State Street's (STT) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Jason Goldberg

Actually was one of the few companies that did not participate in this conference last year. So, we're very pleased to have them back this year, from the company of Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer. Eric took over the responsibilities [ph] earlier this year and we're happy to have him present. Eric?

Eric Aboaf

Thanks Jason and good morning everyone and thanks for joining. Let me see if I can [Indiscernible]. Fine? You guys see the slides? Very good. I think that's the big green button -- big green button [Indiscernible] moving any of the slides. I think the folks in the back are probably working on it. Excellent.

All right, so just to kick-off, on very important slide number one, remind you that our lawyers have asked you to take look at this slide carefully, it shows the appendix of our disclosure.

To summarize on slide two, State Street is a 25 -- 225 year old company that is responsible for handling about 10% of the world's assets, thanks in part to our role as a global custodian, that's services institutional investors worldwide.

We're well-positioned for a changing industry landscape and with our leading market share positions that support continued growth, both in terms of winning new business and in terms of continuing to expand our share of wallets of our existing clients. I'll spend the first half of my presentation on where and how.

Our strong franchise delivered good results in the first half of 2017, we have revenue growth of 9%, broad base business momentum based on improved equity markets and higher interest rates, as well as strong operating leverage, double-digit EPS growth, and good returns, and we remain focused on a combination of growth and returns.

Switching to slide three, I'll spend most of my time today covering State Street's Global Services, Global Markets and Global Exchange businesses. These three businesses combined a comprehensive suite of products covering our clients' needs across their value chain. Ron O'Hanley provided into in-depth review of SSGA, which is our Asset Management business.

Global Services is our core business of providing custody, accounting, fund administration, middle-office outsourcing services for asset managers and asset owners around the world.

Global Market is one of the largest market makers in the world; often facilitate the trading activity that is generated by our asset servicing clients. And finally, Global Exchange is our data and analytics business, which is helping our clients understand big data with our digital platforms such as DataGX and truView.

As you can see on slide four, State Street is a broad based franchise encompassing the five most important clients segment in the investment businesses. Asset managers, alternative asset managers, asset owners, insurance companies, official institutions, many of which are represented in the room here today.

We have a global presence, with over a quarter of our assets service outside the U.S., over 50% of our assets are in equities and we service many product classes including ETFs, all of which provides a good foundation for growth.

We succeed by serving our clients better and better each year and helping them navigate through a changing environment and industry landscape, which we described here on slide five.

If you think about the environment right now and you're all quite familiar with it, right, it's quite disruptive and many trends are things that -- topics that you wrestle with, day-to-day, week-to-week, year-to-year.

What is important for us is how we are positioned, right and how we respond. So, let me just enumerate some of them. Several trends here point to growth in passes, our ETF servicing franchise is critical in taking advantage of that.

Several trends point to feed pressures on our clients, our ability to help clients outsource more than before is critical. Several trends here point to shifting products and so our sophistication with usage in Europe is an example or alternatives is increasingly important to success.

And several trends point to increased complexity and intensity from regulators, our scale and expanded capabilities help our clients address these challenges. And although these trends may generate pressure for us, our scale, our ongoing efficiency initiatives, and our expanded service offering positions us relatively well.

Over several decades, we've built out leading market share positions in growing markets. Slide six outlines some of these stats, which are some out of many, right, that shows the strength of our offering and the breadth of our franchise.

We're number one in servicing ETFs globally and have a leading market position of over 50%. That is why the continuing move from passive to active is like provided a tailwind to our servicing fee growth.

We are ranked number one or number two globally in alternative asset servicing and other expanding segments today. In the U.S. we ranked number one in both U.S. mutual funds at 42% share and pension funds at 29%.

And as asset managers continue to look for options to improve their margins, we'll continue to outsource more and more activities that are not critical to their investment process, product development, and distribution efforts.

And lastly, in Europe, we are a leading player in both the domestic and offshore market. We are growing disproportionately in Luxembourg and Ireland, two offshore centers, which held 10% of global AUMs in 2016, but have seen an average of 30% of the inflows in recent years.

Turning to slide seven, we also continue to see significant opportunities to expand our client base and further expand our share of our client's wallet. There are three parts to this.

