Halyard Health's (HYH) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jonathan Demchick

Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. My name is Jon Demchick, and I work on the medical device team here at Morgan Stanley. I'm pleased to have with us Halyard Health. Specifically from the Company, we have Joe Woody, the new CEO, as well as Steve Voskuil, the CFO.

Before we get started, just wanted to briefly mention disclosures, so you can check out the Morgan Stanley website for those. And then just kind of starting off, I wanted to - I guess take a step back before we jump really into the business and just really kind of talk about the Hurricane impact first, because obviously the impact in Houston, the South Florida, as well as up and down the East Coast a little bit. I thought that would be a good place to just level set us before jumping into the broader discussion.

Joseph Woody

Yes. So Steve has been working on that a little bit. He is going to have some comments.

Steven Voskuil

Yes, just I guess three things that we think about it and still early days. One will be procedural volumes, any impact on that. Two big states, we will see if any elective surgeries or things get postponed. We wouldn't see that hit our P&L too fast because we have distributor inventories in between there as well, but that could be one impact.

The one impact that we are going to see is some cost increase, so we've already seen - announced the price increase on our polymer side, again, based on some of the chemical disruptions out of Houston that came out last week. We keep pretty low inventory of polymers have life flow inventory, so that will end up flowing through the P&L pretty quickly. At this stage, I would say we are not sure it's going to be material and I hope it doesn't last very long, but that will be the one piece we do expect to see.

And then finally the last pieces, we have a couple of pumps fillers for our ON-Q pain pump based out of Houston. We have a number of different fillers, the two big ones in Houston. And both of those had some disruption as part of the Hurricane, and so there could be some potential disruption on the supply chain side from acute pain to come.

Joseph Woody

The only thing I would add, as I know it's a discussion topic, at the conference I think it's more of the surgical companies, orthopedic companies and procedures in Texas and Florida maybe impacted. But as Steve outlined for us, ON-Q product is the only procedure related, but we don't feel like it's going to be material to the revenue line.

Q - Jonathan Demchick

Understood. And with that Joe you've been in front of the investors before is that a part of Smith & Nephew's, Covidien, Acelity. I think this maybe the first time you're really, probably in front of investors with Halyard. Maybe it would be helpful if you kind of start us off with why Halyard was the right fit for you and what you see the opportunity like?

Joseph Woody

Sure. I had been six years with Acelity. And after leaving, I was planning to take a year-off, and I was immediately contacted by the Board of Directors with the change out of Robert retiring, Robert Abernathy. And I saw this was a great opportunity. Once I talk to the Board, I had a lot of M&A experience, experience building the Vascular business for Covidien, of course, Acelity was a turnaround of a business maybe more challenged than our S&IP division that it required a lot of change in innovation and changing the culture for our business.

So it was perfect. I was very pleased with the energy the Board had about the business and the transformation of medical devices, impressed with the management team has already done to get 40% of revenues in the medical device segment. The business has been performing to plan for the year and we raised guidance on our last call from 185 to 205 in that range. So very pleased to be a part of it. I think it's a great opportunity, and I'm excited about the strategy.

Jonathan Demchick

So you mentioned about the strategy heading into the spin was really this transformation. And strategy seems to kind of remain in the transformation stage. When you think about the directions that you're moving, is there anything that you kind of point to and say this is what I'm doing different than what Robert was doing in the CEO role?

Joseph Woody

One of the things is just the general experience in medical devices. I think Robert did a nice job coming from consumer spinning off the company and after three years there's been some success in the foundation. But I'm conducting a portfolio review to really look at the markets that we participate in to see what we are invested in the business and what returns we're achieving for what we're invested.

And I'm finding a lot of excitements around the pain franchise and a lot of opportunity in particular around our COOLIEF product where we've been approved by the FDA for OA treatment, and also frankly in our ON-Q product which is used in light of the opioid crisis for treatment for surgical pain. I think both of those businesses are going to be excellent opportunities for us.

Jonathan Demchick

So let's start there. Obviously, the COOLIEF product and the ON-Q products, two of the larger contributors to growth for the Company both in very different competitive situations. For ON-Q it's much more about growing the market, as you kind of pointed out, it's the narcotics as well as getting people out of the hospital faster. For COOLIEF you just have a lot of large competitors participating in the same space that perhaps have a more bundled offering. How do you look at both of those opportunities, I guess either similarly or differently?

