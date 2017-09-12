Citizens Financial's (CFG) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Service Conference (Transcript)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Barclays Global Financial Service Conference Call

September 12, 2017 9:45 AM ET

Executives

Bruce Van Saun - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ellen Taylor - Head of Investor Relations

Analysts

Jason Goldberg - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Jason Goldberg

Next up, very pleased to have Citizens Financial. With us is Chairman and CEO, Bruce Van Saun, and Ellen Taylor from Investor Relations. Bruce?

Bruce Van Saun

Thanks Jason, and good morning, everyone. It's a real pleasure to be here with you today. I'm going to start off – I'm going to just flash the cautionary language, which you can review at your convenience. So the theme of our presentation today is turning the corner. It's taken a lot of hard work for us to improve our operating systems and get back to the pack. It's going to take a lot of hard work to get to our destination of being a top performing bank, but given the quality of our team and our ability to execute also the culture that we are building inside Citizens, I'm quite optimistic about our outlook and our ability to deliver that.

Some of the key foundation blocks to our success to date are listed down at the bottom of the slide here. The first thing is that we've really spent a lot of time making sure we got the right people in the right seats. So we've been able to recruit very strong management team from virtually anywhere, no difficulty in attracting great people into Citizens, and we've also done a fair of internal promotions, so I think the team is quite strong.

We’ve had unrelenting focus on the customer really and trying to make sure that we're bringing it all together to deliver successful outcomes for our customers. And then lastly, I think we're operating with a very good financial discipline. So we're very focused to being good stewards of our capital, selective about how and where we play, and having a mindset of continuous improvement, so we self-fund the things that we need to invest in.

Just a refresher about our franchise strengths, but overall we're very bullish on the regions of the country that we reserve. We're also able to selectively build out national businesses both on the consumer side and on the commercial side. I'd highlight over on the right that we have very strong deposit market share in the key MSAs that we serve, number two in New England. Also the ability that we've had to really grow our commercial bank and we're now one of the top underwriters in terms of middle market loan syndications.

We've done a really nice job overall of prudently re-leveraging the balance sheet. There was a bunch of shrinkage that took place after RBS stumbled. We’ve hit the inflection point, and we've been on a nice growth trajectory, good growth in our deposits and our loans. You can see over on the right on this slide that we have very strong market share in many key assets and deposit categories.

We also rank very highly in both our consumer and our commercial customer satisfaction. Another key strength and foundation block has been our balance sheet strength, so good capital levels, clean credit book, and then also very good deposit funding base.

The track record that we have of execution really stands out amongst our peer group. And the good news is that we believe that there's plenty more for us to do to keep getting better and drive improved financial performance. So there's more “fuel” in the tank so to speak.

I’ll highlight a couple things here on this slide, but I think overall in terms of the ability to build up our fee-based businesses is still offers great potential to us. The ability to optimize the balance sheet in terms of the distribution of our assets and allocation of our capital. We've also I think seen opportunities to continue to drive efficiency, brought the efficiency ratio down by 8 percentage points. We just announced top four program, which I think will move further that trend.

And then we're also self-funding a number of investments across technology, across talents and other growth initiatives that I think we're starting to harvest some of the benefits from those investments and we'll keep going. We have the room to keep investing to up our game.

If you look down at the bottom of Page 3, your track record using consensus, earnings for 2017. We've added 21% EPS growth rate over the past three years, efficiency ratio as I said about 8% better, and then also return on equity is improved by about three percentage points.

If we just take those numbers and put them in the context of our peers, this is our peer group you can see in the bottom of the page in the footnotes, but it's also our proxy group that we use for comparisons. The large regional bank group starting off on one of the keys has been to drive loan growth and drive revenue growth, and then the rest falls into place after that, but we've had strong loan growth about 6% ahead of peers on a year-over-year basis. We also – these are all first half statistics.

Revenue growth is about 6% faster than peers. NIM is slightly better than peers. NII is almost 6% better than peers. The fee income growth is about 7% ahead of peers, and then our balance sheet remains asset sensitive and more than the peer average. The fact that we've had that good revenue growth allows us to really invest and improve our capabilities, which again starts a virtuous circle and we can get more and more revenue growth. But if you look on the expense side in operating leverage, we've had a real commitment to operating leverage.

We've had expense growth that's been about 1% faster than peers, given that revenue growth, our operating leverage has been over 5% ahead of peers and that's led to a relative improvement in efficiency ratio of over 3% versus peers. EPS growth is 14% ahead of peers, 33% versus 19%. ROI is going up faster and return on equity is about 1% faster improvement than peers.