The first is that we have the opportunity to continue to acquire clients. On the chart, we have pretty good penetration of clients that are in the top 100 and we still have some real room to grow. We're continuously targeting new clients who need our scale and sophistication to offer more complex global products, which is the area in which we differentiate ourselves.

The second is to win more assets to service from existing clients as they continue to consolidate service providers to just one or two in order to reduce their costs and we see this trend accelerating.

And the third is to offer more products on the client assets we already service. We estimate that our top 25 clients use approximately 50% of our product offerings, our next 1,000 clients use 25% of our offerings, and so we see this as upside.

This brings me to our breadth of products and services on slide eight. As we've grown over the last several decades, we've systematically expanded from custody to accounting to fund administration, to middle-office outsourcing, to trading and research and now, we're enhancing our data and analytics capabilities as well.

Some clients purchase a small bundle of services, while others have comprehensive suite. And the trend toward outsourcing has never been as pronounced as it is today, with rising costs, request for greater fee transparency and increasing complexity from regulators and legislation, more clients are considering outsourcing more activities that they had traditionally managed in house.

Our middle-office business can help our clients with activities they never considered outsourcing in the past, from safekeeping to invest in record keeping to performance analytics. And with the help of Global Exchange, we aggregate our clients' investment data into one digital platform to enable easy access to critical information and insight.

And although we're focused on growth, we're also actually measuring and managing margins and returns. Slide nine shows a conceptual overview of how we look at our client margins in return on capital. You'll notice that we look at the client segments across four quadrants. Quadrant A, in the top right, represents clients that generates strong positive margin returns, here in this segment we're focused on delivering more value to the clients over time as we continue to create innovative offerings to sustain and deepen those relationships.

At any given time though, we will likely have clients in Segments B, C and D, and we strive to move those towards the A over time. We're looking for ways to improve profitability for these clients, working with them collaboratively in a number of different ways.

In some cases we address delivery costs with digitalization and standardization, sometimes with individual clients or with client segments as pools. Sometimes we're reviewing balance sheet usage, or addressing product mix, or taking other initiatives. And I think what I'll tell you is this heightened focus on metrics helps us shape our business for both growth and profitability.

Let me turn to the financials, where I think we're seeing the results for our leading position in growth markets. Our scale to deliver, even when we are operating in a competitive environment and our expanded service offerings improve the overall client experience and profitability.

Let me start with the underlying client servicing assets on slide 10. Our AUCA has been accelerating in the last six quarters, reaching record levels in 2Q of $31 trillion, it grew 12% from a year ago, driven by a combination of market appreciation, new business installations, and client flows.

Our EMEA region has been strong and in the U.S. mutual fund flows have stabilized and ETFs continue to be a key driver of significant flows as funds shift from active to passive strategies.

The rotation out of hedge funds is slowing down, but it's too early to tell if it's bottomed. And although the environment is competitive, we continue to have a robust pipeline of new business opportunities and a consistent base of new business yet to be installed.

Our fee revenue growth of 10% is a very good result in the first half of 2017 as you can see on slide 11. This includes strong business momentum we're seeing in Global Services, which is recording growth across a broad set of products, particularly in EMEA and our middle-office outsourcing businesses.

Market share gains in global markets, with the FX business increasing volumes and reaching the top five rank, with real money investors in the Euromoney survey, and enhanced custody continues to grow at double-digit rates. And finally, the acquired GE asset management operations as well as higher revenue yielding ETF net flows in global advisers has contributed to growth.

Finally switching gears, it is important to note that as expected, our Global Market businesses had a quiet third quarter so far. FX trading has been light and securities finance has come down from the 2Q seasonal uptick.

So, we expect market revenues to be seasonally down sequentially and flattish year-over-year. That said we expect our servicing fee and management fees to continue to grow, thanks to net new business wins, favorable market conditions, and a weakening U.S. dollar.

Since joining State Street at the end of 2016, one of my key priorities has been to continue to optimize our balance sheet, this brings us to NII and NIM on slide 12. From a taxable standpoint in the first quarter of 2017, we took the opportunity to reposition a small portion of the investment portfolio to improve NII going forward.

We've been disciplined about liability pricing and liability balances, especially internationally, where rates are low or negative. And we have improved our liability mix as we cautiously reduced wholesale CD balances and excess deposits.