Joseph Woody

Well, COOLIEF, we do have differentiation in the RF technology and wider aperture for treating the pain. And then ON-Q, I think the ability for the patient to sort of manage their own pain as they get home for the surgery. In both cases what I think I can bring to the table to really enhance that's already been done is market development and there will be a lot of opportunities for us to educate KOLs.

In COOLIEF in the AOA space we're going to work on reimbursement to try to get reimbursement outside of the hospital more into outpatient and into the offices and you're right, I do think ON-Q is more of a steroid penetration. I'm talking more about this worth positions really across all the surgical specialties.

Jonathan Demchick

And kind of thinking about on the transformation side of things, any acquisitions that you can kind of move into on - you've executed on CORPAK those suitable for and that seemed to be a very good deal for the Company, very accretive, immediately kind of can evolve right into the Company instead. As you look into the pain franchise, do you think about the types of deals you're looking to do? Are they more similar to that or they potentially more of growth fee and potentially dilutive?

Joseph Woody

I think it's a basic approach for me. The CORPAK deal was a strong deal for the business. I was happy that the organization showed a great ability to get synergies early and to integrate. We're focused on a couple of small deals at the moment and some more CORPAK like deals and really our deal variables that we look at remain intact.

But I think executing like that and on the organic pushed over business does allow for the opportunity as we push into 2018 to look at a platform for medical devices. And so what I'm in visioning for the business would certainly be a pain franchise that opens up an even broader approach to pain, certainly our core business, which is just to help in respiratory.

I think there's ample opportunity for us to put in additional platform beside our business in medical devices and again, I see that as a basic approach. Not to say that if something came our way in the near-term and it just absolutely was the right thing for investors and for the business. We certainly would do that.

Steven Voskuil

I would say today, we're not planning to change our financial criteria for M&A. We love the CORPAK kind of deals that have so much cash drop through. Love to do another one like that but we do acknowledge as we push more into the pain space, pricing is going to be higher and the potential for the solution - dilution is higher and I think that's one of the reasons that as Joe said taking off a portfolio review and really updating and refreshing the M&A pipeline. So we can have conviction about what areas in the pain area that we want to go after from an M&A standpoint. So we can drive the synergies and the growth outside M&A.

Joseph Woody

That's right.

Jonathan Demchick

So we've talked about - you have respiratory and digestive that's seems to be more of the core business in devices. You have pain, which sounds to be more of the focus. Is there a possibility that we look at a fourth leg to that stool, maybe not involved in those areas, but one that you think can work well with the Company and then tangentially do that when you look at adding different products into the portfolio? Is there a move towards therapeutics? Are you willing to kind of go in that sort of direction as well?

Joseph Woody

So I think we would be willing to consider that, especially with the pain orientation and that franchise. Where I'm focused is a near adjacency scan right now and what I like our procedures that are surgical procedures that can be taken into outpatient or into a physician's office and I think there are any number that reside in/and around respiratory certainly in a resign around pain and even the just of health area, near enough anyway that we could focus there and alike the link that we have in some of our technologies that I'm seeing in these spaces. We're not ready to talk directly about what those spaces are. But we are going to be moving more aggressively in those areas as we close out the year.

Jonathan Demchick

Currently, the Company is at about what two terms net debt, right?

Joseph Woody

Yes.

Jonathan Demchick

And I think that obviously you've been here for about two months. How is the pipeline and how willing are you to execute on a deal in the near-term?

Joseph Woody

The pipeline is robust and there are several opportunities like CORPAK in/and around all of our spaces. I'm confident frankly in the team, watching what they did with the CORPAK and seeing who the competency and integration was there and obviously we've enjoyed the benefit of the commercial in the back office and other manufacturing synergies are going to start into 2018. So I feel very confident in doing a deal.

Steven Voskuil

Yes. I'd say, we've got $350 million to $400 million of acquisition capacity today based on the two turns that we're sitting at today, about $150 million of cash on the balance sheet. So we feel we've got sufficient firepower to go with - as Joe said, CORPAK is largely integrated, just a few steps left, and then so we're ready to go.

