Integrated Device Has More To Offer, But Transitions Can Be Tough

IDTI is looking ahead to significant opportunities in the auto market and non-auto sensing, but the company's ability to out-innovate and execute on the sales side is a key unknown.

It stands to reason that after the strong run in the SOX (up over 40% in the past year and over 80% in the last two years), lingering undervaluation in individual semiconductor stocks is going to come with a “but” attached. In the case of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI), the company is looking at some decidedly mixed market outlooks, with uncertainty in attach rates for wireless charging, weakness in wireless infrastructure spending, potential for disappointment in server unit shipments, and ambitious targets for the auto and sensor businesses.

I like the collection of technologies that Integrated Device has assembled in-house, and I believe the company can generate double-digit FCF growth from here. Although the shares do not look undervalued on a DCF basis, the shares do still seem to offer some upside on an EV/revenue business and could attract M&A interest. Integrated Devices looks buyable today (although I think MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) may be more interesting), and it would definitely be a name to reconsider on a pullback into the low $20s.

A Collection Of Capabilities

While some companies pursue a “we do one thing and we do it very well” type of model, that's not the case for Integrated Device. Over the years, this company has assembled an interesting collection of high-end capabilities across analog, mixed-signal, and RF chips, including high-speed, low-latency signal paths in memory registers, low-distortion technologies in RF, high-gain data converters, intelligent power management capabilities, and harsh environment sensing.

Integrated Device has done what many chip companies do – buying in technology, products, and market access to expand its addressable market opportunities. The company acquired ZMDI in 2015, adding in high-precision analog sensor signal conditioning capabilities (as well as some motor control and power management) and pivoting the company more toward auto and industrial markets. Most recently, the company's acquisition of GigPeak added optical interconnect products (like line drivers and TIAs), transmitters, receivers, and power amps for wireless infrastructure, custom ASIC capabilities, and microwave/mmWave products.

The company has also been willing to grow and reshape itself beyond M&A. The company has been building its analog capabilities for almost a decade, an effort that originally started by hiring away engineers from leading companies like Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM). While Integrated Device is still a relatively small player in analog (with around 1% share versus Texas Instruments' (NYSE:TXN) 20%-plus share and ADI's 10%-plus share, management has shown it can build upon its capabilities over time, and the company still has a significant presence in markets like timing (which is used in a wide range of markets, including consumer devices, networking, wireless infrastructure, and datacenters). At the same time, past management teams have been willing to transition the company out of fading markets, and that has helped margins over time.

A Shift In The Future Drivers

Not all that long ago, it looked as though a lot of Integrated Device's future growth was going to come from opportunities like wireless infrastructure, datacenters, and wireless handset charging. While there are still valid revenue possibilities here (and I'll address them a bit later), more of the expected growth seems to be shifting toward auto markets and non-auto sensor opportunities. Around 75% of the company's identified future serviceable addressable market is made up of these two categories, but the auto/industrial segment has recently been contributing less than 15% of total revenue, though it has been a relative outperformer in growth terms.

In the auto space, IDTI is looking to take advantage of the growing market for sensors, power management, and wireless power. Management believes it can quadruple its content per vehicle from $30 to $120 and the company has good technology in areas like position, flow, and environmental sensing, as well as strong technology across power management and wireless power.

Auto OEMs are certainly increasing the number of sensors in cars, with applications everywhere from the powertrain (battery and engine monitoring) to steering and seating to safety, comfort, and infotainment. While it feels like almost every chip company is trying to get a piece of the growing auto pie, Integrated Device is bring a wide range of sensing capabilities, as well as related power management and sensor signal conditioning technology to the game. What's more, I like the fact that Integrated Device is working with (instead of against) suppliers like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Denso (DNZOF), and Sensata (NYSE:ST).

I'm also a little intrigued by the opportunities in wireless power in autos. Powering components like mirrors, steering columns, and lift-gates wirelessly could simplify product design and assembly (no wire interconnects) and eliminate wiring faults as a potential point of failure. As far as power management goes, as auto OEMs continue to add infotainment, safety, and other powered components to cars, managing that all requires more sophisticated PMICs (which IDTI can supply).

As far as non-auto sensing goes, I don't disagree that there are significant opportunities here. Industrial automation is increasingly demanding more sophisticated sensing capabilities – not only to monitor environmental conditions and potential hazards (like gasses), but also to monitor and control automated production and handling systems. If a robot is going to handle a delicate object or different kinds of objects, for instance, pressure-sensing is critical, as is location sensing if the robot will move from a fixed position.

What's more, I like IDTI's integrated approach (management has used an example of a particle monitoring module that includes a flow sensor, humidity/temp sensor, gas sensor, control processor, and wireless communication). My questions/doubts at this point are more about whether IDTI can really manage all of the various sensor technologies they're targeting and whether they can effectively market their way into what is basically a new (and very diverse) market to the company. As is the case with auto sensors, there will be no shortage of competition as STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), Infineon, Sensata, and NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) are just some of the companies interested in this space.

