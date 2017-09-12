Charles River Laboratories International's (CRL) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

James Foster – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Rivka Goldwasser – Morgan Stanley & Co

Rivka Goldwasser

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our next session in Morgan Stanley's Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Rivka Goldwasser, Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Services analyst. And it is my pleasure to introduce James Foster, Chairman, President and CEO of Charles River Laboratories. So Jim, good morning, and welcome to our conference.

James Foster

Good morning. Always a pleasure to be here, Ricky.

Rivka Goldwasser

Jim, can you maybe provide us some context and just kind of like a big picture as to the trends that you are seeing this year?

James Foster

Sure. Demand has been very good. We've had very strong demand in biopharma. I would say that our Biotech demand continues to increase. It was very strong in the second quarter. We would anticipate that, that would continue. I think the funding paradigm is outstanding for biotech right now. We have over 6,000 biotech clients now, so just the sheer size of them has driven growth. The technologies that they're investing in and with some success from all the immunos to gene editing to messenger RNA has just made a fundamental difference.

Obviously, some of these drugs, they actually gain in the market and there's a lot of work in the clinic. So we're enjoying the demand. We worked on 70% of the drugs that were approved in -- by the FDA in 2016. So the nature of our portfolio is broad enough now so we're interfacing with an increasing number of clients, and I think that should continue. As we do more in M&A, that could expand.

Rivka Goldwasser

So if we can kind of like touch about it on the different segments, starting with upstream discovery, what kind of traction are you seeing in that area? And is there like kind of an inflection point that you're looking for your customers are going to have that kind of aha moment and just kind of like outsource more?

James Foster

Yes. So our DSA segment has two pieces, so Discovery and Safety Assessment. The Discovery business for us has been an aggregation of a lot of small acquisitions, including a CNS company that we bought last quarter. As we increase the scale and diversity of that portfolio, there's definitely more interest. Our companies have discovered 76 development candidates. So often, the conversation goes like this, why are you here? We do the discovery. To which we'll often say, well, we appreciate that, but let us tell you that we discovered 76 development candidates for our clients, the big targets that they couldn't find on their own.

Some of -- many of those are now in the clinic. And even if they discover the target and hand us the drug, there's so much that we do that's sort of industrialized. We do more of it; we do it faster; we're more efficient. So there's a very good balance now and handoff with our clients. So it's important to build the scale; we will continue to do that. We have -- we're looking at a lot of M&A prospects in the Discovery space. We bought an oncology company last year and, as I said, another CNS company. We, hopefully, will do more in respiratory. We have inflammation and pain capabilities as well.

So we are finding that we're doing more creative deals with our clients, some of which are milestone-based. Clients love when you have some skin in the game and can help them through the process. I do think that Discovery, to some extent, will go the way of Safety, so I don't think it's all going to be outsourced. But it's actually a larger market than Safety. No one's doing it on a large-scale basis. A lot of our competition is academic or small bits of competitors. And so as we build the large portfolio, both the large pharma and large and small biotech companies, there'll be a terrific intersection.

There's also a good fit into Safety. That was the raison d'etre of doing this. We have a portfolio that we can move from one service to the next. We're actually now seeing that, finally, with at least a few molecules moving from Discovery to Safety. We're also seeing some backward integration, with clients who have been big Safety Assessment customers of ours for a long period of time are saying, wow, so you do Discovery. I didn't realize that. And we have a few clients that I can think of that used to be Research model customers only that are now buying across the portfolio.

So, look, our principal, distinct competitive advantage besides the fact that, I think, our science is exquisite as the scale of the portfolio, and as we have more clients working across that portfolio, it's a very strong competitive sell-in. It's a very -- it's increasingly a more strategic relationship that we have with the clients where we know at least as much about the molecule as they do and can help them get to market.

Rivka Goldwasser

Okay. So if you can just -- if we can talk a bit about Safety and what you're seeing there?

James Foster

Yes. So the Safety Assessment business is in a very good place, so the demand has been very strong. We have a line of sight four months or five months out. The capacity utilization is quite high so I'm seeing biweekly, what it looks like, by site. We have a very good mix between specialty and general toxicology, which is what we like to see probably close to 50-50 right now. Margin contribution is a little bit better on the specialty side. It's less competitive. We get a little more price. We're driving a lot of efficiency through that business. And I would say without overstating it, that most of the time when we go after share, either to protect it or get share that we don't have, we're successful. We've been able to add relatively modest amounts of capacity at multiple sites subtly.

We did it -- we've done it so far this year. We did it for the last three years. We've been able to do that and accommodate clients' demand and also not impair our operating margins, so we've been able to improve our operating margins with additional capacity. I think you know we opened our Massachusetts facility, which is quite large, it's about 0.5 million square feet. Not all of it is finished, but we have built it and closed it. It's been open now for about 1.5 years. We're GLP ready there. We opened 40 of the 80 rooms. If business gets fabulous, we can reopen the other 40. If it's slower than we think, which we don't think that will happen, we'll just stay with the 40 for a while. As business gets increasingly better, we will go about the balance of that site.

