Why New Highs Are Coming For European Stocks, Even If ECB Tapers QE

With strong economic and earnings growth in the eurozone along with attractive relative valuation, we expect Stoxx 50 and DAX to make new highs even in the face of QE tapering.

However, as witnessed during the Fed QE tapering fears back in 2013, the S&P 500 only experienced short-term pullbacks before launching to new highs on robust economic and earnings growth.

The European and Germany flagship equity indices, Stoxx 50 and DAX, have declined on QE tapering fears by ECB since middle of the year.

When Mario Draghi provided an upbeat assessment on growth and inflation during his speech at ECB's annual forum in late June, fears of "QE Tapering" spooked the markets as the euro soared to above 1.14 while eurozone bond and equity prices slumped. In the ensuing months, the 10-year Bund yield more than doubled from 25bps to 60bps, the euro spiked above 1.20, while the DAX pulled back by more than 5% before recovering since early August.

The market turmoil induced by the fear of "QE Tapering" was somewhat reminiscent of that in May 2013 when then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke first introduced the financial world with the term "tapering." As a reminder:

The issue of tapering first moved into the public consciousness when Bernanke, asked about the timing of a potential end to the Fed's quantitative easing policy in his May 22 testimony, stated, "If we see continued improvement and we have confidence that that's going to be sustained then we could in the next few meetings … take a step down in our pace of purchases.

What ensued was a board equity and bond market sell-off, with the S&P 500 plunging 5% while the 10-year Treasury yield launched from 2% to touch 3% briefly in 2013. That said, what is more important is the fact that new post-crisis highs in the S&P 500 followed within one month after bottoming in June. Thereafter, aside from brief sell-offs in between due to Fed tightening fears, the flagship index proceeded to gain another 10% heading into the official announcement of tapering in December.

Ultimately, economic and earnings growth were the main drivers behind the appreciation in equities. Indeed during 2013, annual U.S. GDP growth troughed around 1% and began to improve markedly, while S&P 500 earnings grew 16% year over year according to Multpl. That helped explain the surge in equities despite the beginning of stimulus withdrawal by the Fed.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Going back to today, we believe European stocks will similarly shake off recent QE Tapering fears and make new recovery highs in the coming months given robust economic and earnings growth. Indeed, per the Financial Times:

Quarterly growth edged up from 0.5% at the start of the year (revised down from 0.6%), while year-on-year growth leapt to 2.1% from 1.9%, according to official figures from Eurostat - its best level in five years.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Outlook for earnings growth for European companies is also positive after a stellar Q1, as according to Thomson Reuters, second-quarter earnings from the Stoxx 600 companies are now expected to grow by 16% based on latest estimate, significantly higher than the 12% estimate back in April.

From a valuation perspective, both the Stoxx 50 and DAX are relatively attractive comparing to the S&P 500. Using the FEZ and DAX ETFs as proxies for Stoxx 50 and DAX, respectively, we can see that dividend yield, P/E and P/B are all substantially cheap when compared to SPY.

ETF FEZ DAX SPY Benchmark Stoxx 50 DAX S&P 500 Dividend Yield 2.37% 2.85% 1.86% Weighted Average P/E Ratio 16.81 14.66 21.54 Weighted Average P/B Ratio 1.575 1.737 3.009 Forecasted Dividend Yield 4.36% 2.92% 2.05% Forecasted P/E Ratio 14.05 13.93 20.49 Forecasted P/B Ratio 1.599 1.758 2.89

Source: YCharts.com

While all eyes are on Draghi once again in October's ECB meeting as to whether he will reveal plans to taper QE, any resulting dips in European stocks will most likely be bought given the fundamental backdrop. As such, we expect new recovery highs in Stoxx and DAX in coming months as they continue to play catch up to their U.S. peers, and recommend going long the FEZ and DAX or EWG ETFs to gain exposure to European equity markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.