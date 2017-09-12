Pandora Media (P) CEO Naveen Chopra Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Pandora Media (NYSE:P)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Call

September 12, 2017 19:40 AM ET

Executives

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Naveen Chopra - Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO

Heath Terry

Great. We'll go and get started. Thank you all for joining us. My name is Heath Terry, I cover the Internet Sector for Goldman Sachs. I am really excited to have with us today Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO of Pandora. Naveen know this is an incredibly busy time for you guys, so really appreciate thus the fact that you could take a time to be with us today.

Naveen Chopra

Not at all. Thanks for having us.

Heath Terry

So everybody in this room is at least familiar with Pandora as a product. They probably got the app on their phone. But when you joined Pandora and we're thinking about sort of what Pandora is supposed to be as a company and what you are trying to build, what's the right way for them to think about that?

Naveen Chopra

You know I think the things that are most central to the assets that we bring to this business you know which are little different than how you think about form a consumer perspective are number one. We have a massive audience, right, with 75 million people who use Pandora on a monthly basis, close to 100 million people who use it on a quarterly basis. That creates a lot of opportunity for us to think about how we monetize that base. It is also a service that has an incredibly high degree of engagement from that user base. You know we're just under 23 hours a month of engagement which you know puts us in the territory of how people use Netflix or Facebook. So big audience, very highly engaged.

And you later than with an advertising platform that is the largest digital audio advertising platform in the country. We control on the two thirds of all digital audio advertising in the U.S. today. And I think that creates some interesting opportunities as a business beyond obviously what we've been to do today, create interesting opportunities for us to partner with labels as well as thinking about different business models that combines subscription and ad-supported.

And then we continue to have what I view as world-class capability around personalization. And the ability to play music the people like at the appropriate time and in the appropriate place. And so I really look at those three things kind of some of the most exciting assets of the company. Large audience, highly engaged, incredible advertising platform and a product that is really nailed personalization.

Heath Terry

Yeah. So, a lots happened since you joined Pandora in March. For people on the room that really only followed the headlines around that, how would you explain sort of the events of the summer, what they mean from Pandora and where we go from here?

Naveen Chopra

You know I think of it as a lot of change that is consistent with our desire to shift and optimize strategy supply to our strengths right, our strength being some of the things that I mentioned a minute ago. And so whether you look at it's in the context of the changes that we've made in the management team, changes in board, changes in strategic partnerships, it's all about giving us the support that we need, the leadership we need, the capital we need, the strategic insides and experience we need to really nail that balancing, rebalancing of the strategy, which is really been about thinking about how we leverage that audience, how we maintain the kind of health and growth of our listener ecosystem and making sure that we are monetizing that in the most effective way possible.

So you know to me it's all part of that equation as opposed to where we were you know 6 to 12 months ago where the company was in a position where it was really relying much more on the pure transition of subscription as a driver of growth. And I think the rebalanced view is much more consistent with the number of the changes that we make. And so outside of the management changes, the base change throughout the summer was the investment by Liberty Series, the capital that brought to the company, but what's Liberty's day-to-day role and the company, how are they shaping the long term strategy? Well right now they don't really have a day-to-day role. We have not closed the transactions been done into tranches. And so as things stand today, they are you know a financial investor. When we closes the transaction, they will take three out of nine seats on our board, so they will obviously have a strong voice, which we welcome I think the big part of why we believe this was a smart transaction with - you know as we are thinking about how we evolve the business. They have got incredible experience and perspective and insights that we think will be additive.

So what extent you know they really get into the day-to-day, I don't have a sense for yet. I think it's important that people recognize that you know even once we do close the transaction and they join the board, we will still be an independent company and we will be looking to create value for all of our shareholders, not just Series and Liberty. But you know I think they will as I said they will have a strong voice and they will have a strong opinion, have strong experience. I think they have a lot probably to learn about the business still. Once they get on the inside and I think that between what we know, what they know, we'll have a plan that will create a lot of value.