So we're in a very good competitive place since most the biotech is on the East and West Coast of the United States. We have a very large facility outside of Boston and a very large facility in Reno. We have no competitive response to that. We have no competitors who have large East or West Coast capabilities. So as there's more business, as more biotech springs up, we will bring on more space there, again, hopefully, subtly and slowly. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves. By the same token, we never want to turn away business because we don't have capacity.

So we get some price periodically. We have some clients that are locked in to longer-term agreements with us. I won't say we like that more or less than clients that aren't. I would say that we will work with the clients as they like to work with us. So we have some of our large pharma clients that don't want to have a long-term contractual arrangement, want to work with us quarter-to-quarter and be more nimble about it. We're not finding that the margin contribution is any less with them.

And surprisingly, or not, some of the biotech companies are less price-sensitive than big pharma. So as we have more biotech clients, they tend to be all about speed. It's all about speed to market. It's all about science. Regulatory expertise, trying to marshal them through a pretty complex process. And while price is -- it's a factor, it's not the most important one with them.

Rivka Goldwasser

So when you think about capacity, we had a conversation with one of your competitors earlier in the day, and they talked, obviously, about like the thoughtfulness about bringing capacity on. You said that you have four months to five months' lines of sight. At what point will you make the decision to open the additional 40 rooms?

James Foster

Yes. Hard to say. It will probably take us at least a year and we built them out. In that case, you have to revalidate equipment and you have to hire staff. So it's probably a year. So if we knew that we needed the capacity in the fall of 2018, we have to pull the trigger today. So it's sort of a continuous process that we're evaluating. Where we have to build out space, that's probably an 18-month process, maybe longer. We have to build the space, validate and hire the staff. So if we know that we want it in 2019, we have to pull the trigger maybe, perhaps, today. So we're constantly looking at that, depending on what the demand is.

We've been able to bring on, as I said earlier, small amounts of space at multiple facilities without any big capital drops. We did that first and foremost. And also, we can't just do it in one site. All things being equal, clients prefer proximity, so we want to continue to open space at multiple places so we are in a good place competitively. But also, for the European-based client that wants to work in our Lyon, France facility and not Reno -- it's pretty far, obviously, to go to Reno -- we want them to have that option.

Increasingly, we have clients that have audited and improved multiple sites. Our largest client, which I can't mention, but it's one of the big pharma companies, is working at six of our sites right now, including some of the WIL sites, which we just bought 1.5 years ago. That gives them great flexibility. And finally, after years of clients saying, we only want to work with Montreal or we only want to work with Reno, we have clients who are savvy enough to know that if they audit and validate multiple sites, they have greater flexibility and so do we. And so if they want to start a study in two months, and we're -- and it's five months to get into Montreal, we can do that.

So we're increasingly seeing that. I think that's great for us. I think that's great for the industry. We have some competitors with a single site, I think it's harder for them -- or two sites, I think it's harder for them to respond. So doing it in multiple sites is essential. So it's kind of an always, always. We're always building out something somewhere.

Rivka Goldwasser

And just in terms of pricing, I know you talked about it since like biotech being less sensitive than large pharma at times. How do you think about just kind of like ability to actually bring price up and the stickiness?

James Foster

Yes, and you're talking principally about Safety when you asked that question? It sort of waxes and wanes. So as a general proposition, if you're a new client and you call us, we will push the price. We will attempt to push the price. We have a lot of clients that have long- and short-term contracts that are somewhat price protected. In other words, they know what the price will be. We're fine with that. As I said, we have more pricing power with specialty than general toxicology. We're a little -- we're increasingly reluctant to talk about pricing in the Safety business because it occurred to us recently that we're the only public entity so we're telling our competition what our pricing strategy is or our pricing capability.

It's unlikely that our investors and our analysts will like that for too long. So we will probably give an update on what pricing has been for 2017, I don't know, in our third quarter call, on our fourth quarter call, and then we'll try to do it less frequently. But as a general proposition, obviously, we will try to get price. I would say that even in quarters where we don't, if the mix is good and capacity utilization is sound and the efficiency initiatives are effective, which they have been, we're able to improve our operating margins.

So our operating margins in the Safety Assessment business continue to improve. They are higher than we have articulated we even want them to be. We had a goal of 20% for the whole DSA segment back two years or three years. We crashed right through that. We did 23% last quarter. We will give updates on our long-term margin targets in February when we have our annual call. But there'll be some price in the mix, it's just hard to say what it is. We want to make sure that we stay full, and we want to not embolden our competition. And we don't like -- we don't want to let our clients play that sort of price card well. So on an annual basis, there'll be some price improvement, but it's variable from quarter-to-quarter.