Jonathan Demchick

When I guess concern that we have heard from investors has - on the transformation side of things goes with some of the MICROCOOL litigation. And the potential that some of those damages that are out there, which is right now quite high - could potentially derail that situation - maybe really helpful if you can kind of frame the situation that we're currently in today with MICROCOOL? Your expectations of that going forward and then any type of really impact that can have on the ability to transform it?

Steven Voskuil

Sure, I'll say a few things then I'll have Joe comment, because Joe as you might imagine investigated that thoroughly before taking his job. But we're really in a time now. What we expect to hear from the judge in California any day, the final verdict in the MICROCOOL Gowns case. All the motions have been made. All the filings are present and literally any day we expect to hear. That will really shape our understanding of where that case is going to go in the future.

It remains our expectation that we're going to see that jury award. The headline grabbing jury award reduced well with inside the constitutional parameters that we talk about in our financials, no date litigation matters of every expectation that will happen. Nonetheless, we'd also expect time get appeals if the jury verdict gets reduced to par, which we would love to see. The plaintiffs may appeal if it's not reduced where we feel it's a fair outcome we're going to appeal. So that we can also expect this journey is probably going to continue a bit longer.

We don't look at it today as it encumbered our ability to do M&A. We continue to watch. There been no other developments on the litigation side. The comments that we have in no date of the financial statements at the end of Q2 remains up to-date today of all the latest occurrences, but we continue to watch that space.

Joseph Woody

Yes. I think I would just add, there's obviously interviewing for the job and understanding with strategy that are needed to deploy, did a lot of work and every attorney that I talked to was confident in this outcomes that Steve is laying out. I don't think it's going to be material to the operations of our business or inhibit us from M&A, so I'm confident there.

Jonathan Demchick

Understood, any questions for the team? Shifting over to S&IP for a second.

Joseph Woody

Sure.

Jonathan Demchick

Still about 60% of the business, I know it's not really the driving focus, but it's actually been I guess one of the reasons we've been I guess less bullish on the Company and it's really of that the space has been a little more pressured. So Joe or Steve maybe for some context would be helpful, if you can kind of walk us through the competitive dynamics at play here and how they've really changed since the spin?

Joseph Woody

I think Steve can add some good context and then I will make some comments on my view what we do going forward.

Steven Voskuil

Yes, the S&IP business remains challenging and has been since the spin always competitive, all of those S&IP categories are competitive. The biggest challenge uniquely with pricing and remains pricing, and really pricing driven by the reduction in commodity costs over the last five plus years where some of our commodity inputs have dropped to less than half what they were at pre-spend levels.

And as a result of that commodity cost reduction and the competitive nature and the good is good enough, standard across a lot of these product categories today, a lot of that commodity benefits gets traded back into the market very quickly in price. And that really has been the principal challenge of that business.

We still envision a future, where we see a more stable and steady state, where we're getting some low single-digit volume growth on a routine basis, where pricing erosion moves from the 4% range that we've seen year to-date that's something more or like 1% over time. And then that model combined with cost savings and driving costs out of product design allows a stable S&IP business for us going forward.

We're going to have some room to go to get there yet. We still think we're going to see some additional price lost in 2018. But we expect what we see there to be starting to move in the direction of stability and improvement from 2017, but clearly these categories remain very competitive.

Joseph Woody

And I just would add. I've managed more challenging businesses. A turnaround on Smith & Nephew's wound care business that was more negative growth than the S&IP business and turn that around, and obviously the Acelity or back therapy competitive bidding seem $250 million in price erosion over sort of a two-year period.

That doesn't preclude us from looking at our portfolio like anybody does in any given time, and deciding what markets are the best markets for us to be in or through the most robust. So we are conducting that process, but there are things that we can do geographically. And I think things we can do in the business to tear our pricing.

So there is an offering more at the low end and the team's done a great job on the manufacturing strategy and getting cost out of the business are probably some prudent things that we can do with SKU rationalization in that business. But again, as we get toward the end of the year and into early next, we'll better articulate what our go forward portfolio is.

Jonathan Demchick

So you mentioned the business review, should we think of S&IP as one business for the Company or as you look at it, are there portions of the business that you consider doing different strategic actions?

Joseph Woody

Yes. I mean I look at it as a franchise and then we certainly have today four franchises, I call them franchises in the medical device space. I am orienting more towards our M&A in medical devices for the better margin profile, the better market and growth profile.

