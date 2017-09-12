Centene (CNC) CEO Michael Neidorff Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Centene Corporation's (NYSE:CNC)

So with that, Michael, let's talk about the second quarter and set the stage about that. You had a great second quarter, you had a great first half of the year. Maybe from your perspective, some of the highlights and things that you're thinking about right now as we go into the second half of the year?

Michael Neidorff

I think that hopefully the challenge of uncertainty so many people sensed will dissipate some. And I think people are starting to understand now they are worried about CSRs. As I have been telling senators and congressmen, if you don't keep the CSRs, we still have premium subsidy. So it's not going to kill us, but it's going to cost you a whole lot more money and so they said, we're hearing that and we know that. So I'm still confident that we will see some important movement there.

Everybody is trying to do things in healthcare. And whatever they come up with, that's fine. I mean, we've learned a long time to adapt and work with it. But I think people are getting to settling down. And it's not - the sky isn't falling, which is a big help going forward.

We're focused on expansion of our Medicare business. We're focused on the exchanges, we expanded that. And so we're getting ready for that. And healthcare, we're really focused on some of our new systems, which help us get ahead of the curve. So it's all just coming together the way one would hope to. We continue to look at M&A opportunities. And there's still a few out there.

Zack Sopcak

Perfect. So let's start with exchanges. A very hot topic. You've had very strong performances here in exchanges, and you had dealt with some conservatism, which, not to be conservative, which is great. How do you think about that going forward in light of the still kind of uncertainty we have with month-to-month hockey stick move with CSRs?

Michael Neidorff

The conservatives we go to, everybody was so worried about that when we're doing the budget, we said, well, let's just put it out in there so people will stop worrying about it. I knew we'd be letting it out as we have. I think that we have the medical management, but I think the difference is we're really medically managing that population, and that's why it's so important.

We have the price right, we have the right network, et cetera. And I think it's going to continue to be fine. And the CSRs are great. If they don't do it, we have the premium subsidy. Now we've been talking about, hey, what we think they should do, is drop the expansion from the 138% to 100%. Then put in the exchange product, with 100% of the total profit that was 350% recovered.

Now you're teaching individuals how to work with insurance. So as they move up the socioeconomic ladder, they have coverage. Those that did not do expansion, they can use CSRs to take it up to 100% of the total profit, if they so chose, which would bring in some additional population.

We're also - and some of this really - somebody had it play back to me so they are hearing it. Not this pool spreads reinsurance, and you pick the attachment going to $100,000 per case. We pay some premium in for it. And then we keep 80-20. We keep 20% out of it. So we're still managing it.

And we recommended what we call the copper plan, and I'm hearing it referred to in Washington as a copper plan, which is a well care, high deductible catastrophic care. You do those things. We're talking about the exchange from 100% to 250% for that population, it is $20 billion a year. Now $20 billion on a budget of $3 trillion, it's a rounding. It's not even rounding.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. Let's talk about that footprint and the expansion. So everybody else is pulling back, you're expanding, could you just talk - clearly, you have confidence in continuing to perform in that market. Can you talk a little bit about your thought on that and what...

Michael Neidorff

Yes, sure. When we went in the Maricopa County, everybody was really concerned about it. They said jeez, but we're the only one, and they said we don't get the adverse risk. No, I want all the risk when I can get it, because then we get that balance. In Maricopa, if they have the CSRs, we're going to reduce premiums 9% next year. If they don't have it, we're going to take a 2% increase on premium.

That gives you an idea of how it works. So we're growing in Nevada. We're going to be only one in a lot of markets. That's great. We get all the risk. We get a balanced risk. The only thing we don't like is that we have two, it gives us a better chance to show how good we are.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. You bring up an interesting point, the premium. So as we're still in the CSR month-to-month decision, if we don't have a package to extend the time line we get into next year, do you have the flexibility with your premiums to change them in the middle of the year?

Michael Neidorff

So we're firing both. But if it's not there when you have to fire -- when you have to do your range, you put in the higher premium and then I would be hopeful if they do something that maybe negotiate a reduction, because we don't want higher premium even it's at the high-end of our margins. So it's -- we don't need more.