And so you reference there a little bit earlier the shift in mindset from growth being primarily driven by subscription to maybe having more balanced view, how much of that is something that immerge during the discussions with Series and their view for what Pandora should become?

Well, I am going to comment on kind of discussion that we may have had on a confidential basis with them, but I think it's fair to say that we would not have made all the changes that we have. Without making sure there was some consistency of opinion, right.

We would not want to be in a situation where management wants to take the company in one direction, one part of the board wants to go in another direction and then there's a completely kind of splintered faction of the board thinking about the company differently.

So in my mind those changes as I said earlier all go hand in hand, right, we've brought in a number of new perspective to the management team, we've brought in new perspectives for the board, we've brought in Sirius, we've brought in new capital. And I think there is general alignment about how we can take advantage of some of our strengths to help grow our business. I would not look at this as you know we were going in this direction and then you know we did the deal with Sirius and all of a sudden it was that I think those two things really happened in a very simple recession, et cetera.

Heath Terry

So maybe to step back a little bit to the product side of things where you sit now, you've got three products Premium, Plus your ad-supported radio, and two revenue streams, subscription, advertising to maybe unpacked - unpack where you stand with each of those ad-supported radio still by far the biggest part of your business, what are you seeing in the opportunities for audience growth and engagement there and the roadmap for monetization?

Naveen Chopra

Yeah, well you know part of what I think makes us very bullish about the advertising part of the business is that we see opportunities both to improve kind of the audience side of equation through continued growth and engagement of our existing base and then continue with expand the base overtime and we see the opportunities to improve monetization out of that. So let me maybe spend a couple minutes on each of those.

On the audience side of the equation, our audience engagement continues to be very, very strong, I mentioned kind of nearly 23 hours for month. We're also seeing data active for quarter, out of our user base reaching all-time highs and in our most recently announced quarter. We have taken a little bit of a hit in the overall size of the audience, so we've seen a decrease between 2% and 3% kind of holding relatively steady at that level over the first half of the year.

So while we definitely need to address that issue and we have a number of initiatives that are intended to do that, I think is important not to lose side of effect that we continue to have a highly engaged base that actually is engaging with the product more and more as we develop new features, new functionality.

In order to attract more users to the platform, there are probably two or three things that I look at as very high priorities. Number one we talked about the concept is going beyond music in terms of our content offering, whether you look at things like podcast, traditional radio content, these are all things that are important to people, and people don't listen to music exclusively, and so to the extent we can engage them in our ecosystem even during the times when they're not listening to music, I think that is a very important dynamics for us.

We also believe that our continued engagement with the new generation of connected audio devices is a critical way intersecting listeners and that's a lot of new listeners, when you think about things like an Amazon Echo or Google Home or there will be several new forms of these devices hitting the market later this year. They're kind of tailor made for Pandora, because they're primarily about a lean back listening experience their audio is their primary purpose, that's what we do. So we have found that to be the fastest growing source of ours for us and I think it will also be a source of news listeners.

And we're also very focused on bridging the gap between our 75 million monthly actives and our newly 100 million quarterly actives by looking at new ways of reengaging people and targeting people and communicating with people. So there's work to be done on the audience side, but I think we're starting from a position of great strength given our scaling and engagement.

Get in ship to the monetization side, again it's a place where we've been very successful in the past and you look at the track record of the business and pretty much every quarter for the last two or three years we've been able to deliver substantial improvements in RPM or the amount of money that that we generate out of every hour of listening. But I think there is a lot of room to go and frankly a lot of areas to improve.

I think from an ad perspective, we are not - what we would like to be. We have you more automation, adoption of things like programmatic selling that we would like to bring to the fold more targeting capabilities, more ROI measurement capabilities those are all things that we have a long list of things that we would like to do, and as we develop those I think they will drive monetization even beyond where we sit today, which you know they said has been a great source of success for the business.

