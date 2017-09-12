Ares Capital: Yield Compression And Portfolio Rotation

In August 2017, federal prosecutors in Charlotte launched a criminal investigation of Charlotte School of Law and Infilaw for “defrauding U.S. taxpayers out of $285 million” from 2010 to 2015. ARCC has already marked down its $146 million investment in Infilaw to $3 million.

ARCC recently purchased the remaining SSLP Loans and concluded its JV, freeing up its 30% non-qualified bucket to ramp the SDLP and increase its portfolio yield and dividend coverage.

Yield Compression

The lending environment continues to experience "yield compression", which mostly refers to continued lower yields on new investments. Please see the following article for more:

ARCC has had a declining portfolio yield for many reasons, including:

Wind-down of its Senior Secured Loan Program ("SSLP")

Slower ramp of its Senior Direct Lending Program ("SDLP") due to availability in its 30% non-qualified bucket

Repayments of higher yielding investments

Lower yields on new investments

Meaningful portion of the portfolio in non-income producing assets

Why is this important?

As mentioned in "Upcoming BDC Dividend Cuts For Q3 2017":

"BDCs will be reporting Q2 2017 results this week and I am expecting at least two companies to announce dividend cuts."

The two business development companies ("BDCs") that I correctly predicted were FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), in the following articles:

As mentioned in the article linked above, I considered FSIC's dividend to be 'at risk' due to declining interest income from lower portfolio yield and reduced leverage, as well as having higher amounts of non-income producing assets. These issues were discussed on the recent call as the primary reasons for reducing the dividend:

“During the second quarter, we observed further tightening of spreads and loosening credit standards in the syndicated loan market as corporate borrowers continue to take advantage of current market conditions to push out maturities and reduce their cost of capital. In this issuer friendly environment, we continue to focus on investing at the top of the capital structure and avoided moving down the capital structure in search of yield.” “As many of you already know, our exposure to non-income producing equity from certain restructurings has placed pressure on FSIC's net investment income in recent quarters. Despite our continued effort to improve the position of our portfolio, the timing associated with rotating out of these positions and into income producing investments remains uncertain. This uncertainty combined with persistently difficult investment conditions I just discussed have created an environment in which we’ve been forced to evaluate the sustainability of our current distribution.” “Due to these and other factors, we in consultation with FSIC's Board of Directors have made the decision to right size FSIC's distribution rate. Beginning with the fourth quarter distribution, the Board intends to reduce FSIC's quarterly cash distribution to $0.19 per share from approximately $0.22 per share. In our view, we've fallen short of the high standards we set for ourselves. We share our investors’ disappointment with our recent performance and believe it is appropriate to financially align ourselves with stockholders during this challenging period.”

Portfolio Rotation

Around 12% of the portfolio remains in equity investments (mostly non-income producing assets) and partially responsible for the lower dividend coverage.

However, the company continues to monetize/sell undesirable assets in the portfolio (currently around $1.1 billion in fair value), and my projections will likely change depending on the pace of the portfolio rotation. The current lending market is competitive, which is good for selling many of ACAS’s assets, but of course, the proceeds need to be deployed in a timely manner to support the dividend payments on the newly issued shares.

