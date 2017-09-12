Wells Fargo (WFC) Presents at Barclays 2017 Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)

Moving right along, very pleased to have Wells Fargo once again returning to this conference. You can’t have a financial services conference without Wells Fargo as it competes in like 90 plus financial services businesses and kind of leveraging the strength and the cyclicality to benefit from some of the secular trends of financial services. From the company, very pleased to have Tim Sloan, CEO. Let me start with Tim.

Tim Sloan

Please refer to the Appendix for information regarding our forward-looking statements and where you can find more information about our risk factors. Information about any non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including a reconciliation of measures to GAAP measures can be found in our SEC filings. We always begin our presentation with this slide, because this is the foundation of everything that we do at Wells Fargo.

Our vision of satisfying our customers’ financial needs and helping them to succeed financially is about building lifelong relationships one customer at a time. The core values of Wells Fargo are as true today as they were a year ago as they were 165 years ago when we were founded. During the past year, which as all of you know has been very challenging our team members have demonstrated very impressive resilience, while staying focused on the goal of making things right for our customers.

Our progress has been significant and I will update you on some of the steps we’ve taken to build a better Wells Fargo throughout my presentation, but first I want to highlight some of our recent financial performance. We earned $5.8 billion in the second quarter, the nineteenth consecutive quarter of generating more than $5 billion of earnings. Compared with the first quarter, we grew revenue by 1%, provision expense declined 8%, with our net charge-off rate declining to 27 basis points of average loans. This is the lowest level that I’ve seen in my 30 years at the company.

Our capital levels remain strong and we return $3.4 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and net share repurchases in the second quarter. As part of our 2017 capital plan, we expect to return more capital to our shareholders, including the third quarter’s common stock dividend of $0.39 a share, which was up from $0.38 a share.

The plan also includes up to $11.5 billion of common stock repurchases on a gross basis during the four quarter period starting with the third quarter of this year. This is an increase from the $8.3 billion that we repurchased during four quarter period that ended in the second quarter of this year.

We show year-to-date results on this slide compared with a year ago, while revenue was relatively stable and non-interest expense increased, and I’ll talk about more that more in a minute. We grew net income by 2% and earnings per share by 4% from a year ago, reflecting the benefit of lower provision expense, lower income tax expense, and a decline in the number of common shares outstanding. Average loans increased 2% from a year ago and average deposits increased 6%.

During my recent meetings investors I have been asked about loans, revenue, and expenses so let me provide a little bit more detail on those topics. Period-end loans were up $266 million in the second quarter from a year ago. Our commercial loan balances increased $11.4 billion from a year ago with growth in C&I and in CRE.

This growth was partially offset by $11.1 billion decline in consumer loans reflecting specific actions we’ve taken, primarily driven by our own risk discipline. This includes the continued run-off of our junior lien mortgage portfolio, which declined $7 billion from a year ago, and our auto portfolio, which declined $4 billion from a year ago.

We tightened our underwriting standards in our auto portfolio and as a result the quality of our originations has improved. The average quarterly FICO at originations was 719 the second quarter, up from 696 a year ago. The benefit from higher rates increased average loan yields 10 basis points from the first quarter, the sixth consecutive quarter of increasing loan yields and up 20 basis points from a year ago.

We currently expect loan growth in the third quarter to be impacted by the continued decline in auto loans, the run-off of the junior lien portfolio and a slower and more competitive commercial and CRE lending environment. However growth in non-conforming residential mortgage loans, which increased $11.3 billion in the first half of this year is expected to continue.

As a reminder the quality of the residential mortgage loans we put on the balance sheet has been strong, has demonstrated by net recoveries in our real estate first mortgage loan portfolio in the second quarter.

Turning to revenue, while revenue has been stable, net interest income increased 6% from a year ago. This increase reflected growth in earnings assets and the benefit of earning assets re-pricing in response to higher short-term interest rates that were higher than the cost of our liabilities. As we previously stated, we expect NII to grow in the low-to-mid single digits for the full year of 2017.

The rate of growth during the second half of the year will depend on a variety of factors, including the level and slope of the yield curve, deposit betas, and of course earning asset growth. Non-interest income declined 7% from a year ago, driven by lower mortgage banking income, and lower debt security gains, which were partially offset by higher trust and investment and card fees.