So if you look at this historically take it back to when we announced, we were separating from RBS and kind of take the company public. We've made very consistent progress, which is really quite pleasing. So the environment wasn't giving us a lot over this period, but given the self-help levers that we have and the efforts to continually run the bank better and better. We've made very consistent progress and we’re really right top of the targets that we set when we did the IPO of 10%, ROTCE 1%, ROA in 60% efficiency ratio. We actually have achieved the efficiency ratio at this point.

So let me shift from talking about some of the current and past comparisons to the future. We recently spent some time updating our mission, vision and values statement which I have here on this page. But really the mission is to focus on helping our stakeholders achieve their aspirations and reach their potential and our vision is to be really one of the top performing most admired, most respected regional banks. I think the way that we're going to do that is a real commitment to good customer outcomes, also having that mindset of continuous improvement and really being excellent in our capabilities. We also list our values here [indiscernible] section of this.

Let me elaborate a little bit on what I think it will take to be distinctive. But first off is our culture, really making sure that we understand our customers. We understand their needs and we can tailor advice and solutions to make the customer whether it's an individual or a small business or a corporate customer more successful at the end of the day.

We've also really embedded a sense of financial discipline that we have to operate the banks in ways that help deliver our overall objectives, financial objectives. So positive operating leverage if we want to spend money. We have to find a way to pinch expenses somewhere else to go make that next investment dollar. And then also looking at embracing new technologies and leveraging technologies to deliver the better customer outcomes and the efficiency that we’re looking in terms of how we're running the bank.

Excellence in key areas, my philosophy on this is we have to be really good at everything. But there's several key things that we have to make sure we're excellent in those things. I would highlight here your basic banking products and services, which now are all moving to digital and mobile. So we have to be really good at that, wealth advice and then also the use of data. Those are things on the consumer side.

On the commercial side, making sure we have great coverage bankers. We cover them in a team approach with our product specialists and the key products where we need to be excellent include our capital and global markets capabilities and our treasury solutions.

So the strategies that we've employed in the past are still all valid today. So when I say there's more fuel in the tank, what got us that 5% ROTCE improvement, I think still offers great potential to drive that ROTCE even higher.

Let me start off just with the balance sheet. We have a real focus there on what we refer to as balance sheet optimization. So I think there's things that we can do on the loan book, on deposits, and then also on our capital position that we’re not by finished article, there's more things, more levers to pull to get those in the best possible position. We also maintain that asset sensitive balance sheet as well.

On fee income, I think we’re still quite underweight the fees that we are driving relative to the potential of the franchise. And we've got a consistent investment pattern to go after that and we are starting to reap some of the rewards of that probably a little faster on the commercial side than on the consumer side, but we can really feel good about the momentum that we’re establishing on the fee front.

And then lastly, the mindset of continuous improvement. We've now just announce with second quarter earnings, our top four launch and I am quite positive about our ability to every year. There's not many banks, there is banks who can have a big program, but then they kind of work on that program for three years. We try to introduce a new program every year. So this is the fourth time we've been able to do that in our post RPS existence.

I’ll break these down a little bit, but in terms of balance sheet optimization, you can see on this slide, we've categorized the loan portfolios into those that we want to grow those that we are optimizing to work on the returns and those that we are putting into runoff or downsizing. And again, I think there's more room to run in doing this and this will help improve our NIM and improve our overall returns.

I think one of the key things to point out though is that while we are growing loans, we are doing it in a disciplined way and our risk appetite has been very robust and consistent. We have a slide in the back that I love, which basically says we’re getting loan growth, we’re getting improved yields on the portfolio and actually our stress losses in the CCAR have gone down over time, which I won't – I can take a question on that, but I think it's quite an accomplishment that we've been able to do that.

In terms of the deposit base here, I think because we've had such great loan origination and loan growth opportunities, we've had to grow deposits faster than peers. We’re also really mixing some of our – where we're funding, where the deposits are coming from more towards commercial, commercial has a higher beta than consumer, so we have experienced some growth in our deposit cost.

What I say on that is it's all within our expectations. I think we are performing exactly the way we thought to given the rate hikes earlier this year. And I do think there's still opportunities for us to get better at this, which on a kind of glass half full guy any time there's something you're not doing as well as you could that presents opportunities to do it better, and that drives future performance.

