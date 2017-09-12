Intercept Pharmaceuticals' (ICPT) CEO Mark Pruzanski Presents at Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 11:45 AM ET

Executives

Mark Pruzanski - CEO and President

Rachel McMinn - Chief Business and Strategic Officer

Analysts

Andrew Berens - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Berens

Good afternoon, everyone. I am Andy Berens, Senior Biotech Analyst of Morgan Stanley. Welcome to day two to our healthcare conference, it's day one for me.

But we are pleased to have Intercept Pharmaceuticals join us. We have Rachel and Mark, and I just want to before we get started point you to disclosures and check the Morgan Stanley website for the usual disclosures going for the conference.

And also, before you start, I just want to thank Mark and Rachel for showing up and just give you guys kudos, because as Rachel has been in this position before and you guys have always been very hoping and taken questions from us despite our negative view and that's not always the case. So, kudos to that. Thank you.

Before we get started, why don't we for the people who don't know Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Mark why don't you give an overview of the company.

Mark Pruzanski

Sure, thanks Andy. Thanks for having us.

So, Intercept is a leader in what we call progressive non-viral liver diseases. We know about the decade plus of amazing innovation that led to effective cures for hepatitis C. But there are millions of people out there unfortunately with other non-viral diseases like primary biliary cholangitis, autoimmune cholestatic liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, NASH to name our two lead indications, we'll talk about I'm sure today, who suffer from progressive liver disease that can and does lead to end stage cirrhosis liver failure and death in the absence of liver transplant. So, that's where we're really focused. Our lead product, obeticholic acid or OCA is first-in-class FXR agonist that received FDA approval just over a year ago. And then more recently at the end of last year in Europe and then in Canada for the treatment of PBC, primary biliary cholangitis in patients within inadequate response to the standard of care or UDCA or who are intolerant to UDCA.

It's their new therapy therefore in PBC and approximately 20 years. And we launched it in the U.S. over a year ago more recently in several countries in Europe and now in Canada.

After that, as I mentioned NASH, we are the leader. We have a large landmark Phase III trial called REGENERATE, which has fully enrolled and interim analysis cohort of patients meant to support accelerated approval. We expect data from this trial in the first half of 2019.

We're not - there we're committed to patients with other progressive non-viral liver diseases and in that period recently readout on a Phase II proof of concept study called AESOP and indication another rare disease called PSC or primary sclerosing cholangitis for which there are no marketed treatments. And again, therefore very high unmet need and we are also pursuing other indications like biliary atresia. The pipeline of products behind the investigational products, behind OCA all based on unique chemical platform based on bio assent [ph] chemistry.

So, I'll stop there. I should mention actually from a commercial standpoint that we're doing very well in the launch as you know with strong quarter-on-quarter growth over the past year plus that we project to continue and most recently for Q2 reported $30 million in sales.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Well, thank you for your overview. As probably most people know today, we had got big announcement here healthcare provider letter from our dear doctor letter is what I was called previously. Can you just tell the audience what contents of that letter?

Mark Pruzanski

Sure, so we put this letter up on our website this morning. And what we are communicating to physicians is the fact that a handful of PBC patients with end stage liver disease so called child P, B and C cirrhosis have been inappropriately treated according to the label.

And what you probably know Andy is that in the label that we have for PBC, there is a standard dosing regimen which is recommended for the vast majority of patients who are either pre-psoriatic or have compensated on cirrhosis, starts at recommended 5 milligrams once a day, titrating up to 10 milligrams. In the small sliver of approximately 2%, 3% of the population with the most advanced disease so called [indiscernible] impaired patients these child P, B and C patients.

There is a more in frequent dosing regimen that's recommended starting at 5 milligrams once a week, titrating up to maximum 10 milligrams twice a week.

The reason for this, which is well described in the label is that the effective exposure of our drug in patients with the most advanced disease without extensive liver damage is significantly greater in these patients.

And despite the fact that we didn't actually include these patients in our Phase III program, FDA felt that it was important to make available our drug to these patients with the highest unmet need and we ended up agreeing on this dosing regimen.

So, back to the letter, unfortunately - well, fortunately that there have been physicians who had felt that they want to use those CA to try to treat the most advanced patients need. These were typically patients who are already on a liver transplant list or being considered for or perhaps even ineligible for transplant, because they are too ill. And in several cases, these patients have been inappropriately dosed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Berens

So, right now, what's in the label, I know this was discussed Museum [ph] at the ICON [ph]. I know it was the reason that it got step towards the reduced dosing. How is that reflected in the label now, is it a counter indication [ph] or warning or…

Mark Pruzanski

No. The letter that went out today was not accompanied by any label changes and we don't anticipate a box warning. What we really focused on with this letter and with other extensive training efforts in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. is to ensure appropriate use of our drug and dosing of our drug for the label in these patients.