We currently expect third quarter mortgage volumes and margins to be largely in line with what we have experienced in the second quarter, which included $56 billion of originations and 124 basis point production margin. Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased $675 million from a year ago, reflecting higher compensation and benefits expenses, driven by higher salaries, and a 1% increase in FTEs.

Third-party services expense increased and included approximately $110 million related to sales practices. We currently expect third party service expense, including those related to sales practices to remain at an elevated level in the third quarter before declining in the fourth quarter. Non-discretionary running the business expenses, as we like to call them increased from a year ago, due to a $94 million donation to the Wells Fargo foundation and $73 million of higher FDIC expense due to the special assessment implemented last July.

Partially offsetting these increases were lower revenue related expenses, primarily from lower commissions and other incentives in mortgage and wholesale banking, as well as lower travel, entertainment, postage and advertising. Our efficiency ratio was 61.9% in the first half of the year, which is too high and I will discuss in a few minutes our efforts to reduce our expenses.

We currently expect our efficiency ratio to improve in the second half of the year and expect the efficiency ratio to be between 60% and 61% for the full-year of 2017. This estimate does not include any potential non-recurring expenses including recently possible, but not yet accrued litigation expenses.

Turning to sales practices, as most of you know we recently announced the completion of our previously announced expanded third-party review of retail banking accounts, which increased the review period from approximately 4.5 years to nearly eight years. This review was conducted by a third-party firm that used analysis that was data driven and looked at usage patterns.

Since usage patterns of some authorized accounts opened with the customer's consent can be similar to those that are unauthorized accounts is likely that some properly authorized accounts were included as potentially unauthorized accounts. We reviewed more accounts over a longer period of time, identified additional customers who may have been impacted. The expanded analysis reviewed more than 165 million retail banking accounts opened from January 2009 to September 2016.

The expanded analysis identified approximately 3.5 million potentially unauthorized accounts up from the approximately 2.1 million, previously identified accounts. Approximately 190,000 of these accounts incurred fees and charges up from 130,000 previously identified from the original review period. And as a result, we’ll provide a total of $2.8 million in additional refunds and credits on top of the $3.3 million, previously refunded.

In addition, as required under the consent orders the expanded analysis included a review of online bill pay services and approximately 528,000 potentially unauthorized online bill pay enrolments were identified and we will refund $910,000 to customers who incurred fees or charges. The completion of the expanded account analysis was an important milestone in our world to make things right for our customers and we are now focused on remediation actions.

In addition to the refunds from the third-party review, we provided more than $3.1 million in refunds and credits to customers for complaint remediation claims from September 8, 2016 through July 31, 2017. Customers may also receive compensation under the recent $142 million class action settlement for claims dating back to 2002.

To ensure that our focus is on our customers and their financial needs, over the past year we’ve made fundamental changes to our business model in our retail bank, including new leadership and the elimination of product sales goals for retail bankers and bank branches and call centers.

We’ve introduced new compensation and performance management programs and the community bank in January that emphasize customer experience and risk management. We recently eliminated a layer of management across our regions in our retail banking business, which allows us to be more streamlined, efficient, and consistent and it also brings our leaders closer to our customers and to our team members.

We are in the process of rolling out our other transformational changes to processes, coaching, and customer interactions to further improve customer experience. To rebuild trust and build a better Wells Fargo we’re focused on making enterprise wide changes not just changes in our retail bank.

We’ve highlighted many of the steps that we’ve taken on this slide. For example, we centralized core functions like risk, compliance, and human resources to provide greater role clarity, increased coordination and strength and oversight. We’re also seeking out every area in need of improvement to identify and fix any problems to be transparent and open about what we find to make things right.

As part of our priority of rebuilding trust we provided expanded disclosure in our second quarter 10-Q filing detailing our efforts to identifying and addressing other areas or instances where customers may have experienced financial harm. We are in a variety of stages of review in these efforts, which we highlight in this slide and we’ve recently announced the plan to remediate customers, our Wells Fargo dealer services who may have been financially harmed, due to issues related to collateral protection and insurance policy.

