Union Pacific - Buy This Beauty

Houston has put some pressure on Union Pacific but it won't hurt the company going forward.

The US economy is accelerating at its highest pace since 2010.

5.3%. That's how much you would have made if you had bought Union Pacific (UNP) exactly month ago. Personally, I have been bullish on transportation stocks for quite some time and see further evidence to buy these cyclical beauties.

What's Leading Us Higher?

'Leading' would probably be one of the biggest words if you made a word cloud based on all my articles. The word is so important because we are looking for indicators that tell us what we can expect to happen. Even though there are many indicators that are leading, we only need two of them to establish a first case (either bullish or bearish).

The first one is the ISM manufacturing indicator. A value above 50 means that the economy is expanding. Values below 50 indicate contraction. At this point, we are seeing a beautiful growth acceleration trend that has resulted in a 7-year high after bottoming in 2016.

A more specific indicator is my average of all regional shipment surveys. This average is currently close to its highest level since the early 2000s.

Note that this leading index has already successfully pulled non-defense capital goods shipments growth higher. Shipments are growing almost at a 5% year-on-year rate after declining close to 7% in the first quarter of 2016.

Both indicators are fully supporting the bull case for Union Pacific at this point.

Union Pacific Shipments Are Ripping

Official data from the Association of American Railroads shows that total transportation volume from all car types has hit a fresh 52 week high in the first week of September (graph below & direct link). This is 2.9% higher than the same week one year ago and a solid support for the stock price which could easily hit 115 on the mid-term.

Note that I am not saying that because of higher shipments volume. Leading indicators are pushing volume higher which means that volume is set to increase even further. In other words, leading indicators are being confirmed and still accelerating.

What About Houston?

Readers who are a bit familiar with the company know that Houston is a key region for Union Pacific as you can see below.

Market Realist reported that the first week of September saw lower containers and trailer volume even though official AAR data suggests that Union Pacific was able to offset this (2.9% total growth).

Union Pacific’s intermodal traffic fell in week 35 of 2017. From ~74,500 containers and trailers in the same week last year, it fell to ~72,000 units in the reported week. Container volumes fell in contrast to trailers. The company’s container traffic fell 3.3% to ~69,000 units from ~72,000 in the 35th week of 2016. Trailers rose 4.6% on a year-over-year basis in week 35. - Market Realist

The disruptor is Houston without any doubt. Both the Houston Settegast and Houston Englewood terminals saw an increase of total dwell time form 30 hours to almost 80 hours according to Union Pacific.

It is clear that Houston will have a continuing impact on the operating performance even though this won't disrupt the fundamental bull case for this stock. The biggest damage has been done and the coming repairs will start pushing Houston numbers up again.

Conclusion

If you don't own Union Pacific already, you are now getting the chance to buy some. The fundamental bull case is rock solid for the transportation industry while the Houston hurricane situation provides you with an interesting entry point.

Yes, Union Pacific has suffered a bit under the hurricane even though it is in nowhere able to hurt the business going forward.

I am sticking to the stock and will start to sell once the economy turns growth acceleration into growth slowing - which is currently not on the radar.