These actions, along with the higher U.S. interest rate environment has helped grow NII and NIM this year and our outlook for third quarter NIM continues to track for our guidance on our Q2 conference call.

Switching gears to expenses on slide 13, this has also been another one of my other priorities, with a particular focus on our Beacon program. We need to manage our expenses well and be disciplined in spending. And at the same time, however, we also need to invest for the future and that's exactly what we're aiming to do.

Given the tough environment that started on 2016, we prudently managed our expenses. And this year, we've been carefully pacing our investments to deliver positive fee and total operating leverage.

Cost to support new business on boarding, the acquired GE Asset Management operations and regulatory initiatives are all factors this year in expenses. Beacon has also been a driver of our investment spending and I should remind you that a weakening dollar will add another percentage point of expense over expectations in the coming quarters.

As we presented our second quarter earnings call and you can see on slide 14, the left table shows that our incremental Beacon investments are expected to increase over last year. And on the right, you see the three tangible benefit areas are primarily geared towards reducing costs, adding automation, and really improving the client experience and the organization. We remain on track to achieve $550 million in targeted program net saves.

In addition to savings though, Beacon is also differentiating us in front of our clients, helping us create more opportunities to cross sell and win new business. These investments and efforts to enhance our operating model are critical as we operate in a competitive industry.

And as you can see on slide 15, the results of executing on our strategy has translated into strong performance. We achieved double-digit EPS growth and ROE of 12% in the first half of 2017.

And so with everything I've just covered, I wanted to bring you back to our four strategic priorities on slide 16. A lot of what we covered contributes to each and every one of these priorities. First, driving growth from our core franchise through working our clients and helping them deal with the many different industry trends. Second, advancing our digital leadership; and third continue to invest in new products and solutions for Beacon.

In addition to Beacon, we have also acquired the GE Asset Management operations for its outsourced CIO business, which is already delivering accretive results as well as building our GX data and analytics platforms for our clients.

And lastly, achieving long-term financial goals, which were in good shape so far with this year as we've delivered fee revenue growth of 10%, pretax operating margin of 30%, EPS growth of 18%, and ROE of 12%. And so this momentum has really been driven by our client-oriented approach, our dedication to adapting and anticipating the industry trends that are impacting our clients, and our disciplined financial management.

And so with that, let me turn it back over to Jason.

Jason Goldberg

Thank you, Eric. Before we take questions from the audience, maybe we'll go to some of the automated response questions to keep it up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Goldberg

As usual, the first two you're going to be seeing that we've used -- or others. Right, in terms of investor positioning of the stock, advancing towards [Indiscernible]. Actually relatively more on to believe or not, in some of the other people that have presented and then--

Eric Aboaf

That's fine. I'm all right.

Jason Goldberg

And the next question, a bit standardized question we've asked, what factor will help you increase your position?

Now much more evenly distributed for you guys than others, although expenses, is number one, which is interesting. I guess Eric, you mentioned in your presentation, expenses in Q3 higher than -- or higher than I guess you gave on the earnings call due to the weakening dollar. Are there any other factors influencing that? Or is that solely the reason for the difference in your forecast?

Eric Aboaf

That would be the only difference in the forecast or expectations for the coming quarter, right? The dollar has depreciated quite a bit. So, we'll see expenses pick up a little bit, we'll see revenues in the servicing line also move with the foreign exchange. So, you'll see some symmetry there.

Jason Goldberg

I guess that's -- [Indiscernible] for a follow-up question, the next question about Beacon. But in terms of just gauging the audience's thoughts, the ultimate impact of Beacon. One, competitive advantage on technology improved margins; two, provides competitive end technology, but expense will be offset by pricing and other spending; three, improved margins, but competitors will catch up in technology; and four, this will be offset.

So, no clear consensus.

Eric Aboaf

I guess execution matters.

Jason Goldberg

It does. It seems like one of the themes and the answers are there are just concerns about competitive pressures. I think the market was a little bit taken aback early this year, when BlackRock decided to take [Indiscernible] showing collected funds from you moving to JPMorgan.

I guess their concerns we see, others perhaps as they want the [Indiscernible] providers, some said it was because of costs or whatnot, just -- maybe just talk through the competitive landscape, as JPMorgan is becoming more aggressive for others and kind of what your thoughts on it?

