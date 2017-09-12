Alder Biopharmaceuticals' (ALDR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Randy Schatzman – Chief Executive Officer

Mark Litton – Chief Business Officer

Analysts

David Lebowitz – Morgan Stanley & Co

David Lebowitz

So I’m happy to have on stage with me the management team from Alder Biopharmaceuticals. And I guess, if you could start up by introducing yourselves, and then perhaps just going through the overall top-level strategy of the company and then we’ll start to dig in.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, David. Pleasure to be here. Randy Schatzman, Chief Executive for Alder, joined by Mark Litton, who is our Chief Business Officer. Happy to answer whatever questions that would be helpful for you and your listeners. And before we get going, I just wanted to mention, obviously, there will be some forward-looking statements during this, and we refer the listeners and everybody in the audience here to our SEC filings just to understand the risks of the business.

Just to top level. Alder is a biopharmaceuticals company. We’re developing monoclonal antibodies that, we believe, will meaningfully transform the disease indications that we’re tackling. And in particular, our lead agent is known as eptinezumab, which is a monoclonal antibody to a small peptide known as CGRP, and the indication is for prevention of migraine. We’re in the midst of our Phase 3 pivotal program right now. We reported the first of our Phase 3 studies back in June. This was called PROMISE 1 and that was testing eptinezumab in migraine patients that are known as frequent episodic migraine patients, meaning they have anywhere from 4 to 14 migraines every month of their lives and are strong prevention candidates.

There is a second Phase 3 study that’s currently ongoing, known as PROMISE 2, and that’s testing eptinezumab in what is known as chronic migraine patients. These are patients that have as many as 15 or more migraines every month of their lives, so they’re the most severely impacted of the migraine.

We are looking forward to PROMISE 2 data in the first half of 2018 and subsequently plan to file our BLA in the second half of 2018 for that. I think we will get into the pipeline and the strategy there. Because we’re going to double down in migraine and we can talk about that in a few minutes.

David Lebowitz

Absolutely. I guess to start with, let’s focus on PROMISE 1. You recently released some data. Could you run us through the data that was – that came out and what you learned from it?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. I think the – what the data highlighted for us, this is a large Phase 3 study in about 900 patients looking at a couple different dose levels of eptinezumab in these frequent episodic migraine patients. There’s really three take-home points from the study. The first is, is that eptinezumab works very, very fast in these patients. Keep in mind that these patients are suffering from two or three migraines per week. In our data, what we demonstrated was, as soon as day one after the infusion of eptinezumab, we saw meaningful clinical benefit in these patients that was maintained out through three months on a single dose of drug.

The fact is there’s a high level of overall efficacy that we saw. We saw about one-third of patients had what we call a 75% reduction in their migraines, meaning they went from an average of eight or nine migraines per month down to one or two. And in addition, we saw about – in the first dose about 15% or 16% of patients had no migraines in any given month. And after the second dose of drug, 25% to 26% of patients had zero migraines in any given month. And then finally, with the persistence of the drug, we’re – again, we’re testing it in a quarterly dosing mode of administration. In this case, patients would anticipate taking the drug four times per year as well.

David Lebowitz

Would it be part of the – for some cases, there might be agents where they might have it more than every quarter or less than…

Randy Schatzman

Right now, what we see is that the vast majority of patients, the activity persist for 12 weeks, so that’s what the label will be.

David Lebowitz

When the data was actually released, the market didn’t necessarily react entirely positively. Why did you – why do you think that the market reacted that way?

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think that the measurement of this disease in some respects is complicated. And there’s only really one endpoint that all of the studies are reporting in common, and that’s the primary endpoint that the FDA uses for approval. And in this case, what – that’s what we call the mean change from baseline in terms of migraine days per month. And in this case, if you placebo adjust our data, on average at the 300-milligram dose, we saw a shift of about 1.1 days. And if you compare that with the other studies that were anywhere from 1.4 to up to 2 days shift, you might conclude that we’re at the low-end of the efficacy range. I don’t think that primary endpoint does much for physicians or even patients other than is a mode to get the drug approved through the FDA.