“We generated strong second quarter earnings along with a record level of net realized gains from investments. We also increased our net asset value, supported by improved valuations on our stable, high quality investment portfolio,” said Kipp deVeer, CEO of ARCC. “We remain on track with respect to our portfolio rotation from the acquired American Capital portfolio and we believe we have significant drivers of future earnings growth. As evidenced by our strong investment activity during the second quarter, we are confident that our industry leading position and competitive advantages will allow us to continue to originate attractive investments in today’s competitive market.” “During the second quarter we also exited $1.8 billion of investment commitments, with about a third of such exits pertaining to sales of lower-yielding senior loans. As Kipp mentioned, we are also being proactive in our portfolio rotation and encouraging underperforming credits in certain situations to seek new capital. In the second quarter, we reached an agreement to sell Hillarys Blinds, a legacy American capital portfolio company, which closed in the third quarter of 2017 and generated a net realized gain of $58 million. This transaction is another example of the embedded value in the American Capital portfolio and our ability to execute on value creation opportunities due to the strength of the Ares platform. This company is based in London and we enlisted the help of our London-based team in the sale.” “Excluding the SSLP transaction from July 1 to July 26, we made new investments - new investment commitments totaling $128 million and exited or were repaid on $227 million of investment commitments, realizing significant net gains of approximately $61 million. It is important to note that 59% of the investment exits since quarter end were non-yielding equity securities, making the weighted average yield on total investments exited or repaid only 4.1%, representing a positive reinvestment opportunity on this invested capital.” “Going forward, we're confident in our ability to reinvest these lower yielding assets and the new investments that are higher yielding, including the optimization of the new capacity in our 30% basket. We feel the company is well-positioned for the back half of the year and we're acutely focused on delivering strong returns for the shareholders.” Q. “If I were to assume that you rotate the $1.1 billion of 6.5% assets until call it 9% to 10% yielding assets, I think the additional earnings contribution there is about $0.05 to $0.07 annually. So your quarterly earnings run rate is about $0.32 a quarter, before the fee waiver, that additional $0.05 to $0.07 doesn’t actually get you back to where you were before the acquisition. So can you just maybe help us walk through how to think about the earnings contribution from ACAS? What I could be missing, whether that’s some additional fee income or if there’s an anything else there?” A. “I think your math is right. I’d have to go back and actually look at past earnings to think about that any other way, but no, I think that’s right. I think it’s - rough math as $1 billion, make up your number which is 3% and divide by the share count. So I think that’s about $30 million on $400 million shares about numbers.”

What can ARCC do to improve its net interest margin?

My primary concern for ARCC is the potential for sustained lower portfolio yield even as the company rotates the lower yield and non-income producing assets into higher yields due to continued yield compression in the market. Management is working on multiple levers to sustain the current dividend:

Fee waivers (temporary)

Quicker ramp of the SDLP

Increased leverage and portfolio growth

Reducing borrowing expenses

Additional fee income

Fee Waivers

In connection with the ACAS acquisition, Ares Capital Management LLC has agreed to waive up to $100 million in income based incentive fees for 10 calendar quarters beginning Q2 2017 (up to $10 million per quarter) to support the dividend of the combined company during the integration and portfolio repositioning period.

“The full benefit from this repositioning may take multiple quarters as we discussed in the past. And with it I think it’s worth pointing out that our external managers supported this effort by waiving up to $10 million in income-based fees per quarter starting with this quarter, the second quarter 2017, and this fee waiver continues for the next nine quarters.”

Senior Secured Loan Program ("SSLP")/Senior Direct Lending Program ("SDLP")

In June 2015, ARCC announced the establishment of the Senior Direct Lending Program ("SDLP") with Varagon Capital Partners backed by AIG (NYSE:AIG) as an anchor investor and affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management. There are various team members at Varagon and Oak Hill that previously worked at GE Capital, including Denis Nayden (former Chairman and CEO). The initial size of the program is $3 billion, which is less than the $10 billion SSLP but is expected to grow. The SDLP continues to make first-lien senior secured loans directly to U.S. middle-market companies, and ARCC will benefit from additional fee income and higher investment yields.

“We are pleased to announce that we have resolved the Senior Secured Loan Program by purchasing the remaining loans from the SSLP and have received the final distribution on our SSLP Certificates. The earlier than expected resolution of the SSLP partially removes the earnings headwind and provides an immediate improvement on the return on this capital. More importantly, it provides a significant amount of availability in our 30% basket, which will allow us to invest in higher yielding assets such as the Senior Direct Loan Program.” “As a reminder we identified two key earnings levers to execute upon. The first was finally resolving the SSLP and over time repositioning this capital. And the good news, as you saw in our press release, is that we have wrapped up the SSLP ahead of schedule which partially resolved the headwinds we’ve been experiencing with the gradual wind down of this program. Given the smaller program size and our desire to accelerate the wind down of the program in late July, we purchased the remaining loans outstanding in the SSLP in a negotiated deal with GE. And as a result, the remaining $1.6 billion in loans which were yielding approximately 7.1% in the aggregate were brought on to our balance sheet, representing a net increase of approximately $150 million in assets.”