Rachel McMinn

So, Andy, just to add on to that, what's unusual is that typically at your dear doctor letter would be accompanied by label changes and some new safety event, right. In this case it's really just underscoring emphasizing with all that in the label. Again, because we have evidence that physicians weren't following the recommended dosing.

Andrew Berens

Okay. If there is a sentence in the letter that, you guys said and it sounds like its limited to psoriatic patients, but let me just read this sentence in the letter. So, in addition, serious liver adverse events have been report in the patients initiating therapy without cirrhosis or with mild liver impairment. Why is that included in the letter?

Mark Pruzanski

So that's actually again it recapitulates what's in the label and refers to, I believe to what we observed in our Phase II trial. Where if you remember, we are testing a much more extensive does range 10 milligrams up through 50 milligrams and what was noted particularly at the 50-milligram dose were such typically reversible signals of potential hepatotoxicity.

But again, to repeat, the recommended dosing of our drug is 5 and 10 milligrams, 10 milligrams is the maximum dose in PBC patients.

Andrew Berens

What is the ideology do you think of the liver toxicity in patients that have had a compromise?

Mark Pruzanski

Well, our drug as I mentioned at the outset of introduction, what's unique about our about OCA and our other compounds is that they are slightly modified human bile acids, and by the way UDCA, which is the standard of care and PBC is also a bile acid.

We have very extensive decades, long experience using bile acids in various as therapies and various diseases, chronic diseases. And as a bile acid analog OCA is effectively taken up absorbs taken up and incorporated into the bile pool and circulates with the bile pool.

In patients with hepatic compromise with decompensated liver disease, so I mentioned you have extensive liver damage and specifically in a disease like PBC, you have what's called cholestasis which literally means impairment of bile flow. And that results of course in accumulation greater, effective exposure of our drug in the liver of such a patient and too much of bile acids are detergents, they are natural detergents, too much exposure to a natural detergent in such a compromised patient can lead to toxicity.

Andrew Berens

So, I remember when this came up in the Ad Com [ph], I guess it was in January. We look and there are reported cases and there is a literature saying that bile acids do have some direct hepatotoxicity.

Mark Pruzanski

And that's exactly what I was just referring to. But again, used appropriately there is clearly an appropriate therapeutic index here. And just I made this point a little earlier what we're talking about here that is referred to and that your doctor letter in the dear healthcare provider letter refers to the 2% to 3% the tiny proportion of this population who have the most advanced disease and in fact I mean that's the prevalence out there, but it also matches up with our commercial experience in this population.

We've got very low single-digit set of patients who meet that set of criteria most advanced disease and that's where we're really focused most on ensuring their safety.

Andrew Berens

Okay. So, I just want to make sure, so there are two components for PBC as far as I understand it. There is the autoimmune component, which is where the damage starts and then as the disease progresses, the bile gets scarred and they cause spaces. So, the direct toxicity from OCA is related to cholestatic part of the disease it has nothing to do with the autoimmune or other...

Mark Pruzanski

Correct.

Andrew Berens

Okay. In NASH, do those patients ever get cholestasis at any point in their disease?

Mark Pruzanski

Patients with NASH quite frankly any liver disease in the most advanced stages can with extensive damage on liver can develop cholestatic component.

Andrew Berens

At what point do they start to have cholestasis as part of their disease?

Mark Pruzanski

Well, it's not thought that they would until the end stage of the disease. Bile acid handling by the liver remains very efficient until late stage liver disease.

Andrew Berens

So, if we use meta score when would you start to see components of cholestasis?

Mark Pruzanski

I would - again, I'm not a herpetologist but I would think in the most advanced psoriatic patients.

Andrew Berens

Okay. In NASH, the dose potentially I know you're trying two doses it is five times the dose that is recommended now for the starting in these patients? Do you think that there could be an issue with liver [ph] toxicity and patients with as liver disease progresses in NASH?

Mark Pruzanski

Well, look I mean Andy as you know OCA has been tested by far and we're the most robust Phase II trial that has read out the FLINT trial and IDDK ran, what we had there was 25 milligrams of our drug. I think that's the dose you're alluding to.