Eric Aboaf

Sure. I think this is -- this has always been a reasonably competitive industry. We've always had some amount of concentration where we have I think more now than we've had before. And if you look at pricing trend, there's always been some erosion pricing going back two years, five years, 10 years and 20 years, right? Even during the time when they had very good margins and very good returns in this business.

I think we are seeing the BlackRock diversification as more of an isolated event and we'll all know more about this two or three years from now, but I'll remind you, there's only one $5 trillion asset manager, right? It was solely custody and accounted for by one service provider, right? And I think all the way up to the most senior levels, you can imagine why they would do some diversification.

I think what I'd tell you from spending time with our business team is we're actually seeing more consolidation than we have before. And part of that is that the pressure that sits with our asset managers and pension owners and asset owners and insurance companies is more intense than it's ever been, and what they are starting to realize more and more as they've gone to three or four custodians, why not go from three or four to just three, three to two or two to one. And so we're seeing more consolidation actually up for grabs.

I think, that the reason why we're optimistic about the business and we feel like you can see that in some of our numbers, some of our new business wins, some of our business to be installed statistics, is that it actually takes quite a bit of technology and service capability to go to a couple hundred billion asset manager or a $1 trillion asset manager who spends the globe or more than one country, who spends more than one product, within all for well as in liquid equity, mutual fund, got collected funds, those buyers are looking for a sophisticated provider of custody and accounting administration.

And in truth, we stand about $1.7 billion of our $1 trillion expense base on technology and related offerings. And they're not very many that can do that at the same pace or in the same capability that we can.

And in fact, what that does mean is that it makes it harder for some of the smaller firms to compete with what we have to offer. And it means that the more we can differentiate the offering, the more balance and leverage we'll have in either that price discussion or in that discussion to around consolidate towards us as a way as opposed to away [ph].

Jason Goldberg

Questions from the audience. Obviously, the mic, we got a mic in the front. I can repeat the question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Jason Goldberg

So, the question, Kevin asked about long-term expectations, before Eric answers that, want to go to the next response question and see what the audience thinks. So--

Eric Aboaf

I guess he's prepared.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions.

Jason Goldberg

Great minds think alike. State Street NIM was at 127 basis points in Q2. Where do you think it will be in two to three years? I need to see the responses. I know why you've given the answer.

Eric Aboaf

So, what are they saying?

Jason Goldberg

140 to 150.

Eric Aboaf

All right. We're at 127 last quarter. So, I guess we're going to try to prove some of you wrong.

Jason Goldberg

That's two to three years.

Eric Aboaf

Two to three years, 127 last quarter of NIM, we recorded it off the balance sheet page 13 of our supplement. So, we've had a good starting point, right? I think good news on NIM is that two and three years ago, we have NIM south of 1%, just over 1%. And we've been able to build up, call it, 25 basis points, 30 basis points of NIM, as the Fed has raised rates four times.

And if you think about it, a little more than half of your balance sheet is in the U.S., little less than half, overseas. And so the real question that this -- that stags here is what effect going to do on interest rates? If they move another four times, there is an ability to continue to take NIM up, maybe not at the same rate because deposit betas will be higher than they have been in the first move.

And then the other opportunity is this is European Central Bank or the Bank of England start to move or continue to move, there's upside for us internationally. So, I think we'd say we're optimistic that NIM can continue to flow up, but it's going to take some Central Bank movements.

Jason Goldberg

I see.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Maybe I'll do a related one. I mean you've got the lowest LCR, but you've got the most conservative HQLA in terms of cash and cash equivalent. So, how do you see the Fed balance sheet reaction will pan out for you in terms of outflows, deposits? Because it seems to me, you've taken the most conservative assumption in what you're putting in HQLA. But I don't know if you have different views, now that you've seen disclosures from other people.

Eric Aboaf

Yes, let me answer that from a couple of different angles. I think, first, the Fed has said that they're going to strengthen their balance sheet. They have said that they have about $150 billion a quarter, that's $600 billion a year. That seems like a lot, I do have to remind everyone that deposits in the U.S. banking system and the money supply is about $13 trillion, right? And the deposits and the money supply tends to grow at a rate of about 3%, 4% per year.