We self identified this issue, communicated this with our regulators and brought in third-parties for an independent review of our practices, processes, and potentially impacted customer population. We work to rebuild trust and make things right for our customers. We will be reporting more progress in the months ahead that no doubt will result in additional headlines.

Also in the legal action section of our 10-Q we summarized certain additional litigation and regulatory investigations, related to sales practices matters and other areas. This includes the disclosure that we first mentioned during our second quarter earnings call at the high-end of the range of reasonably possible potential litigation losses in excess of our accrued liability increased to approximately $3.3 billion as of June 30, 2017. This increase was due to a variety of matters, including our existing mortgage-related regulatory investigations.

Our Board has made several changes in its leadership, composition, and governance practices over the past year that resulted from a thoughtful and deliberate process informed in-part by the company's engagement with our stockholders and other stakeholders. The board previously separated the roles of Chairman and CEO and amended the bylaws to require that the Chairman be an independent director.

Following the 2017 annual meeting and advance of typical year-end timing, the Board conducted its 2017 Board self evaluation, which was facilitated by Mary Jo White, former Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last month, the Board announced a number of actions, including naming Betsy Duke to succeed Steve Sanger as independent Chair effective January 1, 2018 adding Juan Pujadas as a new independent director, our third new director in 2017, announcing the retirement of three long serving directors at year-end, and changing the composition of Board Committees including new Chair’s of the Governance and Nominating Committee and Risk Committees.

Additionally, the Board expects to elect up to three additional independent directors prior to our 2018 annual meeting. While there has been a lot of progress made on rebuilding trust over the past year, we’ve also continued to focus on managing the business for the future, including making changes to improve service, growth and efficiency. The effort of our team members to provide outstanding customer service had resulted in overall satisfaction with their most recent visit and loyalty, Brand survey scores in June reaching their highest level since August of 2016.

While the recent announcements regarding the completion of the expanded third-party review of retail banking activity may negatively impact the scores in the near term, I’m certain that the transformational changes that Mary Mack and her team are making in retail banking will help these scores over the long term. Our customers have continued to actively use their accounts in our debit card purchase and transaction volumes are now industry-leading.

We had record client assets and wealth and investment management at the end of the second quarter and twice during the second quarter we achieved $1 billion in monthly closed referred investments from the partnership between wealth and investment management in the Community Banking Group. We also originate more ACH payments and the other financial institution.

We’ve continued to successfully integrate the GE Capital businesses repurchased last year with a focus on deepening customer relationships. And while we’ve been selling certain businesses as we’ve increased our emphasis on core banking products and services, we’re looking at acquisition opportunities, including the recently announced purchase of approximately $51 billion in mortgage servicing rights.

In addition to selling certain businesses to improve organizational efficiency and provide the best financial returns for our shareholders, we’ve also made a number of other organizational changes including the creation of our payments virtual solutions and innovation group. This group is led by my colleague Avid Modjtabai, who previously was head of the consumer lending group.

In fact, in addition to my new role as CEO, five of the members of our operating committee who run businesses are new to their roles within the last 12 months. We also announced new leadership in our auto business, as well as a new operating structure in our indirect auto business, which will reduce 50 regional centers to three collection and funding locations, while keeping dealer relationship management in the field close to our customers.

In addition, in our Investor Day, in May we reiterated our target of $2 billion expense reduction by year-end 2018, which will be reinvested in the business and we announced an additional $2 billion in savings targeted by year-end 2019, which is expected to go to the bottom line. This slide provides more detail on where we expect to achieve these savings.

It’s important to note that these initiatives do not include the benefit of the expected run-off of core deposit intangibles by 2019, which resulted in $427 million of expense in the first half of 2017. It also doesn't include the expected completion of the FDIC special assessment by year-end 2018. The assessment became effective in July 2016, who is the primary driver of a 29% increase in FDIC expense in the second quarter of 2017, compared with a year ago.

And then finally, it doesn't include expense saves due to the sale of businesses that we’ve announced recently, including the commercial insurance and shareowner services businesses which are expected to both close in the fourth quarter. While we’re focused on reducing expenses in improving efficiency, we’re continuing to invest in our businesses in particular technologies that provide customers with better control, simplicity and transparency. This slide lists some of our recent innovations that we’ve announced or launched. Let me give you an update on just a few of them.

