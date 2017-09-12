Discover Financial Services (DFS) Presents at Barclays Financial Services Conference 2017 (Transcript)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thank you for joining us. We’re going to get started. Very pleased to be joined up on the stage by both David Nelms, CEO of Discover, and Mark Graf. We’re going to be doing a fireside chat format. So I’m going to spend about the first two-thirds of the time with some prepared comments, and we’ll do a little bit of audience response and open it up to the audience for any questions you may have. But at first, I just wanted to start off with kind of the obvious questions of the day is whether you have any thoughts on potential impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on your business?

David Nelms

I think there’ll be two impacts. One is that we will have some higher volume, and we’ll have to accelerate growth of it. You can imagine in a time like this, people spend a lot more money on fuel, whether they’re evacuating, running generators, recovery, hotels and so on. So we did see some pretty significant volume increases in both gas and non-gas sales last week, and I expect that to continue.

The second impact is on the credit side. We put in place some special programs to give assistance and to give more leeway to customers that may have to get into their statements and so on. And there’ll be some, I think, modest negative impact on credit.

Mark DeVries

Okay, fair enough. And would you say, given your customer profile, is there a little bit more of a focus on kind of the non-discretionary spend, might you see a little bit more of a lift to spend than we might see across the industry?

David Nelms

I think that – maybe a little bit. I think, largely, our spend will probably go up about the same as the industry. They were – we’re pretty well distributed on customer base in terms of Florida and Texas population. We – to the extent that some of the real high-end fee any cards may not see as much of a bump as sort of middle America cards, more like ours, we might get a little bit more.

Mark DeVries

Okay. And turning to the other big event last week, any thoughts on kind of implications of the Equifax data breach on your business?

David Nelms

It’s one we haven’t seen before. Very few card numbers, so this is not as specific to credit cards, although it probably still affect credit cards. But you can really think about it more like the social security numbers being breached. And so I think all across the industry, we’re going to be concerned about identity theft and the potential for bad guys to exploit all manner of financial products. Unfortunately, we’ve learned the playbook of – when a major merchant gets hacked, we reissue the cards, but you have bad exposure here.

And when you’d almost have to think about reissuing social security coverage or something, I think we’re honestly getting to the point where so much information, especially after this breach is out there, I actually think the U.S. needs to rethink their identity and social security, driver’s license kind of databases, because there’s too much. It’s now out in the public. And it makes it really hard for all of us, financial institutions, to defend against bad guys who are doing account takeovers or opening accounts. So it’s going to be playing out for many years.

Mark DeVries

Okay, very helpful. Let’s turn next to growth strategies. So I want to start on loan growth. We’ve seen that accelerated over the last couple of quarters. Can you talk about the tools or levers that you’re using to generate this growth?

David Nelms

What I’m really pleased that the growth is higher now than it was a year ago, and the great thing is its growth not just in loans, but also in revenues. And so it’s not that we’re cutting pricing to gain share, we’re actually growing revenue significantly, which is helpful. A lot of it’s coming from existing customers. We’re getting wallet share with existing customers. I think there’s – I think our programs are resonating, some of our new features. I think that competition was pretty high up a year ago or so with some of the very rich reward programs. And it’s still very intense, but not quite as bad. And so I think that’s helping us to regain some share.

Under-accounts are a little bit higher. We’re seeing – we have backed out of some channels a year ago because the cost per account was just getting too high, and some of those channels we’ve been able to go back into as our net present values and our customer accounts both improved. So the one thing we’re not doing is, in any way, dipping deeper in the credit spectrum. At the margin over the last year, we’ve tightened our credit line increase program criteria. We tightened our new account acquisition criteria. So it’s coming from better and more effective marketing and strong credit.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Well, understanding that you’re not dipping down in credit, are there any segments of consumers that you’re trying to or can, sorry, with specificity? And if so, how do you also ensure that you’re not getting add versus select as you’re going after new customer segments?

David Nelms

Well, I’d say over the last several years, we’ve worked to enhance our models for maybe what I’d call thinner files, so it’s more students and people that are newer to credit. So we’re not a sub-prime lender. So we don’t lend. We don’t have any part of our business that goes after people that have bad credit. But new to credit is something that – where we think we can move people into prime is – has been kind of important contributor.