We've talked about markets, products and technology in our call and trying to get differentiated positions where we - we don't have a PMA and not working on PMA that we at least have data, good reimbursement and a way to differentiate and protect our pricing. So that's the way I review it and then inside of medical devices again as I said - [announced] that I'm leaving toward to pain franchise, a core franchise and then I think a platform that will be adding to M&A to the business.

Jonathan Demchick

So when we look a couple years back before the spin or after spin, the strategy really was use the cash flow from S&IP invested in Medical Devices and grow, let's roll back a couple months even right before you started, there was a news outlets that reported that we were looking a strategic actions for S&IP, shortly thereafter to the higher device guy.

Joseph Woody

Yes.

Jonathan Demchick

And so that leads the sell side analysts to start running various sorts of crazy scenarios and we start looking at your profitability across the Medical Devices segment, which you so kindly breakout for us and it's around let's call it 27% for the first half of this year when rolling in CORPAK, add back amortization, you get an EBITDA number closer to 30% and then you start kind of rolling in some of these corporate costs, some broader sort of allocations and these scaling and you get somewhere in the low 20s, is that a fair way to look at this Company as a standalone business?

Steven Voskuil

I think conceptually yes, in terms of numbers I can't comment on numbers. I think just speaking in a hypothetical sense, if you imagine some day a separation of our portfolio, and of course our job to constantly review the portfolio, you really have to believe three things to be true for that S&IP separation to make sense.

One, you got to believe you can get fair value for shareholders such that the value today of that business is better than the stream of cash flow that we've been leveraging for the last three years. So you have to believe you are going to get a fair price.

Number two, you have to believe you can redeploy those proceeds in a wise way for shareholders and build the device franchise that Joe talked about.

And then third, in both to your point yes, we're pretty aggressive and you have conviction that you can get stranded costs because you would have some stranded costs if you go down smaller in scale and still have some public company and other costs to absorb.

So you have to have conviction around those three things to say it would make sense to part with that large part of our portfolio. But that's our role is to continually test what makes sense. What's interesting is that as we sit here today the device business is less dependent on S&IP than it was the time of spin.

As Joe said, we've got two-thirds three quarters of the operating profit of the Company coming out of the Med Devices space similar ratio from a cash flow standpoint 40% of the topline driven out of device space, healthy growth margin dynamics in the device space and so we have more options when you have less dependency inside of the portfolio.

Jonathan Demchick

Yes, instead of assuming that and I think you mentioned kind of heading into next year, at the beginning of next year are probably going to have some sort of like an Analyst Day that really kind of address all of these issues to get a lot of clarity to investors?

Joseph Woody

Yes, I'll be addressing with the Board that my initial views on strategy in the late fall and I think we will talk a little bit more at the onset of the year, but certainly in the spring. We would see an Analyst Day and I feel like there's an opportunity for us articulate a little bit more clearly what our strategy is and Medical Devices more explicitly within just sort of shifting to Medical Devices. But one of the spaces we're going to participate and where the places that we may exit et cetera.

Jonathan Demchick

So switching kind of over a little bit as we talk about both I guess S&IP and devices, but more specifically it's more on your digestive and respiratory assets. A common theme that we've heard really across all of the equities has been the Amazon impact and whether Amazon can start entering into healthcare, entering into distribution, entering into more of the lower commodity areas. How does - how you are looking its portfolio and think like hey there is opportunity here, there's potential pressure here? How are you guys looking at that?

Joseph Woody

We had a couple general comments as we can add whether you would like that and somewhere that I think it's an opportunity when you're utilizing distributor to have a competitor like that come in, it may give us different access or give us a different negotiating ability and could be a positive in particular on more of the supply side of the business, which is where we primarily deal with distributors and have to negotiate margins and so forth.

Steven Voskuil

Yes, our go-to-market model like many in healthcare is complicated, it varies between categories certainly between devices in S&IP and any opportunity over time to simplify and drive cost out of the go-to-market in the distribution channel ultimately I'd say we see the positive.

Jonathan Demchick

So look into the guidance and look into the quarter from the second quarter and you really I mean start an excellent job over the past couple of years. I guess over delivering on the commitments that you've made and I think little hiccups in the first couple of years following the spin, but really the last year and a half, two years have been consistent, fairly large beats on, especially the earning side of things?