The benefits for the patients is not, jeez, you’re starting at 15 migraine days per month, and I’m going to change you by 1, 1.5 or 2. The benefit for patients is that you’re having 15 migraine days per month and oh by the way, you’ve got a one-third chance of having 75% reduction in your migraines, meaning three or four, okay? Or after the second dose, a 25% chance of having no migraines in any given month. That’s what’s going to be meaningful for patients. So the primary endpoint is really about getting that approved. And in this case, the data shows that it’s an approvable drug at the doses that we tested it at.

David Lebowitz

When you bifurcate between the patients that have that 75% reduction and the patients that have a much smaller reduction, do these patient shift through the trial? Or they’re typically the same patients that will have the larger reductions and the same patients that have the smaller reduction?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, that’s a great question. So by and large, the patients who respond to the drug respond on day one and that efficacy persists throughout the study, okay. Maybe at the margins, you get a patient or two that’s bouncing back and forth because keep in mind, the responder rates are really a categorical definition. And that is, if you’re 75% – if you’re 75% responder, you’re not a 75%, okay. But you can be a 99% responder and still be a 75%, if you see what I’m saying, okay, that the vast majority of patients surpass that 75% borrowing in a significant way. So for the most part, the data that we see is really robust, in that all of the patients are maintaining that efficacy throughout the study.

David Lebowitz

And of course, there’s a lot of different companies in the space right now and – from Lilly, Teva, Amgen and, of course, yourself. How would you – if you had to put each of the therapies next to each other, how would you compare them? What are the pluses and minuses? And how at the end of the day, would it look in a competitive environment?

Randy Schatzman

Well rather than go there, I think what I think is important to remember, what we believe is that this is a huge market space. There’s about 13 million migraine prevention candidates in The United States today that I think will deserve a look at this drug and probably test it in their treatment paradigm. And what we believe is that there’s actually room for all four of these drugs. And if you think about rheumatoid arthritis today, it’s about 1/5 that number of patients, 2.5 million in the U.S. and there is eight biologics that are supporting that, all selling more than $1 billion.

So I think there’s going to be room for all four of these drugs. They will fulfill a particular patient’s need in a particular way. If I look broadly across the programs, Alder is the only program that is administering their drug by IV infusion, and there is a great number of patients that are today being administered and treated for their migraine by what we call procedures, such as IV infusion or Botox, which is a multi-injection administration. There are a set of patients that prefer not to self-inject, and this is a drug that will appeal to them.

There’s a group of physicians that treat those patients, and the paradigm that they use is a quarterly basis, hands-on procedure-based type of therapy, and again, eptinezumab will appeal to those. The other programs are all administered subcu either monthly. I know, Teva is testing a quarterly strategy. We’ll see whether that’s out for them or not. And again, there’s a separate set of patients that we believe will prefer to self-administer at home and a set of docs that would prefer just to write a prescription and have those patients go do that. So there’s going to be a place for each of them, and I think that’s going to be important here.

David Lebowitz

Sure. I guess when you bring up the physicians, do you have any insight as to how many physicians out there are – do IV or are willing to do IV versus how many would just prefer to be back in the background.

Randy Schatzman

Yes. Maybe I can toss that over to Mark here to take that.

Mark Litton

So essentially, there’s about 3,000 that we call these interventionalist neurologists. And these are high-touch neurologists that want to do procedures. And what you find because today there really isn’t that many prevention medications, Botox really is used for these most severe patients or mostly impacted patients. And so those are sort of where patients end up in these interventionalist neurologists. So it’s about 3,000, basically a specialty marketplace.

David Lebowitz

Botox, you said is typically the – used for the most severe patients and that, of course, involves rather heavy-duty procedure of 31-or so injections that has to be done very periodically. The other therapies are subcu and IV that there’s certainly an ease of administration. But Botox, people think for most severe, Botox, harder administration, less severe, go take your triptan or whatever. And is there going to be some sort of differentiation that we end up having in this case as well?

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think that as you look across the spectrum, you’re right. I think that triptan and the orals will remain the drugs of choice for the acute treatment in this. I think that in the prevention space, where the payers will focus, and where I think, certainly, Alder will start is in the set of patients that are what we call the most heavily impacted, and that is chronic migrainers that are having 15 or more migraines every month with a high end of frequent episodic that are having 10 to 14 migraines per month. And those are the patients that are routinely going into their physician’s office for their treatment. As you move into the less severe spectrum, I think those patients will be interested in self-administration in their own homes. But keep in mind, initially, all of these drugs will be administered in the physician’s office until the physician understands how that patient is responding.