This is excellent news and alleviates one of my primary concerns discussed in the previous reports. The quick wind-down of the SSLP will ultimately result in higher portfolio yield through the ramp of SDLP as the 30% non-qualified bucket is partially freed up.

“But importantly we eliminated specific program expenses and as a result ARCC will earn the full 7.1% weighted average yield on the $1.6 billion in loans that we acquired from the program, instead of earning only 6% on the $1.5 billion at sub-certificate that we earned for the second quarter. This obviously provides an immediate improvement in the run rate of our earnings. By bringing the SSLP loans onto our balance sheet directly, we also reduced the single largest asset in our 30% non-qualifying asset basket. With this dramatic reduction we now have significant capacity in our 30% basket for interesting new investments that can potentially bring higher returns.” “One of the main beneficiaries of this capacity should be the SDLP which is our joint venture with Varagon and AIG, which can now take on more rapid growth. Needless to say we're thrilled to have this flexibility going forward. As we close the final chapter on the SSLP, it's important to remind ourselves of the success of this program and how valuable it was to our company. Over the life of ARCC’s investment in the SSLP dating back to 2009, we generated an internal rate of return of 20% on a very significant amount of capital.” “In connection with the purchase of the loans from the SSLP, we will see an immediate benefit to our total portfolio yield as the weighted average yield at amortized cost for the $1.6 billion in loans purchased from the SSLP is 7.1% compared to the 5.75% yield that we earned from our SSLP’s subordinated certificates in July just prior to the purchase of the underlying loan.”

BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of total assets to be considered non-qualified, which includes the SSLP, SDLP, and Ivy Hill Asset Management. As shown below, the SSLP was 17% of the portfolio as of June 30, compared to the SDLP at 3% (up from 2% the previous quarter).

In July 2016, ARCC sold $529 million of investment commitments to the SDLP with a weighted average yield of 7.3% in exchange for an estimated initial yield of the SDLP Certificates of around 13% to 15%. On the recent call, management was asked if the low-yielding loans from the SSLP could be purchased by the SDLP:

Q. “Any views on your willingness and/or ability to put some of those SSLP assets into the SDLP program to continue to spur its growth and/or your willingness to leave those assets on balance sheet?” A. “Sure. We would be quite willing in that negotiation or discussion. We obviously have other partners which includes Varagon and their shareholders, and I think the consideration for them is you don’t just - we don’t just move assets around quite obviously. We’re talking about a refinancing and portfolio company. We take our relationships with our portfolio companies and their sponsors to be of highest value, so there’s a third-party there that would actually have to sort of consent and be excited to do that. So, I don't really have any concern about the - to answer your question directly, just smaller investment at the higher yield versus the bigger investment at the lower yield, if that's good for the company and that's good for our clients and it works for our partner, it works for us. But I think it's a more complicated discussion than simply just moving assets around. That’s kind of not how it works that I think you appreciate.” Q. “Of what’s in that $1.6 billion, how much would say is actually eligible on an appropriate asset to be moved to the SDLP? I mean obviously SDLP seems slightly higher coupon, slightly smaller loan, may be slightly smaller companies, and then, obviously to your point in the SSLP may be you’ve made some commitments about hold to maturity to sponsors. So can you give us - is it a ballpark - is that only like 20% of it even eligible or is it eligible and appropriate to be moved in there or is it some bigger number if it’s even on the table?” A. “Yes. Generally they’re all eligible. And the one thing I didn’t mention in Rick’s comment was weighted average EBITDA in that portfolio is about $43 million - $43 million, $44 million, so about the same size to the average loan size. So again, $1.7 billion divided by 11 companies is about $155 million in main, that's a very comparable loan size of SDLP. So I view them as all viable potential refinancing candidates for SDLP.”