On the consumer side, I think some of the opportunities we have for better use of our data and analytics to do better targeting in terms of growing the customer base and offering some product offers to customers that can drive the growth and deposit cost effectively. I also think that we can continue to use our digital capabilities to potentially even go out of regions, which we're looking at in terms of opportunities to grow deposits and expand the net overall.

And then lastly, we probably spend less on marketing dollars to grow deposits and so we can remix that a little bit and put more marketing dollars behind the deposits, which will result in a lower rate paid. So those are some of the things on the consumer side.

On the commercial side, there's a number of initiatives, one is that we're replatforming our cash management platform, which should be up and running in Q4 of 2018. I think that opens up more possibilities for us in terms of who we can go after as customers. We also are introducing a bunch of new products, so one for example is escrow related services to commercial real estate clients, where we have a big loan book, and we don't quite have the deposits that we'd like to have, so we're tackling those opportunities.

And then also just in general being selective about the industries where we bank, so we're not just in credit needy industries, but also cash-rich industries, so we can get a good balance in the commercial book. So that's going on with deposits, but I think we have some really good opportunities and good initiatives in play.

Just turning to fees. Here we've made really solid progress, partly the fact that our net interest income is growing so fast. Our fees to total revenues is going down, but that masks the underlying fact that we're growing fees 7% on year-over-year basis, which again is quite a bit faster than peers are growing.

So the real standout here in delivering this performance has been the capital markets business and so we're achieving new records it seems every quarter in terms of the revenues that we're delivering there. We think we have continued initiatives and momentum behind what we've been doing which will drive continued organic growth.

We did do our first acquisition in the post-RBS. We bought a small M&A boutique focused in the Midwest that really allows us to offer advice to middle market companies whether the companies want to play offence or whether they want to sell themselves. We weren't getting that trade in the past, so I think it's a great capability to add. And we'll look for opportunities either on the commercial side or potentially in wealth management to do some fee-based bolt-ons if they can take us further down the track faster and they also fit in with our culture, so exciting progress on fees.

Next up is on the capital glide path. And I think here we still maintain a very robust capital position. We've been bringing this down as you're aware about 40 to 50 basis points a year, so we've been able to – I’d like to say, have our [cake and eat it too]. So we're growing loans aggressively and then we have very strong returns of capital to shareholders and we can keep doing that.

So there's – I think the opportunity to do that through another CCAR cycle or two as we keep approaching down towards where the peak peer median is. And I think we had a good result from the past CCAR and some of the things that we're very pleased about. We've been focused on raising our dividend and the yield upon the stock, and so we did get an increase through that came through in July and we have a second increase that is approved for January for the first quarter, which also is another 30% bump, so we're making big efforts to get that dividend yield higher.

We also have a very sizable repurchase program. Our philosophy on that as we try to keep it open throughout all four quarters of the year, but we're sensitive to valuation and opportunities to step in and do more if we see those opportunities.

I mentioned our top four programs and I won't take you through all the details on this overall, but the goal is to hit $100 million run rate benefit by the fourth quarter of 2018. We meet on this very consistently as a management team twice a month and bring all of the initiatives through for review and challenge, in fact, we just met on this yesterday, and what I'd say there is that we're quite confident in the outlook that we will be able to deliver this program.

I'd like to spend the next couple of slides talking through our technology, digital, and data capabilities and initiatives. This is another area where I'd say we're “turning the corner”. We're moving from playing defense, playing offence. And I think we're at the same time maintaining robust levels of funding. But if you look at the consumer side, let's talk about data first, we've been able to take that data capability that we've developed and we're improving our direct mail offerings, we’re improving our digital marketing targeting, we're seeing some real benefits from that.

We're also able to do more personalization around origination and around fulfillment, which also I think is starting to set us apart from the pack. Some of the stats you can see in the green box at the middle of the page there, we've had 35% increase in our marketing response rate since we've started to employed this digital or this data capability and we've been able to lower the marketing costs overall.

We’ve also launched some home equity line of credit pilots that if we can pre-populate some of the data and pre-approve folks for loans that we can originate a much faster time that’s been the historical norm. So typically the HELOC industry average, I think is 45 days from initiation to closing on the loan.

We've now got several swim lanes going. One is seven days. One is 14 days, which is quite revolutionary compared to the customer experience that can be drag on and be painful. So again using that data capability to make a difference with customers and make a real impact.

On the commercial side, we have also a number of initiatives. We've equipped our frontline coverage bankers with some real tools. So they can be much more responsive when they're out speaking with clients and we can make very, very much quicker credit decisioning. We've also used it on the marketing front, where we have a series of reports for example around FX where we can know what the customers’ exposures are and we can tailor the daily reporting, so that they can get exactly what they want to see.