Other than that, we, I think, work really hard to have strong value proposition and attract people. Both our targeted marketing and our features are designed to have positive select. As an example, we’ve done a lot of work in the – we’re the first to give out free credit scores. We’ve been very active on tools for helping people to manage their credit scores. And as you can imagine, people who are engaged in that are actually positive. We actually think it helps our credit, and we get positive select by having features that appeal to people that are – that want to be responsible with their financials.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Given that partial focus on college graduates, new-to-credit customers, are you having any success cross-selling to your existing student loan customers?

David Nelms

We do a limited amount of – it’s really people that have graduated, primarily, and some people will get a student loan from us first, and then eventually we’ll get a credit card or a deposit product or another one. We call it cross-marketing. We don’t have any sales incentives. We make our products available on the Internet. And so there’s a large portion of our personal loans and deposit products that come from cross-marketing. And I’d say that, over time, we actually look to start cross-marketing back from those other products from student loans and personal loans back into credit cards. Mostly, to date, it’s been the other way, given the size of our credit card customer base.

Mark DeVries

Great. Now I think, you’ve notably continued to grow at a time when credit is starting to normalize at some level. Can you just talk about how you weighed trade-offs between incremental growth and the risk to credit?

David Nelms

Well, I’d say we’ve kept our eye focused on profits as opposed to credit. And so I think you have to – when you look at the fact that credit has normalized, it’s normalized to, still, a very attractive level. I mean, our charge-offs are still under 3%, which is, in most periods, fantastic. And so we continue to have a disciplined approach to look at our net present values, our profitability. We’re growing a bit faster. But if we can maintain a 20% return on equity and grow faster, that’s how you build value in the business.

So I would say we don’t look at any one line item on the P&L. Credit’s obviously a really important one. We’re looking at the long-term cycle, the long-term profitability. And certainly faster growth slightly depresses immediate profitability. Whether it’s building long-term positive value, we think that’s very good for shareholders.

Mark DeVries

Okay, and that make sense. Now my next question is, as we get later on the business cycle, does your approach evolve in any manner? Do you get a little bit more conservative on some of these facilities?

David Nelms

I’ll let Mark answer one.

Mark Graf

No. From my perspective, Mark, the way I would think about that is think about the lend-centric business model is being a four pillared stool, right? You’ve got fee income you can charge on one side. We’ve got very much a no-fee business model, right? That’s our value proposition to our consumer. You can increase your net interest margin. We’ve said we have room to expand ours, but it’s already north of 10, right? So it feel like that’s pretty fulsome. You can cut operating expense.

We’re sitting at 38% right now on an operating efficiency ratio. So I think there’s only one card issuer who’s beneath us, and they’re not a general purpose issuer, right? So feels like we’re doing a pretty good job there. So that fourth leg of the stool you have is the compound value. It’s a compound value is to grow the balance sheet, right? And I think inherent in what David said and in direct response to your question, I think the key piece of the puzzle, which is in mind, is you have to grow the right loans, right?

If at any point in time you begin to believe that the credit you’re putting on the books does not meet the criteria you’re looking for over the long run or the acquisition cost to those loans does not meet the criteria, absolutely, you pull back, right? Because if you’re growing the wrong loans, it’ll be more – far more detrimental than slowing growth would be. And I think we’ve demonstrated that willingness to pull back in the past a few years ago. It wasn’t credit-related. It was acquisition cost-related in a couple channels. But we did pull back on our growth because the value proposition wasn’t there, and I think we’d be inclined to do that again.

Mark DeVries

Okay, great. Turning to credit. You revised your guidance this past quarter to the roughly 55, 60 basis points year-on-year increase from 35. How should we think about credit costs as we look out over the next couple of years?

Mark Graf

Unfortunately, I’m going to make you wait till January for 2018 guidance and beyond. I guess what I would say is, as we think about credit, I’d contrast two different environments. I’d contrast an environment where you’re coming off of an unsustainably low level of charge-offs the card industry has never seen before and beginning to March toward what I think all of us has described as a more normal environment, right? I’d contrast that very strongly from an environment where you sit back and say, you’re in that normal environment, and you’re seeing an inflection where losses are going above that normalized expectation.

