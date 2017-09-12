K2M Group Holdings' (KTWO) CEO Eric Major Presents at Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO)

Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Eric Major - President and CEO

Greg Cole - CFO

Analysts

John Demchak - Morgan Stanley

John Demchak

Welcome, just finished the first break of the day. Right now, we have with us -- thank you so much, my name is John Demchak. I'm on the medical technology team here at Morgan Stanley. Pleased to have with us a couple of senior leaders at K2. We have Eric Major, the President and CEO and Greg Cole, the company's CFO.

For those a little less familiar with the story, K2M is a pure play spine company. They are focused in some of the more attractive areas within the spine market, notably complex deformity and minimally invasive procedures.

So, before we get started just want to quickly mention disclosures, you can check out the Morgan Stanley website for those. And then maybe we should just start it off. So, Eric, [indiscernible] a lot of progress over the last year, really across product lines and geographies and it showed up in the stock. I mean basically $0.40 up since our conference last year. Can you start us off by giving a brief overview of the company and perhaps touching on some of the key accomplishments over the last year?

Eric Major

Sure. Well, we're pleased to be here. Thank you for having us. It's been exciting time for K2. I'll start off with any of you who have not had an opportunity to visit us, we're right near Washington Dulles airport outside of DC and it really is an opportunity to get to know the company and get a sense of the energy. And the reason I say that is, as soon as you walk through the door you kind of see the core competency of what we do. Our focus on complex spine, what we are doing in that space and now really the expansion around 3D printing.

What we've been doing in that space in the last year, about three years ago we identified the opportunity to really start to think differently about innovation in spine and the technologies we could create by utilizing additive manufacturing. And it came out of what we saw as a need in certain aspects of the markets and move away from PEEK and to look at alternative materials, so we explored ceramic, we explored PEEK, we explored other materials and found that with additive manufacturing and 3D printing we could do some new things.

So, in the last year what’s driven that is a lot of excitement around K2 among the field force and the surgeons on what we're doing in this space today. We have 10 FDA cleared 3D printed products. A lot of buzz around the first ever 3D printed expandable interbody and these are things that are driving that excitement, the other things that have really driven our business is balanced growth between U.S. and international, let me just touch briefly on the international front we have put out a press release that our new partner in Japan which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi is very exciting for us to help the momentum around that APAC business.

And then in the U.S. continued growth across our U.S. markets really across all the states in the U.S. and that's been through the focus of our complex spine as well as our 3D printing focus.

John Demchak

Perfect. And so, K2 has been generally discussed out as a complex spine company but really over the past few years it's become way more than that and you're building a very big degenerative business, getting larger and lastly you focused on a lot of the 3D printing stuff in your opening remarks and really kind of wanting to expand to locations this is where I want to start. Obviously right now that's being more dominated by one player, it's a growing part of the spine market, where do you see about [indiscernible] that's an attractive entrance for K2?

Eric Major

So the expandable market really at the end of the day what we're trying to do is we are trying to get better fit of our implants in patients and just a couple of ways to achieve that, some of the things that we're doing we believe was pre-out planning and our balance ACS platform which is a digital platform to help surgeons and especially what implants they want to use before surgery, combined with the ability to interoperably use a technology like MOJAVE that allows a surgeon to go into the interbody space and between the residual bodies and then with that expandability ensure that they are getting better or hopefully getting better line to line contact with the insights of that interbody and the end plates of the placebo body to get better long-term results, and that's the objective. We think it's very exciting, by being able to do that with that expandability, at the end of the day right you can go into a small insertion, you can open-up and really get the hike restoration and/or better end-to-end end plate fixation.

John Demchak

And how do you see that market I guess growing and contributing to your growth rate over the near and longer-term?

Eric Major

Well the interbody market is a very large market inside of spine, so you have methodical screw segment and inter-bodies, it's a huge market and really the concept of an expandable interbody plates is now a multibillion dollar market. So traditionally our growth have been driven off our presence in the complex spine space where we believe that we are the number three player in complex spine and now we really haven't entered in a significant way that those others segments of the market especially the degenerative space. And now with this technology, we believe it positions us very interestingly to be able to go after that broader spine market. I think you answered this.

Greg Cole

I really think that that expandable market, certainly the feedback that we are getting from our customers is that it will over time eat into the static cage market and I think the limitations today have been just as you described there’s really been one player that's had a meaningful presence in that expandable market. So as K2M with now a very robust portfolio of IP to allow us to build a very big portfolio of expendables, there will actually be two players, that really expands that distribution channel of that product into the market puts and I think we will see and again I don’t think it's a discussion about us competing against the other players as much as it is that category being a much bigger category overall because the distribution reach for that type of product will be very much more significant. And I do think that overtime we are going to see that product eat in to static cages for all the reasons that are described and I think that’s pretty exciting.

