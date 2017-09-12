Apple: That's A Disappointment

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) held its highly anticipated iPhone event to reveal the next generation of smartphones. With expectations being so high regarding a multitude of product/service releases, I warned investors that they could end up being disappointed. After watching the live blog of the event, including so many highlights of animated poop emojis, that's probably how a good chunk of people feel.

The first key takeaway is that consumers are definitely going to have to pay for these new devices. The entry level new iPhone 8 will start at $699 for a 64GB storage model, up from the $649 price we saw with the 32GB iPhone 7. After a $20 price raise last year, this year's 8 Plus has another $30 bump to $799 for a 64GB model. For those who were hoping the new high-end device might make the lower-end model a little more affordable, it didn't happen.

As expected, the new high end device (the "X") will start at $999, but it won't be available until early November, and it only starts with 64GB of storage (tech bloggers say it should have been higher for this price). This likely means that the company is heavily production constrained, and it will push a significant amount of revenues into the Dec/March quarter from those hoping it would be available in the coming weeks with the regular iPhones. We are likely to see a number of analyst estimate cuts coming thanks to this availability schedule.

I'm curious to see if this new price structure results in a few more consumers trading down to the SE, or potentially waiting to see if a second edition SE is launched in Spring 2018. Interestingly enough, the new price structure will result in a rise in average selling prices for the overall device, but some analysts were hoping for a 512GB version, primarily on the X, that would help even more on the ASP front. That did not happen today.

As I discussed in my preview article, we were likely to not get a number of items that many consumers/investors were hoping for. There was no discussion of the HomePod, the next major device that everyone is waiting to get their hands on later this year. There was also no release of a second version of AirPods that some were hoping for. Finally, there was nothing on the Mac front, whether it be a discussing of the operating system or a showing of new models. Same for the iPad.

As expected, we did get a launch of Apple 4K TV and a new Apple Watch series that features LTE on the higher end model. Strangely, the company lowered the price of Watch 1 but didn't mention the second edition. Apple finally unveiled wireless charging, including its own new wireless mat, but you'll have to wait until 2018 for the mat. For now, you'll have to stick with Belkin or others. These are nice new features, but the anti-Apple crowd will likely talk about Apple just trying to catch up to its competitors in most of these items.

Overall, Apple's event on Tuesday was basically as I expected. The company showed off some flashy new iPhones, including the very expensive iPhone X. Some consumers may be a bit put off by the price raise for the new regular phones, although the company did introduce some new features like wireless charging. Like I stated yesterday, those expecting a lot of other stuff today would be disappointed, and that came in the form of no news regarding the HomePod, AirPods 2, Mac, etc.

In the end, it became a buy the rumor, sell the news event, much like we've seen with most iPhone events, sending the stock from a gain of more than $2 to a loss of that amount, as seen below. I'm holding my puts for the moment, and will update in the comments below, and we'll see what the analysts think over the next few days. Keep an eye on the $158 level, as that's where the 50-day moving average currently is. Should shares lose that, the next major level of support is about $9 below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)