Cryptocurrencies: Many Similarities To Dot-Com Bubble

This past week I took note of two stances that could point to the possibility that cryptocurrencies could be approaching bubble levels. The first item I noticed was the fact that the public is starting to notice of Bitcoin (COIN) and other cryptocurrencies. The second item I noticed was that the gain for Bitcoin is very similar to the gains tech companies had during the dot-com bubble.

The public is noticing Bitcoin

At work this past week, a co-worker asked me what Bitcoin was after a friend had told him he should buy Bitcoin. This is eerily familiar to the dot-com era, when people would tell their friends “Hey, I know a great internet stock to invest in.” While Bitcoin is the largest and the most visible cryptocurrency, there are many other cryptocurrencies that are much smaller and about which there is little information. According to coinmarketcap.com, there are currently more than 800 cryptocurrencies, with the majority of them being unknown to the average person, and even the average investor.

I was reading an article on cryptocurrencies and came across two statements, which show similar signs to the dot-com bubble. The first statement is very similar to the dot-com era, when stocks would IPO at a low price, with very little information on the actual business, and be bought by investors. The second statement shows that just like during the dot-com era, there are a large number of new cryptocurrencies popping up very quickly. The article quoted below was published on August 17, 2017, and as noted in the second statement below, 22 cryptocurrencies were created in the 7 days prior to that:

The prices of new coins are also low and all their prices are below $1. A low price may have been introduced to attract new buyers. There is very little information on the creator of new cryptocurrencies and this puts buyers of these currencies at a disadvantage. 22 cryptocurrencies have been introduced in the past seven days, according to the website.

Since it is football season, and I play fantasy football, I visit various websites for fantasy football information. On one of the sites I visit, there was article with a title referencing Bitcoin. The article does not talk about Bitcoin at all, but just the fact that it is becoming known in the general public is something to take note of.



Source: fftoolbox.com.

Similar performance to dot-com stocks

Looking at the price of Bitcoin, it made a recent closing high of $4,947.99 on September 1, 2017. If you look back at the close two years ago on September 1, 2015, Bitcoin was trading at $228.22, which represents a gain of 2068% over that two-year period. This large gain is similar to what happened during the dot-com bubble for popular stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Qualcomm (QCOM). The first chart below shows that Amazon rose 2265% in the two years before its peak. The second chart shows Qualcomm's rise of 2667% in the two years prior to its peak. This is very comparable to the 2068% Bitcoin has returned in the two years before its recent high.

Chart from ThinkorSwim

Chart from ThinkorSwim

Looking Forward

Looking forward to what is to come for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, I believe the signs point to a euphoria similar to that of the dot-com bubble. A small taste of this euphoria is what has happened in the shares of the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). Investors have pushed up the price of shares, which are now trading at a 75% premium to the value of the Bitcoins GBTC actually holds. This premium will eventually collapse when there are other avenues to trade Bitcoin. Right now GBTC is pretty much the only game in town, if you do not want to go to a coin exchange and buy Bitcoin yourself. The lack of competition has contributed to this massive trading premium. There have been a number of recent developments that show there will most likely be a Bitcoin ETF within a year. When there is, the premium in GBTC will disappear, and shares will get crushed.

Development #1: Multiple Filings for Bitcoin ETFs

On August 14, VanEck announced plans for the VanEck Vectors Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which would own Bitcoin derivatives.

On August 24, REX ETFs filed for the REX Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the REX Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF. These ETFs, like the VanEck Bitcoin ETF, will use derivatives for either long or short exposure.

These derivatives are provided by LedgerX and/or, potentially, the CBOE. These derivatives would serve as the avenue that could finally put Bitcoin trading in an ETF. While these ETFs wouldn't own Bitcoin directly, the point is that investment dollars would most likely shift to these products, which thus would divert investment dollars from GBTC.

Development #2: Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF gets a second look

The one thing investors are looking for is an ETF that holds Bitcoins, and their hopes were crushed when, in March of this year, the SEC rejected the Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF. Bitcoin subsequently fell after that announcement. However, in May, news came out that the Winklevoss ETF rejection would be getting a second look. There is no expected date when this decision will be made, and the odds of the SEC turning around a decision they made less than a year before is somewhat of a long shot. However, in the event this Bitcoin ETF is approved - and is allowed to hold actual Bitcoins - it would be disastrous for GBTC, as investors would flock to the Bitcoin ETF.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, these are just observations I made this past week. They stood out to me is because the instances of my co-worker mentioning Bitcoin and a fantasy football website mentioning Bitcoin were the first times I had noticed the average person taking note of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

The combination of the large number of unknown cryptocurrencies that exist, the large number that continue to be introduced, and the fact that there is little information on many of these currencies, points to a scenario that will most likely end similarly to the dot-com era for the majority of these cryptocurrencies. As far as Bitcoin and GBTC specifically are concerned, a launch of Bitcoin derivatives this year or next would be a positive for Bitcoin. If ETFs based on those derivatives were to launch, it would be a disaster for shareholders of GBTC.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.