Heath Terry

So let's talk about how you're doing that because there are a bunch of different ways you can go about it are you if you're hiring more salespeople, is it hiring more ad tech engineers, is it partnerships like the ones that you've done with Facebook, what is the data to day path look like on how you get that monetization to where it needs to be?

Naveen Chopra

Well it's not so both by any means there are a number of different things that are going to be critical for us to execute on in order to really fulfill our monetization potential. Ad tech is a biggie and that's not an overnight one. It is an area where in all candor, I think the company is under invested over the last couple years the priority has obviously been on some other things. And so we have some catching up to doing in that regard.

And it's not one specific piece of ad tech, there things around programmatic self-serve ROI measurement that I mentioned that need investment. Developing new ad formats is also a critical part of our monetization plan. Advertisers demand a lot of innovation and we're actually seeing the pace of innovation probably accelerate in large part, thanks to the standards that are being set by the Facebook's and Google's of the world which obviously control the vast majority of digital media. And so that is an area where you know every few months you've got to be able to bring something new to the table, and I think again we've done some of that I'd like to get it to a new level. We've talked about things like dynamic creative, some new ad formats all of which are exciting for advertisers and you know we're going to have a drumbeat of those things come in over the next few quarters.

In terms of the sales force itself there are definitely opportunities to expand, but I think it's another area where I would like to see us leverage technology more than we have historically. We do virtually everything today using feet on the street. And there is an advantage to that, it does not go away, but obviously to the extent we can combine that with a more electronic buying capability it scales better it gives us more leverage and so, I think in terms of how we invest to grow local sales, how we invest to grow you know more targeted selling I look at that is more of a technology investment than a human capital of this.

Heath Terry

So when we think about the other part of the business is perception side of things is looking the app store ranking just yesterday Pandora as listed as number one and top grossing apps on the iPhone what are you seeing in the early success or the early progress one way of the other of premium relative to what you're expecting, what does it tell you about the opportunity in that part of the business.

Naveen Chopra

Well, you know Premium right now, I think is doing a lot of the things that we had hoped it would do, meaning Pandora learned over the last couple of years that the number one reason people left our ecosystem was the desire to have more interactive control over their music. And it's not necessarily for everyone, and it's not even necessarily the dominant use case, but for a lot of people there are those kind of you know what appears to be roughly 10% of your listening, where there is a desire to hear a particular artist or a particular track.

And prior to the launch of Premium when that it struck we basically told people to go somewhere else, we're not going to serve you. And so the importance of the Premium service through on demand fully interactive service was to ensure that when those used cases hit you know we're keeping people in our ecosystem. And we're seeing some of that we got just under 400,000 Premium subscribers at the end of Q2, which is basically our first three months of post the first months of trial period. And so we're now we're pleased with that. It has helped us reengage some of our younger audiences, which are the people that not surprisingly have the largest appetite for that kind of interactive use of music. So it's working well in that regard.

We do still have more work to do. Even in a mode where we are perhaps not relying on the subscription product for as much of our growth as we might have been in the past it still needs to be a compelling attractive product, and there are some things that we haven't mailed you, we don't have all the billing capabilities that we would like, we don't have offer a student plan, we don't offer a family plan, these are all things that are important and there on a roadmap, we don't have our Premium service on all the platforms that we would like today I was an android which are obviously the most important, but a lot of that connected devices that I mentioned as very strategic going forward, we need to get the premium service on there. There are things that we'd like to do in terms of social capability that are still in our roadmap as well.

So I think it's important to recognize that it's still relatively early days in terms of where we are on a product, but I think we've got a plan that aligns well with I was thinking about it strategically.

Heath Terry

Yeah, and so as you've learned more, have you refined your view again realizing that it's still really early year, have you refined your view on what percentage of that 100 million quarterly active users you got on the platform should ultimately migrate over could migrate over to this you know these kind of 999 among platforms.