John Demchak

So, another piece of innovation, I guess you mentioned it very briefly is Balance ACS, BACS. Alignment’s always been a big focus and deformity. It seems that we’re now talking about alignment a lot more because some of the larger players have made that more of a focus on what they are doing. Can you walk us through specifically what BACS is in the feedback, that you have gotten from since decision so far?

Eric Major

Sure, so when we started thinking about the value we could bring in spine with all the peer group competitors and take in our expertise, our expertise has been since our inception the complex spine. And the complex spine is really -- since the beginning days of K2, take it about total body balance and that’s the head over the pelvis over the feet, whether we are doing 12, 14 or 16-year-old girl with scoliosis or an adult who is doing a one level lateral or one level posterior fixation, how we align that back is going to have a significant impact on longer term results.

And again, getting the head over the pelvis over the feet. There has been a lot of talk about one plane, the sagittal plane, but it being in complex spine we recognize a truly three-dimensional approach to the spine. Its axial which is rotating, coronal shift back and forth in sagittal balance, looking at you from the side.

So, this concept of total body balances the concept of again the head over the pelvis over the feet. So, we brought this concept through a tool or a platform into the market through what we call balance ACS, balance axial coronal sagittal of BACS. And the concept of that platform is to begin to bring tools to the physician across the entire continuum of care.

So, if you listen to its interesting, this was a big launch for us this year and this is a platform that physicians and hospitals can download through the App Store or under their digital platforms and utilize across the continuum of care.

What's interesting is the first tool on that is one that some of our peer groups have been talking about and this issue of preauthorization and getting cases canceled or rescheduled. And timing for us was ideal to bring this platform to the market, we had already been working on this which is this concept that a physician can make sure they understand what the patient’s pathology is, which payer, United Healthcare others that patient has, and bringing those together to be able to provide the physician with what are the preauthorization requirements before surgery so that these patients will be approved or cleared.

Next is pre-op planning, providing digital tools to be able to plan for that surgery ahead of time digitally. Next is the ability to provide three dimensional models of the patient’s spine find with images that are uploaded into the system, so with the push of a button we can deliver to the physician to take into the operating room and sterile environment a three-dimensional model of a very complex case so that they can have it in their hand during those surgeries to see where that anatomy sits on that patient. And then post operability taking all that data and providing quality metric outcomes to that physician. We know we provide the physician the ability to track their own cases and overtime we believe physician’s ability track their outcomes as well as rolled up outcomes across the industry to get us feedback on our cases and the use of our products.

John Demchak

And how should the rest of us think about the contribution here? Is it really just an enabling technology that has been basically driving more volumes and making it a lot easier for your customers or is this something that you guys can actually charge and get more of a direct revenue stream from it.

Eric Major

So we do charge for the technology but in addition to charging for the technology I think the real poultry here for us is that ability to provide these tools to the surgeon, to the patient and to the hospital across that entire continuum and it really as we tie that into our technologies and we demonstrate the ability provides and expandable inter-bodies actually done the pre-op planning to know exactly how they want to treat that patient interoperability, we think that ties together and drive the overall business.

John Demchak

Let me just touch on a couple of quick other technologies in spine. One artificial disk, you guys have one but not in the United States. Why isn’t better priority in bringing that over, it's one of the faster growing segments within spine.

Eric Major

So great question we've been very public about [Rhine] continue to be excited about [Rhine] we do believe it's a next-generation technology. We've stated publicly, it’s a polymer base technology that has very strong IP around how that polymer holds on to the end plates, it's a single use implant. So, in addition to motion which everybody is familiar with arthroplasty, because of the polymer core provides compression as well, so hopefully the kinematics are more natural kinematics of the spine.

We have clearance in the U.S. from multi-level it's being used in multi-level cases in Europe for the cervical spine. We are very excited about it, but what we've said is there remains something of keen interest for us. We continue to track these patients from the clinical perspective and if we continue to see the results that we hope around positive outcomes then we will contemplate an IDE, PNA process to bring it to the U.S. but that's an expensive process and so what we've said publicly is that should not be in the models today, we want to know what this looks like before we contemplate going down that pathway and that's why it should not be in the models of the cost of a PNA or IDE, we’ll publicly talk about when we're ready if we are if we are going to bring that to the market.