So really good use of data across both consumer and commercial, we’re also focused on all the things that you read about in terms of technology and where technology is going? In the interest of time, I won't go into this in too much detail, but all of our strategic platforms are being modernized.

And we mentioned data analytics, a big effort on security. All we got to do is, read the papers and see Equifax et cetera that having control of data and good defenses is critically important a lot of time and effort there. We're focused on open architecture. So we can leverage all the innovation that's taking place through APIs.

Moving things to the cloud, we've got a big study going on to see how we can accelerate that and then our agile ways of working are really lifting off. We now have some great results in terms of getting big projects on faster, get into market faster doing it at reduced cost and having happier colleagues both on the business side and on the technology side as a result.

The overall benefits to the technology coming in two ways, really our customers benefit and then the bank benefits in terms of how we're running the banks. We have a few examples here of that on this slide, but most recently, we launched a digital integrated banking and wealth product called specify, which is really a robo-advisory product in partnership with a company called SigFig, which we're quite pleased with. The reaction has been very positive of the folks who tried it and it will be throughout all of our footprint by the end of this month and we're really first to market with this offering amongst a large regional banks.

We also have an initiative with another FinTech called Fundation, around origination, small business loans, which will improve. I think the take up response rates and customer experience there and we are replatforming the origination platform for both HELOC and Auto.

And then on the commercial side, I mentioned the Treasury Solutions platform. We’ve also have a partnership with the companies – the opportunity network which is a B2B networking platform, which again is another opportunity for us just to make a difference with our customers and present them with more opportunities to grow.

And in terms of how we run the Company, I mentioned security, a couple things point out the cloud and then agile, but we're also I think getting much bigger bang for the buck in terms of the technology dollars that we spend. So lots of good things happening in Citizens, I think we're maturing as a Company. We’re improving as a Company.

I think we still have an ability to deliver strong EPS growth and proxy improvement going forward. You can see the nice trajectory here at the top of the page, $0.41 EPS if you go back to Q1 of 2016. Consensus is now at $0.66 for the fourth quarter that's a 26% CAGR.

We did a little picture down at the bottom, the table on the right, which shows that that growth rate of 2017 over 2016 works out to about 30% for us, which is second in the peer group and notwithstanding that the consistency of that performance, our valuation is trailed off a bit.

And so our PE multiple right now is in the bottom third of the peer group. So ultimately we think there's a valuation opportunity here with the stock, but we're not overly focused on that. Our job is to continue to drive the good consistent results and the stock will take care of itself.

So I'm just going to conclude here with a few points on our investment thesis. But first off, I think we've done well at executing the turnaround plan. We're entering a new phase and I think some of the same drivers that have gotten us this far will continue to propel us going forward. It starts with the Board and the management team, which I think are really seconds to none.

The focus on mindset of continuous improvement that we have is pretty unique and we're still position for as a self-help story, so there's more to run with that. We've been making these investments in numerous areas, which we’re starting to harvest some of the benefits, and we will keep making those investments, which will propel growth far into the medium term. And then also we have a very strong capital position which gives us a lot of flexibility both in terms of buybacks and in terms of supporting loan growth.

Track record has been good. And then finally, I think we have – there's opportunity for investors in the stock given that the sub-par valuation we have today. So I think with that I will stop and Jason, we can take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Bruce Van Saun

Sure. What I’d say Jason is that I think it was a bit disappointing that we only had one basis point improvement in the NIM. We thought it would be two or three basis points higher than that. There were a couple things that we are not foreseen in that, and we went through those. We basically accelerated big debt offering and then the curve actually not just really flattened, it went actually quite a bit lower at the back end and that had an impact.

And we also didn't see very many interest recoveries of this few idiosyncratic things that happened. We gave guidance, again this quarter that we see at least the three basis points improvement and we still feel very confident in that guidance notwithstanding what we’re seeing in the marketplace with the 10-year coming back down, again what it is, I think back this morning, which is always nice to see.

The things that give us confidence in the NIM outlook partly is, we historically have been improving the NIM based on these balance sheet optimism actions, and I think there's still room for us to do that, so even if we end up with the Fed pausing, I think we still can drive that higher on the deposit beta side.

What I say there is that we've been comfortable growing loans faster than peers than growing deposits therefore faster than peers even if we have to pay up a little for some of those commercial deposits where we're deploying those at the margin is very accretive, because of the loan opportunities we have are in really great portfolios with nice yields and good risk adjusted returns. So that's a good strategy and a good use of capital from where we sit.