And so I think the real question that we're going to wrestle with as the Fed reduces its balance sheet, is how much of a natural growth in deposits is it likely to offset? And is the Fed is actually willing to shrink the money supply beyond where it is today; typically they only do that as the recession evolves? And so there'll be some interesting, I think, moves to watch.

I think from our standpoint -- and so I think, there's going to be some movement in deposits, but not a lot when you think about the natural growth offset by the stat. I think the other thing I'd remind you is that we have about 1.5% of the deposits from the banking system. So, you multiply $600 billion or a piece of that by 1.5%, you don't get a very large amount of deposit shift on our base of deposits that we have on our balance sheet.

I think the other part of the question that matters is what quality of deposits, say, do you have? And are you likely to see outflows because you've had quite a bit of excess? And I think while we have a good amount of LCR, if you actually go through the disclosures that came out on the 31st of August, you'll see that our ratio of non-operational and operational deposits was about 25% and that's actually quite a bit better than most of the others, once you adjust for the retail banking deposits others have.

And so we actually have, I think, a nicely managed balance sheet. It's not a flabby balance sheet and we expect it to fair relatively well as either rates flowed out or the Fed adjust the size of its balance sheet.

Jason Goldberg

Question at the back?

Unidentified Analyst

Just one thing, about how you're thinking [Indiscernible] LIBOR? And what contract changes that will acquire? And how you'll see manage the ALM as the -- as LIBOR goes away?

Eric Aboaf

I think it's -- I think, since we're not a significant player from a creator of instruments, in the same way that some of the universal banks are, we're affected but more as a participant than not. So, we're affected more as many of you are as asset managers.

I think you'll see we have the usual interest rate swaps to manager interest rate risks on our books; we've got some securities and the LIBOR. And obviously, there is a transition as some of that gets snapped into a new set of benchmark instruments; I think you'll just see us adapt naturally with others. So, I don't see anything particularly significant from our standpoint.

Jason Goldberg

I guess Eric, I'm sure that you do due diligence before taking this job at State Street and now you've been there for a little bit of time, but I guess any kind of maybe key surprises, key things that may be went better or worse than you kind of initially kind of perceived don't you think?

Eric Aboaf

Yes, I think the -- you never know a company completely when you join, but I think on the -- if I think about the timing for joining this company and I don't mean market timing standpoint, I mean kind of willingness to drive profitability and growth, this is a good one, right?

On one hand, the company had its challenges with regulatory oversight as a [Indiscernible] with resolution recovery planning. [Indiscernible] that a couple of years ago. Last year was a tough year on a P&L standpoint with markets falling and revenues soft and so we had this constrained expenses.

And I'd tell you that this is a team that's quite engaged in how do I improve the offering? How do I drive growth? How do I drive profitable growth? How do I deliver on operating leverage in a way that I'm actually quite pleased to see? And I think it's a team that actually looking for ways and tools and mechanisms to help drive profitability in its businesses, right?

And so I showed the chart, it was kind of conceptual, but you can imagine the scatter chart of client margins and client returns in my presentation, right? That creates very engaging dialogue with our businesses in a way that I've actually found quite positive, right?

Business guys are saying, all right, why is that? What can I do to actually improve the returns for our clients? Eric; it's hard for me to ask for more price, can we selectively do that in some cases? How do we work on delivery costs? What can we do on asking for more participation in markets or trading from that client? I think we've got a very engaged team. And so I'd say Jason, the financial tools that a CFO can bring to bear to help influence the direction in the shape of what we focus on, how we do it, is a particularly good time for the company.

Jason Goldberg

Additional audience questions? Eric I think you mentioned, you said $1.7 billion in annual tax spend? Which is a percentage of overall expenses is a lot higher than we've seen kind of going back, three, four years ago. Maybe talk about, I guess, where you see that going as a kind of percent of overall expenses? It's kind of the new area or IR lower, saying anything about that?

Eric Aboaf

Yes, I think it's been modestly higher, but it's actually been at this level, at least within this ballpark, whether it's $1.5 billion or $1.6 billion or $1.7 billion. Over the last couple of years, it's probably up high single-digits versus two years ago.