We recently launched our online mortgage application pilot for all team members who are online banking customers. It’s a move to broaden our approach to serving customers as we transform our mortgage origination business. The online mortgage application is intuitive, responsive, and targeted asking only the questions that applied to an applicant's individual situation.

It also requires less paper works since Wells Fargo documents like checking account statements can be pulled electronically from our own files. Since launching the Zelle person-to-person expense in June, we've seen significant growth in both the number of transactions in dollars sent. In August, P2P payments sent by our customers increased 40% from a year ago.

At the end of the first quarter, we were the first large bank in the US to offer card free access to all of our ATMs. Our customers are excited about this added convenience and as of the end of August they’ve used card free ATM access codes over 2 million times. As of June, all of our ongoing online banking customers automatically receive an email alert that is sent intraday when their current account balance is zero or negative.

In addition, our customers can continue to subscribe to our low balance alerts, which will send an email or text alert when their account reaches a balance specified by the customer. On average, we send out more than 1 million, a zero and low balance alerts each day, which enables our customers to take action to avoid overdraft fees.

Before I conclude, I wanted to acknowledge the devastating flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma and our commitment to helping our customers, our team members and our communities who have been impacted. Wells Fargo donated $1 million to aid in recovery and relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey and yesterday we announced $1.1 million donation to support Hurricane Irma relief.

In response to the disaster, we are providing payment relief for the next 90 days on credit card, student loan, auto loans, home mortgage, and retail small business loans, and lines of credit in FEMA-declared areas. We’re also proactively waving or refunding fees for impacted customers in FEMA-declared areas including ATM and late fees.

We’re deploying our mobile response unit beginning tomorrow to provide assistance to customers in the Houston area where customers can receive in-person assistance from Wells Fargo disaster recovery specialist. We’re also working with any impacted customer who contacts us to provide further assistance on their situation.

The Wells Fargo foundation made $1 million donation to our internal WE Care Fund, which is a program to support team members who have incurred expenses or other financial hardships related to disaster. And our customers also generously donated $1.7 million to the Red Cross disaster relief fund through our ATMs nationwide.

And in summary, while we have endured many challenges over the past 12 months, our diversified business model has continued to generate returns at industry-leading levels, including 11.9% ROE, a 14.3% ROTCE, and a 1.21% ROA in the second quarter. Over the past years, we have made fundamental changes in our business model, our organizational structure, and compensation and performance management programs to ensure our focus is on our customers and their financial needs.

And while we have made good progress, we understand that there is more work to do, but we continue to focus on the long-term drivers of our success and I’m confident that we’re on the right path in building a better stronger Wells Fargo.

Now, I’d be happy to take your questions.

Jason Goldberg

Thank you, Tim. Before we open up to the audience for questions maybe pull up our first two standard ARS questions to get those out of the way. The first one is, which position or stock see the [indiscernible]?

Jason Goldberg

Interesting. Wells is the most overrated stock so far. Next question. Which factor do you look at first when making your decision?

Jason Goldberg

Profitability, followed by expenses and efficiency. So, above average on expenses there, so good thing you outlined some program. And then maybe when we got to one more ARS question before we take any [indiscernible].

Tim Sloan

Jason Goldberg

They currently don't own the shares at Wells [indiscernible] one, resolution of issues; two, higher profitability; three, better loan growth; four, higher rates; and five, better evaluation.

So not surprising. I guess in that being Tim, you know you have listed I think it was on Slide 10 kind of additional efforts to rebuild trust on addition to the sales back issues, you highlights CPI and GAAP and mortgages usually a lot - a lot of the stuff that’s been in the news lately as you kind of, I think [indiscernible] cockroach comment a couple of weeks ago.

But I guess where are you in terms of the process of kind of going through your businesses and kind of making sure you’ve actually done the right thing by customers and as we sit here, three, six months we look at the next Q or K, any comfort you can give us that there's not going to be another whole host of issues that then further has the address, further has to go through the media and how you think about that?

Tim Sloan

Sure. I think about a lot, as you can imagine. As I mentioned, we’ve been very focused on opening every door and turning over every rock in the company. We’ve not only been doing that internally, but when I stepped in this role about 11 months ago, I also mentioned that we were bringing in third parties to help us along in that review. We tried to be overly inclusive in terms of our disclosures that I mentioned and Jason, you just mentioned in the queue in the second quarter.

