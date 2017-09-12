AeroVironment Blasts Off! Can They Do It Again?

AVAV faces headwinds from start-ups, foreign competitors and its own limited resources but investors will probably do better with AVAV than most other defense companies in their portfolio.

Retail investors seem to shy from military investments but AVAV good bet on their better numbers going forward, and the M&A prospect of a company with the telltale signs.

Best Defense is Good Offense

Teaching international university students in Israel makes me acutely aware of national security priorities, and the opportunities for smaller investors buying into defense contractors. I am recommending retail investors BUY an American boutique defense contractor, AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) on a price dip to the mid-to-high $40s. The company sports two consecutive quarters of financial improvements, sales and margins. Share price recently reached an all time high but has fallen back a bit. AVAV operates in a field where there is high demand. It is a top supplier of drones and missiles to the Department of Defense and sells to other governments.

Here are reasons I like AVAV, and why I think investors will make money on the stock. It looks and feels like an archetypical M&A possibility. AVAV is emblematic American companies founded by an inventor that clawed out a niche for itself in an industry dominated by behemoths.

157 institutions hold more than 83% of the shares with the top five owners being blue-ribbon investment houses. Insiders reportedly hold about 11% of the shares.

Source

Former US President General Dwight Eisenhower called it The Military Industrial Complex. In the modern business parlance, it is the sui generis defense industry. I have written before about cyber warfare companies intersecting with traditional defense suppliers like the forward thinking at General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) growing bigger in sectors like precise tactical weapons.

The share prices of defense firms began soaring once news broke that the campaign of Donald Trump had traction. Add to the bubbling pot: threats of engagements in the South China Sea, a potential hot war with North Korea, US military build-ups in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the stimulus from the President’s request for an $84B increase in the defense budget over the next two years. Company valuations by the numbers seem to have little to do with new highs of share prices. One just has to be a Department of Defense supplier.

The drums of war are going to continue pounding with military procurements expanding. The military decision makers want more tactical weapons like drones and missiles instead of big ships, more expensive hi-tech aircraft, etc.

AVAV management is globalizing its customer base. AVAV is now selling to 40 allied countries. International sales grew in 2017 from 28% to 36% of total company revenue. Two examples: AVAV is delivering its Wasp® AE drone to the Australian Defence Force. Its commercial drone sales are expanding into the potential $32B agriculture market. Drones enhance produce production through efficiencies resulting from drone mapping fields and transmitting analytics.

Source

Just like at GD, services yield lower margins than products. AVAV missiles are selling at a compound growth rate of 56%, and are 29% of total company revenue. The company expects revenue from sales of the Switchblade to the Pentagon to reach $1B per year going forward. Sales of this miniature flying lethal missile are expected to rise from 30% of annual company revenue by 400% of future company revenue.

Sales prior to Q1’18 were flat growing less than 2% annually the past three years. For FY’18, management anticipates revenue to rise ten percent to $280M-$300M, and earnings per diluted share between 45 cents and 65 cents, so there seems to be light in the attic for going forward.

AVAV revenues are enough and possibly growing more steadily to be attractive to another defense firm. The products and margins are heady. It has a backlog of orders, but it’s what a larger firm can bring to AVAV that makes it attractive: e.g., cleaving SG&A from over 32 percent, investing R&D and opening doors for sales to new customers. It is more about what a takeover firm can do for AVAV than visa versa. AVAV works with GD and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) on joint projects for the Pentagon, and either is a good match.

Risk Transparency

Buying AVAV has some risks:

Shares are near a 52-weeks high ($51.04) after a rapid rise from the low of $22.16

President Trump is pressuring defense contractors to their lower prices that will ripple throughout DoD, e.g., F-35 jet fighter and the new Air Force 1

Despite reporting better gross margins for the first Q1’18 ($11.6M or 27% compared to $6.7M or 18% Q/Q) and more product sales (+ $6.4M), the company continues to lose money. A fiscal Q1‘18 loss of 19 cents per share, or $4.4M, so excited Jim Cramer he was compelled to call it a “dynamite number,” and he’s going to buy the stock.

In Q3’17, sales fell by more than a fifth to $53.2 million

AVAV faces growing competition in world markets for drones and missiles

In July 2017, the CEO issued warnings not to expect the better Q4’17 reported numbers to signify a turnaround trend. He inferred there is a rocky road ahead. There was no reason to not take him seriously. The company, he warned then, might lose 40 cents per share in Q1’18 with sales likely to be short of estimates by 16%, and earnings will dissipate. But Q1’18 numbers were reported better than expected by analysts. What happened between July and the end of August?

I don’t like the R&D budget cutbacks: 15% of revenue in Q1’18 from 24% of revenue in Q1’17. The company spent $37.2M in 2013, $25.5M in 2014, $46.5M in 2015, $42.3M in 2016 and $33M in 2017. Further cutbacks are planned for 2018. Drone and missile development is a fast changing adventure. Tech advances are blurring “the boundaries between traditional aerospace and defense (artificial intelligence and defense) and commercial technology…” For instance, Israel reportedly failed to shoot down an Iranian-made drone launched from Syria with Chinese reverse electronics; the drone ducked jet fighters, air-to-air missiles and Patriot surface–to-air missiles escaping safely back to Syria.

Source

Strong Headwinds Ahead

AVAV is more vulnerable than larger companies because of its size. There is plenty competition from abroad. The industry penchant is to make drones smaller and cheaper. Israel’s seven-pound kamikaze micro drone, the Hero-30, carries a one-pound warhead, flies at speeds exceeding 115 mph, cruises at low speeds and hovers beaming video to command centers. It’s ideal for urban anti-insurgent operations dominating the hot wars of the 21st century. For more information, read The Weapon Wizards: How Israel Became A High-Tech Superpower.

Poland announced it is purchasing the US Patriot system with Israeli-made David’s Sling missile interceptors. Israel developed an unmanned ground dune buggy vehicles for border surveillance and control that communicate with drones. Israel and India have a joint venture missile project for air defense they will be selling around the world. These developments might put pressure on Switchblade sales and other weapons in the AVAV kitbag.

Conclusion

Any report of better numbers continuing the trend of the past two-quarters will positively affect price share but incrementally, perhaps getting to $53 per share. In my opinion, the major funds and banks holding shares made their big profits on the new high share price. The next spike in the share price will only come with a buyout offer for AVAV. Hopefully, there will not be more overly cautious statements about future earnings the CEO has made in 2017 a couple of times that come true and depress the share price. The R&D cutbacks are most worrisome to me; the only person I ever knew who was able to more with less was my Depression-era Mom.

Retail investors seldom share in these windfalls and seem to shy away from the military defense industry. If no offer is forthcoming and AVAV goes back to reporting flat sales and losses the price can drop back into the low $40s or $30s, but I don’t see that happening. Research the matter, do some due diligence on the company, and read what’s happening in the industry; the downside to AVAV is not as worrisome as the potential for one more big shot upside. Another mother urged her son (no, not Mark Twain), “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.