In NASH patients for 18 months and there is no such signal in that population. So that is the dose that we carried forward in the REGENERATE Phase III trial, which is an identical population of patients to FLINT. These pre-psoriatic patients and we don't have any reason to suspect that dose will prove to have a safety issue.

Andrew Berens

Are you still planning to go ahead with the NASH trial and psoriatic?

Mark Pruzanski

Yes, we are. And as we've said, we've been guiding for some time to initiation of the NASH Phase III psoriatic trial. This half, the second half of this year. We'll be providing further details when we have started enrollment of the study and just a reminder that is cirrhosis study, but to be clear we're talking about the large majority of psoriatic who are compensated. So, they have child PA psoriatic patients with compensated liver disease, not anticipated to be the end stage patients that you referred to a couple minutes ago.

Andrew Berens

Okay. With the reason for doing that trial B to expand the market commercially or you're hopeful that that will give you safety data, that could rebuff maybe some of the concerns that the FDA would have?

Mark Pruzanski

In the former, these are psoriatic patients obviously represent the highest unmet need. We feel based on the mechanism of action of our drug we have a compelling rationale to test it in that part of the population and again just as a reminder I mentioned the FLINT trial a minute ago, our drug is the only drug so far in best case drug index to demonstrate the ability both to improve our process in a significant proportion of patients and to drive NASH resolution on as we defined at now in our Phase III trial.

Rachel McMinn

But just again to clarify. Child P, B, and C we estimate as a very small fraction of the overall NASH market as well. When you think about it you can have cirrhosis to be will compensated and live with that for years.

Unfortunately, there are some patients that progress rapidly, but once you get into that BC your time to transplant time to look at failures is relatively short so that overall population is quite small.

So, I think you should think about the overall market as being, REGENERATE as we started off F2F3, we'll be announcing shortly. The design of the cirrhosis study which as Mark said is child PA. And BC is something once we've established safety and efficacy and other populations we would obviously want to explore what the appropriate dosing was.

This becomes the dosing question, right. Because as again OCA concentrations effective concentrations would be higher in that population, so you would expect the dosing to be lower as you went further along this the larger spectrum.

Andrew Berens

Let me ask you a question then. I mean I think of liver disease whether it would be NASH or PBC I think it just progressive disease, like a live switch, it's not like you become if you get and then all just UPB or see it's kind of a progressive disease. Is there an any reason to think that doctors might give pause patients that this is going to accelerate that patient make patient's progress more rapidly to call the thesis. It can have it as the liver toxicity and it's not as the threshold do you think that they have to read on it whether there is any aspect of the drug?

Mark Pruzanski

I just want to be very clear. Our drug, the original rationale for taking OCA into PBC which is a cholestatic liver disease and then more recently into PSC is precisely because of its anti-cholestatic efficacy, which was proven in our Phase III program and was the basis for approval. So, I don't see why physicians out there would have a concern about the acceleration of that process.

Rachel McMinn

And indeed, I don't know if Mark actually touched on it, but I think you mentioned, we have some small proportion low-single digit percentage of patients who are cirrhotic today in the commercial setting PBC who are doing quite well on caliber.

So, I think then just to separate these instances, I think what we're trying to say is if you mix appropriate dose, if you overdose the patient that's bad thing, and we want to make sure that the patients get the right dose in terms of our clinical development programs, you'll see different doses of any different indications then I would just highlight for example in PSC of proof of concept data that we've announced recently.

You'll see that any dosing up to 5 milligrams yielded statistically significant finding on efficacy the addition of moving up to 10 milligrams didn't actually add anything, which is interesting of PSC is a cholestatic disease, PBC it's different it's 5 going to 10 and 10 did augment efficacy slightly.

NASH, as Mark mentioned, we're evaluating 10, we're evaluating 25. So, every liver disease we think needs to have its own set of clinical data to figure out what's the most appropriate dose. And as you get into these very, very psoriatic you're going to have to back off on the dose. I think that's really the main takeaway message from today's news.

Andrew Berens

Okay. I'd like to switch maybe to that commercial impact of this ladder. And obviously I'm sure first thing would be how the doctors is going to perceive it, but rather than address that which I think is something that can argue and will play out eventually.

When I think the PBC and where your drug is used, I think about the therapeutic window. And in PBC it's huge it sounds like the FDA would prefer to be used and earlier the moderate which is kind of the patients that were studied.

