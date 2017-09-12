Storm Clouds Clearing For Disney

On Friday, September 8th, with its theme parks squarely in the path of Cat 5 behemoth Hurricane IRMA, Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced it was closing all four of its Walt Disney World properties for the weekend. The parks are planning to reopen on Tuesday, according to a statement from Disney officials. One would expect a bit of trepidation by investors and some hedging ahead of the storm as a result.

However, negative comments with potentially longer lasting consequences made by CEO Bob Iger at a sell-side investor conference on Thursday created a storm ahead of the storm and caused the stock to take a tumble prior to any temporary damage Irma might inflict.

At the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, Iger notified investors that the current quarter would be weaker than previously forecast due to the recent BAMTech acquisition, costs associated with the NBA rights, and lack of a big Star Wars Movie to offset more than $2 billion that "The Force Awakens" generated for FY2016.

According to Iger, the company will report earnings per share this year "roughly in line" with what Disney generated in fiscal year 2016. While "roughly in line" is not a specific number, a quick check shows that the company reported $5.72 in earnings per share for fiscal 2016. The Thomson Reuters "street" estimate for fiscal 2017 earnings per share was $5.88 prior to Iger's comment. Even if the company now "beats" Iger's lowered guidance number by a couple of pennies, it's still a disappointment to shareholders who were expecting better. For the record, the stock price is down 9.5% on the year compared to the overall market, as measured by the S&P 500, which is up just over 10%, and the Consumer Discretionary sector is up just about the same at 10.4%. To say that DIS has been a disappointment to many would be an understatement.

Like any good showman, Iger quickly moved on from the negative and tried to refocus on a stronger fiscal 2018, saying;

"Now 2018, by the way, I'm not giving guidance, but obviously, ESPN has absorbed the cost, the balloon effect of the NBA rights. We also have two Star Wars films, The Last Jedi, which is this December; and then a Han Solo film in May, and we have four Marvel films and we'll have another year of Shanghai. We can talk about that. So 2018 will be a stronger year than 2017 was, citing some of those reasons"

In other words, "wait til next year".

Further painting a scenario for the future, Iger revealed that Disney is creating original content Disney Branded shows to compete with the likes of Netflix (NFLX), and HBO, and that it intends to distribute Star Wars and Marvel movies on the OTT platform when the Netflix contract expires in 2019. Finally, pricing on ESPN OTT platforms will be rolled out beginning next year.

All well and good, but naysayers are quick to point out that developing original content mass market programming is a hit or miss proposition, even more so as viewers have more choices than ever of what to watch every day. And, anyway, 2019 is a long time to wait while Netflix enjoys two more years of distribution rights for Disney content.

On the plus side, Iger pointed out that the Parks and Resorts segments have had a strong year, with Disney Shanghai now fully operational. Further, Disney's other businesses in China have benefited from a resulting "halo effect".

Regardless of short term roadblocks, Disney also continues to have probably the most robust library of content for any distributor, and Iger indicated the company intends to take full advantage with OTT, saying;

"In addition to that, the studio library product will be available on the app, too, and you have to figure, there are roughly 400 to 500 films........In addition to that television library will be on the app, and you have to think about that in terms of roughly 7,000 episodes of Disney-branded TV."

Iger went on to describe the rollout of the new ESPN App and the additional content they will have available for sports fans over and above what is available on the ESPN linear channels.

"On the ESPN front, you have to look at it a little differently. Here, we're probably going to launch sometime this spring. We will launch with 10,000 live sporting events that are not currently on ESPN's linear channels. And those will include Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, MLS, some other tenants and a lot of college sports that we own the rights to already."

But then he added what I think were the most intriguing comments of the entire presentation (italics mine);

"So it will be 10,000 new live sporting events in the first year. As I described on the Disney side, it will be one app.......Think what iTunes is, for instance, where you will be able to go to the platform and actually buy almost on an a la carte basis, a sport, a sporting event, a season, a league, maybe a conference, as a for instance. You'll be able to pick and choose, over time, what it is you want. It won't necessarily be a one-size-fits-all. We may launch it that way, but the goal eventually is to create something that the sports fan can essentially use to design what their sports media experience can be".

I had to read that twice.

"a la carte" for a sport, a sporting event, a season, a league....to be able to pick and choose, over time, what it is you want"

Folks, that's fundamentally different from the choice we have available through our bundled cable subscriptions now. If I want ESPN, I have to buy a package consisting of ESPN and other programming, 90% of which I have no interest in watching. Sure I can purchase the MLB app on my phone if I'm just interested in baseball, but the home team is blacked out, so what's the point?

Just as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iTunes, with its per song a la carte model, disrupted the music industry practice of bundling 10 or 12 songs that required you to purchase the entire album when you were really just interested in one or two songs, Disney's ESPN app will upend traditional cable provider pricing models and hasten the Cord Cutting that has already been taking place within the movie and television show segments. A la carte for sports, with the exception of the Pay-Per-View of the random and single events such as a championship boxing match has been the missing link for years.

ESPN is the centerpiece of Disney's media segment and absolutely dominated sports television. Pricing for the new platform will be rolled out early 2018 but was no mention of the impact on margin such programming model might have.

As viewing transfers to OTT over the next decade, Disney has placed itself in the driver's seat. With shares 10% lower on the year, it is safe to say the stock has not participated in the market growth this year. So, if you have been looking for an investment opportunity that has not become too expensive with this year's market run-up, Disney now trading under $100/share is a stock may offer an attractive entry point for those willing to hold their nose and look past the short-term weakness toward a longer-term future.