Zack Sopcak

Let's talk about the premiums and flexibility. What happens to the individual in the case if CSRs are pulled, how much economic damage do you think that could do to them?

Michael Neidorff

Well, it depends where they are in the socioeconomic scale. But anyhow, it's because the premiums are going to go up more. So you hit the centers that are being responsible. You're talking about stability that stabilizes this work and then CSRs have the impact of stabilizing markets.

Zack Sopcak

And when you plan - plot it out your expansion, other than going into geographies where you have Medicaid and your network set up already, is there anything else that's high in the considerations there?

Michael Neidorff

Who knows that who's there. There have been -- you open your network as much as anything. But you want to know who else is there. And you want to know where you are and where is the premium because that impact CSRs.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. And one last question and kind of close out exchanges. So any idea you can give us on maybe your secret sauce in being so successful with this population, when it would appear time-after-time and make money on this….

Michael Neidorff

Getting a full range of risk, you get to healthy, but you can get the very sick. We want to balance. That's medical management and systems to management. We have systems, which really get us ahead of the curve. If you -- any population you have with managed care, if you medically manage and we practically have balance contracts with the physicians at hospitals, so all do the right thing.

And we don't over manage the physicians. We've given the tools they need to be more effective. We were paying them in -- at average of 6 days. 98.6% of our physicians are paid in 6 days or less with 99.6% accuracy. I'd say that's an important thing. We probably spend $300 million plus a year in systems alone.

Zack Sopcak

Switching gears to Medicare Advantage. So this has been a good year, it seems like you've been learning a lot. Can you talk a little bit about what you've learned this year? And how it's performed relative to your expectations?

Michael Neidorff

Well, I think we've learned the - which parts of our systems best manage, more supported the physicians. Because you want -- everything we're doing with a lot of our systems are helping the physicians with the information they need, both electronically and with nurse - and the nurse case managers supporting us. So we've learned the differences in the Medicare.

I have known it. It is a different population. We're working through some of the risk contracts and educating the physicians on how to do the shared risk. And in Medicare, it's really important to have shared risk contract. So it is that. We're putting it on our marketing plans, advertising, broker networks.

All the things you have to do to have an effective program. And -- so once again, we're taking the same approach. Can we turn those lights down a little bit, so I can see people. We're working -- we're fine-tuning like we did the exchange, going slowly, in limited geography, and as it develops and momentum builds of course and we would expect the same thing over the next 2, 3 years in Medicare.

Zack Sopcak

And on that note, are you going to fix the market next year?

Michael Neidorff

Well, we told you about that.

Zack Sopcak

Okay. And can you just talk a little bit about how those markets are selected? And what were you looking for to decide on how to expand further?

Michael Neidorff

You start off with a geographic area. You look at what your network, age and for the premiums in that particular market. You go to the competitors in that market, maybe what your position is and what you can do. Make all that assessment. And then if anyone had concentration of recipient.

Zack Sopcak

Yes. What's the price you can mark so far about your Medicare expansion?

Michael Neidorff

I would say the emphasis in the marketing side of it. I knew we took a lot of marketing, but I'm happy to end historically with the marketing shifted. That's one I had to get used to. And it's much more digital now than broadcast. You need both. And I'd say that I didn't realize how much of that senior population shifted to digital. I think the old people like me are slow learners.

Zack Sopcak

You've stated at one of your Investor Days that you're looking for Medicare to get 20% of your growth for Centene. What's kind of your time frame in thinking about that?

Michael Neidorff

Between now and the end of the decade.

Zack Sopcak

So end of this decade?

Michael Neidorff

Yes.

Zack Sopcak

Okay. And when you think about MA, and I think this goes a little bit towards what you're saying about digital, but we're currently only about 30%, 31% penetrated for Medicare Advantage. Where do you see that going?

Michael Neidorff

Well, there is two segments of the - the segment that they turn, traditional providers, which is the middle income, then there is the 400% of the Federal poverty level below that we focus on. And that's less penetrated. So I see it moving towards the other and beyond.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. Okay. Let's take a pause here and see if there is any questions from the audience. Yes, please. Microphone is coming.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Going back to the exchange business a year or so ago, there was concern that you'd get a lot of enrollment from other companies that were leaving the markets and it would change the profile of your base, which was mainly subsidized people in the -- has that happened or...