And then as the liver disease progresses you would either put on dose by even stop the dose potentially. So, the primary sweet spot and then what is the fairly narrow therapeutic window could be the early to middle stage disease. In NASH, most patients right now are being treated by primary care physicians for their diabetes and for their cholesterol and other metabolic issues.

You guys are doing REGENERATE and F2's and F3's right now and this could change and biopsy is required. So most of the patients that have the market exists today would be would have pathologists. So, I guess what concerns me about the news today is that, where is the drug, it's almost the opposite, if the patients in NASH need to see herpetologist they have more advanced disease, but that's the dose limiting toxicity of the drug potential.

We don't know NASH, so I agree that's not known yet. Is that going to be a problem with getting - I don't think the primary care doctor is going to start OCA and make the diabetes worst and the cholesterol issue is that they are treating worse, I think it's going to require a referral to have lipidologists, a patient that are referred to have lipidologists, they are going to be the one who have liver disease.

And now we have a pretty strong signal I think there could be issues with patients causing progressive liver disease.

Mark Pruzanski

Well I'll address to your question in the NASH setting. But let me first clarify something that you mentioned PBC. Our drug is labeled for use across the entire population of PBC patients, being adequate responders to the standard of care or so or intolerant patients, so there is no current limitation on use.

And that includes up to an including patient with cirrhosis and as Rachel and I have mentioned. The majority of psoriatic patients even are child PA and they can stay there for a number of years, so really that the subject of the dear doctor letter, the dear healthcare provider letters this morning was that tiny sliver of the population with the most advanced disease.

Now switching to NASH. You had mentioned, we are not seeing this is a primary care indication, just to be clear. This will be especially product targeted patients with advance fibrosis and cirrhosis. And these patients will be seen by herpetologist, gastroenterologist in fact who already a lot such patients as you know Andy in these clinics, that's why we and other companies now are recruiting our clinical trials thousands of patients.

So, again I don't think that there is - there should be any read through from the letter this morning which really is focused on ensuring the physicians at here to label in a tiny sliver of the PBC population and that certainly doesn't a part of NASH. That I would say I would estimate that - I would remind you also that NASH will soon become the number one the reason for liver transplant indication for liver transplant so it is progressive disease as you mentioned.

But again, on a proportionate basis the percent of NASH patients who have the most advance disease is tiny as compared to the rest of the population.

Andrew Berens

Okay. But I guess if you are a physician and you treat ECA patient that has NASH and the patient has progressing liver disease which it is a progressive disease. Do you think that the perception of some of these doctors and not all of them, some of them is going to be that this drug could actually be causing damage to the liver? We don't have data yet, outcomes data, I mean as a PBC approval is accelerated based on a lab value.

Mark Pruzanski

Are you talking about PBC?

Andrew Berens

Well, I'm talking about - I mean the only data we have.

Rachel McMinn

So, we have one study, the FLINT study which was 200 patient's biopsy study, 72 weeks as Mark said and you have a sense of what the overall profile looks like that. We have REGENERATE which at the interim analysis we'll have 750 F2F3's but actually over a 1,000-patient's worth of safety data all the way through and beyond 18 months, so some patients will obviously have a safety data beyond that.

At the time of filing, we'll have even more data, right because we are continuing to enroll the patients, pass the interim analysis. So, this is going to be a very, very large cohort of patients with both efficacy and then safety information as well.

If we were to replicate what we saw in Phase II, you would have some 43ish percent of patients that had a reversal in their fibrosis stage that these were again pre-psoriatic patients and they were going from F3 to F2 or F2 to F1 and I think that's - we think that's going to be meaningful as long as there is an overall good balance of safety, tolerability to go along with that efficacy and again, if you look at front you can get a sense of what that might looks like, we obviously has to confirm that as regenerate.

And then the other trial which again we will be announcing shortly that cirrhosis study we haven't given the details that would provide information on this well compensated patient. So, I think I understand you are concerned about the letter, you are trying draw an extrapolation from as Mark said this, very advanced psoriatic patients which we are not studying in either study, so this is the information we are going to have available to physicians assuming we were to get, assuming those studies were positive, assuming we got FDA approval.

And ultimately that's going to drive the value proposition. So, all the other questions that's stem from that what is pricing look like, what's your adoption rate look like, all of that will be driven on Phase III and based on the profile set up in FLINT, we think it's a very favorable value proposition right.

We were talking about reversing fibrosis, improving all grades of histology, whether it's inflammation cytosis or ballooning and ultimately culminating in some proportion of patients actually qualifying as NASH resolvers.