David Lebowitz

As far as the physicians being willing to give IV, what about patients being willing to take IV for this type of indication?

Randy Schatzman

I think there’s a – again, amongst these more severe patients, if you’re suffering from 15 or 20 migraines per month, you’re willing to just about anything to have those go away. And in this case, those are a set of patients that are already showing up in the physician’s office on a quarterly basis. When they show up, they get IVs today of things like the ergot alkaloids or buffering salts to help with their hydration. In addition, as you mentioned, they’re willing to sit through a 31-injection protocol with Botox to get relief from that. So what we’re seeing is that a 30-minute IV infusion that can happen while you’re there having a conversation with your physician about your disease is something that will be convenient for a large number of patients.

David Lebowitz

And so if you’re going to compare these drugs on safety, do they have similar safety profiles?

Randy Schatzman

This is to be honest, David, the remarkable thing about this whole sector and the biology that we’re looking at. Across the four programs today, over 5,000 or 6,000 patients have been treated with these drugs repeatedly, many of them out to a year and others out to two years so far. And right now, the safety profiles are remarkable. There is no safety signal beyond placebo. In fact, they look a lot like placebo. And I think that, that is – it really bodes from both the specificity that monoclonal antibodies bring to the table. They’re highly specific for the targets in question. And in addition, the biology appears to be a relatively safe biology for patients in that respect, so it’s remarkable. Usually, when one moves forward with a drug program, there is this trade-off between safety and efficacy that one chooses, as you look at dose escalation in this case. And we don’t have to balance any of our dose escalation against safety at this point in time, but I will knock on wood because it’s still early days. Maybe…

David Lebowitz

Yes. How would you compare the therapies on their ability to target CGRP?

Randy Schatzman

So, Mark?

Mark Litton

Yes. So when we made eptinezumab, we were very specific against – going against the ligand with extremely potent antibody. And it has been specifically designed to go against that ligand. There are two other companies that go against the ligand. You’ve got Lilly going against the ligand, and you got Teva going against the ligand. And the one company going against the receptor is Amgen/Novartis.

David Lebowitz

And as far as the durability of the various molecules, yours is once quarterly administration, what does it imply from durability?

Randy Schatzman

Well, if you look across the programs, the Amgen program and Lilly program are dosing once per month in some cases with multiple administrations each month at the higher dose levels that they’re dosing. The Teva program is either monthly, again, with multiple ejections or they are testing a quarterly strategy that requires multiple subcu Injections each quarter. The Alder is a single IV infusion in that case. It all has to do with, I think, the different physical properties of the antibodies and the bioavailability from the modes of administration. The reason that we like IV is that when you give a drug IV, 100% of the dose is available to inhibit the biology immediately. And we think shutting down the biology in a very, very rapid way, both the benefit to the patients, but we think is important to the highest level of really shutting down the biology to get the response that we see in the clinic.

David Lebowitz

So if you look at the current market, right now it’s mostly orals, there’s some Botox and, of course, there’s some people who just are going about and just suffering. How do you look at the various therapies? What are their strengths and weaknesses? And number one, is there a need for an injectable or CGRP? And how does it fit in among these players?

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think the shortcomings today of the current medications are as they don’t deliver very high levels of efficacy. In fact, the physicians we talk to coach their patients that, one, it will take six to nine months to get you to a good place and at best, we’re going to do is a 30%, maybe 50% on a good day reduction in your migraines. The CGRPs are delivering efficacy far behind that, okay. And I think that’s the exciting thing about this particular space.

The current drugs, most of them were not developed to prevent migraine. They are repurposed from other indications. They suffer from a lot of side effects, probably the worst of these is a drug known as topiramate, which is an antiepileptic, that was repurposed. It has very strong sedative side effects, and patients who take it, by and large, stop taking it after a few months. They would prefer to have their migraines than the sedative effects that occur while they’re trying to maintain their careers or families along the way. You don’t see any of that with the anti-CGRP. So I think it’s really going to be a transformative step forward for both physicians and patients.