Can you maybe walk us through if there was a change in, I guess dynamics that kind of played in the first half of that to the back half as well as really - what's the mind set on setting guidance? I mean is it really trying to get something that really have the ability to be at these sorts of levels or is this kind of it for our coincidence?

Steven Voskuil

Yes, may I take the second part of that first. Guiding philosophy hasn't changed. We do not go out intending to be conservative. We really try to set a range that we think it's reasonable where we could see outcomes that can deliver either to the high side or the low side of that range.

But the reality is inside our business and particularly S&IP with commodity and currency volatility. There's a lot of unpredictability quarter-to-quarter. And so that's one of the reasons. We had a wide range this year and it brought it in a little bit as we've retired some of the night trial risk in the second quarter, but we still have volatility. So we don't try to be conservative, we try to hit the midpoint, but we recognized there is lot of moving pieces in S&IP.

With respect to first half, second half, I think we did have a solid first half. If I kind of take devices first, I'd say it was solid, but not stellar. Our growth was about a point behind the second quarter where we wanted to be, but for our plan and we've got a plan in the back half to step that growth up sequentially.

We had very strong margins and devices in the second quarter, highest we've ever had. But also underneath that lower R&D spending and we would really like to spend that R&D in the back half. And so as I look at the device side, I think we're going to see some accelerating topline growth in the back half. Our guidance would assume that and probably not as high as margins that we saw in the second quarter which were quite high.

On the S&IP side, here we retired the night trial risk, which is a good tailwind going into the back half. But on the other hand, we have still a lot of commodity - currency headwind that was a tailwind in the first half. So that's going to shift around on that side, and continuing to see some price impact. I hope we'll see less price impact in the back half then we saw in the first half that's what our guidance would suggest as well, but still I'd say it's challenging finish as it always is in the S&IP business.

Jonathan Demchick

Okay. And then it sound like - and it's still as I kind of hear those pressures and I think about the - I guess like $0.14 beat versus consensus. It's hard for me to I guess kind of bridge down to why really the lower end of the guidance is really I guess part of the equation unless you start kind of factoring in like a more material impact from Halyard. Is that a fair…?

Steven Voskuil

Yes. I mean I'll break out a couple more specifics for - if you think about the second quarter in particular that was a fantastic comp sale quarter. I think we had record cost saving. Currency was working for us and although we had planned the night trail spike than we thought, it wasn't as sharp and long lasting as we expected, so all of those were positive, not all of which repeat in the back half.

We also built some inventory in the first half of the year and you remember taking inventory out, it's actually been a positive part of our cash flow story. So I get concerned when I see inventory build. And so we got some fixed cost absorption benefits through the first two quarters. And as we address inventory in the back half, I think we're going to see some fixed cost absorption headwind as well in the back half.

So when you put all of those pieces together, I think really a - still strong cost of sales performance, but probably not the stellar performance that we saw in the second quarter. That's really how you get back into the range that we've adjusted to.

Jonathan Demchick

Okay. Very helpful. Last chance for questions for you Joe and Steve. Okay. I guess I will finish this one off for myself. So thinking about into 2018, obviously we don't expect you to give guidance, feel free if you like. But when we think about the main puts and takes that we should be thinking, but you are talking about a lot of investments that seem to be coming into the device side, obviously there's an ability to start bringing down costs specifically on the IT side. How should investors be viewing mostly on the margins for this plan? The margin profile of the business heading into next year, I mean right now when I look at consensus numbers, it looks like people are pricing it up 50 basis points of expansion. Is that a fair way to look at it?

Steven Voskuil

Yes, probably not a bad starting point. I guess, I'll break it down maybe device S&IP and then talk total. On the device side, we've had a good story of margin expansion since the spin kind of going from the high teens to the low-20s, now to the mid-20s, and I'd expect in 2018 to see some more expansion on that side.

Again, inside the device portfolio, we actually have some positive mix shift because our fastest growing pain businesses also have higher margin. So that plus cost efficiency offset somewhat by additional R&D investment still suggests, we should see some margin expansion there.

On S&IP side, the big variables will be what's going to happen in commodities and what is our point of view on pricing. And as you heard earlier, I think we'll see a little bit less pricing negativity next year was still significant, but less and commodities is a wildcard. So I'd say that one is a little harder to call on the margin line yet.

