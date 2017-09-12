BCE (BCE) CEO George Cope Presents at BMO's Annual Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BMO's Annual Media and Telecom Conference Call

September 12, 2017 09:00 am ET

Executives

George Cope - President and CEO

Analysts

Pat Cronin - Group Head, BMO Capital Markets

Tim Casey - Equity Research Analyst, BMO Capital Markets

Pat Cronin

Good morning everyone. For those of you I haven't had a chance to meet before my name is Pat Cronin and behalf of all of my colleagues across BMO Capital Markets. Let me just welcome you to our Annual Media and Telecom Conference.

Since we all got together last year, the Canadian telecom, cable and media stocks have generally outperformed the overall TSX Index and today we've assembled senior management from eight companies representing virtually the entire industry. And there is certainly no shortage of topics to discuss. From the changing competitive landscape in Western Canada to new CRTC Chair who's only been in the job for I think exactly one week, so the challenges of keeping up with technology and ever changing consumer behavior. To that end, major US players have announced a number of video streaming initiatives to join an already extremely crowded field and some observers even worry that with so much content we may even be approaching bubble territory.

As I think myself, how I communicate and interact with the media, today compared to maybe five or even eight years ago and then try to contemplate how that's going to again change over the next couple of years. It certainly is an exciting and I would say certainly a somewhat overwhelming point in time in the industry. So there is a lot of ground to cover and we're going to get to it all.

I want to thank all of you for joining us this morning and looking forward to fruitful day for all of you.

So now, back to the business at hand. Our conference is set up as a series of fireside chats and it's my great pleasure to introduce your moderator. I think most of you, I'm sure know Tim Casey. He covers telecom services, entertainment and cable for us. And so Tim, I'll turn it over into your capable hands.

Tim Casey

Thanks Pat and good morning, everyone. Before we get underway just got a couple of housekeeping items. The majority of today's conference is webcast. So there is going to be Safe Harbor slides on the screen. I'm not going to go through them, but I'd encourage you to look them over and BMO Capital Markets will also display a slide for each company with respect to our company specific disclosures.

We are going to try and do one-on-one fireside chats here today, but we'd encourage everyone to ask questions.

And with that, I think we'll get started with George. Thanks for coming back George.

George Cope

Thanks for having me.

Tim Casey

I thought we'd start right away into wireless where obviously a lot of the action is. The market growth in Canada has been quite robust for a while now. Do you want to weigh in, on what you think is driving it across the market?

George Cope

Yes it's been a very strong first half of the year for a while that's for sure in Canada, not just us but obviously our competitors. I've talked about it a few times on calls, but I think it really is the drivers that I talked about that are moving it forward. Net immigration issue, I think it's around 350,000 new Canadians that's clearly pretty important particularly - immigration policy and how we bring people to the country and so that obviously drives adoption and you take that by our competitor marketplace and you can run the math pretty quickly and whether that's for growth.

The second line phenomenon continues to grow, most folks starting in a new career move to a second phone. There is a personal one and a business one, that maybe a more unique Canadian and what we're seeing sometimes in the United States, but certainly we think that's driving some significant strength in the marketplace, overall stronger economy. Clearly the numbers that are coming out are looking more positive than I think most had expected. And then I think the adoption of this technology from a video perspective being so powerful now is probably bringing people into the space, well that's a harder one to imagine, but it is in the space but there is still growth there so. I think those are the pieces of the puzzle that are driving an interest.

Specifically, we continue because of the network investment, we may continue to differentiate ourselves certainly against our largest competitor from a speed perspective and we think that's going to continue to not just help us in the consumer side but on the corporate side and we're seeing some strong results there as well, within the B2B side of wireless which is definitely some of the challenges on the wireline side.

Tim Casey

Specifically within your mix, how are you approaching it between your main brand the Bell and your Frank [ph] brand, what sort of dynamics are you seeing? Because obviously with a mature market like Canada it's segmented fairly well.