We’re very much, we believe, in that first scenario and not in the second scenario, right? So that’s what gives us comfort continuing to originate loans at this point in time. So yes, you’ll have impacts from normalization as you move forward. Yes, you’ll have the seasoning of growth that we’re putting on the books at this point in time. But we believe, if you look at the macroeconomic backdrop, very supportive, home price indexes, consumer confidence, bankruptcies, very supportive.

Look at incidence rates in the portfolio, not the dollars of delinquency because we’ve acknowledge severities are up because of consumer leverage, but the incidence rates would be what percentage of accounts in the portfolio is actually going delinquent. It’s almost dead flat, right? So you don’t see any signs of that inflection in credit. What you see really is that normalization taking place.

Mark DeVries

So do – how should we expand – how should we expect loan growth, as we look out on next couple of quarters, to look as you kind of think about managing credit slowly, differently?

David Nelms

Well, I’m not sure that I would agree we’re managing credit that differently. I mean, we’re – we’ve – I think personal loans were probably going to be tightening a little bit more in that space. But in credit cards, I think we’ve actually taken the actions that are probably appropriate from what we see at this point. I think in terms of growth, clearly, we’re growing above the range that we expected, that we’re really pleased with that, given that the revenues are also growing not faster than expected. I don’t really expect it to accelerate from here. We’re probably at somewhere around that peak year-over-year growth. I mean, part of what’s happening is we’re looking at a slower time from a year ago. So it’s a little bit the comparables. But I’m hopeful that, given the momentum, that we can maintain a sort of high end of that – of our range and be closer to high-single digits as opposed to lower-single digits.

Mark Graf

And Mark, if I can piggyback off that for a second. One of the phenomena you will have associated with that accelerated growth is, obviously, as you know, you provide not only for what you see is developments in the back book, but you also are providing is that seasoning curve takes place in those new accounts. So as David noted, in the near term, that you could make a little bit more money probably if you were to peel back on growth a little bit because there will be provision headwinds associated with those.

But for the long term, again, back to how you compound that lend-centric balance sheet to compound shareholder value over time, pretty critical. The key piece for folks to keep in mind is provision isn’t going to go away. There is that growth. There is that normalization. I would just say we guided The Street to the range of $6 a share, general zip code, for the full year. No – see no reason to change that guidance here today.

The one thing I would say is we always try and call things out when we have the opportunity. It looks like The Street is a little light on provision this quarter, I would say, so just collectively, if you look at aggregate and where it fits. And that’s really a function of that seasoning phenomena we talked about, okay.

Mark DeVries

And then just one last question on credit. I think, Mark, as you’ve described it recently, some of which you’re seeing in terms of the higher charge-offs is not as much a product of influence of default, but more on the supply side-driven severity issue, right, where people are defaulting with larger balances. My question is, at what point does that phenomenon starts to drive incidence as well with more borrowers taking their leverage up to levels where it becomes challenging for them to service? And would you expect to start seeing that environment where credit supply remains robust?

Mark Graf

I think at some point in time, as the cycle plays out, you could see that. I don’t think we’re approaching that inflection at this point in time, Mark. So if you look at aggregate consumer leverage, it’s creeping back close to the levels we saw prior to the crisis. But there’s a big difference in there, and that’s the cost to carry, right? Going into the crisis, you had an awful lot of floating rate things that were very sensitive to changes in rates, and payments went through the roof, particularly in ours, right, as rates rose.

Today, if you look at leverage, it’s primarily concentrated – the excess leverage that’s built is primarily concentrated in federal student loans, in personal loans and in auto loans. The vast majority of which are fixed, right? So if you take a step back and you think about it, you don’t have that same repricing risk embedded. And if you look at debt service coverage ratios for the consumer, they’re actually very healthy right now by historic norms. So I think it’s really more – continues to be more incidence or incidence-driven, where a consumer encounters something that causes them to get into trouble and then they’re just carrying more debt when they get there as opposed to the debt burden being what’s pushing them over the time.