From a Company total standpoint, Jon, you hit on one of the big pieces which is, we have to get after our IT cost. We've had a lot of work this year to layout different options to go after and we've talked before that our IT costs, order of magnitude are not about, they are almost two times more than they should be for a Company this side. There is still a carry-over from our legacy of the spin, and so we really want to get after that in earnest at the beginning of next year and start a two-year journey to ultimately take that cost out and get more efficient.

That drives efficiency not only in the IT side, but also in the back office. The transactional activities that today are done very differently around the world because systems don't talk, gives the opportunity to consolidate that into one or two much more efficient back office locations. So those together plus the device accretion would be just add hopefully, we would see some margin expansion next year, well still waiting to see what happens with commodities.

Jonathan Demchick

Very helpful. And then on the IT front, it sounds like because there is a large opportunity that you are also looking to grow and acquire how much of this opportunity is what you'd call it real organic opportunity versus how much of it is we can hold the IT cost where it is and continue to layer things on top of it and continue to create a lot of that?

Joseph Woody

Yes. It's a bit of both. We do have to take our actual dollars of IT spend down, so absolutely it's again not by half, but significant reduction to really be competitive for what we need for a company of that size. Then of course, you want to layer more on and of course one of the benefits of more efficient IT infrastructure as we can do some of that M&A integration much more quickly.

Even CORPAK is greater than acquisition as it was from the IT integration standpoint was not a slam dunk still with our systems a lot of work, and so even acquisition like that can be more efficient in the future. So Jon, it's a bit of both. We have to take some actual cost out and then of course leverage to the more efficient infrastructure.

Jonathan Demchick

Okay. And currently more I guess longer-term and just broader picture on the two main businesses, med tech and S&IP. When you think about you talked a little bit Steve and Joe about the longer-term trajectory of S&IP and where you think a bit longer-term, it sounds like more flattish. Where is medical devices for you, if you were to take the end markets here in, and just think about them on a sort of weighted average growth perspective for the market like where is that and can you actually - through your acquisitions what's the plan that's going to shift that?

Joseph Woody

I can make a couple of comments and then Steve can put some context and history on it, but generally if you think about that core medical device business and just about in respiratory sort of the low single-digits and possibly can push to med especially with things like a CORPAK and additional M&A.

And then the pain franchise of that high single-digit and ability to really go beyond that, but we'd like to see is solid mid single-digit across the Board. There are some pockets inside of medical devices, for example, we have needles, kits and trays and some of our standard RF changing out and a little bit of a slight drag on the overarching growth, but I do think it's quite achievable to be sort of mid-to-high single-digit growth over time in that business.

Steven Voskuil

Yes. I agree with Joe. Again if you look back and say when we spun that business had a 1% topline growth rate, in 2015 we got to the 3%, last year 4%, this year the guidance is 4% to 6%. And then when you think about, okay are there some additional investments on the back of Joe's portfolio work that we can look at on the pain side that are going to drive good returns for shareholders, maybe build some of the therapy adoption faster. I think you can imagine a place where you could find a good stable spot at least in the mid single-digits.

Jonathan Demchick

On the last topic I wanted to hit on was tax obviously, probably not the most structural point of the Halyard story, but one where there certainly seem to be over benchmark relative to the peer group, so Steve you can kind of talk to potentially the opportunities in order to get that start bit lower?

Steven Voskuil

Yes, my favorite topic. So again made progress that started out 38%, 39% of kind of shipped it down to the 32% to 34% which will land at the end of this year. We think internally, we still have a couple more strategies that we can execute that will get us - I am going to stay in the zip code of 30%, maybe a little bit above that and then it's going to take some help from outside forces like the administration or maybe M&A, transformative M&A that would be required private breach and go lower than that.

One of the challenges we have quite frankly is, we need domestic cash here to help execute the M&A strategy, so we want access to that cash and a lot of tax strategy to take the effective tax rate down also to trap cash, and so our balance point is as we want to drive [ETR] down, but we often want to make sure we have access to cash to execute the strategy. But we believe we still have some room. I would expect our guidance for the next year with important measure another step in that direction.

Jonathan Demchick

With that, I think we're nearing the end. So thank you guys very much. We are really excited to see the rest of the transformation story play out.

Joseph Woody

Thank you.

Steven Voskuil

Thanks Jon.