George Cope

Yes I mean it is segmented. We for a long time had a fairly disciplined execution on the markets that each of the brands focus on and the product portfolio, you know the way we example we don't carry the Virgin brand in the Bell stores. We absolutely have different distribution channels some overlap and not within Bell stores. Products when they're released would rollout to our Bell brand first and then would roll into our Value brand. Secondly, we would do some unique products for that positioning, compensation for channels would reflect the various revenue that you generate off of, the different portfolios and I think it would be fair to say to Virgin is particularly focused in the Youth segment and probably more in the Value segment. And yet, frankly, obviously both have the benefit of the network position that we have. That hasn't really changed I would say much in terms of our focus, but it does take a significant amount of discipline from an execution perspective because you overlap the channels you can end up quite frankly doing some damage from the reprice [ph] perspective if you not care for how you manage in the two brands and making sure they stay focused on the markets you're targeting on.

Tim Casey

In the second quarter call you mentioned, there was. You had to do a little bit more work on prepaid. It's a segment that, I don't think you said ignore, but there might be more opportunity there. Is there anything more to say on that?

George Cope

Yes, I mean we'll talk a little more about that space. I mean it's not been financially that attractive as space for us. We've focused, when we started this re-journey of Bell number of years ago, we were so focused on prepaid, we just wanted to create a value. And so we course corrected the Virgin brand and the Bell brand to be focused not strictly, but primarily on the postpaid side. I think we just got to watch there is an embedded migration from prepaid to postpaid. Sometimes you get off of the base, we have to make sure that we're paying attention to that and we're watching that and trying to determine, is there an opportunity there or not without cannibalizing what we're doing. So we'll see how that evolves in the market overtime.

Tim Casey

And Virgin was just awarded the J.D. Power award for number one for customer service, is there anything to take away from that?

George Cope

Yes. For first of all, obviously we're really proud of it because clearly some of our - particular one of our competitors talks about their service level being superior, so for us to see our brand win that award. And it is all about customer expectation. Ironically, it is actually behind the wall the identical service, exactly the same service we give Bell customers. So it is interesting about perception of value. So part of J.D. Power of course includes value. What the price is of the product? So you're going to actually interesting enough your score can change just based on value versus, if you're focused on value sector but it's getting a similar service and you're going to see those so. Great for us on the position of perspective certainly with the market we focused on from a Virgin perspective and helps churn and we've seen that some of our numbers.

Tim Casey

And any interesting dynamics or change in dynamics coming out of the enterprise segment?

George Cope

Well I mentioned on the larger side, very positive. We think we're seeing that in our results. I mentioned on the last call, on the wireless side. Little bit of strength in the small business side that we're seeing you get these numbers from the economy that are announced, and you go okay now I see it. So it is little bit of starting of businesses then of course we'd been one of the organizations you'd go to, to do that and that's phase two, we've been positioning our video product with our internet product as a bundle for the lot of small business you look, almost every business you visit actually has video one way or another, so that's been part of the focus.

At the top, in the enterprise space, interesting with the growth. We'll see how that unfolds, but you know one of the challenges there were technology productivity. We're so driven by employment growth at the top end of corporate Canada. You know I think that's been not a large lot of our large customers we're adding a lot of employees through the base, so that end re-price of technology continues to be clearly one of our challenged portfolios, great cash flow, great market position, but not where we're seeing the growth like we're on internet and we're on wireless and we're on enterprise wireless.

Tim Casey

Just, it'd be remiss if we didn't hutch [ph] a bid on MTS and the migration from that transaction, can you give us an update there?

George Cope

Yes, it's going extremely well. We're really pleased. The brand in the marketplace is so strong and so that's one of the great benefits. And I guess one of the takeaways we picked up in the Bell Aliant transaction now we have Bell MTS. In those communities those organizations are so much part of the community and trying to get the balance bringing the benefits of Bell to the community and not losing the benefits of the local brand is what we're trying to do. But we'll see a margin improvement of almost 10% on that business in the first 12 months of owning it from an EBITDA perspective because of the synergies that we're seeing on that.

From a wireless perspective probably happier than we would have expected and we're seeing churn levels that are generated on a monthly basis under 1%. And combining now that we've expanded the footprint the Bell customers that we had there, so the Bell wireless customers in Manitoba didn't have access beyond Winnipeg and now they have access to the entire province. So we're seeing that and as I mentioned [indiscernible] few calls, moving roaming traffic from one of our competitors to us or some of the synergies. So opt, originally good start, in the wireline side, there's investments required there.

It's not the asset that we would have purchased at Bell Aliant, we're under if you look at what it done, there's a lot of fibre, so we'll have to work our way through that. It has a strong market position, but we've got to get some of our IPTV products in that market to compete with what Shaw is doing and we'll do that over, that's part of our integration plan and that will happen over the next year, so we're off to good start.

