose employees of PACs support republican candidates. To further expand on the index, basically as to my understanding per the prospectus, MAGA looks at company employees/PACs that spend more on Republican candidates that Democrat candidates. The second quote below shows that the fund uses total net dollars and the net percentage of dollars given as the key metrics for inclusion.

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to track the performance of companies whose employees and political action committees (“PACs”) are highly supportive of Republican candidates for election to the United States Congress, the Vice Presidency, or the Presidency (“Candidates”) and party-affiliated federal committees or groups that are subject to federal campaign contribution limits (e.g., Republican National Committee, Democratic National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) (“Committees”). The Index is composed of the common stock of public operating companies and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Companies that satisfy the initial screening test are then ranked based on a proprietary screening process based primarily on the total net dollars and the net percentage of dollars given by a company’s employees and/or PAC to Republican Candidates and Republican Committees versus Democratic Candidates and Democratic Committees. The top 150 companies (or fewer if necessary) based on such rankings are included in the Index at the time of each reconstitution of the Index.

Holdings

The ETF holds stocks in equal weight so there is no large concentration in the top 10 holdings. The holdings page for MAGA does not give a sector breakdown so I had to manually put together the following chart to examine the sectors that MAGA owns. As you can see, industrials currently make up the largest percentage of the holdings of MAGA, followed by financials and a combined category of consumer staples & discretionary. It is not surprising that industrials are the top sector that MAGA holds, and it is also not surprising that the technology sector is pretty much not existent in MAGA, given the strong democratic viewpoints of the majority of technology companies. The lack of technology stocks is something to be aware of for investors who are considering this ETF. Since technology is the area where investors tend to gravitate towards when looking for growth and with technology lacking, MAGA will most likely have a low growth profile. I used the TDameritrade stock screener to look for any ETFs that had a comparable asset allocation and there were none, so MAGA is in uncharted territory in terms of allocation.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, MAGA offers targeted exposure to companies that could benefit from the economic policies of Donald Trump and republicans being enacted. Since the ETF is brand new and the expense ratio is above average, I would wait and see if the ETF generates sufficient volume and gains assets before deciding if it is right for you. Right now there is no direct competition for MAGA, however, there are plans for a Republican policies & Democrat policies ETFs by Event Shares. Depending on the performance of MAGA leading up to that time and the cost of the new entrants in the space, MAGA could have the first mover advantage or if the performance is poor and the cost of competing funds is lower, MAGA could fall behind in popularity.

Disclaimer