David Nelms

One thing I might add is that unemployment rate is still very low. And if you had a higher – if you had a rise in unemployment rate, that would tend to drive higher incidence of people running into a hard time, and we’re not really seeing much of that. And what I mentioned before, a lot of our growth is coming from higher wallet share and higher balances from some of our core base. And so as a certain percentage of those people do go bad, they go bad for the higher balance. And that’s what tends to drive – that’s why you see, at this point in the cycle, more on average balance versus incidence rate.

Mark DeVries

Okay, great. Turning to operating expenses. You increased – when you increased the guidance for credit costs this quarter, you also mentioned there are levers on the operating expense that you can pull. Can you give us some more color on what those levers are?

Mark Graf

So I would say just to level set, remind everybody, we said we have revenue levers as well. Just to be clear. But the OpEx levers, I would say, clearly, marketing is a very large discretionary spend. Professional fees would be a pretty significant one. You’ve got the classics that you can go after as well as the theory, some of the general efficiencies. So I think at the end of the day, we already are very efficient at that 38% level. That being said, feel very confident in our ability to adequately manage expense as well as revenue enhancements, margin expansions to be able to deal with the rising credit in the near term.

Mark DeVries

Okay. And how much flexibility do you have around those expense levers, should credit normalize a little bit faster than you might anticipate, in order to try and pin it in kind of financial objectives?

Mark Graf

So my boss up here and I are both pilots. So maybe I’ll do it in the context of a pilot analogy. Think of it as a three engine plane, so you have three throttles. The first one is the marketing engine, right? I would say that one, theoretically, you can push all the way to the firewall or you can shut the engine down. I would respectfully submit, and I’d be interested in David’s perspective afterwards, too, that you don’t – really, don’t want to even operate either of those experiences on the marketing engine, right? The next one I would say is really more what I’ll call infrastructure spend, project spend. That one you got a wide range of motion.

Maybe as opposed to the 180 degrees you have in that marketing engine throttle, maybe you got 120 degrees on that one, and there’s a lag time in the engine responding, right? So you got a major project in place, as you begin to peel back, if you’re three years into a four-year project, you’re probably not going to terminate the project, right? So little bit of a lag. And then you have what I would call regulatory and compliance spend. That’s the third one. That one is a little bit more full on right now for everybody in the industry, but we’re beginning to peel back on it a little bit, I think. So gives you a sense for the categories and how they break out.

Mark DeVries

Okay. And then finally, you’ve mentioned long-term efficiency ratio, around 38%. It feels about right for the business. I guess the question is, why longer term if you continue to grow loans? Can’t we expect to see that run lower?

David Nelms

Well, I would say we do hope to, over a long period of time, drive it a little bit lower. As Mark said, our start point is exceptionally lower than the industry. But we are looking at – we are at the forefront of artificial intelligence, people moving to self-serve online. And so there’s – as our – we’ve always been a direct business, and that’s part of why our business model is so efficient. But some of these new technologies are going to make us, I think – give us the ability to be more efficient. But I’d say, in the short term, it’s a – it’s slow movement because we’re not starting from a period lots of excess and expenses to cut.

Mark DeVries

Okay, great. Turning to rewards. Can you give us a sense of where you are in terms of rewards competition inflation? Do you feel like there’s more room for competitors to increase the rewards offerings?

David Nelms

I think that we are about at the peak and that it’s actually leveled off a bit. I mean, interchange tends to be somewhat of a natural barrier to moving it beyond. And now that some people are giving away 100% or, in some cases, in my opinion, maybe more than the interchange, make that up on volume. So I think – and I think we’ve seen some of that in the last year as we’ve been able to accelerate. A year ago, we were dealing with – Chase had some very rich reward programs or well-publicized. There was a battle in the warehouse clubs, some of which began taking Visa for the first time, lots of promotions around that.