In normal circumstances actually most of those wouldn't have been material from a financial disclosure standpoint, but what we thought was important to do was be very transparent for all of you, so you could appreciate some of the items, which were on our list and as I mentioned in my remarks as we move forward and continue either begin or continue the remediation in those efforts there will be some headlines. But Jason we are far along in our review, I cannot tell you - promise you that it is exactly over with and I certainly cannot promise perfection in the future, but what I can promise for you is that the fundamental changes that we’ve made within the company so far and we’re in the process of executing, we will limit the likelihood of potential issues like we’ve experienced over the last year from occurring again.

Jason Goldberg

Any questions from the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk about the culture of Wells Fargo for a minute? This is a company that historically has bragged about its culture, it’s bragged about cross-selling, it put numbers on the cross-selling. I wanted to understand what you are trying to do to the culture now because it seems to me as an outsider that it’s fairly clear that the culture of this company is part of the problem that caused this. So, I want to understand what you’re trying to do to change the culture of this company and what does that mean for the profitability of the future of this company given how much this company used to brag about how well it was cross-selling?

Tim Sloan

Okay. I heard the word brag twice, so I will take that as a note. I have been at the company for 30 years and I have been proud and continue to be very proud part of Wells Fargo. I think that sometimes when folks and I don't necessarily mean you as part of your question use the word culture it is a very broad definition. I think when you look at the challenges that we’ve had in the company and the mistakes that we made, I would attribute those much more to a - some business model failures, operational risk oversight, and some poor management of those issues as opposed to a fundamental break in the Wells Fargo culture.

When I look at with the strings of the Wells Fargo culture, I think of 270,000 people every day working very hard to serve our customers, and for the most part over that entire 165 year period they did it very well, we made some mistakes. Having said that, I’m also very sensitive of the fact that it was some question that a 30 year veteran of the company and some of the same managers even if they were in different roles could make things right for our customers and our stakeholders. And so what we’ve done is we’ve expanded our outreach to our team members, we brought in third parties to do additional reviews. I think the feedback that we’re getting from our team members has been very good.

Let me give you some examples. The level of communications communication that we have with our team members in the outreach is unprecedented in our history. And that includes not only senior level leaders, but also mid-level leaders. I think the encouragement to our team to raise their hand, if there is any issues that they are concerned about and the fact that we’ve reorganized our business model so that the ability to address any issues they race is much stronger. I think it has been very well received by our team.

So, I think there is a lot of good things about our culture, I think we have made some fundamental mistakes, we are making those mistakes, but we’re also not being so narrow-minded that we think we have all the answers, which is why we’ve gone out to some third-party experts to help us take a look at the culture overall. And you will see us continue to make changes in the business over time to address any of that we consist of.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned that you had put out several million dollars to reimburse service charges on the unauthorized accounts. We are having a hard time understanding is if the account was unauthorized, presumably the people didn't put any money into that account, so how could the bank charged the account if there was no money in there and so how did you get the fees on unauthorized accounts?

Tim Sloan

So good question Jerry. I think it depends on the individual situation with the customers and in some cases we may have charged the fee because the account itself might have had a lower - an insufficient balance, so therefore we would have charged a fee. Potentially opening the account may have caused an overdraft and that’s one of the reasons why, again we could have charged a fee. I think the fundamental point of your question, which is a good one and that is that for the most part these are unauthorized accounts didn't generate a lot of revenue from the customer because they weren't used and therefore the amount of fees associated was relatively low.

When you think about, and I don't mean to diminish the mistakes that we made, but looking at 165 million accounts over a nearly eight-year period and then determining that in the single digits of millions there were additional fees reinforces that the impact to our customers was low and the impact to our revenue was high. The impact to our reputation however was much higher than that.

Jason Goldberg

Any other questions for Tim? I want to go to the next ARS question.

Tim Sloan

Sure.

Jason Goldberg

When do you think Wells will get back to its 55% to 59% efficiency ratio targeted range and when you think back the question to expenses was, I think the second was chosen one? One early to mid-2018 to second half of 2018, 2019, take a while, rates driven and an unlikely. So 2019, Tim I mean you talked about some improvement expected in the back half of this year, I guess any thoughts on when you [indiscernible]?