Tim Casey

Off to good start. Great. And there is some new big announcement from Apple later today. Sounds like it's going to be pretty expensive device, but investors are always curious as whether you think there will be some vibrations in the marketplace as the market is ceded with the new phones, any commentary there.

George Cope

I think we have to see the announcement right. So I've got to be obviously respectful of Apple new products that creates excitement in the market and obviously investors know that. I think the challenge obviously will just be based on the product price we're all hearing and you put that in Canadian dollars you get into C$1,200 plus price point for a phone and then even with some subsidies that we do that are fairly significant that will be the test to what the upgrade pace is, I think it's going to be great technology. Every time we launch these new products of course we've seen improvement in the video use of the product and of course that drives for investors the revenue that we're seeing and the growth we're seeing in the industry. But in terms of how dramatic that will be a function of supply and a function of price point and a function obviously the consumer preference to the product. But it's obviously exciting then we'll see what unfolds and makes the industry exciting and creates the growth that we see.

Tim Casey

Have you seen anything from the Samsung release of recent eight, we've got fairly good technical reviews in the [indiscernible].

George Cope

Yes, I mean excellent. The reality is, we have tremendous technologies that we're bring into the marketplace from these suppliers and now it's all about what other supplier is relative, when we compete with those significant suppliers from a carrier perspective. For us more choice is better for the consumer, so naturally we want to see and to business part as well.

Tim Casey

Maybe just a comment on your perspective on the proposals from the government with respect to the 600 spectrum auction, it looks like they're proposing set asides, how are you approaching that file [ph]?

George Cope

Well first of all, I would say spectrum is always important to us from a strategic perspective. It's low-band spectrum 600 meg. So that's interesting spectrum, maybe a little different than the US lot to see because Canada with their propagation spectrum that goes far had some value that might be a little bit different, we'll see how that unfolds. Obviously, we'll take a position that Canadian tax payer shouldn't subsidized to the largest telecom companies or cable companies to the largest cable companies in Canada shouldn't be subsidized by tax payers and that reposition we'll take and we'll make sure, that the Finance Minister is aware of that and [indiscernible] side is aware of that and that they make sure this isn't what we did a few years ago, we had some start-ups and so it was a proposal as to what will happen and we'll take a position to make sure there is a balanced discussion on that and make sure people are aware that maybe companies with market caps closed to - Telus's market cap really don't need Canadian tax payers to subsidize spectrum.

Tim Casey

Okay, switching over to wireline. Obviously, the cable operators are most of them have selected the Comcast platform. I think investors want to hear, how you're approaching that and maybe if you can frame a discussion just give us a quick update on your fibre build and footprint.

George Cope

Yes, I think first of all there will be competitive product. There is no doubt, that's been successful in United States. There are obviously some distinct differences in United States. I think Comcast is adding about 130% net market share on a quarterly basis from an internet perspective and clearly that helps pull through TV, that's not the internet market that we have in Canada so I think that's going to be an important component. Secondly, there are some differentiations in our products that are in, people can see it in the market now versus what Comcast offers. So it will be a competitive approach, but I think that seeing from investors - from our perspective, the more strategic thing we've done in the last two quarters is the launch of Alt TV.

I don't really think people have seen what we're doing there which is really a TV service within our TV footprint that's a stream service in our BDU license service and it's two streams, it's a non set-top box TV service with all content available. So no truck roll from us, no set-top box, targeting completely the cord-cut market and you take an internet subscription with Bell with you get this product and it's every piece and content that's available out there from a linear TV perspective and we think that's a great differentiation. We'll be interested to see if our competitors have that technology capability. I invite people to use the app. If you haven't used the Fiber TV app as investors in Toronto, I don't think you're really actually there for would understand what the power of the product is. And if we're fortunate, that would hopefully play some acceleration back in the video business because then we're targeting both the cord-cut market and the linear TV market, with really a product that's priced lower and we're going to pass that entire price onto the consumer because we're not doing the truck roll, we don't need the set-top box.