John Demchak

Understood. Want to shift over to the salesforce for a bit. If memory services me right, you guys are pretty mixed between a direct and a distributor relationship and you cover roughly two thirds of the United States, so certainly a lot of opportunities ahead of you, how do prioritize those? Do you want to expand geographies, do you want to go deeper in the specific geographies you guys are at, you guys want to go deeper within the specific accounts you are at? How do you prioritize the investment level across I guess those avenues of growth?

Greg Cole

So historically I mean one of the things that we've seen is in area where we see the greatest growth in revenues as we add additional markets in the United States specifically. We're fortunate and very different from a lot of the other companies in our space where we still have a couple of years left before we will have the full United States covered with local representation to handle a local surgeon request. We can serve any customer anywhere in the US today, but we're moving people around and applying them and that kind of thing, the ideal model is to have that local representation in market.

So, we say we're up about 70% covering the major markets in the U.S. and so we still have quite a bit more room to go and that's again one of our key strategic priorities is continuing to add markets that we do not have representation in today and there is a lot out there to go get. So as are prioritizing them, we are certainly trying to think about those markets which we can have the greatest impact, there is some opportunistic feel to some of the things we are doing because of you may have a great market but there may not be a qualified sales rep that meets our standards available in that market to put in place. So, there is a bit of a management process there as we look at the opportunities but there are quite a few good reps in the field today that we seem to have opportunity to bring on board with K2M. And that hasn’t changed at all by the way. I mean that stream in fact if anything has gotten stronger and stronger as we get to be a bigger company and a more reputable company certainly we see a lot more folks coming to us looking for job changes opportunities.

Eric Major

And I'll just add to that. Our model is with the conscious part of our strategic effort. Our model is one that is a hybrid between our direct salesforce in some areas of the market and through agents in other segments of the market. Now I often get asked, well how do you decide it really is about the individuals that we are recruiting, that’s coming to the team, the needs of the local market and so we are going to balance between an agent or a direct and you should continue to expect that from us as we move forward with our strategy.

John Demchak

It's one point of frustration that seems to occur with a lot of in spine companies, [European] companies specifically in the mid cap range is that -- there is a lot lumpiness to the business and with salesforce distributors, a few have something that shifts here or there. But it can be a material impact to at least the growth rate and any particular quarter or even left in the little longer that. You obviously have that in your international bit about a year ago, we now have obviously the hurricanes that have occurred both in Texas as well as Florida. How should investors be thinking about the potential impact there that will be to your business?

Eric Major

First, I'll begin with the disruption we had a year ago in APAC, it was an opportunity for us to -- we had a legacy situation there where we had a partner who had the ownership of the regulatory pathway for the clearance into the Japanese market. We subsequently gone back now, another process of ensuring that we and all those markets now growing as a bigger company from a smaller startup have our own clearance across the markets in the U.S. So, we control our destiny, that was very important for us.

With regard to disruption across our distribution, as we grow we also are cognizant of trying to monitor large sales, whether its individuals, agents or branches, so that if you do get the disruption across any one of those you don’t have complete wheels coming off the cart from a distribution perspective. So, we are trying to balance but we don’t have a disproportionate huge single agent that drives all the business and we see that from other peer companies so we think about that as we are growing our business and looking to add new sales people and agents.

And then the last one with regard to the unfortunate situations both in Texas and in Florida. We really -- any impact would really be a broad impact to the market orthopedics in general. So, while there may be impact across Texas and Florida we aren’t calling out anything specific separate from whatever impact there maybe to the broader spine in orthopedic market.

John Demchak

Understood, questions for the team.

Moving over to the spine market as a whole, I know you are a smaller player and your mix isn’t exactly the same as some of the other players here, but at least as we have looked at it and have seen the recording of everyone there has been somewhat of a deceleration in the market, perhaps the market at large slowed by a point or two. What are you seeing and do you see given your mix any large difference between degenerative business and the complex spine side of the business?

Eric Major

I'll start it, I certainly I mean K2M business deal is about whether for the broader market in general. And I think because of our concentration and deformity we are much more isolated from some of the aspects of the broader market we would see, which are predominantly degenerative market characteristics.

