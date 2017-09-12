EIA Revises Lower U.S. Oil Production But It's Still Not Enough

While EIA's latest STEO is moving in the right direction, we expect more downward revisions in the months ahead.

Discussing with EIA analysts, slowdown in Texas production growth rate was caused by Eagle Ford, something we pointed out on August 29.

At HFI Research, we have been the most vocal research firm criticizing the US shale oil production growth story.

In a report written on August 31 titled, "EIA 914 Monthly Oil Production Report Once Again Contradicts The Shale Growth Narrative." We said:

We have been vocal precisely because we're not seeing competency in the market today - it's complacency. The market has adapted to the narrative that U.S. shale will keep oil prices lower for longer, and no one is bothering to challenge the unchallenged assumptions. No one is asking logical questions like, "Does this make sense, and what price environment is required for this?" Analysts are literally spit-balling numbers out of thin air, and generalists who don't follow the energy markets closely buy into the prevailing narrative. It's complacency that has the market fooled today, not U.S. shale production growth.

It's complacency that has gripped the market, and this is becoming increasingly evident as EIA's latest STEO revised lower US oil production.

EIA revises lower US oil production, but it's still not enough...

EIA released its monthly short-term energy outlook (STEO) today (we will only be talking about oil here).

In the STEO, EIA revised lower US oil production for 2017 from 9.35 million b/d to 9.25 million b/d, a 100k b/d decrease. EIA also revised lower 2018 US oil production from 9.91 million b/d to 9.84 million b/d, a 70k b/d decrease.

Some notable revisions were the decrease in 2017 Q4 US oil production from 9.75 million b/d average to 9.62 million b/d, a 130k b/d decrease.

But despite the lower revision to US crude production, the estimates for the rest of 2017 remain unrealistic.

But first, let's just look at how far apart US crude production looks for July and August versus EIA's weekly estimates. Here is what EIA said:

U.S. crude oil production is estimated to have averaged 9.2 million b/d in August, down about 40,000 b/d from the July average. Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico fell to a monthly average of 1.6 million b/d in August, down by 70,000 b/d from the July level.

If August is estimated at 9.2 million b/d, and it only fell 40k b/d from July, then EIA is putting a preliminary estimate on July of 9.24 million b/d. This is what it looks like versus the original weekly estimates:

Here's the running discrepancies:

April 2017 - 146k b/d

May 2017 - 150k b/d

June 2017 - 220k b/d

July 2017 - 177k b/d

August 2017 - 296k b/d

As you can see in the chart above, the 100k b/d per month oil production growth that people were forecasting is flat out unrealistic, if not downright delusional.

When we probed EIA for a comment on why the weeklies have diverged so much from the monthly figures, the response we got noted a "slowdown in the Texas growth rate, specially in the Eagle Ford region."

In a report we wrote on August 29 titled, "Aggressive Shale Production Growth Powered By Delusional Assumptions." We said:

Eagle Ford is where the issue lies... Permian will grow and carry the US shale oil industry, but that's not where the issue lies. We made aggressive growth assumptions for the Permian and saw what was needed to get Permian to grow to 4.2 million b/d by 2020. But after sifting through consensus forecasts from IEA, EIA, OPEC and the various sell-side banks, it's Eagle Ford that stands out as the issue.

The reason why the latest EIA STEO still has aggressive shale growth assumptions embedded is simply due to the fact that EIA wants to collect "more data" to see if Eagle Ford is truly dragging overall Texas oil production. With Hurricane Harvey impacting some Eagle Ford production, EIA analysts have told us that they will wait for data to clear-up post Harvey to make better adjustments to the STEO. But the latest indications on Eagle Ford is that its oil production is lower than what EIA had on DPR.

Well, we can't wait.

Here's what we expect...

In the coming months, more and more research firms will publish reports about how US oil production growth might not have been what it was all set-out to be. Over the last several weeks when we asked other analysts why they expected 1 million b/d production growth exit-to-exit, they noted that capex guidance from producers were Q4 weighted. We took the liberty and compiled 52 E&P companies and modeled out their production guidance, the truth? It's still not going to get us 1 million b/d.

Here's what we see happening.

First, EIA's Q4 2017 US production figures remain too high, but rightly so, EIA analysts told us no revisions have been done on Eagle Ford, so we await for those revisions.

Source: EIA

In Q3 2017, EIA expects US oil production to average 9.24 million b/d, but in Q4 2017, it expects US oil production to average 9.62 million b/d, or an increase of 380k b/d.

Source: EIA

As more and more data comes along in the coming months, EIA will revise Q4 2017 production to the high 9.4 to low 9.5 million b/d range. There will be growth, but it won't be anywhere near what it's currently expecting.

But you might say, "HFIR, this is only 200k b/d we are dealing with here. Does that really make a difference?"

Yes, it does, because there are ridiculous estimates out there that put US oil production at 10.5 million b/d, and until those analysts change their estimates, we will keep harping on this point.

But here's the real point of the latest EIA estimate: US crude production growth story has only disappointed for the first 8-months of 2017. When everyone was staring at the old EIA STEOs and scratching their heads on how US crude production could go up 100k b/d per month, the actual figures keep disappointing.

Yes, there's only been 6-months of data, but if our analysis is right, then this shale growth story at $50 WTI will wash away the complacency in the market.

Vindication, it's just a matter of time...

We will be vindicated for our call, and we are patient. Eagle Ford in the next 12-months will be singled out as the reason why US shale wasn't growing anywhere near as fast as people expected. We estimate that the divergence between our US oil production forecast and that of EIA is basically 200 to 300k b/d of Eagle Ford production it was expecting.

We think EIA is doing a great job with whatever data they have on hand, and the analyst's recent comment about Eagle Ford dragging growth is exactly what we had seen in the data. We think there will be more revisions in the months ahead and the market will start to change its view on US shale growth.

Over the weekend, we published a section in our flagship report titled, "Where’s the shale growth? Our examination of 52 independent publicly traded E&P companies." In this report, we basically debunked the whole premise that capex guidance from producers are Q4 weighted. Yes, it is true that Permian producers like Parsley expect a big ramp in Q4, but it won't boost overall US production higher by 380k b/d.