Naveen Chopra

I'd probably you're clear of trying to put hard numbers around that because the reality is we think more about keeping people in whatever tier of service, where they are going to be most engaged and the most sticky. At the end of the day LTV for us is going to be maximize really by the expected life, the differences in the margins and revenue that you can generate between these different tiers, I think are less important than how long we can keep them around. And so you know we're going to need some more data and time to figure out, what the right balance is and you know how many people are kind of optimized in the subscription tier versus and ad tier.

That being said, we still believe that there are probably somewhere between 20 million and 30 million listeners in our ad-supported base, who utilize some sort of on demand - paid on demand service. So we know that there's interest in those types of products, which again is why so important for us to be able to offer it, but in terms of exactly how many people end up in which camp, and it's premature to speculate on that.

Heath Terry

Understand. Again as you work through that so and you're now almost on the year anniversary of the deals that were signed with the labels last year, how are you thinking about the economics of that business, what is premium look like from a contribution margin standpoint or other sort of measure of profitability now versus what you think it can look like once you sort of get to some measure of maturity.

Naveen Chopra

Yeah, well I think the last part of that is very important, which is we're obviously not scale yet with respect to our subscription business and therefore the economics of it are not at kind of the optimized or we would view as target levels. You know and the interesting thing in the dynamic between the advertising business and the subscription business is, subscription business obviously today for a lot of our users provide more absolute gross profit potential. Over time however, the advertising business can also grow from a gross –absolute gross profit potential because it doesn't have the kind of fixed top line issues of the subscription model.

What we're in shouldn't doing is working with our label partners to figure out how to take advantage of that, so that we have a structure that continues to allow them to drive revenue growth you know they're challenged by the fact that you know there's kind of the 999 price point that that's been established and so to the extent that they can - and we can create a bigger opportunity through kind of the hybrid structure of advertising and subscription that's really the part that I think we're excited about. And you know we'll see how that evolves over the next few quarters.

Heath Terry

You've touched on the relationship with the label partners that's always been one that's been a bit contentious in the past not just with Pandora with their relationship with the entire online industry, where do they set right now and how they view this migration, what are the - what's their willingness to sort of help promote streaming music is a vehicle for them and maybe at some point consider something beyond just a 999 model.

Naveen Chopra

Well certainly from a Pandora perspective, the relationship with the label this kind of night and day relative to where it was a few years ago, and I would say it's a very constructive relationship, it's one that you know we value very highly there are critical, critical part of our business, and I think that we have some unique capabilities that we can bring not the least of which is that it was saying earlier it's kind of hybrid advertising and subscription approach. I think the label that starting to think very creatively about how to drive growth given where the business has evolve today and obviously we now just hit the inflection point where the industry as a whole has gone from declining to actually seeing some pretty attractive levels of growth and you know most of the forecasts that you look at suggested that that will continue going into future.

That's exciting for all of us. I think one of the areas that we're particularly focused on with a number of our label partners is beyond just discussing kind of how we share the economics of a 999 plan is looking at other ways to create value. And that everything from how we think about promotion and helping them with marketing and of their content and promotion of their content to thinking about new features, new functionalities that can drive more user engagement ultimately more consumption of music content.

So that I think is as important going forward as our discussions of the economics where you know the fact that the industry is growing, I think gives us all a little more flexibility, and I think there is an appreciation from the labels perspective around the importance of having multiple successful distributors obviously they don't want to be in a position where they're dependent on just a small number of people to monetize their content.

Heath Terry

Yeah, so when you look at the marketing that Pandora is spending concerts, advertising to try and drive audience growth and engagement, how affective has that been to date as you work with your teams to sort of strategize on growing audience engagement, how important is that marketing spend going to be?

Naveen Chopra

It's a critical part of the equation, but you know I think part of our thinking around optimization to strategy going forward has been the acknowledgement that we don't want to get into a mode where we're having to compete in terms of marketing spend in order to make our business successful, because there are obviously much larger players out there who cannot spend us from a marketing perspective at any point in time.