What About Charging And Buffering?

Although auto and non-auto sensing may be a large part of the company's future, the near-term revenue outlook has more to do with the company's ongoing efforts in areas like wireless charging and memory interfaces.

IDTI claims “dominant” market share in wireless charging and the company has had success with Samsung (SSNLF) as a commercial partner. Future generations of smartphones should drive wider adoption of wireless charging and it seems that IDTI is seeing more interest among Chinese handset OEMs for its solutions. Here too there is plenty of competition (Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and NXP, just to name two), as well as the risk of customers like Samsung switching to in-house solutions. While Samsung going in-house is a threat, developing the transceivers is apparently not so simple (based upon conversations I've had with a few engineers) and that might limit some of the downside risk.

Still, while wireless charging could become a $1 billion market in a few years and do for IDTI what touch did for Cypress (NASDAQ:CY) and Atmel years ago, keep in mind that trend wasn't always completely positive – there was elevated volatility due to the cyclical nature of the launch cycles, near-constant anxiety over who was winning/losing sockets, and tough price pressure (with led Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) to get out).

IDTI's server memory interface opportunity is interesting. IDTI provides interfaces (registers, buffers, temp sensors and so on) for DIMMs used in servers. IDTI has long enjoyed good share here (around two-thirds of the market) and the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Purley cycle should drive meaningful growth, including both content (as the number of memory channels increases) and ASP growth. All told, Purley could theoretically drive 50% growth for the memory business, and the next cycle should likewise offer content growth potential (more memory channels).

But There Are Challenges

It's easy to target potentially exciting growth opportunities, but looking only at what might go right can get an investor into trouble. With that in mind, there are some challenges IDTI has to be deal with successfully for the stock to work.

IDTI's timing business has historically generated a significant amount of revenue (around 40% or so) across multiple market segments, especially communications (both wired and wireless), but the company has to show it can maintain momentum here. Silicon Labs has upped its game in timing, attracted by the potential of over $1.5 billion in addressable revenue in 2020. Silicon Labs believes its superior in jitter attenuating clocks, oscillators, and clock generators, and other rivals like ADI, Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC), and Texas Instruments are competing for business as well.

In addition to weaker overall wireless spending (due in large part to significant weakness in China, which has also been an issue for MaxLinear and many others), IDTI may be past the peak with its RapidIO switches. The company once enjoyed leading share in 3G and 4G base stations (near-100% in 4G at the peak), but IDTI saw Huawei switch to an internally-developed ASIC in 2016 and it may be tough to revive this business unless management really executes on the 5G opportunity.

All told, recent performance hasn't been that stellar, with revenue contracting at a mid-single-digit rate for the last couple of quarters. Revenue growth should pick up in the back half of this calendar year, but tech investors aren't famous for their patience and the recent trends for both organic revenue growth and operating margins (two key drivers of semi stock multiples) haven't been all that exciting.

The Opportunity

Although it brings a lot of execution risk, I'm impressed with how IDTI management has used internal development and M&A to significantly expand its long-term addressable markets. Moreover, I like how the company has assembled a lot of capabilities across RF, power management, sensing, and so on. If newer opportunities like mmWave, programmable timing, non-auto sensing, wireless charging, and optical interconnect pan out, and if the server transitions live up to their promise, IDTI could be looking at attractive revenue growth in the next three to five years.

I also wouldn't ignore the possibility of an acquisition of the company. While M&A has cooled in the semiconductor space (as companies digest the numerous deals that have taken place over the last two years), IDTI's broad capabilities could be of interest to a number of companies – particularly if IDTI shows some real traction in sensing. IDTI isn't attractive just for its tech, though, as the right sort of buyer could likely drive significant and highly accretive SG&A cost synergies.

What I model for IDTI is a scenario where not everything goes as well as it might, but where the company still manages to grow roughly 2x the rate of the underlying semiconductor market. That supports long-term revenue growth around 7% to 8%, and I expect margin improvements will push the FCF growth rate into the low-to-mid teens. Those assumptions don't lead to an especially attractive DCF-based fair value, but that doesn't surprise me given where we are in the cycle. Looking at the company's potential revenue growth and margins, though, I think an EV/revenue multiple in the range of 4.5x to .5.0x is reasonable, and the midpoint of that range supports a high-$20's fair value.

The Bottom Line

IDTI isn't a perfect stock, but I find the company's accumulation of technologies and know-how over the last decade to be pretty interesting. Intel's server offerings ought to drive near-term momentum in the memory business, and wireless charging could still be a meaningful opportunity ahead of larger opportunities in the auto and sensing markets. While today's price doesn't look like a can't-miss to me, the shares do look a little undervalued, and it could be worth nibbling here, with a potential pullback offering a more promising (if uncertain) entry point.

