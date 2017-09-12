Apple's Product Refresh: Bullish At First Glance

It's official: Apple (AAPL) has launched its new line-up of iPhones.

Along with the smartphone models, the company also announced the Series 3 Apple Watch and the Apple TV 4K during its widely anticipated product refresh event this Tuesday. Overall, I believe the updates have largely met consumers' and investors' expectations, and position Apple strongly ahead of the 2017 holiday season.

What happened vs. what had been expected

In my view, and probably very much in line with consensus opinion, Apple's smartphone and smartwatch updates had been the most closely watched and are most relevant to Apple's future financial performance.

On the smartphone front, Apple's flagship device was expected to receive the most attention-grabbing upgrade since the first version had been introduced, in June 2007. According to Bloomberg, the market expected three new versions of the iPhone, including the redesigned iPhone X: edge-to-edge screen with drastically-reduced bezels, no home button and re-arranged rear-facing camera. At least as importantly, the new device was expected to feature a faster and updated processor, 3D face unlock in lieu of the fingerprint scanner, and inductive charging.

Below is the previous line-up of Apple smartphones:

The announced iPhone X seems to have met most (if not all) expectations. One of the key topics of discussion ahead of the event - pricing - turned out to be in line with what I believe to have been consensus expectations of "nearly $1,000" for the entry level model (64 Gb). This is uncharted territory for Apple, as none of its previous phones had been marketed for such a high price tag. I will be curious to assess whether the iPhone X will encourage enough consumers on the high end of the spectrum to reach farther into their pockets to own what I assume to be a higher-margin device.

Perhaps the one hiccup that the Street certainly caught on to as the stock quickly dipped over -1% was the iPhone X's late starting order and delivery dates of October 27th and November 3rd, respectively. It is no secret that certain analysts had warned of shipment delays caused by supply chain issues and, it seems, those predictions turned out to be accurate. On my end and provided the iPhone X is widely available for sale and delivery ahead of the holiday season (i.e. early November at least), I find these concerns short term in nature and largely irrelevant for the long-term biased investor.

Regarding the Apple Watch, which I have covered in some detail previously, the expectations were for a new LTE-enable wearable device. I also was anticipating better battery life and an updated processor to run Apple's new watchOS 4. The company, as expected, introduced Series 3 with built-in cellular capabilities and newly-designed wristbands. Regarding pricing, Series 3's cellular version will cost only slightly more than the discontinued Series 2, while the plain version will be priced lower, at $329. Net-net and looking farther into the next few years, I believe the new pricing is in line my assumption that Apple Watches should generate an ASP (average selling price) of about $350 and support my case for well over $11 billion in revenues within the next four years.

Implication to the investment thesis

To re-emphasize what I had presented previously, I view the launch of the anticipated 10th-year anniversary iPhone and the new series smartwatch as important moves to spur further interest in Apple's products and stimulate device upgrades. I believe it is fruitless for long-term AAPL investors to try and predict the short-term implications of the company's product refreshes on the stock - with the potential exception of iPhone X sales, should the product launch miss part of this year's holiday season.

With that in mind, today's event does little to change my bullish stance on AAPL, and in fact boosts my optimism that the company will continue to do well in the foreseeable future.