David Lebowitz

So at some point down the line when it gets on the market, how does it get paid for versus these other therapies?

Randy Schatzman

Again, maybe I’ll ditch that to Mark.

Mark Litton

Yes. So – because it’s an infusion, it will be under the medical benefit, which is separate from the pharmacy benefit. And so it falls under another category under the medical benefit with the payers.

David Lebowitz

So from the physician perspective, does that create an incentives?

Mark Litton

So the physician will get a payment for the procedure. The interesting aspect between the pharmacy benefit and the medical benefit is they will go through the same hurdles to get these approved – these patients approved. So that approval process will be identical between the two. But yes, there will be a payment to the physician for the procedure.

David Lebowitz

And as far as the market, it’s fairly consumer-driven. What type of pricing dynamics might, ultimately, come to play? I mean, antibodies are expensive. Is it something that people will be able to pay for, for this type of indication?

Randy Schatzman

Well, on the one hand, we think that there will be high interest amongst the payers to reimburse for these drugs. If you – again, if you look at the patients that are the most heavily impacted, okay, these are patients that are today costing the payers a lot of money in terms of doctors visits, the drugs that they’re trying to reduce their migraine burden, the number of visits to the emergency room. And surprisingly, the patients that are most heavily burdened are showing up three to five times to the emergency room during the year, and about 20% of those patients are admitted to hospital because we don’t – again, we don’t have the drugs available to break their migraines. And when they’re admitted to hospital, there are some pretty heavy costs there. So what payers have indicated to us is that if we can help them with their current costs, okay, they’re very favorable toward these agents, and I think that’s the ongoing dialogue today.

David Lebowitz

So we got another study on the horizon, PROMISE 2, [indiscernible] data first half of…

Randy Schatzman

First half of next year.

David Lebowitz

Could you run us through this trial, how it differs from PROMISE 1? And what are the various, I guess, endpoints that will be?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, I think that the biggest difference with PROMISE 2 is that it’s in a different set of patients, whereas PROMISE 1 is in, what we call, frequent episodic patients with 4 to 14 migraines per month, this is now moving into the more severe patients. The specific definition for chronic migraine, which PROMISE 2 is targeted at, is patients who have 15 or more headache days every month of which 8 must be migraine. So that’s the biggest difference between the two trials. It is – we’re looking at two different dose levels of drug versus placebo in the study.

It is a study where, again, like PROMISE 1, same endpoints, primary endpoint is the mean change from headache days with key secondary endpoint things like the 75% responder rate weeks 1 through 4, 75% responder rate weeks 1 to 12. And in addition, we’ll be looking at that 1 day and that first week in terms of that immediate response for these patients. These are the patients who really want that immediate relief. Because these are patients that are going through 4 or 5 migraines every month – excuse me, every week of theirs, and to deliver efficacy on the first day for them is very, very important. So we’ll see that as well.

David Lebowitz

So when the data comes out, you’ll be ready to put in the submission?

Randy Schatzman

Well, obviously, it takes time then to take that data and put a BLA as a big thing. But again, today, we’re still guiding that, that will be second half of next year.

David Lebowitz

Excellent. So beyond the IV version, you’re also looking downstream at a subcu version. And I guess, when you look at the PROMISE 1 data and you look at the numbers that came through on that, is there any learnings that you could take from that, that might impact your development – for the development of the subcu version?

Randy Schatzman

Absolutely. I think, the key thing here is that what we believe is that the success with subcu is via the road with IV, okay? And the IV is providing some very important insights into how we’re thinking about any subcu that we do. First and foremost, we think that getting the IV out in the marketplace first, okay, and having patients and physicians benefit from the promising characteristics that, that drug has in terms of the rapid onset, the high levels of efficacy, the infrequent dosing.

We’ll create a demand amongst physicians and patients for an alternative mode of administration for maintaining these patients for the long run and that’s where the subcu comes in. I think for Alder, it makes a lot of sense to be out there with a very differentiated mode of administration and a drug with characteristics that FT has, while the others are battling in and out in the subcu administration front, if you will, and then coming in later once patients and docs are really appreciating what the eptinezumab brings to the table.

