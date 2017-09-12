GrubHub: Time For A Pause

Integration risks could derail the 2018 goals while the stock is now fully priced based on the benefits.

Rarely do analyst calls make sense, but the call to cut GrubHub (GRUB) to Neutral by Credit Suisse appears wise. The online food ordering and delivery company has seen a massive rally off the 2016 lows.

My investment thesis has long supported a bright future for the stock while dismissing the threats from big competitors. GrubHub starts the day trading near $56 with a market valuation approaching $5 billion.

Analyst Paul Bieber actually bumped up his price target to $53 from $50 on the Neutral call. By his estimate, GrubHub is now worth 39x EPS estimates. Part of the call is that the integration of the Eat24 platform bought from Yelp (YELP) will constrain EBITDA benefits from the acquisition in 2018. His guidance is for a wide EBITDA improvement from Eat24 and other deals of anywhere from only $18 million to possibly up at $58 million.

On the flip side, Morgan Stanley is more bullish due to the company's ability to leverage the scale to generate an additional $80 million in 2018 EBITDA. Analyst Brian Nowak only places a $59 target on the stock and that's the problem with buying GrubHub up here.

The stock is now one of the few that trade above the average analyst target. Analysts on average value GrubHub at the same price as Credit Suisse around $53 implying 6% downside from the closing price on Monday.

GrubHub will soon be in the process of integrating Eat24 after buying the online ordering and delivery platform from Yelp back in August. The deal involves GrubHub paying $287.5 million in cash for Eat24 and the two companies completing a partnership involving integrating online ordering from GrubHub on the Yelp website.

In addition, GrubHub bought certain assets of OrderUp from Groupon (GRPN) and entered into a similar partnership to handle the online food delivery for the Groupon platform. As well, GrubHub bought privately held Foodler that adds further to platform integration risks.

The market rightfully bought GrubHub up on these deals that help consolidate GrubHub as the market leader offering online food ordering and delivery to 75,000+ restaurants. In the process, the company has forged relationships with two powerful platforms to drive future growth.

The big unknown is the financial impacts of these deals. Hard for one to estimate how many customers will order food online from the Yelp and Groupon platforms. What investors do know is that the majority of the $18.4 million transaction revenues in Q2 for Yelp were related to Eat24. An annual revenue run rate of about $70 million will bump the 2017 revenue run rate for GrubHub to $725 million or more from the current $656 million target.

GrubHub only guides to EBITDA of $175 million in the current year so using either analyst estimate provides a big boost to 2018 numbers. A reasonable 25% bump in 2018 would bring EBITDA up to roughly $220 million prior to these acquisition benefits that mostly fall to the bottom line as the deals utilize cash and cheap debt. Using a mid-point benefit of $50 million, the EBITDA target for 2018 would jump to $270 million.

The key investor takeaway is that GrubHub trades at nearly 20x EBITDA targets for 2018 assuming major acquisition and partnership benefits. A more simpler way to value the stock is to assume a 20% boost the the $1.37 EPS target for 2018. The stock would trade at 35x an EPS target of $1.64 suggesting GrubHub is due for a pause.