Michael Neidorff

No. So we're still about 80% subsidized or more. So what's happened is, we have some sicker people, but we picked up a lot of healthy people. We have that balance. And so when they exit the market, we end up with a very balanced growth of business.

And that's why, as I said, it's worked very well. Our normal margins are being mid to high end. And I put out some charts in the first quarter that show that the mix of the individuals between last year and this year did not change. It was the same demographics.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of 2018, when do you actually have to submit your bids? And are you thinking of like 2 bids in each market?

Michael Neidorff

So I think here, we've working through 2 and I think it has to be all finalized by the end of this month.

Unidentified Analyst

But you made the 2 bids?

Michael Neidorff

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Both March and September 5. Those were new.

Michael Neidorff

Yes, they were turned in September 5.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then the contracts would be signed on September 27.

Unidentified Analyst

For each market, you submitted 2 bids, one with and one without.

Michael Neidorff

Well, I don't know. I mean, there was a time I knew every member by their first name. And now I have a very strong team and there maybe a market that we already put in 1 bid. So I want to be careful. We were as obvious on how we're doing. The teamwork on the exchange is superb.

Zack Sopcak

Do you have another question?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. As you're looking at growth opportunities in new markets, are you thinking about opportunities outside the United States as well?

Michael Neidorff

Outside the U.S., absolutely. We're doing very well in Spain and England. Our Ribera Salud group is getting calls from all around the world. And we're being very focused, but we're engaged in Latin America and that's -- some of that is I wouldn't mention, but it's perfect. We're getting calls from Pacific rim. So I see that this is continuing to grow. We're doing very well in Spain and England.

Zack Sopcak

Any other question? All right. Maybe we'll just get down to your other business Medicaid, which we haven't touched on yet. Can you talk a little bit about the RFP pipeline? How it compares to when you last provided detail on it at the Investor Day?

Michael Neidorff

It's the way we obviously we won the data. There is - we won Illinois with good rates and everything about it. We have to still confirm the – their willingness to ensure we have get premiums paid within 60, 90 days [indiscernible] And they're doing things to improve that. They just sold -- they are selling $6 billion in bond to get all their receivables. So they have working hard on that.

There is Delaware opportunities out there we're looking at. Pennsylvania, there's got some appeals and some court cases on the basic -- the long-term care is going to -- and it's the big contract. So in this, we have some renewals, Texas renewals and some others coming up. But there's good opportunities out there. New Mexico just issued an RFP. It doesn't mean we're going to do it, but these are you have to -- if it's out there, we're looking at them and...

Zack Sopcak

And did the change in the conversations changed at all in terms of opportunities now that repeal and replace is, I guess, I'm told December 30, but seems like it's kind of died down.

Michael Neidorff

Yes, I mean, the states are just -- I mean, today really understanding that you can't guess what's going to happen, okay. So - and the [indiscernible] gained some legs, but the congressional budget office did not give them. They said they did not think they could get the information out on what that would mean by September 30.

So that consideration goes away at the end. So there's some -- lot of different dynamics. And that's why I keep saying, deal with the business as what you have today as a lot of it may not change. If it does, then you make your decisions.

Zack Sopcak

About waiver program, so that's something we're hearing more and more. Are those coming up more in your conversations with states?

Michael Neidorff

They are. And that's okay, because no company is better positioned, because we're very local. We have very strong potential member-provider contracts are regular, it's local. And they have incredibly strong relationships with the political, regulatory. So they -- they're getting calls for counsel. And if we want to do this, how does this work? And we show them what system support we can give them, if they want to do that.

Zack Sopcak

Has the talk on block grants slowed down a little bit?

Michael Neidorff

Yes, I think block grants are - once again, we can do it. But block grants will work very well for states that are stagnant to declining. In the higher growth states, the block grants will kill them. Killing is a strong word, will not be as effective for them.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. And while we're on the topic, any impact to Centene from any of the hurricanes, Irma and Harvey that have happened recently?