So in that sense, coming back to your question, David, what we saw in the PROMISE 1 study was that we got – we actually won on all three dose levels, the 300 mg, the 100 mg and the 30 mg, okay, in terms of statistical significance, and in that respect, their all three dose levels are approvable and they’re all three under consideration for how we would move them forward with a subcu administration, okay? And I think that’s the thing that really excited us about PROMISE 1 is that eptinezumab seem so effective in shutting down this biology that we have a lot of ways that we can approach, what we call, the subcu administration route.

David Lebowitz

Now there are some concerns and some thoughts out there that they’re worried that the high dose might not be amenable to being subcu. Is that the case?

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think there are those worries that, I think, from our perspective that isn’t the same. We wouldn’t develop the subcu the same way we’re developing the IV. It’s a completely different mode of administration and has different requirements in terms of what it would do. So I think there’s some ways to – in terms of how we would administer, whether it’s different intervals of dosing to tackle those various drug levels. But again, as I said, even the lowest dose, the 30 mg, if you look at the four-week time point in our data and we presented this as at IHC this week is at four weeks, the 30 mg, the 100 mg, and the 300 mg, all look the same in terms of the level of efficacy that they deliver. And that gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of how we would move this forward, and I think that bodes well.

David Lebowitz

Okay. When you think about commercializing the drug, migraine, a very big market, lot of people. How do you go-forward? Is it something that you look to do yourselves? Or is it more of a partnership?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, I think the strategy today is for Alder to get it approved and launch in the U.S. ourselves. I’ll let Mark comment on sort of how that fits in with our worldwide strategy.

Mark Litton

Yes. I mean, today, it’s a specialty marketplace, right? As I mentioned, these 3,000 interventionalists is a market where an emerging company like Alder can do itself. As we look to expand globally, we’ve been having conversations with partners for areas that are outside the U.S. just to add capabilities that we wouldn’t do.

David Lebowitz

Lot of players, what about the intellectual properties? At the end of the day, is there – are there going to be little battles that are on the horizon?

Randy Schatzman

I’m sure there will be. I mean, we’re confident in our intellectual property position and they will have a freedom to operate. In addition, there, obviously, it’s a complex intellectual property world out there that we’re confident that we’ll able to get where we need to be.

David Lebowitz

Sure. So let’s – there are a few minutes left. Let’s look outside of this indication. And what other things are you thinking about in the pipeline? And what’s going on in the clinic there?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, thanks for asking that. I think the important thing is, if you look at the eptinezumab data, what is very clear is that there’s a substantial portion of patients that benefit highly from eptinezumab and do so very, very quickly. The flip side of that though is that there is a subset of patients that are, what we would call, the under-responders in this case and that’s about 25% to 30% of patients that apparently achieve only minimum benefit from this. Migraine is a very complex genetic disease with multiple genes involved in it.

The patients that are super-responders to eptinezumab, obviously, their disease is primarily driven by the CGRP gene product. What we believe is that we’ve identified a potential target for these other patients that are under responding, it’s called PACAP. It’s – again like CGRP, it’s a small peptide. When PACAP is infused into migraine patients, nearly all of them get migraines with that infusion, and we think it’s going to be an important contributor to the migraine space. We have an agent that we call ALD1910 that right now is moving through IND-enabling toxicology studies. We believe it will be the answer for those patients that are the under-responders to eptinezumab.

So presumably what patients would see is they would get to eptinezumab first. If you are an under-responder – if you’re a responder to that, you will continue on the treatment. If you’re an under-responder, you would move over to PACAP when that’s available.

David Lebowitz

So what’s the current cash position? And how long does it go?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. So today, we reported over $300 million in our bank account at the end of last quarter. That takes us through completion of our pivotal studies next year, the filing of the BLA and takes us on into early 2019.

David Lebowitz

So could you just run us through the holding – the key milestones in the next year or so? And whether is there anything else that we should be thinking about?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. I think the two biggest, obviously, are the PROMISE 2 data upcoming in the first of the year with following that with a BLA filing in the second half, which is where we are really focused right now since that’s a big thing. It’ll be a big milestone for us to get that out there and then, obviously, continued advancement of the pipeline along the way.

David Lebowitz

Thank you very much.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, David. Appreciate it. Thanks for having us here.