That being said in our own degenerative market we performed very well. And the offerings that we have currently, the 3D printing I think insulate us in a little bit different way. We are out there selling today the new and exciting technologies that simply others don’t have. Could we have sold more in future? That's the open question we don’t know, we don’t know the answer of that, but we saw a good flow and good demand for our products and we are pretty excited about where we are, we are more excited now about our portfolio of products that are available to be sold in the marketplace and I would say especially with de-gen more so than we ever have been cause we are right on the cusp of a lot of really exciting things and even more coming now with expandable cages, etc. so we think our positioning is very good to counter any of the trends that may be going on in the market, we don't know. We view those as any trends that are being any undercurrents that we're seeing are temporary in nature, we don't view them as permanent changes to the market, and we're still excited about our opportunity long term.

Greg Cole

Right, I mean we saw the other companies coming off Q2 and we had this question during 101s around any potential softness, you can look at our performance in Q2. We continue to believe that we'll be able to perform as an organization focused on growth, continued expansion of our business. I was just at the Scoliosis Research Society meeting in Philly which is one of the largest meetings of the year specially for us because of where our foundation came from. Key opinion leaders across the spectrum and what I will tell you is at that meeting we didn't hear a lot of discussions over breakfast, lunch, dinners at group sessions where there was this big slowdown in their business overall, right you hear the one-offs once in a while but it wasn't like there was this mass of discussion across the floor where there was a big disruption in access with the ability to take care of the patients.

John Demchak

So, Becker is the market side, there's also obviously the competition side and what we've seen is you know a number of I guess degenerative companies talking about you know being a little more competitive in complex spine, also heard about some of the underperforming companies starting to I guess invest a little more heavily in just a broader sort of portfolio. Have you seen any changes on the competitive landscape or is it still you know exact I guess basic market that you've been competing in before?

Eric Major

So complex spine is a complex market, we've been at it for a long time. Again, any of you that have gone through the Scoliosis Research Society meetings or [indiscernible], these university based physicians that are treating specially AIS, adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. These are physicians that move very slowly to move to new technologies and are looking for things that bring discernable difference into the practices.

In that complex spine space, we just launched MESA 2 this last year, for us MESA 2 is a very important technology for example and when you look at our technology and if you'd walk the floor and you looked at spine you say well there's a lot here that looks the same. If you look and feel and touch and put your hands on a product like MESA 2, it starts to jump off the page for you to say, okay I understand this is differentiated technology, this allows the physicians to do things with the spine they haven't been able to do before, they can correct the spine in ways they haven't been able to before and there's unique instrumentation and implants here that are not common across other deformity systems which really drives I think that 15% global market share position that we have in that growth as an organization.

I'll give you an example. Within MESA we have an instrumentation that we call the cricket, the surgeons nicknamed it the cricket, and it’s a tool with our implant that really allows the surgeons to work with the spine and almost like a piece of clay and a new way to control the vertebral body, and you know that's an example I think that goes in line with where we are as an organization of bringing differentiation and thinking that we're creating real assets around that differentiation. So, for example while K2 has over 675 issued and pending patents and I'm really proud of the fact I think it's indicative of who we are, we never had patent litigation against us, in a defensive manner in all those years we now have an offensive position, we take our assets really seriously and we have an offensive position against orthopediatrics now for example who has a technology that they called the Gemini. So, kind of interesting. So, we have a technology that -- those are examples of technologies that we think are very important for K2 and we're going to continue to bring those to market, now with the e3D printing and how are we bringing those 3D printed technologies into the complex buying surgeons theater.

John Demchak

So, want to shifts over to 2017 guidance for a bit, we've guided this calling for around 12% to 15% constant currency growth for the year, you are a little bit behind that pace at this stage and comps look pretty challenging into the fourth quarter. Can you help us bridge the acceleration for the back half of the year?

Greg Cole

Yes, sure I'll start. The playbook that we have is the same as what we've seen every year. What we are focused on are continued expansion in geographical markets, continued new product opportunities and we have a lot of new products here that we've talked, there are some incremental opportunities from the product perspective. We're seeing some continued strength as we've already discussed here on the U.S. side, and we continue to feel good about our line-up of products going into the back half of the year where there is more seasonal strength for especially the degenerative procedures.

So, we feel good about where we are at this stage of the business, and if you recall, our first half of the year was ahead of the consensus estimates by about a $1 million. So, we feel good going into the back half of the year with what we're seeing so far. We're going to update you guys here at the end of Q3 with respect to the complex spine season, that's normally where we can really gauge where the business is because we need to see how that busy season for complex spine has closed out, and then we can sort of talk about the rest of the year based on that overall performance that's the same cadence we use every year by the way.

Eric Major

And we put a lot of positive things in place for the second half of '17 and for '18 and what we've done in Japan for '18 I think is exciting and stabilization and APAC and potential for growth, here in '17 of second half these are products across the CASCADIA platform which is static 3D and the MOJAVE platform which is expandable 3D, again a lot of momentum, a lot of interested physicians and increased utilization in the market.