However, there is a chance that the SDLP could also have lower potential yields, related to yield compression.

Reducing Borrowing Expenses

ARCC has been focused on reducing its borrowing rates through refinancing higher rate debt, and on August 7, 2017, the company announced a public offering of $750 million of 3.50% notes due 2023. The proceeds will be used to pay off its notes due in 2018 at higher rates of 4.75% and 4.875% as shown in the table below. It is important to note that a fixed rate of 3.50% for five years is an attractive rate and an example of the company using its increased scale from the recently closed acquisition of ACAS to benefit shareholders.

Previous announcements:

On May 22, 2017, the company announced the redemption of its $182.5 million 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 completed on June 21, 2017.

On January 24, 2017, the company announced that it had agreed to sell in a private offering $350 million of 3.75% Convertible Notes due 2022. The notes are initially convertible into shares at a price of $19.39, and the proceeds were used to pay off its 4.875% 2017 Convertible Notes.

Discussion from recent call:

Q. “On the liability side I guess, you guys have about a $1 billion debt. It's not - a little bit higher cost debt closer to 5% with some unsecured notes coming due in 2018. What are your plans? You guys - are you guys going to - you guys planning on writing those kind of run closer to maturity before either reissuing some notes or drawing on the credit facility or are you guys looking to do anything with those -about $1 billion of 2018 notes coming due you maybe this year? Because, you guys obviously have some capacity on your credit facility and you guys have also issued some unsecured debt recently at much cheaper rates than those 2018 notes?” A. “We're obviously always watching the debt capital markets and looking at our maturity ladder. If you look our history, we tend to not wait till the last minute to refinance things out so it’s something we're watching now. I think if we got a market opportunity to start to get ahead of those maturities, we would seriously look at that. And if you look at where we could issue today relative to the cost of capital we were issuing at five years, we've had a substantial [indiscernible] on our issuances. So we will look to refinance that out in the right markets and if the right market presents itself we may certainly do it sooner than waiting till the maturities. If you look at the ladder next year, we have 270 maturing in January so that's coming up relative soon on a calendar basis, and then we have from November to really look at the remaining 750 that matures in the back half of the year. But I think we've been prudent issuers of capital and have done a nice job in watching the markets and hitting them when we think it's favorable for issuing at a very good coupon for us.”

Additionally, ARCC increased its revolving facility borrowing capacity in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition, from $2.2 billion to $3.5 billion, including commitment increases and extensions on two of its three facilities.

Non-Accruals and Credit Issues

One of the primary reasons for BDCs reducing dividends is portfolio credit issues. ARCC has had a relatively stable net asset value (“NAV”) per share and generated cumulative realized gains in excess of realized losses of $702 million since its IPO.

Non-accruals recently declined to 2.7% and 0.5% of the total investments at amortized cost and at fair value, respectively, and included Infilaw Holdings, Panda Temple Power, ADF Restaurant Group, and Petroflow Energy that are the largest from a cost standpoint.

As mentioned in my previous reports, on March 27, 2017, it was announced that the American Bar Association (ABA) placed Arizona Summit School of Law, which is part of Infilaw Holdings, on probation due to being “out of compliance with ABA Standards and Rules of Procedure for Approval of Law Schools”. However, in August 2017, federal prosecutors in Charlotte launched a criminal investigation of Charlotte School of Law and Infilaw for “defrauding U.S. taxpayers out of $285 million” from 2010 to 2015. ARCC has already marked down its $146 million investment in Infilaw to $3 million.

“Second quarter non-accruals as a percent of total - of the total portfolio at cost improved to 2.7% compared to the first quarter at 2.9%. At fair value, non-accruals also declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis from 1.15% to 0.5%. In addition, the number of borrowers on non-accruals declined by 10% since the first quarter.” “If you look at the 19 and total borrowers on non-accrual, two of them are from the old allied portfolio and three of them are from the legacy ACAS portfolio.”