Rivka Goldwasser

And I think the price competition might be a good segue into the research model statement.

James Foster

Sure, sure.

Rivka Goldwasser

So if you can talk a little bit about, first, before even price, just how do you think about demand, the shift in demand geographically? And just overall the marketplace and how do you think that's going to evolve?

James Foster

So we revised our -- actually, our long-term guidance in that segment on our second quarter call. So we used to say low to mid-single digits. We're now saying low-single digits. That's sort of a commentary on reality. So you're a mature industry. You've had a reduction in the utilization and research models for years. You have some in vitro screens used by, on a proprietary basis, by our clients. You have Charles River probably being one of the largest users of research models in all of our clients, so we sell a lot to the CRO industry. And you have the restructuring of big pharmaceutical R&D facilities, which are -- have been closed or are closing.

So five of these steps, seven or eight R&D sites; 10 or 15 years ago, they have two. So as principally, as they take these sites out of commission, a lot of the research models' share was from us. So we're still getting some price and probably always will. Japan has flatlined. U.S. and Europe periodically are up. Sometimes they're flat and sometimes they're down. Growth rate in China is very significant. That's a marketplace that is very nascent, likely to be as big as the U.S. The price points are lower but so is, obviously, the cost and the margins are terrific.

So we're finishing our second facility in China. It's outside of Shanghai. We'll be quick at work looking for a third site. You have small cities in China with 10 million people and proximity is going to be increasingly important there. We don't have any externally -- we don't have any non- Chinese commercial competitors who are going to China, and all of our commercial competitors in China are government institutions. So our science is better. There's a lot of knowledge of the benefits of using Charles River. We do get price there.

So I would say that the marketplace will probably be similar to the U.S. It's going to be a very big market for us, but that's the primary growth driver in that business combined with some of the service business is likely Genetically Engineered Models business. So the reality is that it's likely to be low-single digit even with price. It's going to have operating margins in the high 20s. It's going to throw off a significant amount of free cash, which we will use for M&A in other parts of our business and, obviously, for CapEx across our whole business. It's still kind of what we're known for. I can meet a researcher anywhere in the world and tell them where I work and have them say, oh, yes, I used your animals in med school or I still use them.

And so it's a very good basis for the business, and, of course, it's still a very large business for us. We'll do everything we can to be as aggressive on a pricing point of view as we can. Unlike the tox business, where we still have some of our clients who do the work internally. Nobody produces their own animals. And we have some competitors who are weaker than they would like to be in that business, so we remain a big player.

Rivka Goldwasser

And then shifting focus to Biologics. I mean, obviously, Biologics is where a lot of growth is. Within Biologics, within biosimilars, can you talk about kind of like your positioning?

James Foster

Yes. The Biologics business is an interesting one. It's an acquisition we made over 20 years ago. The business was painfully slow for – until it wasn't. It's been growing a low double-digit organic growth rates for about three years now. It's very strong. The demand is unrelenting, as you would imagine, with all the biotech companies and the pharma companies looking for large molecules. It's a business where we have the largest and the best competitors.

All of our competitors are as large or larger than Charles River. They're all quite capable. Unfortunately, no one is likely to sell their business. The other four would be happy to buy it, so that's not going to happen. Our operating margins are quite good. We have four or five sites so we have good geographic footprint. We've been investing, well, slightly more aggressively in our locations. We did this small biosimilar approaching characterization business that does biosimilar testing outside of Boston last year, getting some traction there. We like the business a lot.

So we have big European locations and big U.S. locations. It's hard to see why that business would slow. It doesn't make – it wouldn't make any sense. You have some clients that when their drugs are approved, do the work internally but most won't, and none will while – before the drug is approved. So for testing of those drugs, to make sure they're safe before they go into the clinic, all that work is absolute, so we like it a lot. There's some synergies with other parts of our business, obviously, and so it's a very complex sell. We have a specialized sales force that's just selling that business that can talk to clients.

Rivka Goldwasser

And you talked about you have four to five sites. How do you think about capacity in this business and just cap deployment requirements?

James Foster

Yes. So capacity is – so we've been very careful about adding capacity there just because the business was slow for a while. We have very good geographic footprint, so we've been able, again, to subtly increase the size ahead of when we need it. Again, you don't want to run out of space for these businesses, particularly in a highly competitive field like this. So we're quite confident that with appropriate levels of CapEx, we'll be able to continue to increase capacity here. There's a lot of sophisticated expensive gear that the clients demand, so it's not trivial CapEx but it's manageable.

Rivka Goldwasser

And let's stop here and see if we have any questions. I wanted to talk about industry consolidation a little bit. I mean, obviously, you've been a consolidator in your area. But we're seeing some move toward a more integrated enterprises and a vertical integration on the manufacturing side, on the CRO side. How do you think about that business model? And is that relevant to your side of the business?