What does that mean for us? Well number one, I think about it really in the context of bringing people into our ecosystem and then kind of marketing it to them in a much more efficient manner once they're in. So rather than spending a bunch of marketing for instance to try to push people into our subscription tiers, it's really about getting people on to our core ad-supported platform. And we have a lot of kind of indirect ways of helping that happen, right, distribution partnerships, our brand, our PR, our existing audience, these are all things that can really help us grow without having to spend explicitly. Platform partnerships I think are also a critical part of that.

Once we get people on our platform then you know we effectively can market to them at little or no cost. We have all sorts of on platform promotional capabilities, messaging capabilities, we also have ad inventories in the event that we choose to utilize that. So I look at our marketing investment is really you know there will continue to be some level of investment to maintain our brand to bring listeners into our free service. But in terms of where we go beyond that it's really about on platform.

Heath Terry

So we've still got a lot to talk about around things like ticketing and international, but I know we've got a few people in the room here, so I do want to open it up for questions for the audience. We've got mikes roaming around, if you have a question just raise your hand and we'll get a mike over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Heath Terry

I guess people want to hear about ticketing. When you exited the ticketing business with the sale of Ticketfly, you mentioned that this would create some opportunities for relationships with other bigger ticketing platforms and potentially monetize that opportunity for Pandora more, what is that look like, how open are companies like Live Nation to working with Pandora?

Naveen Chopra

Well, you said our thesis was that number one, there is real synergy in joining ticketing platforms with the listening platform. And what we saw in our experience with Ticketfly was that we were able to drive increased interest in events and having the event context and information as part of our listening experience did drive incremental engagement from our listeners. So we like those dynamics.

The trick is, we don't want to be hold them to a single ticketing platform to do that. We actually think having relationships with multiple platforms covering as many events as possible is an ideal strategy. The first step in that regard was developing a commercial relationship with Eventbrite that acquired Ticketfly. We have done that as part of the transaction that we just closed at the end of August. We haven't disclosed all the specifics of that, but you know the basic concept is that we make commitments to promote events as part of our service and we get both compensation for that and also some participation in the sale of the tickets. That's the model that we would like to replicate. We'd like to replicate it with you know people that represent large portfolio with events that represent large audiences. I'm not going to comment on any specific deals that are in discussion, but it's an area that we continue to be pretty bullish about.

Heath Terry

Okay, one appear, just get a mike up to the front here in the middle.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sure you saw the Spotify, Hulu bundled offer the students, so that make you to make some bundle title offering, is that something on your agenda?

Naveen Chopra

Yeah absolutely. When you think about our approach to the subscription business today, I believe that distribution partnerships of many different forms are even more critical to thinking about how we drive awareness ultimately acquisition and retention of subscribers. And bundles are definitely something that is on the table. We are exploring those in a number of different context. I think you know other OTT content providers are interesting. I think you know other subscription services are interesting whether those are wireless carriers whether they are traditional video players, broadband providers and lot of different ways that we can structure those. And frankly the fact that we have a combination of both the free service and a paid service gives us the flexibility to do some things that some of our competitors aren't necessarily able to do. So it is an area that is pretty high priority for us.

Heath Terry

So on the international side of the business you guys made the decision to exit Australia, New Zealand, what did you learn in that process that informs how you're thinking about the longer term international opportunity from Pandora?

Naveen Chopra

Two things, number one the U.S. opportunity dominates, particularly when we think about the places where we have real strengths, our core advertising supported business, the U.S. market is far away the largest market for that and we think we have tremendous growth potential that we can still tap.

I think the second thing we've learned about international is that you know it is not an overnight build, it is something that does require a real appetite for investment. It takes time to build the scale and aggregate the audiences and develop efficient ways of acquiring customers. And I think we want to make sure, we really nail that formula in the U.S. before we tackle international, but still something I think it's interesting, so it's not an opportunity that that we dismiss, it's really all about prioritization from our perspective.

Heath Terry

Yeah, there is question here.

Unidentified Analyst

How do you see the monetization process on platform like Alexa, example what's the interaction in between Amazon, Pandora and the technology would be in charge, how do you see the global framework?

