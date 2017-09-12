Micro-Cap IPO Download: Veritone

Enthusiasm for AI and the company have sent shares skyrocketing to $24, and the company is now valued at nearly $400 million.

The company’s proprietary technology stitches together different AI systems and sends data to the best ones, but Veritone does not itself have ownership of cognitive technology.

The company is in the process of developing a pre-revenue AI platform that aggregates third-party cognitive systems to analyze unstructured data via image and audio recognition.

While traditional IPOs of $100 million or more get all the attention from investors and investment banks, small-cap IPOs - such as Veritone’s (NASDAQ: VERI) $38 million IPO in May 2017 - can sometimes be a diamond in the rough. These low-volume, high-volatility companies can be a source of huge, rapid gains for investors - or equally rapid losses.

Looking at these IPOs requires a different lens. Gone is the focus on the financials, gone is the nitpicky analysis on margins and comparing performance to peers. Instead what the meat of the analysis will be on is: where is this company going, and does it have the resources to get there?

Overall, I believe Veritone’s recent run-up has left shares at risky levels for new investors. I would prefer to wait on the sidelines to see if the company’s burgeoning AI platform can gain traction with at least one major client, and if it can continue to prove its value in stitching together disparate cognitive systems controlled by much larger third parties.

The below chart shows Veritone's performance since debuting in the public markets:

VERI data by YCharts

The Veritone aiOS

Veritone focuses on unstructured data - that is, data and multimedia that can’t be neatly captured into the orderly, spreadsheet-style world of relational databases. According to a Gartner study that Veritone cites, 80% of the world’s data is unstructured - meaning it can’t be analyzed without the right tools.

Due to the rise of social media tools such as Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP) and Instagram, companies now have a vast array of different types of data to mine - and while tapping into these sources of data are difficult, they are potentially new and valuable sources of customer information.

Veritone’s aiOS (its name for the Veritone AI platform) pulls together cognitive recognition and machine learning tools - from third parties such as Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) - to deliver voice and audio recognition capabilities to its users. We should really say “future users” here - the aiOS product is still in heavy development and has generated less than $1 million in revenue to date.

Veritone claims its aiOS gives users the ability to integrate analysis from multiple AI systems. In Veritone’s view, running your unstructured data through just one engine - say, IBM Watson - will produce a one-sided view. Incorporating multiple cognitive systems, producing varied results, will give the user a fuller picture of their data.

This forms the basis for Veritone’s value proposition: its aiOS allows users to run data through ~45 different AI systems, and aiOS will select the optimal outputs to return to the user, depending on the dataset and use case. Veritone calls this proprietary technology (and its main piece of intellectual property) the Conductor, which can “analyze media files and intelligently route them to the most appropriate cognitive engines within a cognitive class to improve the performance, cost, and speed of the data analysis process” - in the company’s own S-1 words.

The below graphic, taken from Veritone's website, showcases what customers can do with the platform:

Once the Conductor has filtered the data through the customer's desired set of services, Veritone stores results of the analysis into a searchable database, allowing users to explore, run queries on their data and insights generated from it.

At the moment, I do not believe Veritone’s proprietary technologies to be strong enough. Veritone only does two things in the value chain - run data through multiple AI engines and then index the results in a database. The AI partners that Veritone currently licenses from - such as Google and IBM - could easily build their own APIs to allow similar third-party functionality within their own tools.

Adtech company in disguise?

Though aiOS has yet to generate meaningful revenue, Veritone as a whole posted $9 million in revenues in 2016 - all from its legacy Media Agency Services, which was the company’s founding product in 2014. This service - like the hundreds of adtech companies out there - helps clients plan media purchases and place them in the optimal channels.

And while this business does have a nice client roster - Uber, DraftKings, Dollar Shave Club - it was only entrusted with $75 million in ad spend, whereas established adtech companies manage total budgets in the billions.

Still, media revenues are showing some growth - and it's really the only organic source of cash flow the company can produce at the moment. In Veritone's most recent quarter ended June 30 (also its first release as a public company), media revenues in the quarter grew 93% to $3.7 million, comprising nine-tenths of revenue for the quarter. Veritone's aiOS only contributed $348,000.

The real value of the media business and its client roster, however, would be if Veritone was successful in converting them to the nascent aiOS platform - but there’s no guarantee of this happening.

Financial overview, and a close look at R&D spend: can Veritone get where it needs to go?

For a company valued at $400 million, Veritone's financials are nothing to write home about - but it's important to take a look, even if the investment decision rests primarily on the company's story rather than its past performance.

Figure 1. Veritone income statement With revenues of just $8.9 million in 2016 (a 36% decline from the prior year), Veritone is one of the smallest companies in the software sector. Note that in spite of the decline in 2016, 2Q17 saw a return to growth: Veritone increased total revenues 103% to $4.1 million in Q2, driven primarily by a near-doubling of the legacy media agency business as noted in the prior section.

Given that today's revenues are inconsequential compared to what the company could generate when aiOS is fully scaled, the most important line-item on this income statement is research and development.

Veritone spent $7.9 million (89% of revenues) on R&D in 2016, some of which was spent on outsourced engineers. It also disclosed an internal R&D headcount of 46 people. The question is: is $7.9 million in annual spend enough to create a powerful, lasting technology?

Veritone raised ~$33 million in its IPO after underwriting costs are deducted, and even if it plowed the entire proceeds into R&D, its total spending power on software development is pebbles compared to what its rivals can spend. Companies like Microsoft and IBM, with which Veritone currently has a "middleman" relationship, have billions of dollars to spend on AI. These companies have already declared AI and machine learning as the next frontier for the evolution of computing - Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, was quoted as saying AI is the "ultimate breakthrough" and must be implemented as soon as possible.

Do you think Microsoft really needs a third party like Veritone, with little brand power and a blank book of clients, to distribute its services?

The second important question to ask is how much of a lifeline Veritone has left. On its Q2 balance sheet, Veritone reported $65.9 million in cash (IPO proceeds fully accounted). In 1H17, the company also reported $16.5 million in cash burn. Annualizing this figure leads to a burn run rate of $33 million, or roughly half its cash balances - note, however, that this is an optimistic assumption - Veritone is certain to boost its spending post-IPO.

With this liquidity picture in mind, we can estimate that Veritone has roughly two years of burn left to fund, barring any secondary offerings or subsequent assumption of debt. Two years, in my opinion, is hardly enough to turn a fledgling AI service with zero revenues into a somewhat-profitable, revenue-generating product.

Investor takeaways

Some investors like a gamble, and that's exactly what Veritone is. It trades on news and rumors, and in the short term, an investor could luck out with some magnificent gains.

But don't hold on for too long. With Veritone, too many variables are unclear: its engineering capabilities, the value of its limited intellectual property, and the competitive landscape. With limited cash to fund the company's losses, Veritone might be a company that will never get to fulfill its ambitions.

Until these unknowns become a bit clearer, I would stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.