So we’re seeing our rewards costs continue to climb, but it’s climbing at a slower rate. And I think that – I think we’re going to be in a period of time as long as interchange stays fairly stable. If anything, I think there’s going to be some downward pressure as people – as certain very large Internet merchants start to apply a little more pressure on interchange. I think interchange for the industry is more likely to edge down, then they go up. And that’s going to tend to edge down rewards cost, not let them go higher.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Now excluding the two notable 2% cash-back cards out there, it looks to us like your rewards are kind of in line with most of the other alternatives major cash-back cards. Well, the question I have is if the industry actually converges more on the 2%, how much more flexibility in the room could you have to take up rewards cost?

David Nelms

Well, there’s a reason that we’ve stayed – we’ve not just gone with the 1.5% or 2%. I mean, we’ve got 1%. We’ve got 5% in categories. We got use merchants – and merchants putting their own money for increasing the back end. So I think we are in a much more sustainable place, where I believe our reward cost is lower than any of our other reward players, and yet their value and perceived value by consumers is as high or higher, because 5% is still bigger than 2%, right? So the people that are most actively engaged with Discover can do really well. Those who are less actively engaged are still earning money from us, but it’s – they’re not peaking out.

So I think the key is differentiation. The easiest thing to do in our business is to slap on a 1.5% or 2% program, and everyone’s done one of those at this point. And much harder to have an integrated reward program the way we have it. But we’ve started the category, and we’re committed to continuing to be differentiated around it so that we have a sustainable program in terms of cost and value to consumers.

And I think over time, you’re going to – eventually, when things get tougher, you’re going to see some of those competitors start to peel back reward. We’ve see that in the past with people in – we all remember the 5% General Motors program. It’s not around anymore. There’s a lot of programs that where real rich and then go away. And we’re at that peak now, and I think some of those will go away. And we’re going to be here to stay.

Mark DeVries

Okay, fair enough. Maybe at this point, we’re going to turn to the audience response questions. So we could queue those up. And for those of you who are willing to participate, please grab the handheld device in front of you and register your response. So the first question, what factor do you view is the most likely to determine whether Discover outperforms over the next year? One, accelerating loan growth; two, stable net interest margins; three improvement in operating leverage; four, deployment of excess capital; five, stable credit; six, other.

Pretty overwhelming. 70% said stable credit. Next question, please. I could have told you that would be the answer. You didn’t have to ask. Well, it’s good to get validation. What do you view is the biggest risk to the shares? One, falling loan growth; two, industry-wide rewards inflation; three, increasing charge-off provisions; four, margin pressure; and five, other.

Here we go. Next question please. What do you view is the best use of Discover’s excess capital? One, funding loan growth; two, investing in non-card businesses; three, buybacks; four, dividend increases; five, acquisition; six, other? So looks like 91 response is buyback, so 47%, followed by funding loan growth at 34%. One more question. Over the next year, would you expect your position in DFS: one, decrease; two, increase; three, remain the same?

So 56%, remain the same. Thank you for participating. Now at this point, I’d like to open up to the audience to any questions, if you have any. Jim? Wait for the mic. Just go ahead, I can repeat it.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

You’ve talked about severity more than frequency or recurrence in terms of resulting in the higher charge-offs. Where are charge-offs occurring with respect to open to buy in available lines? Are any severities or any charge-offs occurring because of health care costs, which a lot of lenders don’t seem to be taking into account, before and after ACA and other health care premiums have changed for people?

David Nelms

Yes, I – it’s a good question. What we typically do see is that in the prime space, where, by definition, making money – making loans to people that we believe have demonstrated and have the ability to repay. And typically, what will change that is, first, unemployment, unexpected; second, health care; third, divorce or an accident – maybe we put that in health care, and then there’s other things. So those are – health care is certainly one of the things that can cause issues with, otherwise, prime borrowers. I don’t think I could say that we’ve seen a particular impact, one way or another, in terms of health care. Health care costs for people is – has been a rising pressure. So undoubtedly, it is contributing a little more now than it was 10 years ago.

But I don’t think there’s a lot of short-term impact in terms of health care that the – it’s really the incidence rate of a severe event, I would say, is probably what drives it. So – but health care will be something to watch, and obviously, credit gets better if people are – have better coverage and more affordable health care. So it does have an impact, long term, on the industry. In terms of severity, I would say that part of what happened in severity got lower a few years ago. You had lenders who pulled back after the crisis. And you had consumers who pulled back on the crisis, and the margin, they paid down loans.