And then the way we're obviously trying to manage the base is its only two streams within a household, so no more than two streams. And if you look across our linear TV portfolio that's generally more than two set-top boxes. And so really is targeting the incredible growth in the condominium market that we're seeing and combining that with our fibre launch which will be much more significant in Toronto early in the New Year. I'm really quite pleased with where we sit strategically right now, announced - executing but I do think that's the whole thing we're doing in the Alt TV is really that combined with IPTV gives us a video platform and the other piece for that is for Bell Media because once and by the way for the other media companies in Canada, for Corus as well. If we are pursuing through Alt TV a product that has all the TV content without a set-top box and without the truck roll. They can monetize the advertising dollars because everyone is watching Alt TV is basically counted and used for driving eyeballs for ads spend. So it puts all of the content that Canadian, Corus as well they would be through that product so would our competitor on Sportsnet [indiscernible] all in that product. And then the other piece of that, of course it means you actually have access to all sports in Canada. Now [indiscernible] footprint anyway through this product and it's very similar to something that one of our competitors in wireless, well not a competitor on wireline Telus has done in Western Canada which we think is encouraging also for the entire ecosystem in Canada.

Tim Casey

Put a good segue into the topic of streaming. Obviously a number of the big US players appear to be pursuing direct-to-consumer models and that would appear to be, good news for your big businesses, your distributions businesses. But it might create some headaches in your smaller businesses specifically in media. In terms of access to rights or the price to right. How are you approaching or how are you thinking about the streaming environment as it evolves?

George Cope

Well it really it comes to back to the conversation on the Alt TV strategy. I mean if you look at our relation with HBO, with Showtime. This product means, if you had Alt TV you had the ability to watch Game of Thrones without a traditional TV subscription but through this type of subscription and that drives volume for the distributors. Though is unique is Canada. The average TV bill in Canada is around C$60 to C$65. The average pay TV bill in the US is around $90. The average OTT service in the US now you talk about - people are talking about $40, $45. Put that in Canadian dollars, financial arbitrage doesn't quite look.

Tim Casey

Right.

George Cope

Quite the same in our country because we're such a competitively intense TV business for over the last decade, the pricing isn't at the price point. We have a very healthy internet marketplace and TV. But it's been a combined business here. So I think when you come up here and people talk about I'm going to have a $45 service in the US. You put that in Canadian that lays right on top of, and frankly is not even price competitive with what we're doing with the Alt TV. So I think and I wouldn't expect some of our cable competitors overtime entire the space - that would be good for media companies, let's see how that unfolds.

Tim Casey

Is there any questions from the audience before we get to some more here? Okay just going to sort of go onto some other areas, just trying to hit them quickly and the time we have left. In an odd bit of timing, the CRTC released an interim decision on reseller rates right before the new Chair came in, but the rates seemed to be in line with what you had proposed. There is some differences there, it's a complex file. But by in large that was our read of it. How should people think about the reseller market? And which is what about 12% of the market now?

George Cope

I mean, I think on the fibre file specifically it's still quite early days and even the CRTC has said that. There is a process unfolding as to how that's going to be priced in the marketplace. So obviously Bell's been very, very clear on position, we're spending our shareholders capital for fibre. Someone else wants to bid at their own internet go rate ahead, but we're not in the business of putting other people in business. The regulator will decide on what that price is and we'll obviously make sure we try to get the cost recovery and we'll see how that plays out.

In terms of that space area strategically we have done is to launch Virgin Internet on the wireline side and really that's really an economic and financial model decision that says, if there is going to be a discount segment on the internet, we might as well use one of our brands to pursue that segment and compete with the wholesalers so then we get full retail price at the Virgin price versus the wholesale price we would have got for that subscribers. For us the trick only there is to watch the re-rate of your own base, all those type of things where but we've had experience in Canada and how to do that and the wireless business, see the consumer get the benefit of lower price product and see us get the competitive benefit whether someone is choosing those services, Bell is getting that customer through one of our brands, one of our channels. I think that's maybe the most strategic development in that space in the next 12 to 15 months and we're doing it obviously really where we have internet footprint only, it's not something we would have in outside our footprint because that's not Virgin Internet is, it's a product that we sell on the Bell Internet Services it's not something that we [indiscernible] in Western Canada, wait for another footprint, that's not the purpose of that product.

Tim Casey

Can we dig a little deeper again on the enterprise and SME sort of non-consumer businesses? You mentioned the strong economic numbers for years for this one, you said you need 3% GDP growth to grow the business.

George Cope

Yes.

Tim Casey

Q2 number come in 4.5%. I think I know where you're to go with this. But is it sounds like.