We think that that profile is very compelling. So, I think ultimately, we don't see the connection that you're trying to make with the dear doctor letter, but ultimately that will be described by the Phase III data.

Andrew Berens

I mean I guess what I'm struggling with I guess is, your drug supposed to help prevent liver disease from progressing, which there is some data in the trial that suggested it does that. But at some point, your drug potentially makes that liver disease worse.

Mark Pruzanski

So, I just want to be clear, and I haven't had a chance to mention this today. we've been able to evaluate 10 cases in the post-marketing setting of PBC patients with advanced disease with hepatic compartment either trial 2b or c who have got while taking caliber [ph].

Most of these patients, we feel based on expert clinical assessment died of NASH progression of their disease, right. And again, these are understandably physicians who are deeply concerned about patients who are going to die, right. And the - drug available - the new drug available to them and they're using it as a last resort.

And so, I just want to be very careful before we interpret what went out in the dear doctor letter today as causal. We have not been able to establish any kind of causality. The focus however has to be on patient safety and the appropriate use of our drug. So that should be absolutely clear.

So, I understand where you're getting at Andy, but as Rachel just mentioned, we have we already have extensive data in hand both in PBC and NASH now in other in PSC proof of concept study.

In the NASH context, of course REGENERATE is the landmark study, it's by far in a way the largest Phase III study of its kind. It's set up to read out on an interim analysis after 18 months. As Rachel mentioned in over 1000 patients. We believe that the data will be definitive and will support as we've said before accelerated approval. The study will continue through to outcomes and confirmation of clinical benefit.

So, based on the dataset there assuming that OCA replicates what we saw in FLINT, we think will have very good evidence indeed that our drug actually helps the vast majority of these patients as opposed to the premise that your formal...

Andrew Berens

Okay. And then just and I do want to open it up for questions, to see If anybody has any of the last few minutes. So, the sweet spot in NASH is as you see it is F2s F3s and F4s where child PA. That's at a population that you feel the drug.

Mark Pruzanski

Well, that's certainly that represents the vast majority of the population with an unmet medical need. And not to say that we want eventually to go to study our drug the safety and efficacy of our drug at appropriate doses in patients with the most advanced disease. But at the certain point and this is true not just of OCA but all therapeutic interventions.

At a certain point, there is a point of no return where there is such extensive organ damage in this case to liver that the only thing available to the patient would be a liver transplant. We need to through careful clinical study to appreciate where that line is.

My hope is that it's a line that is very advanced for the sake of these patients. But that's what we and frankly any other company trying to develop new therapeutics in these populations try to understand.

Andrew Berens

I guess just one last thing for you open it up. We see that the companies do trials and liver patients that have had bad outcomes and they've eventually I think fell like they shouldn't have done those trials. Do you worry that doing the cirrhosis trial might not be a good idea?

Mark Pruzanski

If we thought it wasn't a good idea we wouldn't do it. But I understand what you're alluding to, look we're committed to these patients and particularly the segments of these populations with high unmet need.

As I said, we're going into with the NASH cirrhosis population, we're going to population with compensated liver disease and we will of course go carefully and sure we can appropriately characterize the safety and efficacy in these patients, but we're confident in proceeding.

Rachel McMinn

And let me just add one thing and that is that these patients are just like an oncology indication when you get far enough down the line not all patients do well and I did kind of hinted some patients rapidly progressing.

If you look at the Gilead simtuzumab, the paired [ph] studies and F3 study and cirrhosis study and you can see approximately 20% clinical event read in cirrhosis study over two years and approximately 20% of patients in the F3 study where they progressed the cirrhosis over two years.

So, this is a population where unfortunately and that's why it didn't work right, so you can look at the placebo arm, you can look at the simtuzumab arm but my point in mentioning that is this is their frail population and you are unfortunately going to get patients who progress. And patients who don't do well whether it's with their - obviously when we run our cirrhosis study, we're hoping to positively improve that rate, right.

But I just want to highlight that even though some patients live for years and they don't have any clinical complications, there are cohort of patients that do very poorly and that's really who are helping to help here.

Mark Pruzanski

And just very quick follow-up points to that even in FLINT where had 200 patients who were evaluated on repeat biopsy after just 18 months. Seven patients progressed the cirrhosis to on OCA, five on placebo. So, I think what this underscore is just how progressive this is NASH and these other diseases and representing very high areas of unmet medical need.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Looks like we don't have any time for questions. I appreciate you guys joining us and we have checked for responses.

Mark Pruzanski

Thanks, Andy.