I think this is actually a healthy level of spending for us for technology. First because it actually creates a bit of a competitive note, right? In the sense that we can outspend some others, especially the smaller players on one hand.

And on the other, because spending isn't just we spend, spending is to actually deliver something very concrete, it lets us do a couple of things, right. It lets us automate and take cost out from what's historically been a set of partially automated and partially manually -- manual processes, right.

So, as we spend more in technology, we got to get people cost out of the system. And that spending lets us do that. But obviously it's that feedback loop that that as a CFO, I've got to make sure works well.

And then it actually helps differentiate our product offerings. And so if you think about an example of how do you differentiate a product offering in custody, in accounting, in administration, let me give you one. Many of you represent mutual fund companies in the audience, right. You need to have a NAV that you deliver to your distributors of your mutual funds at the end of the day and typically you'll deliver that at 6:30 in the evening.

And they'll actually rate you, if that NAV is accurate or if it's delivered on time or not, right. And that's all how they manage shelf space. One of the benefits of investing in technology and actually automating and taking out defects is actually they compress the time schedule that by which you can deliver that NAV.

And so if you can deliver that NAV at 6:15 P.M. instead of 6:30 P.M., or 6:00 P.M. instead of 6:15 P.M., or if you can break the 6:00 P.M. barrier and deliver at 5:45 over time, that's a real point of differentiation for the buyers, and what we're finding is that the front office and the distribution constituents at a large client, not just the operations, feels the real need to weigh in when they pick a service provider or keep a service provider who can do that.

And so that's actually beginning to be a place where technology can differentiate us. Technology, I think early on, was about investing, to drive out cost and automate and take out defects. That's about making things less costly, less -- with less defect.

Now, I think we have an opportunity with technology to go more on the offense and actually use it to differentiate a set of services, which historically have not been so different and that gives us leverage and power in the marketplace.

Jason Goldberg

Other questions from the audience? Again, Eric, when we think about the regulatory landscape, the potential relaxation reduction in SLR and the Volcker rule that help your clients, the SLR changes, LCR changes can help you.

Can you maybe talk to in terms of what you're hearing out of Washington, kind of what you hope to expect to see, when you expect to see it? And maybe some of the most impactful things and how it flows through?

Eric Aboaf

Sure. I think the -- we're optimistic about regulatory change; we just think it's going to take some time. And the reason I say take some time is, we're on an annual CCAR cycle. The CCAR balance sheet gets snapped on 12/31 each year, right, so that's literally three and a half months from now. And the CCAR rules are baked soon thereafter. And so we think regulatory changes will happen, we just don't think they will necessarily happen soon enough this fall to impact this coming year.

That said there are probably three buckets of changes that we think can help us and other banks, a year or two years from now. The first is changes in the leverage ratio, which I think has been well documented in the treasury proposal and that could be in the core leverage risk, it could be in the SLR, it could be in some combination of both, which we think would be constructive and is actually in line with some of the evolution of other regulators like the regulators in Britain.

The second change that I think would be valuable for us and others is refinements from the CCAR assumptions. Right up until now, CCAR assumes that we're going to grow the balance sheet at 5%, 6%, 7% a year during [Indiscernible]; we all know that's not going to happen and adjusting that, makes the decent size difference in CCAR.

Another example in CCAR, as CCAR assumes fine structure that you're going to do nine quarters of buy backs no matter what. And in truth, they have already started to talk about should we make that four quarters. So, we think there are some opportunities on CCAR to -- on a -- by regulatory decisions as opposed to legislation to make some changes.

And then finally, I think Volcker could be simplified and eased, not in a way to avoid the prop trading. We don't do any prop trading. I think that's not the issue. But there is a burden on that Volcker provides on our Asset Management business, where we literally, when we seed a new fund with a couple hundred million dollars, it's assumed that that fund is a prop desk and we need to do an inordinate amount of compliance and reporting and so forth on what is exactly not a prop desk, it's actually likely asset mutual fund.

And we think there's some opportunities there. But the regulators I think are quite open to, they have written a good bid on as part of the treasury-wide paper and we're optimistic that some of the changes will come through.

Jason Goldberg

We have time for one more question from the audience there is one. Callusing once, calling twice.

Jason Goldberg

With that, please join me in thanking Eric for his time today.