Michael Neidorff

Yes. Harvey, we have - in Texas, we have over 1 million lives. A small group of 30,000. So it's the smallest region in Houston, okay? We have about 4,000, 5,000 employees in Texas, and there is a number in Houston, and they were all safe. And they'll go -- I think maybe 1 or 2 homes lost.

So we'll get them home and get them squared away, but there's a balance. They won't be going to doctor. But we will work with them and then go out of network where they have to because they don't know what they are doing.

Our first goal is make sure they get the highest quality care at the lowest cost. So some of that -- and once again, in the state of Florida, we have 4,000, 5,000 employees there, big state for us, same approach. People are safe. I always start first, "Are our employees safe?" The next thing I ask is, "Do they have cash in their pockets?" Like, when Katrina hit, I mean, we arranged to have $1,000 in cash in every employee's hands, because they couldn't get to banks then.

You have kids that need milk, and you need to buy things. So we were very sensitive to those kinds of issues. Unfortunately, when you are a $45 billion, $46 billion company, you have the resources. No one is big. No one issue is going to hurt you. So just do what's right. It's episodic, a onetime thing hopefully, and it's worked out very well. And we're pleased that people are safe.

Our members are now getting to think the people I worried about, the people on dialysis or a pregnant woman having a baby not being able to get to. So we focus, and we have the kind of information, records on those people that they could go at it and make sure they were getting cared and they were provided for when they knew the storm was coming. So you start to do the right thing, everything works out.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. Going back to government for a second, the HES not the biggest impact to you, but in general, how are you thinking about that? Are you planning for -- how are you planning it for coming back in 2018?

Michael Neidorff

In Medicaid, it costs the government a lot of money because they have to gross repay it. They gross it up and reimburse it in a way. So we'd assume I'm in a state what the process is and how they do it.

And on the exchange, it will cost some money. But once again, you build that into the premium. We've told the senators and congressmen to drop it. And we'll -- I think we can take 3% to 5% of our premiums for some of these products. Are you listening to that?

Zack Sopcak

Yeah, I think it's getting cold.

Michael Neidorff

The conversations are such you have a lot of them out of it, it's trying to work together now. On both sides, yes. They're having dinners in their homes, so it's outside depressed. They're calling our Washington office for information.

So there's a movement of trying to do the right thing the right way. And we're doing everything we can to work with them and encourage them.

Zack Sopcak

Health Net, we're ways into it now. Can you just talk about your experience with that? How it's performing relative to what you expect?

Michael Neidorff

Health Net is absolute sensation. It showed us we can do big deals. It is -- all the systems, management systems, everything is integrated. The claims we had said we do slowly, they divide that, that -- and that happened January 1. They're growing our claims system. The IBNR and all that's been on for a year now, since last January.

But the management team, strong. They are loving the fact that they have the systems they do now. I went in and did a business review. And so in the interim, on March 24, we [indiscernible] acquired. Here's the expectations they were making. Their forecast were not good numbers.

We sent people in to help. And I said to HR, I said, "How many people died [indiscernible] It's the first time somebody sat down, went over the systems, went over the numbers. We reload some of the contracts with the state. No premium depletion, no PDRs or anything. And I couldn't be happy. They are performing above plan for the AOP. And the team, Steve Sell and his people, sensational. I was out there last Thursday. They asked me to attend the presentation they are making to a big client. And they did -- they just are plucking up the fruits at this point. So yes, we can do another big acquisition.

Zack Sopcak

Yes. So has that changed your appetite for...

Michael Neidorff

Oh, it's there.

Zack Sopcak

Okay. Anything in particular, I mean, not to be named, but what sort of areas do you think about…

Michael Neidorff

We're looking at health plans. We're looking at technology. I mentioned last night, we're becoming a technology company that does health care. So we continue to look at some addition. We did a technology, this Interpreta, which will look at 1 million files in 5 minutes.

I mean, the Big Data capability and see the changes, and then getting information from all kinds of sources. It's exciting. I don't know if you can tell about it. I really get wound up on this. It's all headed the right way.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. And you're firing up on the integration with Health Net as you're not worried about resources doing a big deal.