Tim Sloan

Sure. What I mentioned earlier is that we believe that we will get back to 60% to 61% on average by the end of this year. So, my expectation and my hope is that we can get back into that range sometime next year.

Jason Goldberg

Helpful. Questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Just from a timeline perspective when you look at the accounts issues or the reputation issues do you feel you are two thirds through, half through or less than half through?

Tim Sloan

As it relates to the review of potentially unauthorized accounts we’re done with that. And we’re now focused on remediation, so we’ve got checks that are going out as part of the Jabbari settlement. We're re-contacting tens of millions of customers. You will see some ads in various publications over the next few weeks regarding that. In terms of other areas within the company, we’ve outlined in my presentation and then in the 10-Q the areas that we’re most focused on. As I mentioned, I think we’re far along in our review of all issues within company, we’re not done yet and I can't promise you that we won't find something else, but we’re making a fair amount of progress.

Unidentified Analyst

The Page 6 additional effort slide, so these issues, to the extent that you - I think you said, you found these or the company found them on their own, is this, do you suspect that this is, these issues are problems more industry-wide or with specialty lenders it’s just hard to believe that one company, even though it’s a big company could have done, you know these issues couldn’t have gone out of control, it would seem like it could be a broader set of issues for the industry?

Tim Sloan

I spent 110% of my time focused on Wells Fargo and not necessarily looking at the fibbles of our competitors, if there are any. I think when you take them apart, I think the collateral or protection insurance was an operational area. We had a vendor that was providing insurance in some cases, the customers they didn't need it, and we should have caught that and we should have dealt with it. With the same vendor hadn't gotten the proper authorizations in five states to provide the insurance we should have got that, we didn't.

And we're going to remediate those customers as it relates to GAAP insurance in nine states, there is a responsibility of any lender, so this may get to your question to ensure that when an auto dealer refunds certain fees that were paid when the loan was paid off early that we oversee that and we believe that most of our customers receive those refunds, but we can't absolutely prove it and so we have got to go back and make sure that that it’s right for those customers.

In terms of the rate lock extension, again you have to ask our competitors in terms of whether or not if they charge for rate locks or not. We don't believe that everybody that every one of our customers that had a rate lock extension and was charged for was inappropriate, but again I think our operational oversight to make sure that we had a consistent process, there was a breakdown. And we changed that, we change that in the fourth quarter. So these issues and products occur at other institutions, but I would defer to them in terms of whether or not there are issues there.

Jason Goldberg

Any questions? This is the last question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Well the branding issues are interesting, can we talk about the credit environment in which your expectations are for 2018 and the growth there?

Tim Sloan

Sure. As I mentioned, our loan losses in the second quarter were 27 basis points, it is the lowest that I have seen in my 30-year career in the company. If you take apart the various parts of our portfolio, the residential first mortgage portfolio is continuously performing incredibly well. As I mentioned, we had net recoveries in the second quarter, similarly the home equity portfolio, the second portfolio, I think the losses in the second quarter are 21 basis points, so it is again the lowest that we have seen that I can remember.

On the auto side because of the changes that we made in our auto business, we experience a slight decline in auto losses. I would caveat the expectations for the third and the fourth quarter in that, there are a lot of cars right now that are underwater in Texas and in Florida, and so there may be some issues there. We do not have a sizing of that right now, I don't think anybody does. The credit card business continues, the losses have ticked up across the industry and up slightly for us, but it’s not something that we’re overly concerned about.

On the commercial and C&I and CRE side of the house again, some of the lowest in history and we really don't see anything on the horizon that’s going to drive higher losses in that portfolio. There will be some impact I’m sure from the hurricanes, but we don't believe at this point that it’s going to be significant. So overall, we’re in a very benign credit environment, I think you got to be careful when you are in a benign credit environment like this that you believe because you do want to believe that it’s going to continue forever, but geez while it lasts, it's absolutely terrific. And I think it reflects not only a slow but steady growth in the economy, but also some good credit decisions that have been made by my colleagues over the last few years.

Jason Goldberg

With that please join me in thanking Tim for his presentation today.

Tim Sloan

Thank you very much.