And so when you did have a loan go bad, it tended to be a lower level. You also had sub-prime players pretty much completely exit, and that’s changed a lot about two years ago, three years ago when there a couple of remaining sub-prime players come back. That impacts the prime lenders because all of our loans are to prime customers. But what will happen is some of those customers will go down the credit spectrum, get in the – they have a health care issue, what have you, maybe they now can get a sub-prime loan and then that actually can accelerate them on the way down.

And when they go bad, they take everyone out, the original prime lenders like us and the sub-prime lenders who came in along the way. So the availability of credit and the usage of credit is what is normalizing, to a large degree. That shows up, to a large degree, in severity, and that is what impacts us and others.

Unidentified Analyst

I think you said if Amazon or the unnamed – assume it’s Amazon, presses – compresses interchange fees or puts pressure on them, that should lighten the competition in rewards. Is that what I heard? And if that’s the case, why is that?

David Nelms

Well, what will happen is if there’s – and we haven’t seen a lot of downward pressure at this point. But at the margin, I think it’s more likely that there’s slight downward interchange pressure versus upward pressure. And interchange is what funds rewards. And so if you have – as issuers are looking at their P&Ls, if they’re taking in less revenue, they can’t pay out as many rewards to consumers. So I just think that it’s a – it’s somewhat of a natural barrier. If you look at what happened at an extreme, there used to be debit card rewards until the Durbin Amendment came on it. It took interchange down radically in the debit business, and rewards went totally away.

Now I’m just saying that rewards will tend to rise and fall with the P&L. And so it’s hardly a buffer, I guess, as well. Because if you do get changes over time, Mark talked about various engines on an airplane, one of the great things is there are multiple levers. And so if we see one thing change, then we can make an adjustment elsewhere to protect the long-term profitability of the business, which is one of the reasons the credit cards are such a wonderful business compared to, in my opinion, virtually any other banking product.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I wonder, Mark, if you could comment on your monthly credit stats out this morning for August. Were the results consistent with the guidance you’ve given in the past, in terms of leveling off the delinquencies? It looked like growth was pretty strong. And then should we expect, for September, just follow-up on the hurricane comments, will we see a significant increase in delinquencies in September because of the hurricanes? Will it be that immediate?

Mark Graf

So in terms of the 8-K data this morning for the Trust, I would say, for those of you haven’t seen it, it shows growth again in that 9% range for the cards, very strong growth continues to be concentrated in the prime accounts, continues to be concentrated in the type of accounts that do drive that compounding value over time we talked about earlier. Stabilization and delinquencies, I would say, yes, that’s pretty consistent with our expectation, what we expected to see. I would point out, again, we will expect seasoning to continue associated with this growth. It will drive provisioning despite that stabilization and delinquency, right? Let’s just be clear so that there’s no misunderstanding on that one.

In terms of the hurricanes impact on delinquencies in the near term, Brad, I think they’ll probably see there won’t really be much of an impact because you typically tend to give relief to those customers. You suspended the rules for a period of time. You treat them as current while they go through a hardship program for 60 to 90 days. So typically, what you see is that catch-up occur really more toward the end of that period of time. And from that perspective, what I’d say is we don’t expect the hurricanes to have an outsize impact on our delinquency levels, right? Most of the folks are going delinquent rotate rolling the charge-off would have done so anyway. An incremental smaller percentage will go because of the hurricane.

David Nelms

And I would just add, if you saw any immediate impact on the P&L in the credit side, it would be more likely in the reserve line. And I think we’re a little premature to assess whether they’re big enough to have an impact on the reserve line right away.

Mark Graf

Agree.

Mark DeVries

Well, I’ll go ahead and ask some more questions. On capital, you received approval to return roughly 120% of projected earnings, by our estimates, for this coming CCAR year. Is this a sign that you’ll continue to be aggressive on the CCAR that manner? And how much longer could you actually return over 100% of earnings before you get closer to your CET1 target, at which point you’ll obviously need to normalize that payout ratio?