James Foster

So we like our nonclinical portfolio. So is that vertically integrated? I guess. It's certainly horizontally integrated. So we integrated it across the whole drug development pipeline except for the clinic – clinical capabilities, which we had and are out of, and except for the CDMO space, which we had and we're out of. We're happy being out of those. I was talking at another conference last week, and I was saying to the folks I was with that we're approaching $2 billion of sales. I figured the markets that we're in right now are kind of $12 billion to $14 billion and growing.

So I think it's quite plausible that we will double or triple the size of our business with organic investment and M&A with no need to move into the clinic, which we get asked that question a lot. It's a really crowded field. There are very big players. I don't know how we could add any value there. It's a different business and none of our clients are quite interested in doing that. We looked at the CDMO business quite carefully and when we finally figured out that there's 600 players, some of which are very large, they're big pharma companies that do that and a lot of big public companies that do that, it didn't seem to make a lot of sense or add any value either.

So we're quite interested in building out the Discovery business further. They will absolutely be further consolidation in the preclinical space. So all of our preclinical players, of which there are three big ones, three or four big ones, will come to market in the next 12 to 18 months. We will look at all of them. We won't necessarily buy one, but I think it's – we may. So we like the scale. We like to interface with a larger number of clients. There's a terrific opportunity to sell some or all of the portfolio to increasingly more clients who want to have a smaller number of research partners.

So I think that's the way the clients are increasing going to want to work with us. I think that you're seeing massive and rapid consolidation on the clinical side. I think that will continue, probably end up with two or three players. Going to end up with two – probably two players in the preclinical space, big ones, I think that's fine. And the CDMO space, I don't know, but we have a very attractive M&A landscape, which we're aggressively pursuing, and I will be disappointed if we don't get some deals of – meaningfully sized deals done.

Rivka Goldwasser

Let's talk a little bit more about capital deployment. I mean, obviously, acquisitions are key to the strategy, but can you talk about stuff like your M&A, your – first of all, your capital deployment priority.

James Foster

Yes. So, our strong preference is always for – to do strategic acquisition. That builds the business. That builds the portfolio. That's a better solution for our clients. And I think you're going to get top and, hopefully, bottom line accretion by doing that. So that's a strong preference. We've always had, though, some combination of significant M&A. We've done a lot in the last two to three years, and I think our integration capability is better.

Paying down some of our debt, we are down to about 2.3 turns of leverage, and at least offsetting options by buying back some of our stock. We're always looking at what of those three things makes the most sense. Do we want to continue to do all three? Typically, we have. I can't predict what we will, except to say that we strongly prefer strategic M&A. I think we have a really – cash flows are strong. We like to do deals the size of the WIL acquisition that we just did about 1.5 years ago.

There's not a lot that size; there's a few. That was about a $600 million purchase price with a couple hundred million dollars of revenue that moves the needle without betting the ranch. It gives us the mass. It gives us more client interface. The integration, sometimes, I don't want to say easier, but you have a more sophisticated clients that you're buying and you don't have as fragile a culture. We have a full-time integration team now, with six or seven full time people across multiple disciplines, and we take a very senior general manager and put them on every deal to 6 to 18 months.

So we're just better at it. It doesn't mean they're all perfect. I think the prices of deals are full. They're big prices. There's a lot of private equity at the table. There's less strategic competition for some of our deals, which is a good thing. Private equity is really paying off the deals. We won't overpay for anything, but – and we haven't lost a deal yet that we were pursuing, but we have several conversations going on now. We don't always know who the competition is, but you can sort of anecdotally feel that there's private equity there.

So that's how we see the capital deployment. There's a lot of free cash. We have great borrowing ability. We levered up to, I forget, 3.4 times to do WIL. We said we would get down below three turns in 18 months, we did it in six. So we could lever – so I said, with 2.3 turns, we could lever up to, certainly, 3.5 or even 4 with relative ease. And given the free cash flows that we would be acquiring, get it back down to three turns, which is just our comfort level, relatively quickly. So there's a little bit of a land grab just in terms of business available by clients. I do think that the size and scale and depth and diversity and scientific strength of our portfolio is really the key differentiating feature.

Obviously, we can and will and do, do a lot of this organically, but it takes longer. And so notwithstanding my preference to do larger deals, there will be some small deals of very good science, like the little CNS deal we've listed. It was tiny. They do microdialysis. We don't know anyone else in the world that does that. You're actually looking at the levels of drug in the brain. So things like that will add as we see them that enhance the portfolio materially.

Rivka Goldwasser

Great. Well, Jim, thank you very much.

James Foster

Always a pleasure, Ricky.

Rivka Goldwasser

Thank you.