So I think there's going to be opportunities as the Fed pauses, and I think that actually we can go to work on some of these initiatives to actually start to bring the cost of deposits back down and be more effective at raising those deposits. But if we're still in a great environment, we will still be expensive and still think we can get a twofold benefit, one is from the self-help balance sheet optimization and the other is the asset sensitive position that we have.

Unidentified Analyst

So some of the balance sheet optimization has been into consumer loans, and I think there's been some concern on the growth of consumer loans given where we are in the cycle. When I saw in your slide, you said the retail charge-offs you expect for the next few years to remain in the 45 to 55 basis point area, is that right? What gives you confidence that the credit is going to remain benign on the consumer side?

Bruce Van Saun

Yes, well, right now we don't foresee a recession kind of over that timeframe and we are growing portfolios that are really super prime and high prime, and we have portfolios running off, legacy portfolios that were either serviced by other fee loan and HELOCs for student-lending carry portfolio, so these are I would say, poor credit quality portfolios. As those run off and we can forecast the pace of the run off that creates room for the new portfolios as they season and actually the charge-offs will tick up, but they'll be filling the vacuum created by having this older legacy portfolios run off.

So we've been actually quite good at being on top of our forecasts around delinquencies and different migrations and on the consumer side and good at projecting those charge-offs. So anyway we heard that those concerns and usually you don't go forward and make a three-year forecast on anything. That's a risky thing to do as a bank executive, but we wanted to quell the concern about that because we do have good visibility into the run off of the legacy portfolios and how these newer portfolios will season and I feel quite confident in that outlook.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Bruce Van Saun

No, I feel quite good about auto book that we have that FICO scores on that are quite high we’ve been really kind of high prime and super prime player there. And we're actually starting to decelerate and put some of the book into runoff. So really because there's better opportunities to get risk adjusted returns and other portfolios. This is not a focus on credit. It's really just use of capital concern.

But the SCUSA paper that we secured in the early days is now in runoff mode. We had entered 20 plus expansion states when we were growing auto because that was the only thing where there was real loan demand on the consumer side. We've exited those states now and so that's putting part of the book, of our own originated book to run off mode.

So I think we'll go from maybe a $14 billion balance down to $10 billion to $11 billion and we can be very selective in terms of where we play in terms of credit statistics. We can up our game in terms of pricing to try to get better risk adjusted returns when you're in that kind of optimization path you can really price for quality and price for return, which is what we're doing. So I don't really see major issues in terms of the credit outlook in auto.

Jason Goldberg

Good, in terms of – so many of these new lending products that you're expanding into that there might be new territory somewhat. Can you talk about how much of that is within your existing footprint to existing customers versus to new customers perhaps outside of your footprint certain Consumer and Commercial?

Bruce Van Saun

Yes, so on the Consumer side, the portfolios that we're growing, you’re seeing growth right now, mortgage – mortgage is largely in footprint. The education refinance product, what we originate is that vast majority is in footprint. We also have had a flow agreement with SoFi, which would be national.

And so I don't know the exact mix that might be probably still more than 50/50 in footprint, but because of what we're taking up from SoFi, there is a national element to that, the Apple program that we have that's national in nature. The personal unsecured offering that we have is probably 75% in footprint. So that's more focused and targeted on footprint.

So I think when we're playing nationally, those are thinner relationships by definition than when we're playing in our footprint which can be thicker relationships with the consumer. And I think we really are trying to make sure that we're maximizing the returns on those portfolios. And I think we have good returns to the partnerships nationally and I think that the SoFi paper has also had a good level of risk adjusted return.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Bruce Van Saun

Yes, you have to do that within the construct of your submission, but in terms of CCAR by quarter, but I do think there potentially are some opportunities to accelerate. I think what has been important to us is when we grow the loan book, we're also bringing new customers into the bank that gives us more opportunities, for example on a Commercial side to offer our fee-based services, so you can see our capital markets revenues are way up our global markets revenues are way up. We’ve had nice growth in treasury solutions.

So from a short-term standpoint you could say maybe just go out and buyback more stock. I think we're buying back a good level of stock, but it's important to our strategy in terms of building out our franchise and really tapping in the potential that we see to use that capital to support credit and build those customer relationships which will drive the PPNR and all the good things that you've seen in terms of operating leverage. So it's a balance.

End of Q&A

Jason Goldberg

[Inaudible].

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.