Mark Graf

Yes. So I think we have – we’ve been pretty consistent in our mantra that we view it as our shareholders’ capital, not our capital, and we want to be responsible stewards. Our priorities for that capital haven’t changed. First and foremost, it’s organic redeployment into the business, generates very predictable returns that we think are very, very good, as David noted earlier. Second of all would be returning it to shareholders to the extent CCAR allows for it, followed by portfolio acquisitions, traditional M&A. It’s introduce more risk as you go down that path for shareholder buybacks, so the shareholder returns.

So it’s just a higher bar to clear as you get to those. I think we have, within the confines of CCAR process, tried to push the edge of the envelope and get outsized returns for our shareholders relative to what’s been allowed. I think as we see things play out, the combination of those outsized returns, plus the strong loan growth we’re putting up right now, probably has, as you approach that CET1 target ratio, somewhere in the 24 to 36 month time frame would be the current crystal ball. Now that’s obviously going to depend also on how credit performs, right? Credit could eat into that capital level. If growth accelerates more, it would eat even more. As it decelerates, it would obviously give you bit of a push and to extend that period of time.

Mark DeVries

Okay, pretty helpful. Turning to some of your other businesses, non-card business. What is your strategy for student lending and personal loans? And what type of growth can we expect from those segments over the next few years?

David Nelms

Well, I’d say student loans, there’s three primary competitors, and we believe we’re gaining a bit of share versus both of those competitors. It’s the smallest market in which we currently operate, just because the government dominates over 90% of it. But we’re really pleased, and I could see the growth picking up a little bit. But it’s going to mostly depend on the government. And if at some point the government backs off on as bigger share as they have, that would open up a real ability to grow up much faster. As long as things are stable, I think we’re going to continue try and gain a little share each year.

And I would mention that the credit in that business was actually the most stable of our three major credit businesses versus credit cards or personal loans. The credit is looking really good in terms of low and stable charge-offs. Personal loans has been growing very robustly for us. I expect that will grow or slow a bit, both, because we’re – law of big numbers. It’s becoming a pretty sizable business for us and because I think there’s more – it’s just we see more opportunities to tighten credit in that business, because one sign of stretch we’ve seen is there’s been a lot more industry capacity in the personal loan business compared to most other asset classes. And so we’re starting to see signs of some overextension of some consumers in personal loans, and so we were making some adjustments there.

Mark DeVries

Okay. And then just one last question, before we conclude, on the network. I mean, I think you’ve talked about in the past how you feel like the network is a strategic asset for you. Can you just talk a little bit more about how you can extract a little bit more value from shareholders from that network?

David Nelms

Well, first, I would say that it’s giving us tremendous value. There’s no coincidence that the highest two ROA card businesses are the two that have our own brand and our own network. And companies like Chase have bigger scale, but much lower ROA than our card business. And I attribute a lot of that to the fact that we own our own network, which is consistent brand at point-of-sale. Secondly, I’d say we’re making some extra money by extending that proprietary network to others. It’s smaller than I’d like it to be, but it’s profitable and now growing again. And so it – I’m real pleased to see that the growth pick up. I think it’s unique that we have debit. Amex doesn’t have any debit. Debit is over half the global market in cards.

So I feel like we’re in a good position. So profitable, growing, nice ROEs, love it to be a lot bigger. And I think that now that we have grown the acceptance to be the third largest in the world in terms of acceptance, our objective is to try to find ways to put a lot more volume on it. And we’re picking a lot of swings at that, looking for, particularly, nontraditional sources of volume. As an example, those 13 net to net partners that we signed in China and elsewhere in Asia, Africa, Europe, all over the world is really starting to kick in.

Diners Club is growing again and – as we’ve got some franchises in good hand, and we’re continuing to work with – especially some of the non-traditional players to try to put much more serious volume on to the network. So we’re open to any and all opportunities to extract even more. It’s a unique asset. And I’m hopeful that over the – especially the next five or 10 years that we’re going to find some – make it much more of a significant part of a contributor above and beyond supporting our base business.

Mark DeVries

Okay, great. Well, I think we’re going to have to conclude on that note, but please join me in thanking them for their time.