Michael Neidorff

No, no. Health Net is integrated. They are on our systems. The management, they think -- what we did is it's interesting. We did a cultural survey with -- had McKinsey do it. And we said to them in the very beginning if we close, here's our culture, and this is what shows your culture. Now I can tell you our culture will be the one that prevails, okay?

And - but they understood the difference of what it meant and they really took to it, embraced it. And so culturally in every way, it's just -- it's our California health plan, and it's superb, and we're learning from them.

We're using some of their systems on risk management and some of the things they're doing with the commercial and others we're translating. So it's a -- I think if you talk to Health Net people, we're not losing people here. They're very much engaged and I couldn't be happier with it. Like I -- at the last meet, okay, I told them, I said, you all are doing so well that you're making us look smarter having done this deal.

Zack Sopcak

Great. Any other questions from the audience? Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

There's the discussion in the Senate Health Committee about waivers and -- is that good for you or bad for you or...

Michael Neidorff

Well, tell me where they end up, and I can give you a more precise answer, but waivers don't bother me. Because I said earlier because we're still state-centric and because the management have the kind of relationships they do at the state, very professional, very data-driven, because you have the systems to give it to them. That they are thinking about a waiver. They're calling asking for counsel on some of the best ways to do it. So you want a blue suit, I'll turn on the blue light.

Zack Sopcak

Any other questions from the audience?

Michael Neidorff

I can't see them.

Zack Sopcak

One way in the back.

Michael Neidorff

Oh, there they are.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you comment about independence versus companies that have acquired their way into this space, like Amerigroup?

Michael Neidorff

I'm sorry, I don't understand the question. Say that again.

Unidentified Analyst

Amerigroup being now part of a much bigger health plan versus a company like yours that's independent, can you compare and contrast the benefits and drawbacks?

Michael Neidorff

Well, I think our stock's performing well. We're growing very effectively. We have the systems to support the business. We've grown, and we jumped to number 244 in the Global 500. We're at number 66 in the Fortune 500.

Fortune just named us worldwide the number 19 in the 50 companies that they identify that do well by doing good. So I think at what we are, we're not - it's not just independent comparing them. We're headed to be the 3rd or 4th largest health care company in the country. So I think it's working very well.

Zack Sopcak

We've got another question over here.

Michael Neidorff

But thank you for giving me that chance to sail back.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I was wondering, do you have any thoughts on these articles I'm seeing on Medicare-for-All? And how there's more support for it? And since that would be very expensive, maybe sponsored Medicaid-for-All? How reasonable would that be?

Michael Neidorff

I - we have some very senior politicians, Democrat and Republican, on our board: Tommy Thompson, Dick Gephardt. And they have a huge half-life since they maintain timing. And their feeling is that, in our lifetime, we won't see a universal health plan. Americans want more choice than that. And the fact that Medicare has been moving to Medicare Advantage speaks to the -- to that issue.

So I think we'll just see more of the same, but you're going to -- I expect to see more emphasis on what are you doing to improve outcomes in quality. And that's going to become more and more an important measure.

Zack Sopcak

Maybe can you just touch quickly on your business mix? Where is it relative to where you might like it to be? Or is there a way you like it to be right now?

Michael Neidorff

Well, it's diversified. We have 29 states. And those 29 states is 308, 310 different contracts. I like that. The foreign countries add another diversity. So that's spare. Within each state, if you take all these contracts, we have a good mix. But there's still opportunity.

I mean, Missouri, for example, does not have SSI or long-term care. So I want to see us have all those products in all states. So I think it's headed in the right direction, but we have a good diversified mix right now, which should give all good comfort that there's no one contract, no one state can do us in.

Zack Sopcak

In the last 53 seconds, what should be we looking for in the remainder of this year as we head towards your next guidance event?

Michael Neidorff

I'd say watch us to continue to grow, watch for different opportunities to take advantage of. Now it's -- and it's pretty exciting time. When you're doing well in what times of uncertainty, that's a good place to be in, and the ability to continue to grow becomes important.

Zack Sopcak

Got it. Michael, thank you very much.

Michael Neidorff

Thank you.

Zack Sopcak

Thank you, everyone.

Michael Neidorff

Good questions.

