Philip Morris: Growth About To Accelerate

Philip Morris (PM) is poised to see increasing sales and earnings growth rates going forward, due to its success with its iQOS technology and an improving forex impact. Shares are not cheap right here, but due to a high dividend yield and a strong outlook, the company's shares could still be attractive.

For years, Philip Morris was battling with a weak top line performance that made the company's shares performed worse than the broad market:

PM data by YCharts

For almost five years, Philip Morris' top line kept declining and share prices were in a sideways range over that time frame, but recently share prices have started to rise as Philip Morris' sales have started to improve again -- a trend that will accelerate going forward. That is based on two factors: Improving organic sales and a forex tailwind.

Philip Morris most recent estimate for this year's currency neutral sales sees a top-line increase of seven percent, which is a very strong showing for a tobacco company, as those mostly grow their sales by low single digits annually. Philip Morris' better organic sales growth is primarily based on the success of its iQOS products, which are facing strong demand in the countries the product has been introduced in already. In Japan, which was the first launch country, iQOS sales already make up close to ten percent of the total market, and the growth has not slowed down at all in the country.

Most recently Philip Morris has introduced its iQOS technology in South Korea, and just three months later, iQOS already has a market share of more than five percent there.

Since the device is being sold at more than $100 per unit, with the HEETS packs being sold at roughly $4, Philip Morris is not only expanding its volume share significantly, but also able to produce solid sales and earnings growth, as the devices and related Heatsticks are not dumped on the market via a low-cost strategy at all.

Since Philip Morris is doing all of its business outside of the US, the company's results are heavily impacted by the strength of the dollar: A strong dollar means that the revenues derived in other currencies translate to a lower dollar amount, which was one of the reasons Philip Morris' sales had been declining for a couple of years, but the reverse is true as well:

^DXY data by YCharts

As the dollar gets weaker, Philip Morris' ex-US sales are translated into a higher amount of dollars, which means an artificial push to the company's revenues (and also earnings & cash flows). Since the dollar is currently weaker than it was over the last two and a half years and significantly weaker than it was a year ago, Philip Morris should see a significant bump in its sales and earnings going forward: The organic growth rate of seven percent, coupled with a positive forex impact of a couple hundred basis points, should result in a revenue growth rate of roughly ten percent in the next two-quarters.

As long as the dollar is getting weaker, this positive tailwind will persist, which means that investors who own a position in Philip Morris have some kind of a hedge against a weaker dollar (which makes imports and thus many consumer goods more expensive).

The dollar's rather weak performance so far this year can be explained by internal and external factors. A couple of months ago, the market believed that the FED would increase rates three times this year. Right now, it looks like another rate increase in 2017 is unlikely -- that means that demand for Treasuries is not as strong as it used to be, which leads to a lower dollar. At the same time, growth in other regions is accelerating, such as in Europe, which means that international investors are not as focused on the US as they used to be. These factors have made the dollar go lower over the last couple of months, and the dollar is now valued more in line with its historical valuation. If the dollar's strength doesn't change from the current level, one of Philip Morris' key headwinds has ceased to exist for the foreseeable future. If the dollar started to strengthen again, Philip Morris' results would start to see a negative impact once more, but there are no visible catalysts for a stronger dollar right here -- in contrary, other central banks (such as the Canadian one) have started to increase their rates as well, which should lead to a less dominant dollar going forward.

These positive developments are reflected in rising estimates for Philip Morris' earnings in the next couple of years:

PM EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Right now, the analyst consensus sees the company earning $4.83 this year, $5.44 in 2018 and $6.13 in 2019, which reflects significant growth in each of those years.

The ttm EPS number is $4.52, thus Philip Morris earnings are poised to grow by seven percent over the next two-quarters, on top of that Philip Morris' earnings per share are forecasted to grow by 12.6% and 12.7% in the next two years.

For a big and mature company such as Philip Morris, that is active in a non-cyclical consumer goods industry, such growth rates are very compelling. When we look at Philip Morris valuation, we get two different pictures, depending on whether we take a forward view or a backwards view:

Based on ttm numbers Philip Morris looks rather expensive right now (trading at 26.1 times earnings) -- the market trades at 24.8 times earnings, thus Philip Morris trades at a premium to the market and offers an earnings yield of just 3.9%.

When we look back we see that shares were valued at less than 20 times trailing earnings for the majority of the last five years:

PM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The recent increases in the company's trailing earnings multiple can be explained via the market's higher confidence for earnings growth going forward (due to the factors explained above), and shares are not looking that expensive when we take a forward look:

Shares are trading at 19 times 2019's earnings and Philip Morris dividend payout ratio is 67% based on the 2019 EPS estimate -- since Philip Morris' target payout ratio is 80%, investors can expect accelerating dividend growth going forward.

Over the last two years, Philip Morris has raised its dividend by $0.02 only, but if the company pays out 80% of its 2019 earnings, the dividend will rise by almost twenty percent over the next two years -- coupled with a solid current yield of 3.6% that makes Philip Morris worthy of a closer look by income investors.

For dividend investors a fair value estimate can be derived via the Gordon Growth Model:

Value = Dividends / (required return - dividend growth rate)

When we plug in the current share price and dividend, we can calculate what dividend growth rate we need in order to generate an eight percent annual return. In this scenario (i.e. when an investor is aiming for an eight percent annual return on his or her investment), Philip Morris would be fairly valued if the company raised its dividend by 4.4% annually going forward -- in the last two years the dividend growth rate has been lower, but with a strong earnings outlook for the next couple of years, I believe that the dividend growth rate will be higher than four percent going forward. In that case, Philip Morris would be attractively valued for investors who are pleased with an eight percent annual return.

Takeaway

Philip Morris is about to benefit from two major factors: The success of its iQOS technology and a forex tailwind, which will drive Philip Morris' earnings substantially over the next two years.

Based on a forward look, Philip Morris shares are not that expensive and the high dividend yield, coupled with a strong dividend growth outlook (relative to the meager dividend growth rates seen in the last couple of years) makes Philip Morris a compelling income stock.