George Cope

Half of our revenues tripled because of 4.5%. And just to [indiscernible] Rear view mirror. I think the comment owner [indiscernible] myself in the room, but I mean we - clearly - I mentioned on the call didn't know about GDP but clearly there's a correlation for a small business we saw a pickup, right? On the enterprise side it's a better year-over-year for our enterprise group. But it's not on the plus side of the ledger and if we do have sustained growth of those type of GDP numbers, we'll both know what I meant - and for the last few years plays out or not. Fundamentally, you just kind of think of technology in that particular group challenges of growth and in the productivity growth. Where we have our six, seven largest customers will be the great financial institutions in the country, but probably not a lot of branch expansion going on within those key few customers of ours, if anything less branches that means less employees so not as much, the alternative for that, of course it's a great upgrade in the technology towards fibre, by a lot of the institutions for the customers in those locations and that is actually overtime for us, a great place for us where we play, we'll have those relationships and keeps that stickiness with those customers going.

So I always say, for us it hasn't much been a market share issue, as it has been simply been a technology evolution issue there. And obviously because it amortizes our entire wireline fibre network, it's part of the key contributor to the growth of the fibre that we can do.

Tim Casey

It's also a lever in technology and the pace of the development. There's also a lever you use for margins because when we look Bell, one of the things that always stands out is your wireline margins are, you rate very well against your peer group and you know you've always talked about how you're using that to continue to manage your cost base. Do you still see runway on that side?

George Cope

Yes we do and it's really about this technology, change of consumer, business behaviour and fibre investments. If you think about and every one of these organization would be seeing as well, but the behaviour that consumer to not call a call center and instead make the changes on their handset, right? And make a change of your TV package on your onscreen. Again call volumes, call centers are one of the most expensive area and it's the area that has grown the business and what's been somewhat a more comfortable through not a lot of natural attrition because of those organization have higher turnover in some other areas just historically they always have, we see a constant decline there. The other area that we clearly know we're going to see cost reductions as if we rollout fibre because we've seen what we did in the three point over a million places that we've done. Truck rolls, get reduced because fibre doesn't need the repair level the copper does and then if you overlay that with something like Alt TV and no set-top box then we're not rolling the truck for set-top box. Right? So it's all about the two most expensive parts for a wireline organization are, those two areas I've just talked about and then of course there's the big capital dollars that's not reducing because we're taking that margin. I think it's given us a unique position almost globally to invest in fibre in a very aggressive way and without generating a negative patch flow wireline position.

And the other thing I would say about fibre that it's hard to know how to sort out, but there is no doubt the fibre we're building will ultimately position us from the 5G perspective in a very unique position because every single street and every single home will be done within certainly the urban market that we have a wireless network, so we don't have to rebuild fibre for 5G, we'll actually have it in place. So how much of that in a wireline investment you amortized towards wireless, we frankly don't care because we happen to own both assets. And I think if you look now at our footprint with MTS and Bell Aliant where we now have 70% of Canadian households and businesses covered, it's a pretty unique position for us from the coming together of wireless and wireline broadband technology which is, it's clear now investors are seeing that the value of fibre goes beyond the value of just wireline business, if you look what's happening, with the talk of 5G will take us.

Tim Casey

Last question. We just wrap up with a really big picture, topic and that's NAFTA. It's in the news. President Trump has made some comments or his staff has made some comments about telecom and obviously he had some interesting negotiating positions on fronts like these. But you're not in the room, but can you envision a scenario where telecom becomes a regulation that's changed in the context of NAFTA.

George Cope

Well, first of all your comment I'm not in the room is maybe the most relevant thing. What would we want to see happen is that the SEC and the CRTC continue to be the regulatory bodies and make the decisions for both industries. That's been the traditions, that's really where it came out of the last NAFTA. Not that it came out of it, it wasn't actually changed that's what we would hopefully come out of that, but I don't want to get into - we don't even know what's on the table in terms of what people are talking about certainly gets a bit of profile that our industry - but if you look and sometimes the SEC has exactly the same strategies of the CRTC, other times it doesn't depending on time, cycle, parties etc. So that's where I would think it will end up, but honestly I'm not in the room and so we'll have - we just have to see and watch this unfold.

Tim Casey

Okay. I think we'll have to leave at there. Please thank George for coming here today.