And now we continue to hire. We talked earlier about distribution and representation. We continue to get a very large funnel of interest of new people coming to us from many different other companies that bring significant experience. We mostly hire almost exclusively higher sales professionals with experience in spine, and that really helps us drive that business and so we've done a lot of that creating that funnel to build and going into the second half of the year.

John Demchak

So, a lot of momentum going on for the back half of the year. You mentioned ‘18, so I'm going to go there a little bit. You are going to start and give us '18, but there seem to be a lot of tailwinds or as we kind of exit this year into next year, balance ACS, you had expandable cages launching, progress of 3D printing, investments of the salesforce, a lot of the things you’ve mentioned on geographic expansion Japan, sure I am missing things as well. But even as you approach profitability which I believe is the target kind of heading into next year, is there a reason why growth can't at least maintain or even accelerate into next year.

Eric Major

You know we're not giving guidance for ’18 at this time, but I will tell you we recognize that here in this room potentially investing our investors in K2 because we are growth company in spine and we recognize that. And so, our objective is when we have our off-sides and we're looking at our annual operating plan for '18, the first question of our off-side later this week for example is where are we on QH for '17 to drive continued performance, and where do we need to put in place for '18.

A lot of times in our business you got to put things in place six to 12 months ahead of time. So, by kind of putting the things in place that we have for Japan with the MOJAVE introduction, the clearance now bringing it to the next year along with other technologies in the expansion of sales force. I think it does give confidence in ability for us to deliver growth in '18 and get to GAAP net profitability which is what our target has been for '18.

And for this year's growth like Greg said, I think where we will be for finishing up '17 we need to finish up September, see where we are in complex spine coming end of September that bell weather for us is best indicated when we get a full Q2 and Q3 under our belt, that’s not new, if you tracked us from a seasonality perspective. And then Q4 tends to be a strong quarter not just for us but for the industry. And so, we will watch that but we think that we are set up to at least have a good showing.

John Demchak

So, profitability plan I believe was by the end of next year so 4Q K2M. How large of a goal is that of a priority, you still obviously are growing at very fast levels, and do you ever think about maybe we should continue to accelerate investments to take advantage of the growth. We are doing rather than being so I guess iron focused on getting the profitability in '18.

Greg Cole

He has never thought about growth for sure I mean that’s something he doesn’t think about it at all. That’s the concentrate here in our company. We believe that the right approach today is to try to manage the top end of bottom line. And we feel like we can do both. Can we grow faster? Yes. But we have come at the cost of some of the profitability because we need to invest a little bit more in that growth. But can we grow faster? Absolutely, we feel very confident in our ability to do that. We are just trying to stay very focused and fixed on managing those two because we think that’s very achievable. And ultimately it gives us more options when we are generating our own cash, when we have profitability, you are opening yourself up to being able to invest more for the future anyway.

Eric Major

We have been talking about GAAP net profitability for '18, we recognize that we have to be a top line grower, we want to be grow, I tend to be a competitive person. I love that top line growth but I think we have told the [street] our board that’s our focus as an organization creates more -- predictability but gives us confidence going forward if we deliver against that plan so that’s the focus. When you have top prioritization growth and getting to that in '18, getting to GAAP net profitability.

John Demchak

And I guess the nice thing of getting to profitability is it does obviously help with cash flow as you said and it gives you I guess little more options for the future. When you think about obviously the broader market, there is a lot of companies in spine, maybe not quite as many on the complex side but if you walk around that this is obviously we have a very large spine conference. There is a ton of different companies out there. How do you guys think about potentially the consolidation of that space and there are certain technologies that you want have in house?

Eric Major

So, we have pretty strong organic team, we have over 70 biomechanical engineers and product managers. We were one of those small companies, right. We were one of the ten by ten booth companies, when we started back in 2004 and '05. We have continued to grow primarily organically, we have had a little bolt-ons here and there from an IP perspective, we will probably continue to do those types of things.

But we think we have a good machine in place to continue to grow and perform in the market. Consolidation across the boards question we have been asked for five, six, seven, eight years. We believe that we need to keep our head down, continue to perform, outpace the market on growth and get to profitability, I mean that really is best way for us to answer that question. What happens to consolidation, I don’t -- who knows where that market goes. Probably see some consolidation as the market continues to mature, but we'll have to watch and see what happens.

John Demchak

Well, Eric, Greg, thank you so much for being here and thank you all. Thank you.