Naveen Chopra

Did you get that?

Heath Terry

I think the question was around monetization on platforms like Alexa and how do we see that working?

Naveen Chopra

Great question, because I actually look at that as a huge opportunity for us. If you put together a couple of facts, number one, the base of those platforms is going like wildfire, it is as I mentioned earlier the fastest growing source of incremental listening that we see across Pandora and they are by definition audio devices, audio is our primary advertising medium, it is the thing that we do better than anyone else. And therefore there is huge monetization potential on those devices that we don't really cap today. The amount of revenue that we're able to generate for every hour of listening on intellectual type device really looks like what listening on mobile look like for us four or five years ago, where the ad infrastructure and the capability was not nearly as mature as it is today.

Meeting all those devices right now, the targeting capability, the interactivity and the measurement capability is not on par with what you see on mobile. We look at that as a huge opportunity and we are very actively involved and thinking about how to create more interactivity around audio advertising on those platform. So you can imagine you listen, in Pandora, you hear an ad play and you have the ability to say counting more asking more information or some way of interacting with the ad. That doesn't exist today. Those platforms are basically from an advertising perspective they look like traditional thresh already they are one-way and they are probably long tied as well as they could.

My sense is that the platform owners if you will whether it's Amazon, Google other that will develop recognize the importance of having a healthy ad ecosystem within those platforms. At the end of the day, it's going to be a lot like the mobile ecosystem right where you are going to build the audience by having a lot of different applications, those applications will have different business models, some of them will be direct pay, some of them will be subscription and a lot of them will be ad-supported. So we're kind of charging ahead there. I think we're going to be breaking some ground in terms of creating ad formats and ad capabilities and we're looking forward to working closing with the platform providers that help define some of that technology.

Heath Terry

There are questions, one more in the back and then upfront?

Unidentified Analyst

Kind of where you guys sit right now, you have a nice slug of investment capital. To what extent I mean given that it's still free cash of negative business in the short term. I mean what's the direction immediately in terms of investing that capital that you have versus having the ability to self-fund whether the year, two years, three years down the road and what's the priority there as you kind of look at your opportunities that for investment?

Naveen Chopra

Well, I think there is a very near term priority and you know the medium and longer term view is really that kind of all options are on the table. So let me say what I mean by that. From a short term perspective, there are decisions to be made around how quickly and how aggressively we invest in some of the areas that I mentioned has been critical to our future growth. As that being probably the most promise for us, you know there is a level of development that we can facilitate with kind of our current level of investment. I think there are very important questions to be answered around you know does that potentially make sense to accelerate that and what are the trade-offs in terms of what we can active from an ad-tech perspective. Probably similar questions around our initiatives for audience growth whether that's bringing new contents into the fall looking at additional marketing technology and capabilities.

I think those are all very smart uses of capital, exactly how much and how aggressive we get. Those are all things that we'll be working through you know with our new management team and new board.

Longer term as we you know move the business into a position where it's utilizing less cash from just a pure operating perspective, you know then I think we look at lot of different options, looking at ways that we could growth strategically, potentially looking at ways that we can you know return some of that cash to shareholders. We don't have any bias one way the other at this point but you know we will look at all those things with an eye for how we create value.

Heath Terry

Question here.

Unidentified Analyst

And then coming back to the question two ago, from a monetization perspective is the kitchen counter top basically the same as the car dashboard, if you are looking at from voice.

Naveen Chopra

Today, yes, really both the car and CE devices do not monetize as well as a mobile platform. Monetization is optimized when we can target, when we allow listeners to interact and when we can measure. And auto today has some limitations you know difficult for people to interact when they are driving. In the same way that it's difficult for people to interact with an Alexa or Google home device. Interestingly the answer to both of those I think lies on voice based interactivity which as I said is that is a very high priority for us.

Heath Terry

Naveen thanks so much for taking the time to join us. I really appreciate.

Naveen Chopra

Thanks for having us.

